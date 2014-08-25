Microwave Roux

1 of 8

Rating: 4 stars Sadly this review will not only serve purpose as a review but it will also contain a heartfelt eulogy and a warning to others. First the review: I didn't want to dock the recipe for user error so I will merely take off one star. The reason for this is- due to variances in microwave oven power I think the user should definitely watch the roux toward the end there just to make sure it doesn't scorch. Now on to the painful part of the review... When you read the directions note that it CLEARLY says to use "a microwave-safe glass bowl". PLEASE for the sake of your beloved cookware do indeed use a microwave-safe GLASS bowl. I don't care how many other things you have cooked in your trusty plastic microwave-safe bowl... DO NOT be tempted to use it. It will very likely be doomed to the same fate as my cherished bowl. What happened to that bowl was so horrific that I dare not go into details. I assure you though it is on its way to peacefully serving eternity in a landfill while I hold its memory close to my heart. Will I try this recipe again? I don't know... it's just too soon right now. Helpful (39)

Rating: 3 stars I like that this is a new way to make a roux and I love learning new methods. But, honestly I do not see this as a simpler way to do a roux. The tradition way is actually pretty darn simple: Melt butter, whisk in equal parts flour in a pot on low-medium heat. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars I've been doing this for years -- and of course I wouldn't microwave oil in a plastic bowl. I start my étouffée like this -- even adding the veggies. It takes at least 30 minutes to darken a roux on the stove -- the microwave does it in half the time without the constant stirring. My proportions are a little different since I don't need that much roux -- 1/2 cup olive oil to a little less than 1/2 cup flour will make 2-4 cups gravy - depending how thick you like your gravy. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars While this may be goof proof make sure you use a bowl specifically for microwave use. I found the oil to flour ratio in this recipe to be of a thin consistency. The flour to oil should be at least equal proportions. The initial 6 minutes on 70% power (1000 watt microwave) resulted in a blond roux. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars My brother-in-law a true cajun has been doing his roux in the microwave for years. You can only get it about 80% done in there however and he finishes it off in his gumbo pot to get the really dark roux that makes all the difference in the world to the taste and appearance of his world class gumbo's and other roux based cajun dishes. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars My wife is a true cajun cook and now uses the microwave to shorten the time to make a roux. She uses pretty much the same technique described here. She deviates however by taking the roux when it begins to take on it's distinctive copper color and finishes it in the gumbo pot to turn it into the rich dark brown color that adds so much more flavor to the gumbo. There is no substitute for a truly rich dark brown roux. Be aware that you must stir it constantly as it begins to turn dark as it will easily burn at that stage. Helpful (1)