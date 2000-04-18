Twenty-Four Hour Salad

I have used Romaine lettuce which is great if you are serving it the next day but does not really work as well as Iceberg lettuce especially if you want leftovers. Red or green bell peppers work well. Red onions are more tasty than the white. Do not thaw the peas. Just rinse them under hot water. The frozen peas keeps the salad cool and makes it easier to spread the dressing on top. MAYO: MAYO is of course delicious but very high calorie! 100% Miracle Whip does not taste great with this salad. Kraft MAYO with Olive Oil is a great substitute. I prefer to substitute the white sugar with splenda. Add a little bit of FF Skim Milk to thin out the dressing which makes it easier to spread. Use leftover bacon vs. canned bacon bits. If you put the bacon under the mayo, the bacon will soften otherwise, it looks great on top of the cheese. We have added sliced hard boiled eggs to the top of the salad for decoration and also added chopped hard boiled eggs as a layer both work well and add more protein to the dish. I love that you can make this recipe a day before and let it sit overnight. My Grandma would be proud that I still make this recipe.