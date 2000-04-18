Twenty-Four Hour Salad

A layered green salad with green peas, celery, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese and bacon sprinkled over all. For other variations, I have substituted or added some of my own favorite ingredients, such as: carrots, eggs, mushrooms, sprouts and seeded cucumbers.

By Jane

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large transparent bowl, layer lettuce, celery, bell peppers, onions, peas, mayonnaise, sugar and cheese. Sprinkle bacon bits evenly over the top of the salad.

  • Cover bowl, and refrigerate for 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
640 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 59.3g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 1014.8mg. Full Nutrition
