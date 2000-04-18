Twenty-Four Hour Salad

A layered green salad with green peas, celery, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese and bacon sprinkled over all. For other variations, I have substituted or added some of my own favorite ingredients, such as: carrots, eggs, mushrooms, sprouts and seeded cucumbers.
this was only alright for me. i used a yellow onion, and wasn't in love with the flavor... i'll try green onions next time instead. i'll probably make it again because it is easy to prepare and does hold up well in the fridge--but i didn't notice any significant difference in flavor after the 24 hours.
I use this same recipe with one difference. I use a large bag of frozen sweet peas, I put them in the salad frozen. It helps not to crush the peas when spreading the mayo on top of them. I usually make this salad right before going to bed, put it in the fridge overnight and its ready in the morning. Then I usually mix it up before serving. I am always asked for the recipe, and all of my family members insist I make this for every family function. You can also use the frozen peas the same day as the function, It only takes about 4-6 hours for the peas to thaw in the fridge.
This was really good! I made some tweaks to save time though, and used a 13x9x2" dish. (I also had to use more ingredients than called for to fit it well in this type of dish.) I layered 3/4 bag of Romaine lettuce (sliced thinly) in the bottom, 1 1/2 cup celery, 1 chopped bell pepper, 1/2 cup chopped green onions (instead of regular ones), 1 1/2 cup peas, and 3/4 cup light Ranch dressing. I topped it all with 1/2 cup shredded fresh parmesan cheese instead of cheddar, and left off the bacon bits. Letting it sit 24 hours is key! Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2001
My mom used to make this salad when I was a kid, Thanks for bringing back such good memories. My children also love this.
I came looking for this recipe tonight. I used to make it all the time, but I lost my copy. It's easy, it's great, and it's great for potluck dinners and special occasions. Thanks for submitting it so I could make it again.
This was yummy! I made it as the recipe stated but later found these things helpful Layer all the ingredients putting the peas LAST. Mix Mayo and sugar ADDING 1-2Tbsp of vinegar to it (Honest it tastes awesome and makes it wetter to spead easier). Spread mayo, sugar and vinegar mixture on top of peas then sprinkle on cheese and bacon (I used 1/2 a package of real bacon).
I have used Romaine lettuce which is great if you are serving it the next day but does not really work as well as Iceberg lettuce especially if you want leftovers. Red or green bell peppers work well. Red onions are more tasty than the white. Do not thaw the peas. Just rinse them under hot water. The frozen peas keeps the salad cool and makes it easier to spread the dressing on top. MAYO: MAYO is of course delicious but very high calorie! 100% Miracle Whip does not taste great with this salad. Kraft MAYO with Olive Oil is a great substitute. I prefer to substitute the white sugar with splenda. Add a little bit of FF Skim Milk to thin out the dressing which makes it easier to spread. Use leftover bacon vs. canned bacon bits. If you put the bacon under the mayo, the bacon will soften otherwise, it looks great on top of the cheese. We have added sliced hard boiled eggs to the top of the salad for decoration and also added chopped hard boiled eggs as a layer both work well and add more protein to the dish. I love that you can make this recipe a day before and let it sit overnight. My Grandma would be proud that I still make this recipe.
REVLINDSAYK
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2004
I've seen a similar recipe called "Seven Layer Salad", but it’s red onions instead of white or yellow, frozen corn is added, and parmesan cheese instead of cheddar cheese. Both salads are great and wonderful for spring and summer parties.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2001
This is a great recipe- I plan to use it at Thanksgiving!
A huge hit at Easter dinner. Used chopped iceberg, cukes, shredded carrots, sliced mushrooms, yellow and orange peppers, peas, and red onion. Made the dressing a lil different. 1c of low fat made with olive oil mayo and 1/2c of fat free plain yogurt, 1 tblspn of sugar substirand 1tblspn of cider vinegar. I also used crumbled turkey bacon. Great salad and still so crispy and fresh even made 24 hours in advance. Thanks!
LOVE IT!!! To simplify things I use a bagged salad instead of lettuce (love the colors), 1 can of peas (small sweet ones are best) instead of frozen, and chopped real bacon instead of bacon bits (fake bacon bits would totally ruin this recipe). I also add a few chopped hardboiled eggs. This salad is addicting and everyone asks for the recipe :)
First rate. This is now my go to salad to have on hand. I don't use the peas or the cheese. I discovered after a few simi-wilted batches that the layer of veggies on top protect the lettuce from the dressing (d'oh), so if there isn't enough coverage, it won't stay crisp for very long.
One of my favorite salads, this is exactly like my Grandmother's recipe which I have been eating all my life. Only thing different is that we use crisp fried crumbled bacon, not the bits from a can and it's makes such a difference. Be sure to mix the mayo and sugar in a bowl before spreading. We also add a layer of sliced hard boiled eggs. A few tips I have, if you really want to get "fancy" double the mayo mix and pipe it on top of the salad in dollops. It's easier than spreading and adds a nice touch. Sometimes we assemble this in a deep disposable aluminum pan for parties, although its not as pretty as the glass bowl, the ingredients are distributed more evenly and it's much easier to dish out. This is such a delicious, classic salad and brings back so many fond memories :)
Everyone loves this salad! I nixed the peas and used 1/2 c. chopped broccoli instead. And I used red, green, and yellow peppers for more color. Put mayo in a zip baggie, cut off the end, and squeeze to distribute it evenly. Even non-salad lovers loved it! Yum!
Awesome. I could have eaten the whole thing by myself. My family loved it and I will definitely make again. Note: I did mix some poppy seed dressing and peach viniagrette in my mayo mixture. It heightened the taste. YUMMY!!!
This is a fantastic salad, very similar to the recipe my mom used to make. The only changes I made were to add a layer of small shell pasta (tossed with a little olive oil to prevent sticking), and a layer of sliced hard boiled eggs. For the dressing I used 1 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream, plus 2 teaspoons dijon mustard. Fabulous flavor ... a very impressive salad!!
I thought this was very good, but not great because I just didn't care for the sweetness of the dressing. I may try it again and leave the sugar out of the mayo. The only thing I changed was to use red bell pepper instead of green, which made it more colorful.
I made this minus the onions and it was delicious! Added a splash of red wine vinegar and accidentally used cubed cheddar instead of shredded. Made it in my trifle bowl (like the pic on here), which was full to the brim, so I had to toss it in a different bowl, then transferred it back to the pretty bowl. A little too heavy on the dressing, but still delicious and very easy.
I have used her exact recipe for the past 3 years every Easter without changing a thing. It is really easy to make (a major plus for me) and my whole family RAVES over it every year. This year, my kids actually asked for it before I had even thought about it!!
I was totally not impressed with this recipe at all. I made it as written and was very underwhelmed. Nothing stood out and the sweet mayonnaise was just weird. Husband thought it was "ok" which is why I gave it two stars as opposed to one.
I have enjoyed this salad many times with great reviews.....however I find it best to mix Sugar into the Mayonnaise before spreading on top the peas , in lieu of sprinkling on top the mayonnaise. This helps distribute the sugar more evenly.
When I was making this, I was thinking - there's no way just mayo and sugar for the dressing is going to taste good - but I was wrong! This is so good! I switched romaine lettuce for the iceburg and carrots for the bell pepper. I will make this often.
I am completely addicted to this recipe. I introduced this to my mom and she loves it too! I substitute the regular mayo for light and use splenda in place of the sugar to cut the calories down. I also use 2% cheddar cheese to cut on the calories. Absolutely fabulous in every way!
This was gobbled up by two families over Christmas. I made it for my hubby's family on Christmas eve and they loved it. It had only had about six hours to "sit" before dinner but was still very good. We had it again the next day and it was excellent also. I made a couple of modifications due to preference. No celery, as hubby and step-son don't like it. Used real bacon instead of bacon bits. And topped with sliced boiled eggs. We loved it.
I thought this salad was delicious! So did everyone else at the event :) Next time, I am going to add a layer of cheese in the middle to add some color, thats the only changing I will do!!!! I was skeptical of the mayo & sugar but it was yummy!!!
Excellent! Have had a similar version at family get togethers for years. That recipe instructs you to mix the sugar and mayo together first which causes the dressing to run through overnight. I found I liked this much better because the delicious leftover salad could be enjoyed a day or two later without being soggy but was still delicious if not even more so. Thanks!!
Anything that can be made the day before a party is awesome in my book. This salad is beautiful and holds up even several days later. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is I thought the mayo mixture was bland. I'll be adding some things to that in the future. With that said I have already told several people about this recipe because I loved it as a whole. I will be making it often.
Tasted fine. I think the sugar doesn't mix as well with the mayonnaise if it's not thoroughly mixed before going on top of the salad, so I'll likely either mix it separately next time, or mix the dressing then toss the salad in and scrap the layer concept.
This is a GREAT summertime salad!! Used red onion for color AND flavor!!! Bake a lil corn bread & you re ready to go!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2010
Our family's favorite! We use my mom's recipe, which changes cheddar to parmesan, Mayo to Miracle Whip, no green peppers and press fresh bacon down before refrigerating. This is on the Memorial Day Menu!
