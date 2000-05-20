Thousand Island Dressing II
Simple recipe with mayonnaise, ketchup, and sweet pickle relish. I made this in restaurant quantities and broke it down. You may have to play with it to suit your tastes.
My recipe is very similar but I add 3 boiled eggs finely chopping and instead of salt and pepper, about 2 tsp Lawry's seasoning salt to counter balance the sweetness of the pickle relish. Also, I use bread and butter pickles sometimes instead of the sweet pickle relish and it gives it an extra good taste. Bear in mind, the more ketchup you use, the sweeter it will be as ketchup contains more sugar than most people realize. I suggest adding a little bit of ketchup at a time tasting as you go. Enjoy!Read More
this did not taste very good to my partner and i. she said it tasted like the toppings on a hamburger, just put together. i just recently bought bottled thousand island dressing to compare the taste and it tastes nothing like it. not sure what all the good reviews are about!. this just wasn't for us at all.Read More
Well, nothing fancy here and it works great in a pinch! This is especially good on sandwiches vs. salads as it's not like the "authentic" type but more of the get down to basics type of thousand island dressing. I cut the recipe in half and used chili sauce vs. ketchup for a little more "kick".
I have been making this recipe for a long time. I haven't bought dressing in years. Don't need to. I just put a little of everything in a small bowl. Don't measure! Just get it to where I want it and go! It really is easy and uses ingredients you should already have!
easy and excellent on ruebens, which was exactly what I was looking for! Thanks Sue, you saved me from buying an entire bottle just for it to go to waste!
This is actually a very good recipe for a quick and simple dressing. I made this recipe for my husband since he's the thousand island dressing lover. I prefer ranch myself. He thought is was way too sweet but otherwise did taste like thousand island dressing. I suggest adding small amounts of sweet pickle relish at a time (which is what I should have done, my fault) to get your desired taste.
This is the recipe I was raised on! No fancy bell pepper, vinegar or worcestershire sauce, just the main ingredients that make it taste so good. Great on Reuben sandwiches and wedges of iceburg lettuce! The best!
I made a 1/2 recipe and used a lot less (proportionally) relish. I have always purchased TI dressing but this is so easy I might not buy bottled again. I'm torn. It's REALLY easy pouring out of the bottle and I feel like I can keep it for weeks in the fridge. I'm not so sure how long homemade will keep though so making a big batch is out of the question. Even as easy as it is, I can't say as I want to have to mix it up every time I need some. Even so I'll bet it's a whole lot cheaper to make like this than buying the bottled.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, for the great, easy recipe. My grandma used to make this dressing when I was a little girl. Great taste.
This is...thousand island dressing, plain and simple. It is delicious, super easy to make, and I bet you have the ingredients around the house! This is so much more fun than bottled dressing.
When I went to get my bottled thousand island out of the fridge to make reubens I had to chuck it because it was expired so I quickly jumped on AR and pulled this recipe up. I am so glad I did! This tastes even better than the bottle and I had all of the ingredients in my fridge. I used low fat mayo and couldnt tell the difference!
Had a craving for Frisco Melts and didn't have any dressing...which is a must. It was good. A little bit different than what I am used to, but still works great. Thanks for the post.
Probably the easiest homemade dressing I've ever made with all the ingredients almost always on hand. The family loved it. Very smooth flavored and so much better than the bottled stuff where you can always taste that preservative flavoring. Thanks!
The trick to really kick up this recipe is to NOT use relish - instead, cut up very finely sweet gerkin pickles and use in place of the relish.
This is good & oh so easy. I did make a few changes though to make it more reminiscent of my mother's recipe: I use almost 1/2 cup chili sauce with only a squirt of ketsup, and add a healthy squeeze of lemon juice to cut the sweetness of the relish, which I only use 1-2 T of. I also sub Old Bay or Season All for the pinch salt/pepper. My favorite use for this dressing is for crab louie salad, so once the I have made the dressing I add a bunch of imitation crab meat and chopped or baby shrimp and serve it over iceberg or butter lettuce with avocado, tomato and hardboiled eggs. YUM!!!
I've been looking for a good Thousand Island dressing for years. I've tried every brand you can buy but didn't care for them. Even O'Charlies wasn't as good as at the restaurant. This is wonderful and so simple. Since I'm alone I used 2 T. Miracle Whip Salad Dressing, 1 T. ketchup, 1 small, finely diced sweet pickle and 1 t. finely diced onion. That makes enough for about 3 salads and I can always have fresh dressing. I love salads and will now be eating them all the time at home. Thank you so much for this recipe!!!
My family loves it!
I only made half of the recipe since I am the only one who likes thousand island. I thought it was a little too sweet and needed a little something else. So I added a tsp apple cider vinegar and 1/4 tsp onion powder. Now I think it is just perfect.
I made this with dill pickle relish, because I don't care for sweet. It was the exact recipe I had at a restaurant not far from here. It will be the only 1000 island I use from now on....Thanks.
This gets five stars for easy prep with a great taste. I chilled for several hours before serving.
OMG, I had no idea Thousand Island dressing could be this simple! This is so easy to make and while maybe it doesn't rival a $5 bottle from the store, it's so much better than the cheap $1.50 bottles.
Super easy, quick & tasty (for my Reuben sandwich). Do drain the sweet pickle relish to avoid it being overly-sweet & a little too liquidy. Next time I might try dill pickle relish, &/or a chili sauce (like Heinz').
Wow- all the money you can save by making your own dressing- AND it's as good if not better than the bottled kind! I just added a few drops of worceshrshire sauce- it's great!
I needed Thousand Island Dressing for Reuben Sandwiches and didn't want to buy a bottle of dressing just for this. This recipe really came in handy because you could adjust it to the amount you needed. The taste was perfect on the sandwich. This recipe is a keeper!
I substituted yogurt instead of mayo and I made my own ketchup without sugar (tomato sauce, vinegar, onion powder). I added relish and all natural brown mustard. Tasted just like thousand island and healthier. I used it on spinach, egg, dill salad and veggie burgers.
Better than store bought but nothing spectacular. I halved the recipe and it made a lot still, especially for salad use only. I also used less than 1/4 cup of the sweet relish. Otherwise I agree that it would be way too sweet. I thought the dressing was a little too thick for the salad. It would have a perfect consistency to put in a hamburger though.
Fantastic! I'll never buy store-bought again! Has a great unexpected kick to it, thanks for posting the recipe Sue.
Made this with Chili Sauce and added ONION powder to the mix. Chilled for a few hours and used this on Reubens :) Everyone has their own tastes so this recipe allows you to switch around the ingredients.
No need to buy thousand island for reubens anymore. This is better than store bought, quick, and easy!
Didn't want to go back to the store for this dressing,as I only use this for a Rueben Sandwich I make,so found this recipe & made it up,& am very happy with the results. Thank You for posting it.
Followed recipe exactly and we love it!
Made turkey burgers with melted American cheese over sauteed mushrooms. I whipped up this by just eying it in half to make 4 burgers and spread it onto the top bun then putting some fresh baby spinach on top. The thousand island held the spinach in place and it was a hit. Thanks!
We had Reuben sandwiches last night and I realized that I forgot to tell me husband to pick up Thousand Island Dressing. I headed right over to my laptop and checked allrecipes. What a fantastic and easy recipe. And delicious too! I will never buy bottled thousand island again; our sandwiches were delish!
This is very simple to make and very good. I made this for the Vegatarian Reubens recipe from this site. I will use this recipe again. Thanks!
Hubby wanted Big Mac from McDonalds...I said can make cheaper but didn't have Thousand Island dressing here...so I used this recipe & it's wonderful! I used dill pickle relish instead of sweet and think I like it better...either way, this is definitely a keeper!! Thanks to the author!
Delicious! and so easy.
followed recipe exactly. Way too much relish...I would just add a couple Tablespoons and then add more to taste. Otherwise, good recipe
Perfect! Classic 1000 Island recipe - you won't be disappointed!
Delicious! I've used this several times for the In N Out Hamburger recipe on Top Secret Recipes dot com. Sooo yummy! This perfect and easy to make dressing takes care of the one thing I don't purposefully keep on hand.
I cut the relish quite a bit...one or two tablespoons (can't remember). I also used Heinz chili sauce (like ketchup but with a little kick) in place of the ketchup. Yummy! I made this for a shrimp salad.
So easy - and very easy to scale to smaller volume!
This recipe is very good. I will never buy thousand island again! I did add garlic powder like other suggested. I also added one finely chopped hard boiled egg since I know that is how a restaurant near me makes it!
This is a really good version of Thousand Island Dressing for sure! I cut the recipe in half and followed the directions with the exception of adding some water to thin it out a bit - and I did eyeball the ingredients (didn't measure anything). The end result was really good.
I wanted to make a taco salad and needed an easy Thousand Island dressing recipe…this was the right one! My family loved it and it was so easy to prepare. I didn’t have sweet relish, but I chopped up some sweet pickles and it worked! Wonderful recipe!
Just what I was looking for. I used half light mayo and half nonfat yogurt because I had yogurt to use up. This worked great for the Reuben Pizza recipe, also from this site
Yummmmmmm so fresh tasting that I will likely never buy jarred thousand island again!!!!!
I made this for my Slow Cooker Reuben Dip. Only sub I made was using non-sweet relish, as noone in this house can stand sweet pickles. (I know, blasphemy!) Worked out great for me.
I cut this recipe in half. Easy enough! I felt like something was missing so added some horseradish and it was much more to my liking. Didn't taste hot . . . just better. No more buying thousand island dressing once or twice a year (for making reubens sp?) only to throw most of the bottle away a few months later.
Good, tasty, quick and easy with ingredients I have on hand. This isn't my all time favorite T.I. recipe but this certainly will do instead of bottled with all of those unpronouncable ingredients!! Thanks!
This is a great basic recipe for Thousand Island Dressing. I use a lot less pickle relish though.
Excellent...no changes needed.
This is a keeper! Super easy and really great taste. Start with the Mayo and add ketchup and sweet pickle relish to taste. I won't buy Thousand Island dressing again. Thanks for the recipe and it was fun..
Pretty good. Unknown to me, we had run out of thousand island dressing at home. I was making a turkey reuben for my husband and found this recipe and had everything. It was a little too sweet. I think there was too much relish. But all in all, it was a pretty good recipe and it worked well on the sandwich.
I thought this recipe was a great place to start. I added some olive oil, a splash of vinegar and a little garlic powder. My husband loves it and has finally stopped insisting that I buy the bottled junk from the store. Thank you!
I just made this! I love making my own dressings. They're so easy and a lot healthier than the store-bought stuff. I didn't measure, just eyeballed the ingredients for my taste. I also threw in a little garlic and onion powder...can't hurt it! Thanks Sue!
I was skeptical, but this worked great on reubens. I chose this version of the recipe because it didn't have anything that had a very limited shelf-life. I can mix up a batch and it will stay good for months in the fridge. (Unlike the versions with eggs.)
Amazing! I didn't know making Thousand Island dressing would be so easy or I'd have done this years ago! It was very tangy, maybe next time I'll use a bit less pickle relish as it seemed a bit much. I used Heinz ketchup and Vlasic sweet pickle relish along with Kraft mayonnaise. So much better than the bottled stuff. Thank you Sue, for sharing this!
Very good, reminds me of a local restaurant nearby that I just love. I will never buy the dressing again.
This is so easy & perfect for a rueben sandwich since it's so thick. We also don't eat TI dressing on salads so this really cuts down on waste! Just make sure to let it sit a little while to let the flavors mesh together. I added vinegar, worcestershire and garlic salt but I'm sure it would have been great without it too. My husband said that he liked this better on his reuben than whatever TI dressing his favorite restaurant uses!! Wow what a compliment to this recipe :o) Thanks so much for sharing.
Perfect.....Yum
Easy ingredients that I usually have on hand. I used it to make Pastrami Sandwiches and they were delicious.
simple and nice....:) im happy
Yep...i'll be making this 'as written' many more times! Perfectly simple!
Great Start for Dipping Sauce - Just modified it with a little horsey sauce and a little less ketchup, in about 2 minutes I had a great dipping sauce for the onion rings I just made.
This is easy and GREAT! I can make myself thousand island dressing now with super-low-fat mayo, and enjoy my salad dressing without adding ridiculous amounts of calories. Great stuff!
Delicious dressing! Easy to make and ingredients always on hand, there's no need to buy it at the store again.
Prefect for Ruebens.
We don't really eat 1000 Island dressing on a regular basis, but I made a 1/3 of the recipe for 3 large Reuben sandwiches. It was definitely better after sitting for an hour as it tasted too much like mayo before. I added a splash of rice vinegar, a bit of garlic and onion powder, but those were the only changes.
For such a simple recipe this was very good. We were making Ruebens and realized we didn't have dressing. Whipped this up in about a minute. Will use again. Especially since we don't use Thousand Island dressing on anything else but Ruebens - we can scale it down to a small amount just for those. Thanks.
This was WONDERFUL DRESSING!! I will not be using store bought dressing anymore! This is just one more thing that I can cross of my grocery list, Makes Hubby Happy! Another thing that makes him happy is the fact that there are NO Preserveatives and we CAN pronounce everything that went into this! Thank you for posting! God be with you!
used this on reuben sandwiches
Three simple ingredients and the men in my family love this saying it's much better than the store bought stuff. I love that I control the ingredients to insure it's healthier.
I will never buy a bottle of Thousand Island dressing again! Loved it on a tossed salad with tomatoes, bacon & Cheese!
Easy and delicious! Would make a fabulous fry sauce
Great. I made a half recipe. I did add the a chopped hard boiled pickled egg. We love thousand island dressing on green salad with fresh cracked crab.
Perfect just what I was looking for. It's yummy!
My recipe differs a little as I use dill relish and garlic salt. We also use low sugar ketchup. I grew up on this and it is very good. You can add almost any flavor to this dressing and it will taste good. We now add about a foruth to a half teaspoon (personl taste) of chipolte powder to this and it really gives it a kick. Thanks for sharing.
Had some leftover corned beef from a restaurant meal and thought about Reuben sandwiches for the next days lunch all the way home. There was no thousand Island dressing in the house so this recipe gets five stars just for the convenience of being able to make it with ingredients that most people have on hand. It proved its value the next day when it worked its magic and turned our leftover corned beef into the star of a couple of tasty Reubens.
This is great. I used my own homemade zucchini relish (which has a slight kick to it) and it was superb.
We loved it!! Followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful!!!! Just a note though, I used "hot dog relish" by Heinz. I am assuming it is the same as sweet relish. I use the same relish in my ham salad, so I knew it would be good. I will NEVER buy bottled dressing again.
I just made the salad dressing, I added 1\2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce to give some zip to it! Turned out great!
I didn't have any salad dressing in the house and didn't want to go to the store again so I visited my favorite recipe site :) Only two of us in the house, so I halved the recipe. It was a bit too tangy for me so I added some more mayo. My recipe was probably 2/3 c. mayo, 1/2 c. sweet relish, 1/4 c. ketchup, couple shakes each of salt and pepper. I will never buy thousand island at the store again.
Needed some quick dressing for Reubens after St. Patrick's Day corned beef. This fit the bill to a T! Thanks for the recipe.
Perfect! Just what I needed! Nice and thick. I used lowfat mayo just to save on calories. I put it in an old Thousand Island dressing bottle, and no one can tell the difference!
Very simple, great taste.
I've never made thousand island before and didn't realize it was this easy. Simple recipe to make and I like it with both Hellmans and Miracle Whip. Easy to reduce for personal size like a reuben or dipping sauce (2 tablespoons relish and mayo to 1 tablespoon ketchup). Thank you! I hate buying it because I never use a whole bottle.
Pretty good. Almost like the real thing but HEALTHIER!
This is a great recipe for a quick substitute. Thanks! I will try it with some of the suggestions in the reviews when I know I'll need this dressing again.
We have been wanting reuben sandwiches all weekend, but we kept forgetting to buy thousand island dressing. So, after work today, we tried this recipe. VERY GOOD. After the first taste test, we added a bit of Worcestershire Sauce. It tasted just like our local delicatessen!
Made it exactly as the recipe states and it was perfect, thanks!
I needed quick and easy. Used the mayo half the pickle relish and no ketchup in house, but had horseradish shrimp sauce so subbed for ketchup. No salt and pepper. I loved it. Sweet tooth husband also loved it. That's a first!
Good homemade Thousand Island Dressing.... mine turned out very very sweet... probably just another instance where miracle whip doesn't cut it... I took the advice of an other reviewer and added seasoned salt to counter act the sweetness... seemed to work decently... I also added 1 boiled egg chopped up to make it more authentic... will go good with my ruebens
I liked this so much better than the bottled stuff. This is quick and easy to throw together. I have made this for salads and I also made this and used it on the cheeseburger pizza recipe from this site.
I found this simply an very good Just tweet it to your taste Thanks Sue
Delicious! Will never buy bottled stuff again. This was so easy to make and tastes way better than store bought.
Nice.
Super quick and easy. Makes a lot of dressing!
The best! Better than the bottled and you can make it in small quantities. I use Hellman's lowfat mayo and you would never know the dressing had half the fat. THANKS!
This was okay, but REALLY sweet for our taste, and I even cut the relish in half. Next time I'd half the relish and the relish....I may even try dill relish. Used it on Reubens.
