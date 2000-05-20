Thousand Island Dressing II

Simple recipe with mayonnaise, ketchup, and sweet pickle relish. I made this in restaurant quantities and broke it down. You may have to play with it to suit your tastes.

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 762.3mg. Full Nutrition
