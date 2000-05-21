Thousand Island Dressing I
Play with the ingredients to develop a dressing that meets your tastes. You can use between 1 and 2 tablespoons of ketchup, or substitute relish for the chopped dill pickle. Use your imagination!
Really good dressing! I used Hellman's light mayo and chili sauce instead of ketchup. I also subbed in relish for the dill pickle spear. I didn't want to open up a whole can of evaporated milk so I just used skim milk instead. Overall, very good and very easy.Read More
This was good. Instead of using a pickle spear I used pickle relish. And the recipe was so small I had to make some more. Family loved it. Has a tangy taste to it. Would make it again!! Thanks!Read More
I never rate a recipe without doing it exactly as the author described (and you shouldn't either). It turned out 4 star. Then I customized it to serve 8. I was worried about the amount of pickle - but it was just fine. I would have rated it a 5 after the following additions for a serving of eight: 2 minced shallots, an additional teaspoon of evaporated milk, 1/2 teaspoon dried mustard. I used this on my reuben sandwiches and it turned out perfectly delicious!
I increased this recipe to six servings. I used lactose free whole Vitamin D milk and reduced fat mayonnaise in this recipe. Instead of using 1 1/2 of a dill pickle SPEAR (that's what I got when I increased the recipe to six servings), I used two garlic dills. I did taste it after I made it and ended up adding a little onion powder and fresh ground pepper. I used this as a kind-of a dip/side for Potato Reuben Casserole. Kids thought it was fantastic--this would make a great fry dip.
Very good, and worked well on reubens, however the evaporated milk may throw you off a bit. I just happened to have extra evap. milk from a different recipe hence the reason I tried this, but I would not open up a can just to use a half tsp. Thanks Cheryl!
I didn't want to deal with the evaporated milk, so I left that out and probably added a bit more pickle. I only had bread and butter pickles, and it worked well. I used it in a baked pastrami roll, and it was a success. It only makes a little bit of dressing, which makes me happy that I could use all of it. It's easy, quick and good. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought it was wonderful. I did not add worchestershire as I did not have any. I did add a little sugar though.
This was ok, but not as good as the Marzetti Thousand Island dressing I usually use. I would, however, make it again if I wanted to avoid a trip to the store.
This dressing was surprisingly good. I did not open a can of evaporated milk but substituted skim milk. Next time will use 1tsp pickle relish. Thanks for the post!
Nice addition to a Reuben sandwich, especially because I was free to leave out the pickle, which we both despise! Used Japanese mayo, which worked great.
I thought this worked great in a pinch. I loved that it didn't make a ton either. After I measured it out, I realized I accidentally did 2 Tblsp of ketchup and it was fine. I wasn't going to open a can of evaporated milk for a 1/2 tsp so I just used regular milk or 2%. I didn't have pickle spears, so I subbed 2 tsp of relish per other similar recipes. I also used Hellmann's lite mayo and it worked fine. I noticed there wasn't any salt and pepper in the recipe and I did a quick sprinkle of both. I got about 4 servings.
I liked it as written - I, too, believe one should make the recipe as given. When tweaked, the entire fam loved it!! Actually had to get up from the table to make some more!! As suggested by others, added a bit more pickle, some S&P, and a pinch of dry mustard. Also, served as a dip for fried potatoes with the Ruebens. Great recipe. EASY and so good. The really great recipes, in MHO, are ones that are easily tweaked to one's own taste. Thanks, Cheryl, for such a great one.
Didn't taste anything like any Thousand Island I've ever had(neither the sweet store bought stuff or the thick creamy restaurant style).
I made this dressing for Reuben sandwiches, I found it too sweet, so I added more mayo and Worchestire sauce. I also added onion powder and black pepper. Was really tasty on our sandwiches. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #ForThoseYouLove
