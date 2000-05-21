Thousand Island Dressing I

3.9
14 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Play with the ingredients to develop a dressing that meets your tastes. You can use between 1 and 2 tablespoons of ketchup, or substitute relish for the chopped dill pickle. Use your imagination!

Recipe by Cheryl

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and evaporated milk until smooth. Mix in ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder, and whisk until well blended. Chop dill pickle and gently stir it into the mixture. Refrigerate or serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 303.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022