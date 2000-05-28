The Easiest Butterscotch Pie

The yummiest butterscotch pie ever! You can use chocolate or vanilla, or just about any pudding you choose!

Recipe by Heather

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix pudding mix and milk according to package directions. Fold half of the whipped topping into pudding. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust. Spread remaining whipped topping on top of pudding layer. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

  • Serve cold with a drizzle of butterscotch topping over top of pie. If desired, sprinkle butterscotch chips on top as well.

305 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 385.4mg. Full Nutrition
