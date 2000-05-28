The Easiest Butterscotch Pie
The yummiest butterscotch pie ever! You can use chocolate or vanilla, or just about any pudding you choose!
The yummiest butterscotch pie ever! You can use chocolate or vanilla, or just about any pudding you choose!
This was a good starter recipe. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of the butterscotch ice cream topping, which I didn't have on hand), and it was good. The second time, I made two small altertions that I felt really livened it up. First, I added a heaping spoonful of peanut butter (didn't measure--just do it to your tastes) to the pudding mix. And second, I added a layer of hot fudge topping (about 2/3 of an 11.75 ounce jar) on top of the pudding (between that and the whipped cream). The combination of the buttescotch, PB and chocolate was awesome! Very easy to make, and everyone loved it.Read More
This was not worth my time. I have a couple of complaints. The first being that it was impossible to spread the remaining cool whip on top of the bottom layer, which was just too soft to spread anything on. The second was, my 'pie' was in the fridge for about two hours, and didn't firm up one bit. This is essentially a matter of putting pudding in a pie crust. I'm not giving up though, I have a couple more butterscotch pies in my recipe box.Read More
This was a good starter recipe. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of the butterscotch ice cream topping, which I didn't have on hand), and it was good. The second time, I made two small altertions that I felt really livened it up. First, I added a heaping spoonful of peanut butter (didn't measure--just do it to your tastes) to the pudding mix. And second, I added a layer of hot fudge topping (about 2/3 of an 11.75 ounce jar) on top of the pudding (between that and the whipped cream). The combination of the buttescotch, PB and chocolate was awesome! Very easy to make, and everyone loved it.
I have been looking for an easy great tasting butterscotch pie and i have found it. I made it last night and after sitting in refrigerator for 1 hour, the pie is almost gone. My husband and 2 teenage daughters gobbled it up. I baked the prepared graham cracker crust for 6 minutes in the oven and used the cheapest whipped topping. EXCELLENT..this will be a family favorite
I made this for my boyfriend who loves butterscotch and he was in heaven! I accidentally bought fat free pudding mix, but you wouldn't know it, it was so good!
Went over so well!
I was looking for a way to use (get rid of) my graham cracker crust and this was so easy and wonderful. I think next time I will wait until the pudding sets up before I attempt to spread the cool whip on top, I was not talented enough to do it with out making a mess!
Very easy yummy family pleasing pie but to make the filling firmer and not loose and jiggly, use 2 boxes of instant pudding for great results.
I made this today and thought it was very good for something so quick. I've eaten 2 pieces and it hasn't even been in the refrigerator for an hour.
So easy!! I used a chocolate crust and it was super good!
this recipe is SUPER awesome! i make it for every occasion. i do fold a TINY bit of whip topping to the pudding before I pour into the graham crust....and i follow the rest of the recipe. Its great and everybody loves it. If I use Lemon pudding..I add a tsp of lemon zest to the pudding mix as well as I sprinkle a little on top of the topping...for a little color and zingg. HA!!!YUM!
This was not worth my time. I have a couple of complaints. The first being that it was impossible to spread the remaining cool whip on top of the bottom layer, which was just too soft to spread anything on. The second was, my 'pie' was in the fridge for about two hours, and didn't firm up one bit. This is essentially a matter of putting pudding in a pie crust. I'm not giving up though, I have a couple more butterscotch pies in my recipe box.
This was really easy to make and really good. I used an Oreo crust and topped it with the crumbs because butterscotch chips are impossible to find where I live (Asia). You could probably use this same recipe with any kind of pudding, I just happened to have butterscotch because I bought it on a recent vacation.
Used the hints others suggested (2 boxes pudding, just under 4 cups total molk, 1/2 container of cool whip, added peanut butter & hot chocolate sauce), but it never set up firm enough to slice. Folks liked it, said it reminded them of Butterfinger candy, but it was Not pretty to look at or serve. Maybe that's why no pictures?! Might try freezing next time... sigh, if only his Mother hadn't raised him with this....
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections