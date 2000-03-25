Upside Down Pumpkin Cake

206 Ratings
  • 5 160
  • 4 27
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This pumpkin upside-down cake has become my family's favorite dessert at Thanksgiving, taking the place of pumpkin pie! Walnuts can be substituted for pecans.

By JCAIN2U

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, blend pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, salt, sugar, eggs, and milk. Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle dry cake mix and nuts over the batter. Pour melted butter over the cake.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, then let cool. The cake will be "liquidy" at first, but will solidify as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
861 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 106.6g; fat 46g; cholesterol 155.5mg; sodium 662.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022