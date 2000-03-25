Upside Down Pumpkin Cake

This cake was FABULOUS!! It's like pumpkin pie, but not in a pie crust, because the consistancy is very similar. I saw this recipe on another website (with frosting recipe included), but that cake lacked the addition of any spices. So I tried this one instead, with the only change being to reduce the sugar to 1 cup (as per that other recipe). This cake is so much better if you let it cool for a couple of hours and then flip it onto a platter or cookie sheet, just like you would any other "upside down" cake. That's because the cake mix/pecans/butter work better as a bottom crust, as opposed to them being the "topping." This will also solve the problem mentioned by other reviewers; that the "topping" would get too hard after refrigeration. It won't if you treat it as a bottom crust and flip the cake. The pumpkin will keep that crust moist. And this cake will firm up as it cools and will flip easily IF you lined your pan with waxed paper and coated it with cooking spray. I also spray the pan before lining too, because it just helps to make the waxed paper stick and hold to the pan better. See the review that's dated *Dec. 31, 2007* for great instructions. That reviewer also included the ingredients for a tasty light frosting that's better then your standard whipped cream topping. Mmm... so yummy!