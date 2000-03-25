Upside Down Pumpkin Cake
This pumpkin upside-down cake has become my family's favorite dessert at Thanksgiving, taking the place of pumpkin pie! Walnuts can be substituted for pecans.
This recipe is as wonderful as everyone proclaims. I have been making it for several years, exactly as written. To go the extra mile, after flipping the cake and letting it cool, try adding home made cream cheese topping: beat 1 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 1/2 c. powdered sugar, 1 t. vanilla; fold in 12 oz. Cool Whip and spread on top and sides of the cake. You can't get any better than this! (In order to "flip" the cake, make sure you have lined the 9 X 13 pan with wax paper and sprayed it with nonstick cooking spray; Cool completely in pan, place large platter or cookie sheet on top of 9 X 13 pan and flip; carefully remove wax paper once cake is flipped. . .it really DOES work.)Read More
I was not at all impressed with this dessert. I expected more from the reviews. Some sort of crust would have helped. The pumpkin portion wasn't as firm as I would have liked and the top portion (cake mix, nuts, and butter) wasn't appealing. I won't make it again.Read More
This is a great recipe. I only changed a few things - instead of yellow cake mix, I used a Cinnamon Swirl mix that I found; I used Pumpkin Pie Spice (instead of cinnamon and ground cloves) and walnuts instead of pecans. This turned out great, was easy to do and made the house smell just great on a cold fall evening! Good job, Jacki.
made this yesterday, very very good!!! i was not sure if i had to flip the cake over or not after it cooled? (the recipe did not mention to, but one review did) so i chose not to since i made it in my only cake pan w/lid. it served well right from the pan i baked it in, i just flipped each piece over as i served it onto a plate.so that the pumpkin pie filling then was on the top and the cake-nut crust was on the bottom. i used a non stick pan and sprayed a little non stick spray in it. even chilled it served fine. i also used pumpkin pie spice and some extra ground cinnamon and sugar to taste. great dessert!!!
1. Made this again for folks that have never had it and they were e-mailing for the recipe! 2. Everyone loved this. People were begging for the recipe. I made the cake in disposable 13 x 9 containers and gave them away as Christmas presents. 3. Again this year (2008) people were begging me to bring it to the Christmas Potluck.
This cake was FABULOUS!! It's like pumpkin pie, but not in a pie crust, because the consistancy is very similar. I saw this recipe on another website (with frosting recipe included), but that cake lacked the addition of any spices. So I tried this one instead, with the only change being to reduce the sugar to 1 cup (as per that other recipe). This cake is so much better if you let it cool for a couple of hours and then flip it onto a platter or cookie sheet, just like you would any other "upside down" cake. That's because the cake mix/pecans/butter work better as a bottom crust, as opposed to them being the "topping." This will also solve the problem mentioned by other reviewers; that the "topping" would get too hard after refrigeration. It won't if you treat it as a bottom crust and flip the cake. The pumpkin will keep that crust moist. And this cake will firm up as it cools and will flip easily IF you lined your pan with waxed paper and coated it with cooking spray. I also spray the pan before lining too, because it just helps to make the waxed paper stick and hold to the pan better. See the review that's dated *Dec. 31, 2007* for great instructions. That reviewer also included the ingredients for a tasty light frosting that's better then your standard whipped cream topping. Mmm... so yummy!
I just took this cake to an organization potluck - Wow, did I get the compliments, i.e., awesome, scrumptious, delicious, etc.. Of course, I got recipe requests which I was prepared for with extra copies I'd printed after taking a small taste. I brought fresh whipped cream as a topper. I baked this in a glass 9x13 - I mention this because I didn't hear the timer go off and got side tracked. It ended up baking for 1 hr 40 mins.. The pecans were a bit over brown and the contents were firm. But, it didn't seem to "damage" it at all. The only change I made to the recipe was that I added a 1/2 tsp ground ginger. It's going to be hard to top this for future meetings! Thanks Jacki for sharing this great recipe!!
I only used 1 1/2 cups of sugar in the filling, as it tasted sweet enough to me while I was making it. You definitely want to let this cool for a couple of hours before you cut into it. That gives it plenty of time to solidify. Try adding a light dusting of brown sugar/cinnamon over the pecans before you pour the butter. So, so good!!!!! A definite keeper.
I have made this recipe 3 times, and have never heard such rave reviews. I had several people at a gathering recently go crazy over this, and a couple who actually followed up with me days later to get the recipe. This is a keeper!!
This receipe was a big hit over Thanksgiving. The pie is very rich, therefore cut in small slices. Set aside optional carmel and whipped cream toppings for a nice final touch.
UNBELIEVABLE. This tastes so much like home made pumpkin pie but is NO WORK AT ALL. Everyone LOVED it!!!!!!!!
Good recipe! I like to make a few changes to this. First of all, I use 2 8 inch circle pans instead of a 9 x 13. That way, I can do one without pecans for those who don't like nuts. I add 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and use 1 cup brown sugar plus 1/2 cup white sugar. I invert the cakes onto nice serving plates, and pipe whipped cream onto the top - this helps to cover up the not-so-great looking pumpkin part. Lastly, extra whipped cream on the side for those who like!
This is a Thanksgiving favorite at my house everyone raves about it. I like to add ginger snap cookie crumbs after putting the cake mix and butter on top it gives it a cookie crust that adds a little crunch. It is delicious!
SOOO tasty! Everytime I make this, I have to plan on handing out the recipe. Thank you very much for sharing :-) I must say, I did try and make it into individual loaves...it did not workout that well. Since the recipe is super moist, it would not hold together all that well. The wax paper tip did help however :)
My daughter made this when we went to visit, and everyone loved it. She put cool whip on top. Gonna pass this one on.....and if fact, next week...My sisters are coming for a visit. I am making this same recipe. Only I am gonna try someting different. Make it with Splenda instead of sugar and...Lite Cool Whip. So I can eat lots of it. My daughter DID tell me she added the cool whip on her own. It was the perfect touch. Also, she had left out cloves. But it was THE BEST. Gonna make it again Thanksgiving....
Big fan of pumpkin and this was a great alternate recipe to an average pumpkin dish. I used Farmers Market Organic Pumpkin Pie Mix (two .15oz cans), 3 eggs, 2Tbs of ground cinnamon, 1Tbs ground nutmed, 1Tbs ground ginger and 12oz evaporated milk for the filling. In addition, I sprinkled Duncan Hines Moist Delux Yellow Cupcake mix and topped with cinnamon. This was baked on 9x13 glass pan in an electric oven at 350 degrees on middle rack for 45 minutes and it came out PERFECT! Edges and most of center was firm, the top was evenly cooked (evenly pour melted butter over cake mix before baking) and had a little crunch. My husbands new favorite, thank you!
Made this the last two Thanksgivings. Everyone asks for the recipe. Just make sure you use parchment paper so you can flip it. I piped whipped cream on top. It looked as good as it tasted.
Now this isn't a pretty recipe, but once it reaches your mouth you won't mind. We are all big fans of pumpkin pie and this just put's it over the top! We like it best a little warm with a small scoop of vanilla icecream or a little cold cream on top. Yummy, yummy, good! Barb in BC Canada
This recipe was awesome. I made it for a Ladies Tea at my church, ane everyone was raving about it. I have already given the recipe to 2 people, and the tea was last night! I will make this again and again. Thank you for the easy no fuss recipe!
All I can say is, "WOW". If you like pumpkin pie, this is pumpkin Nervana. It tastes like a pumpkin pie topped with a praline cookie crust. I will be making this instead of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving for sure.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was well received, but mine was more pie than cake. However, I loved the cake mix crust. I mixed cinnamon chips in the pumpkin and used pumpkin pie spice and it was quite tasty.
Oh Wow! I made this recipe exactly like it says to and it was easy and great! I like pumpkin anyway, but this was extremely good. I will be making this many more times.
I liked this better after it was chilled in the fridge (as opposed to warm from the oven).
Was a hit at work with everyone! Really easy too!
I am changing the recipe up a bit, instead of a yellow cake mix, using a chocolate.....hmmmm hope it works. Has anyone else done it?
This cake was moist and absolutely tasty! I substituted Splenda for the sugar - the results were great!
WOW. That's all there is to say...WOW!!! If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would! I did not have a cake mix with the pudding in it, but it turned out just fine. I do have one question though...does this need to be refridgerated when it's done??
Loved It. I took it to work and there was none left after just an hour. I used a cinnamon swirl cake mix instead of the regular yellow cake. This cake tastes great chilled also. It really brings out the pumpkin flavor.
this is one cake receipe i wont bother to make again. got receipe from a friend, made it and it just was too mushy, however she neglected to tell me it had to be inverted once done. Even so it wasnt a real crowd please with the family. Not sure what the other reviewers did to score it in the 5 range, but for me its a thumbs down. :(
I'm sorry to say I didn't really like this cake. I made it for Thanksgiving last year (2010), and others said they enjoyed it, but I wasn't really too fond of it. The cake/pecan crust was awesome, but the pumpkin part tasted kind of bland...just a lightly sweetened version of pumpkin filling. I probably won't make this again. Sorry!
I made this for Thanksgiving at a friends house, WHAT A HIT! I was asked for the recipe and complimented by everyone. I used the hint from the review dated Dec. 31, 2007 for lining the pan with waxpaper and for the frosting.
Unquestionably better than plain pumpkin pie. The taste of this "crust" is worth the calories! I used 1/2 tsp. salt (some recipes call for 1 tsp.) and added 1 tsp. ginger to make it taste like my favorite pumpkin pie. One-and-a-half cups sugar was what I used. I plan to increase next time the cinnamon to 3 tsp for more "oomph". The pecans--amazing!
This cake is awesome!! It was the favorite of everyone who tried it at our Thanksgiving gathering this year. I will be making it again for our Christmas gathering! Yum Yum!!
Oh wow! This is the best and easiest cake to make. My two best friends were right away asking for the recipe! Like others, I will definitely be making this for the holidays! I can see how it would be good with ice cream too.
This is my first review ever, after several years of using this website. I made this for this past Thanksgiving and it was a HUGE hit! Everything about it was perfect and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, except for one thing; I used a spice cake mix rather than yellow. I didn't line the pan with anything or even spray it with non-stick spray...and the cake came right out without a problem. Topping with whipped cream makes it even better!
This is a favorite, and now a new family tradition at our Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
I always love easy and this is definitely easy and tasty. Reminds me of pumpkin pie in every way, but easier. My friend turned me on to this recipe. It is VERY sweet though, I might experiment with another topping next time that's not quite so sweet. Maybe a biscuit topping?
my mother, who is the hardest sell I've ever met, loved this! actually ASKED me to make it. Instead of one 9 by 13, I made 10 individual portions in some deep dish pie dishes. It worked great, but the melted butter ran off a bit. Maybe will try just putting hard butter pieces all over the cake mix and let it melt down in the oven or something. Other than that, these are fabulous, and I'll make them again and again!!
I couldn't find cake mix w/ pudding so I bought pudding separate and then sifted the cake mix and pudding together over the pumpkin mixture. It was good but I think it would have been better if it had a whipped cream topping on it.
I orginally rated this recipe a few years ago and felt I needed to re-rate it with updated comments. The only thing I do different from the original is to use 1/2 brown and white sugar. This was the first recipe I made from allrecipies.com and it continues to be one of our favorites for the holidays. My husband calls it "pumpkin surprise" and he looks forward to it every year. :)
Everyone who has tried this said it was fantastic - except for me. I was hoping for more of a cake and less pie texture as I'm not a big fan of pie. But, the topping was out of this world and I will use it again as a top for stewed apples and/or other fruit. I'll say four stars instead of five because I was expecting more cake and less pie, but a big hit with everyone else who tried it. Edit: I redid this with a can of apple pie filling, a can of (drained) diced pears and some craisins! Delicious!!!
THIS IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE BEST RECIPES I'VE EVER MADE FROM THIS SITE.I FALLOWED THE RECIPE EXACT-MADE SURE TO COVER THE ENTIRE TOP WITH THE CAKE MIX(WHICH WAS NO PROBLEM THEIR WAS PLENTY)AND I THOUGHT IT TURNED OUT GORGEOUS-NOT FLASHY BUT A RUSTIC LOOK TO IT.THE TOPPING IS WHAT KICKS THIS OVER THE TOP-A SALTY SWEETNESS TO IT THATS SUPERB(THE NUTS I USED WERE THE KIND CALLED FOR BUT I FOUND A SMALL BAG IN THE STORE THAT WAS CALLED "CHIPS"VERY TINY TO KEEP WITH THE CREAMY TEXTURE OF EVERYTHING ELSE).MY HUSBANDS FAVORITE IS PUMPKIN PIE SO HE WAS SKEPTICAL BUT WAS RAVING ABOUT IT BY THE END OF PIECE 1 AND WENT BACK FOR SECONDS!!!
Made this recipe for some friends visiting for the day. It was fabulous. The only change I made was to reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups like some other reviewers mentioned. My friends took the recipe with them.
I found this recipe very good, the only thing I changed was that I used less cake mix on top. I will make it again.
This was wonderful--easy and delicious. My 9x13 glass dish was very full, but it settled a bit after taking from the oven. The nuts were a bit dark after a full hour, but they tasted fine.
This is easy to make and wonderful. If possible, serve a few hours after making it. Outstanding.
I do not care for pie crust so this recipe has been a favorite of mine for years! If you want to desert that will get your guests attention this is the one! I find it is best after it has been in the fridge for a day topped with whipped cream!
little too sweet for me. although I don't know how to make the topping less sweet.
Got rave reviews. Even the kids under 4 liked it. One tip, definitely use unsalted butter. I only had salted on hand and the topping was too salty for my taste, even tho everyone else liked it. Also, don't try to flip this cake like other upside down cakes. The crunchy pecan topping is pretty in the pan and the pumpkin on the bottom is mushy.
This came out too gooey for us. I was expecting a consistency more like cake. The flavor was good though.
I got enthusiastic reviews, and it's simplicity itself! done in a sec, and everybody going on and on saying how light it was and how not-too-sweet and how a refreshing novelty...
I have made this twice in the two months since I first saw the recipe. The second time was for Thanksgiving, on request.
This past Thanksgiving I was looking for something a little more unusual than the standard pumpkin pie dessert. A friend told me about this recipe. Not only was it incredibly easy to make, but my family raved about it and asked me to make it again at Christmas and again in January for a family dinner. I would add to just give it enough time to thoroughly cool, otherwise it stays "soupy" but if you don't mind, it is great still slightly warm with ice cream if you can't wait for it to cool.
This tasted great, although it wasn't the most beautiful dish I've ever made... Everyone thought it was meatloaf at first, but it all disappeared by the end of my party!! I think that if I make it again, I'll put it in individual souffle dishes and adjust the cooking time. Maybe it will be prettier that way!
Quick and easy devoured by a group of hungry teachers. Made one adjustment, used freshly grated cinnamon, added a bit of a bite. Served with freshly whipped cream.
I am not a big pumpkin fan. I will eat it every now and then. We were having a pumpkin baking contest at work and I decided to enter. I thought this recipe sounded good and it had good reviews so I tried it. It was very easy to make. I made it exactly like the recipe stated. I did line my pan with wax paper to try to keep it from sticking. When I flipped it one corner broke off. I just stuck it back on there and decided to enter it anyway. Visually it wasn't that pretty. The contest had an appearance category and a taste category. I tied for first in the taste category...so thank you for this recipe. I really liked the taste, even though I don't really care a whole lot for pumpkin.
wonderful
I wish I could give this ten stars. A huge hit, definitely going in my holiday rotation!!
My family and I LOVE this recipe! It works every time. You can leave the pecans off if you like, and it makes more than nine servings.
Almost too sweet, very rich-but good. Easy to prepare. I served for friends who loved it, but the leftovers I threw out the next day. Best to serve warm and fresh.
I made this for a potluck at work and everybody loved it! I will be making this again for years to come! Thanks
Excellent dessert to make and SUPER EASY! I made this and it turned out perfect. The whole house smelled like Thanksgiving and everybody loved it that ate it. I topped with whipped cream when serving. I will definitely save this recipe for future use. I omited the ground cloves only because I didn't have them and the cake still turned out wonderfully.
I followed this recipe to a T but my family did not care for this recipe. Looked pretty but such a wate of time and ingredients. Sorry.
Wonderful variation from traditional pumpkin pie. I don't like pumpkin pie and I LOVED this cake. I did decrease the butter somewhat and couldn't tell anything was missing. A definite keeper. Would also be great with various pie fillings instead of pumpkin.
My husband is raving about how good this cake is and I agree with him! You'll be the hit of the party with this
About as good as it gets....certainly not low-calorie, but an easy and delicious recipe!
Easy as pie! Even better than it too! I made this recipe for a party at a friend's house and all I got were raves and tons of requests for the recipe.
This was AWESOME!! I'm not a big nut fan and i didn't have a 9x13, so I used two 8x8 pans and put pecans on one and not the other. Even after eating a big thanksgiving meal, that wanted more of this!! thanks.
Awesome as is!!!!!!
I used walnuts instead of pecans and added 1tsp nutmeg. Thanks for sharing received rave reviews.
Better than pumpkin pie! I couldn't stop eating this. I almost ate the whole cake myself. :)
I just made a similar recipe from a low-calorie cookbook: spices are 1-1/2 tsp. each of cinnamon and allspice, 3/4 cup of sugar (instead of 1-3/4), 6 egg whites or 3/4 cup liquid egg whites instead of whole eggs, and for liquid it calls for 1-1/2 cups fat-free milk plus 3/4 cup fat-free dry milk. It also calls for a 9-oz cake mix (about 2 cups), 1/4 cup butter cut into the cake mix with 1/3 cup brown sugar. Cut into 16 squares it is supposedly 188 calories per square. It doesn't need a frosting. I would add some ginger to the puree mix next time. Will definitely make the lower-fat version again.
I have found this cake to be very rich so a little goes a long way. Those who like it, love it and want the recipe. It is quick and easy to make and certainly makes any event more festive. It is good with Cool Whip or other whipped topping on it.
will now be our family favorite
Soooo good! I've been making this cake every thanksgiving for the past 10 years and everyone loves it!! I love this so much because I am not a big fan of traditional pie crust because it's always so dry and takes away from the taste of the filling, but with this recipe the crumb topping complements the pumpkin and gives it an extra sweetness that I just love!! I would have lots of complaints if this treat wasnt at our dessert table on thanksgiving!
This was 5 stars for super easy and 4 stars because to me it was a little sweet. Will make again.
this is me and my husband's favorite! i actually had to print a new copy cuz i've used mine to death!! no changes need to be made, wonderful as is....me and my husband eat the whole pan ourselves. delicious!!
I made this at Thanksgiving and I will never make pumpkin pie again! This was delicious. I couldn't get yellow cake mix with pudding so used a yellow cake mix (butter recipe). It came out great. Only problem is I couldn't stop eating the leftovers! Great room temp or cold.
This turned out SO GOOD!!! It turned out to be like a cobbler, which I love! I did make a few changes to my taste. I added 3/4 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I also only added 1 1/2 C of sugar instead of the 1 3/4 C. Also I used walnuts istead of pecans. I also used fresh pumkin puree (about 3.5 cups). I cooked it in a metal cake pan and it needed an extra 15-20 min cooking time. This is my new favorite holiday dessert.
Spectacular! I love pumpkin anything so of course this is a big hit with me, and also a big hit with all how inhaled it, too. I followed the recipe exactly. Perfect. Thanks!
Yummy! I will be making this often. Didn't change a thing.
VERY GOOD. NEXT TIME I WILL INCREASE THE TOPPING SO THERE IS A THICK LATER OVER THE CAKE. VERY TASTY.
Liked this recipe b/c it has twice the pumpkin as some of the others out there. Added 1/2 tsp allspice, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Accidentally used chopped walnuts, but still good.
Amazing, amazing recipe! I will never make a pumpkin pie again! Made a double batch for a dessert night and everyone gave it a 10! I did make a few changes to the topping - instead of using 1 c. butter, I pulsed 1/2 + 2 T. butter into the cake mix with a food processor, then added about 1/3 c. evaporated milk as well. I dropped the batter by spoonfuls onto the top of the cake before sprinkling with the pecans. Turned out even better than the 'regular' batch and it was the first one devoured at the party! I also added 1 tsp. more cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg and 1/2 tsp. ground ginger. This will definitely be on the table for Thanksgiving!
I wanted to make something new, and we love pumpkin, wow...was I glad that I tried this one, it is Ohhhh, soooo goood!I made this exactly as written, and it came out perfectly, it was everything I had hoped it would be! It is much more exciting and tasy than eating just plain pumpkin pie and I love pumpkin pie! I can't say enough about how happy I am to have stumbled across this recipe, it will be a family favorite for years to come!
Delicious! served this at a fall birthday dinner and all seven of us agreed that it is definitely a keeper.
Making the recipe was very easy, but I added larger amounts of the spices that the recipe called for and I also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla to the pumpkin mixture. When making the topping, it was really difficult to evenly spread out the melted butter over the cake mix, so if there is one thing I would do differently, it would be to combine the melted butter and cake mix together before spreading it over the pumpkin mixture. Adding pecans to the cake mixture was definitely a good idea..it gave it a good crunch and flavor. I made this for my some of my college friends after having a big can of pumpkin left over from the holidays and they really enjoyed it!
Yummy! and Easy to prepare. Made this for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! Enjoying the leftovers, even better!!
I am not a dessert person but this is the best dessert I have EVER tasted. The consistency of the upside down crust is very delicious and it is now a family tradition to have this at our holiday meals. The only substitution I make is that I use walnuts instead of pecans and I leave out the cloves.
The pumpkin part of this dessert was very good..used 2 cans of pure pumpkin since that is what I had on hand. However the crust was way too rich, and I only used one stick of butter, a cup would've been way too much. One of my guest could not even eat the crust, and even my sons said it was too rich. However some of my guest loved it and ate seconds. I don't think I'll make again, but would try the crust with a light butter if I did.
Got a similar recipe off the top of an egg carton 20 years ago. I wasn't going to make it after all those years for the holidays, but my son called, the morning of the holiday, and said did you make your special pumpkin desert. Off I went to the store to get the supplies for it. Had it whipped up in no time and popped it in the oven. By the time we had it for desert it was just wonderful. Quite often it is almost gone before dinner. Most of the time I keep all the ingredients on hand for the holiday season. I omit the cloves is is just our preference. I have used margarine but butter is the best.
One word - Sinful!!!!! This is soooo rich and yummy. My whole family loved it. I will make it again soon.
This will definitely replace pumpking pie at Thanksgiving. I did make two changes. I cut the sugar back to 1 cup and cut the melted butter down to 1/2 cup. It turned out great!
This is phenominal and soooo easy to make. It's appearance doesn't look that amazing, but I must say people who try it will be going back for seconds! This will be made instead of pumpkin pie from now on in my house!
Excellent dessert!
One of the best pumpkin recipes I have ever made.
Excellent!
This is wonderful. However, I did have to bake it another 15 minutes, as the pumpkin filling was just too soggy, even though it was a bit warm still. After the additional time, it firmed up nicely. But there is no WAY I could have turned this out of the pan, as one reviewer stated--she even said she frosted it with cream cheese frosting! Given the Upside Down Pumpkin Cake's relatively soft consistency, this HAD to be another recipe she/he was talking about.
I have made this for occasions. Each time I have had to give out the recipe to everyone who had it. Thank you for making such a great recipe that even my pumpkin hating husband loved.
