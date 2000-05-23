Turtles® Pie

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2002
This pie was so, so, SO good. It was unbelievable--and I don't even like pecans! We made two for my father's birthday--I made one and my 13 year old niece made one. They were fabulous, but *very* rich for our family's tastes--and we are rather hearty eaters of sweets. My only complaints are that it *is* time-consuming (to wait for it to cool) and that it does get gooey with only minimal time at room temperature. But I really can't say enough nice things about this recipe--it was so fabulous and exotic flavored, and yet a 13 year old was able to do it with no trouble. Bravo to this recipe!
This is a quick and easy pie to make. The caramel that is called for in this recipe with the brown sugar, condensed milk, and Karo syrup is quite versatile and can be used for other caramel needs. I only made half the recipe, and it chilled quickly and was delicious. The only thing I would recommend is cutting the caramel by 1/4 because what happens is that it overpowers the pie crust and the chocolate topping. Also, instead of using a regular pie crust, I made a chocolate cookie crust. Yum!
Exactly the flavor I was looking for. I added whipped cream and it was the perfect touch not only for taste but also for presentation. I really like the idea of a "turtle cream" pie, and next time I will probably half ALL of the ingredients (except for pecans/shell) and put at least 8 oz. of whip cream (enough to fill out the pie crust) on top. I also decorated with pecans dipped in caramel, chopped chocolate chips with shavings, etc, and drizzled caramel. I would not use a graham cracker crust or cookie crust as someone recommended as it is already really rich (sweet).
I never thought I would say something is "too sweet" but this is! I would never make this again. I did make it the way the recipe called for, I guess if you cut the caramel in half it might be okay...but i dont feel it is worth it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2005
Difficult to rate this because I thought it was just average and not a particularly impressive presentation - in my opinion you might as well just soften a few Snickers bars in the micowave. However, my husband thought it was DIVINE and most other guests seemed to enjoy it. I followed the advice of others to reduce the sweet ingredients by 1/4th, used an oreo cookie pie shell and garnished it with whipped cream. It is very easy to prepare and a good desert for a casual dinner or party.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2004
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. I brought it to my family's Thanksgiving and they couldn't get enough of it! It is wonderfully sweet and very addicting! I can see why it sold in restaurants!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2000
Rich but very good. Very easy to prepare. Much better than the usual pecan pie.
Omg!!! This is the sweetest desert ever , but absolutely delicious. Easy to make, just takes a while to chill between steps. I made an Oreo cookie crust, used cream cheese whipped cream on top with small chocolate chips, crushed pecans, Oreo crumbs and drizzled Carmel on top......to make even more sweet!!! Family loved but will be buying another gallon of milk for the remaining 1/2. Very good recipe for those with a very large sweet tooth!!!!
I've made this pie for the past two Thanksgivings and for different family members. Everyone who tried it loved it! My only thought for next time is to allow the pie to stand at room temperature for 20 or 30 minutes before serving. The caramel was hard to cut. I also decreased the amount of caramel in the recipe. Otherwise, this is already a family favorite. Thanks for sharing it!
If you want rave reviews try this one. It's a bit too sweet for my tastebuds but it never fails to please. My co-workers and family members have begged for the recipe. I love to make it because it's so simple and at the same time so pleasing to all.
This recipe was amazing! I made it tonight for my parents, my husband and my brother & sister in law. All in all everyone loved it! The only change I made was I used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet because my husband prefers milk chocolate, and honestly I think it was a good move because the pie was VERY Sweet and VERY Rich...the Semi-sweet would have made it a little too sweet. I think if I make it again I will make slightly less caramel and double the chocolate sauce because the caramel kind of overpowered the chocolate, but it depends on what flavor you prefer. All in all, WONDERFUL recipe and I'm definitely keeping this one!
This was amazing!! I didn't want to use the egg yolk so instead I removed the topping mixture from the heat and let set for about 5 minutes. I then folded in about a 1/4 cup of Cool Whip and it was wonderful!!! Before I put it into the fridge, I also chopped up a few pecans (really fine) and sprinkled over the top. I served it up with some French Vanilla Ice cream too!!
I used a cookie crust also, and added some whipped cream on top, but the caramel filling was just way to much/sweet. The resemblence to turtle chocolate candy was perfect, but the next time I wont make this as a pie, maybe as little candys or something else. I guess you could try using only half or a third of the caramel.
This is not really a pie as much as it is just a giant turtle in a pie crust. You have to cut the pieces so tiny that you might as well just make turtles. Very very rich, and don't over-cook the caramel, it gets chewy...like a turtle.
I made this pie exactly according to directions. It was fabulous! I made one with a regular crust and one with a gluten free crust. They were equally great. Everyone enjoyed it. I served it with a little cool whip. The pie is super rich so one pie goes pretty far.
This pie was fantastic! But when I made the chocolate topping it turned to a grainy paste and started separating. With some quick thinking, I added some wipped cream and it smoothed it out. Also, I didn't have nuts so I made it with pretzels, instead of a regular pie crust I used crushed oreos. yum!
