Turtles® Pie

Absolutely delicious, although very rich. Pie version of the Turtles® chocolates. I used to sell this pie to a restaurant and the customers loved it.

Recipe by EARTHYMOM

prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pecans into bottom of pie shell.

  • To Make Filling: In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, cook condensed milk, brown sugar, butter and corn syrup. Stir and bring to a boil; stir continuously for at least 5 minutes. Remove from heat, then slowly beat with a spoon until mixture starts to thicken; will take about 2 minutes. Be sure not to over beat or it will harden too much. Pour mixture into pie shell; cover and refrigerate for about an hour. Filling ingredients may be halved to make for a less rich pie.

  • To Make Topping: In a medium saucepan, cook chocolate and butter over low heat until melted together. Stir in condensed milk; mix well. Remove from heat; allow to cool just enough so that yolk won't cook when added, but not so cool that the chocolate hardens; cooling time will be about 3 minutes. Stir in egg yolk to chocolate mixture; spread over cooled filling. Place pie back in refrigerator and cool for another hour.

Tips

TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
756 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 78.1g; fat 49.5g; cholesterol 108.7mg; sodium 359.9mg. Full Nutrition
