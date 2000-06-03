Skillet Peach Pie
Peach cobbler made in a skillet. In place of pie crust, try using biscuits.
I didn't have an 8 inch skillet, so i used my 9 inch pie pan. I used frozen crusts on top and bottom and brushed the top crust with half&half. The pie has a wonderful flavor, but is runny. I may experiment with thickening it next time. I omitted the butter and salt and added a sprinkling of ground orange peels along with the cinnamon. This is a quick, easy recipe... and goes wonderful with real vanilla ice cream. mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm : )
What did the comment at the top about biscuits have to do with this pie?
Oh, man, this is so good! I don't know what it is that makes it so good, because it's basically a peach pie, but to me it is so much better! Maybe it's the cast iron skillet? I used my own pie crust and guessed on the peaches, because I had to cut out a bunch of spots, but it came out wonderful! I also added about a tablespoon of flour. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream! Yeah for summer!
This is an awesome recipe, it is so quick to make. I used nectarines instead of peaches. It had the best flavor.
I used homemade pie crust. Rolled one big oversized crust, layed it in the skillet, added the fresh peaches,folded overlap over the peaches. Used dash of nutmeg, no cinnamon dotted with butter. My mom says not to season fresh peaches with cinnamon they have their own spice.
This is basically a fruit gallette. I didn't really realize this until I was halfway finished preparing it. :o) I have a recipe for a gallette that has a few more ingredients (lemon juice, raisins, flour) and a few more steps, but either recipe is hard to mess up. If you don't like all the juices from the peaches soaking into the gallette, you can use a cookie sheet with a rim or a jelly roll pan. It'll make it drier that way. Either way, very simple, very good. Easily adjusted for whatever type of fruit you feel like using. I've made galettes with canned and frozen fruit--just make sure you drain canned fruit and adjust sugar accordingly. I prefer mixing the sugar, salt and cinnamon together instead of just sprinkling. Otherwise, good recipe. Easy way to impress when entertaining!
This skillet peach pie is delicious! And easy...I used about 10 medium peaches and upped the cinnamon and sugar a bit...and I also increased the baking time to 40 minutes. It cuts cleans and comes out easily. The skillet only needed a paper towel to clean. This recipe will be added to my recipe file!
Very good summer pie. I am not a huge fan of peaches but wanted to take a summery dish to a BBQ and everyone loved it including me.
This was soo good!
the peaches in our area are very juicy...tried this recipe yesterday with sad results...the top looked like a picture but the juice (yes I used the 8in skillet) prevented the side and bottom crust from cooking...I served the top only...will delete this one
I had issues rolling out the pie crust, but the taste was just what I was looking for with the fresh peaches.
Easy easy easy!! My husband said it needed cinnamon. I have to agree.
Great pie! We brushed the top with an egg wash, and added a dash of nutmeg. I would also recommend adding a couple tbsp. of flour for thickening. We baked it in a wood cook stove, and it was oh, so perfect!
Did not match the peach pie that my wife has been making for 40 plus years. won't be making it again.
Delicious! I have a new favorite pie pan!
This cobbler-pie is so easy! We like less white sugar, so I added a quarter cup of white and the same amt of brown. Yum. Bring on the ice cream!
Yummy. I used large can of homestyle biscuits instead of pie crust. Used less sugar but it was still amazing. I had to shorten the cook time on 425 to 12 then reduced heat to 350 for another 10 as the biscuits were getting too brown on high heat. Love the iron skillet idea too
Followed the instructions to the letter (almost I used a premade dough because I'm lazy) and it turned out great. My family loved it.
Warring Eagle rated this recipe but didn’t even follow the written instructions?
YIKES!
Great
Delicious and made no changes!
