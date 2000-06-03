Skillet Peach Pie

Peach cobbler made in a skillet. In place of pie crust, try using biscuits.

Recipe by Arvilla

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Make crust mix according to package directions. Roll dough out so that it fits an 8 inch skillet or frying pan; make sure there is overhang.

  • Place peaches into pastry lined pan. Sprinkle with sugar, salt and cinnamon. Dot with butter. Fold the dough edges over towards center; leave a small space in center uncovered. Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes until fruit is bubbly and crust is browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 574.6mg. Full Nutrition
