Shortbread Pie Crust

The recipe was great, however as someone who has NEVER made a pie crust from scratch, this was extremely difficult for me. I guess somethings are taken for granted. Like what the heck is "blind baking" "pie weights" etc. So I made half the dough, because I was only make 1 pie. I took most of the dough and lined a 9 inch pan, there was some dough left over. It tasted good. I think I made it a bit too thick, so maybe watch your thickness if you are new to baking pies. I saw the words "blind baking" and looked it up, most people say oh yeah throw some beans or rice in there. THANK GOD I DIDN'T USE RICE. I used dried elbow macaroni because that is what I had on hand. Well, what they should tell you is bake it for about 5 minutes first after poking a few holes in it and THEN line the inside of the pie with parchment paper and THEN put the beans or pasta or whatever. This "weighs" down the pie to keep it from bubbling. Do not do what I did which was throw macaroni in the pie unlined. The bottom remained unbaked and the macaroni was sticking to it, thank god I noticed before it was down. It took much longer for mine to bake, maybe because it was thicker and probably because I did not know to remove the macaronis after a bit and let the pie finish baking. Watch the crust it gets down faster than the inside, line it with aluminum if you need to. FINALLY, after trial and error, I ended up with a pie crust but holy , it could have been a disaster. As a side note, blind baking is for a p