Shortbread Pie Crust

A great pie crust for any recipe that calls for shortbread crust.

Recipe by Judy Figuary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 9-inch pie crusts
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Using your hands, mix butter, brown sugar, white sugar and flour together in a large bowl. Squeeze and work dough until it holds together. Press into three 9 inch pie pans and chill for 2 hours.

  • Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly brown around the edges.

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 165.5mg. Full Nutrition
