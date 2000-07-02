Shortbread Pie Crust
A great pie crust for any recipe that calls for shortbread crust.
A great pie crust for any recipe that calls for shortbread crust.
A very good recipe, but also a very large recipe. I also recommend the use of pie weights during cooking. The dough is very rich and tends to gather in the bottom of the pie plate. Otherwise, an excellent choice.Read More
The taste was fine and added to the overall appeal, but it runs to the bottom of the pan while baking. A better choice would be for a flat bottom 9x13 crust, but not a pie pan where it needs to cook up the sides.Read More
A very good recipe, but also a very large recipe. I also recommend the use of pie weights during cooking. The dough is very rich and tends to gather in the bottom of the pie plate. Otherwise, an excellent choice.
An easy and great tasting crust. Worked really well with pumpkin pie. But cover the edges as they do brown a bit to much.
Fantastic recipe!
The taste was fine and added to the overall appeal, but it runs to the bottom of the pan while baking. A better choice would be for a flat bottom 9x13 crust, but not a pie pan where it needs to cook up the sides.
I used this recipe with the sour cream cheese cake recipe and oooh la la! yummie! I will definately make this one again!
This was delicious with double layer pumpkin cheesecake. However, use only 1/2 of this recipe in a 10" spring pan.
I used this crust with the 'Cool 'n Easy Pie' recipe found here- delicious!! ( I used lime jello instead of strawberry). This crust is fantastic and would go well with many different pies :-)
I thought it seemed like a lot of ingredients for one pie but I made it anyway. I have tons of dough left. Will use for Thanksgiving though. The crust was fantastic. (the dough tasted good too). I loved this pie crust.
very good made with blueberry pie. the sides sunk down though. i think i needed to weight it.
Made this crust for a dutch apple pie and it turned out delicious! Was super simply to throw together at the last minute and imo taste way better than regular pie crust. As another user mentioned, the crust will bubble a bit if you don't use pie weights.
Very good recipe. Made a 1/3 of it with 'Key Lime Pie VII' by ANNRICHARDSON, what a combo!! It's a little 'fiddly' to get into the pie plate, TIP: reserve a little of the icing sugar to dip your fingers in so that the dough doesn't stick as much when you are pressing it into the pan. I also omitted the 2 hours of chilling (impatient!) and it turned out fine. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe! I haven't had shortbread since I was a kid. But it tastes just as I remember. I used this crust recipe with the double layer pumpkin cheesecake, and it was scrumptious. I used the extra crust and cut little leaf patterns out, baked, and placed on top, and drizzled with homemade caramel. The caramel recipe can be found if you search "dessertlover's classic caramel sauce". Thanks Judy!
I used this with Deni's Strawberry Cheese Pie, also from Allrecipes. The crust has a great taste, but I ran into a problem when baking. After the original 15 minute baking time the crust was soggy and sliding down the sides of the pie plate. I sprayed the outside of a baking dish with cooking spray and pressed it into the crust, returned it to the oven for 15 more minutes, and ended up with a useable crust. It did crumble some, making it very difficult to cut. I agree with another reviewer that this would probably work very well as flat base-type crust.
I halved the recipe and lined a generous 9" pie with some left over for a "sample". Perfect for cheesecakes!
Tried weighting this as suggested, with horrible results. I've checked and double checked the ingredients and it looks like I got it all in the right proportions, but my crust basically just liquefies and boils when I put it in the oven. Can't get it to solidify. I'll try this again, but butter ain't cheap!
I used it just on the bottom of a 13x9 for a dessert. Very good!
Definitely best for a flat bottom pie crust.
excellent under the recipe called ' Lemon Meringue Pie" by Rhonda. A perfect combo!
Used this for pecan pie. The pie crust stayed in place with the weight from the filling. Very tasty!
The recipe was great, however as someone who has NEVER made a pie crust from scratch, this was extremely difficult for me. I guess somethings are taken for granted. Like what the heck is "blind baking" "pie weights" etc. So I made half the dough, because I was only make 1 pie. I took most of the dough and lined a 9 inch pan, there was some dough left over. It tasted good. I think I made it a bit too thick, so maybe watch your thickness if you are new to baking pies. I saw the words "blind baking" and looked it up, most people say oh yeah throw some beans or rice in there. THANK GOD I DIDN'T USE RICE. I used dried elbow macaroni because that is what I had on hand. Well, what they should tell you is bake it for about 5 minutes first after poking a few holes in it and THEN line the inside of the pie with parchment paper and THEN put the beans or pasta or whatever. This "weighs" down the pie to keep it from bubbling. Do not do what I did which was throw macaroni in the pie unlined. The bottom remained unbaked and the macaroni was sticking to it, thank god I noticed before it was down. It took much longer for mine to bake, maybe because it was thicker and probably because I did not know to remove the macaronis after a bit and let the pie finish baking. Watch the crust it gets down faster than the inside, line it with aluminum if you need to. FINALLY, after trial and error, I ended up with a pie crust but holy , it could have been a disaster. As a side note, blind baking is for a p
Its now my go to crust for pumpkin pie!
Followed recipe , so easy . made smaller amount for topping , made apple crumble pie in a 11 x 14 inch pan, looks awesome , will definitely make again , Thx
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections