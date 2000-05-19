Salmon and Potato Pie

This meal was a winner for our family of 9. With 7 kids (and a husband) to please, let me just say it isn't easy finding something that everyone likes. I did tweak a few things though. I used Sainsbury's shortcrust pastry mix and added a sprinkling of dried rosemary for extra herbiness. I also added cayenne pepper, sage, dried parsley and about twice the amount of thyme to the filling (we like lots of flavour). On top of that, I quickly steamed some fresh carrots that I had cut quite chunky and added that to the filling aswell, just to give some texture. Next time I'll use 2 packets of pastry mix though, because I do like my pastry! This is a good sturdy pie with a lovely salmon flavour that isn't too fishy. Would go great with gravy, but I just served with a dollop of ketchup and it was good to go! All round, definitely a keeper.