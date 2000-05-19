Salmon and Potato Pie
A favorite with our family, this French-Canadian salmon pie recipe has been passed down for many generations. It's a simple dish that can be served with a béchamel sauce. If you like salmon you will enjoy this pie.
A favorite with our family, this French-Canadian salmon pie recipe has been passed down for many generations. It's a simple dish that can be served with a béchamel sauce. If you like salmon you will enjoy this pie.
I love salmon pie! BUt I didn't want the extra fat from the crust. So I added some bread crumbs and some chopped parsley and I baked it as a loaf. I left out the thyme and I used fresh salmon instead of the can. Served it with a bechamel sauce and steamed broccoli. It was FANTASTIC!! I didn't even miss the crust and I liked it even better since it wasn't so heavy.Read More
I broiled up some fresh salmon for this recipe. I thought my potatoes were small, but I only used 4 of them. I used fresh sage since I had it. It reminds me of a potato knish. p.s.(While baking this, I separately baked the potato skins in butter, added cheese and salmon and salt browned it and served with sour cream for an appetizer!)Read More
I love salmon pie! BUt I didn't want the extra fat from the crust. So I added some bread crumbs and some chopped parsley and I baked it as a loaf. I left out the thyme and I used fresh salmon instead of the can. Served it with a bechamel sauce and steamed broccoli. It was FANTASTIC!! I didn't even miss the crust and I liked it even better since it wasn't so heavy.
I've made other recipes for salmon pie and liked them but this is the way my french mom and her mom always made them. My potatoes were large so I used three and completely omitted the milk. I used the juice from the 14.5 oz. can of RED, (please use red!)salmon to mash the potatoes then mixed in the rest of the ingredients. Excellent flavor. Thanks Louise!
Being French Canadian, I am very familiar with Salmon Pie. My mother however often used 2 cans of Tuna instead of Salmon and aslo added the juice from the can with half the amount of milk. I loved this pie on its second day-- re heat and add butter under the crust... amazing.
I enjoy simple delicious food and this was very good in my opinion. I used a 14 ounce can of pink salmon instead of red, and made a homemade crust with Butter Flavor Crisco. My 9 year old son and 11 year old daughter loved this recipe and so did I, thank you Louise.
My mom and my memere used to make this! I don't use the spices since they didn't either, and it is important to use red canned salmon.
I broiled up some fresh salmon for this recipe. I thought my potatoes were small, but I only used 4 of them. I used fresh sage since I had it. It reminds me of a potato knish. p.s.(While baking this, I separately baked the potato skins in butter, added cheese and salmon and salt browned it and served with sour cream for an appetizer!)
My huband and I thought this was wonderful, especially served with Holly's Bechamel Sauce from this site. I didn't have potatoes, but substituted 1 cup of precooked rice blended in the food processor and it still worked well, a sign of a great recipe!
I made this dish for my supper club and used a can of Alaskan smoked salmon and the recipe for Holly's Bechamel Sauce. It was divine!
We love our salmon and this was a wonderful variation. Very tasty and easy to make. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Wow! I will be making this again and again. I actually made three pies and put two in the freezer. My husband devoured it. The only thing I did differently is omit the top layer of crust and put a layer of potatoes topped with the cheese instead. I didn't add the rice.
Very tasty - I basically stuck to the recipe, although for 1 can of red atlantic salmon, I used 2 large potatoes (did not peel them, for added nutrition). That's where the one star is lost; this recipes calls for way too much potato. Also, instead of two big pie crusts, I bought 12 mini tarts, over-filled six, put the other six on top, and baked as directed. Could have done this with 24 tart shells as I had a lot of leftover filling. Finally, I topped with the bechamel sauce from this website. Superb, but so bad for you. Good ol' comfort food I guess.
Everybody in the family loved it. My three year old loved it until he realized that it was not apple pie. No leftovers tonight.
I made this as mentioned above, except I had to add a second can of salmon (and thought it was just right with two, one didn´t seem be enough to give a decent flavour to a whole pie). Also, my mom always made this with fresh dill and uncooked red onions which to me, makes this dish perfect :)
This is very good. Very much like my recipe. I drain the salmon and use the broth in a white sauce to pour over the pie. Excellent.
I made this with "Butternut Pie Crust". I didnt think much of the filling at all. I did change 3 of the potatoes for 3 sweet potatoes but i cant see this making it bland and boring really. Wouldn't make this again.
Spectacular! I used two cans of Alaskan salmon and lots more garlic than the recipe called for. This was total comfort food. Next time, I'll probably add some veggies to the pie. Yes, there certainly will be a next time!! Thanks, Mackenzie, for sharing your family recipe with us!
I made this more like a shepards pie by mixing the onions, garlic with the salmon added some peas then put that as the bottom layer! I topped it with the mashed potatoes that I mashed with the juice from the canned salmon, al little butter and a little bit more milk. This came out awesome!
This was the first savoury pie I've ever made and I really liked it! I made it with a doubled No Roll Pie Crust from here. I used 5 potatoes instead of six, added two thinly sliced leeks, and a shredded carrot and zuchinni. It seemed to take a while (approx. 2 hrs.) but I'm sure that was because I was making pie crust for the first time and got a little OC when I was picking the bones out of the salmon. I added the milk to the juice from the salmon to get to a cup. I'm sure once I get the hang of making the easy, easy piecrust I can cut the time down. Thank-you Mackenzie for a lovely, comforting recipe!
Made this tonight for dinner. It was good but it is missing something. I made exactly as written. Maybe next time I will add some finely chopped green pepper or a touch of old bay seasoning just to give it alittle something extra.
This is the best salmon pie recipe I have ever made. I cooked the onion and garlic until it was slightly caramelized. Instead of thyme, I used some lemon thyme. I also used only 4 potatoes, used the liquid from the salmon and added milk to measure about 1/2 cup. That was plenty for the consistancy of the pie. Thanks for the great recipe.
Thought it was very good, but could of used some kind of vegetable in it. I made it with real salmon (4 fillets- baked in the oven) and used dill and lemon instead of thyme.
This was pretty tasty, but it seemed like more of a base than a complete recipe. I used a 7oz can of red salmon, but didn't realize there would be vertebrae in it, so had to spend more time than I had planned on going through the fish to remove the bones and skin (I didn't want my 15-month old son to find one). I think next time I will get a 14oz can, as it really just seemed like salmon-flavored mashed potatoes. I added some frozen peas, and next time maybe I'll use peas and carrots, as well as increasing the garlic and onion mixture. Maybe some sort of cheese as well.
Only had pink and sockeye so added both cans. Used less milk (actually half and half as I was out of milk).
This meal was a winner for our family of 9. With 7 kids (and a husband) to please, let me just say it isn't easy finding something that everyone likes. I did tweak a few things though. I used Sainsbury's shortcrust pastry mix and added a sprinkling of dried rosemary for extra herbiness. I also added cayenne pepper, sage, dried parsley and about twice the amount of thyme to the filling (we like lots of flavour). On top of that, I quickly steamed some fresh carrots that I had cut quite chunky and added that to the filling aswell, just to give some texture. Next time I'll use 2 packets of pastry mix though, because I do like my pastry! This is a good sturdy pie with a lovely salmon flavour that isn't too fishy. Would go great with gravy, but I just served with a dollop of ketchup and it was good to go! All round, definitely a keeper.
Everytime I make this I use fresh left over salmon, the result is always the same, AMAZING!
This was excellent. I enjoyed the flavor very much. I will be making this one again.
Very good recipe but needed a second can of salmon, more butter and garlic, and I added 1/4 cup of heavy cream to the mix with a smidge of parsley. Brush the top with a little egg white for a great presentation. serve with the veggies some are tempted to add into the recipe. Nice! We all loved it.
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe years ago. I pre-bake my bottom crust for about 10-12 minutes and then add my filling. I also make one can peas drained, 1 T. butter and add 2 c. milk and thicken with corn starch to put over the top of the pie when eating. Otherwise, I think the pie too dry.
I love this recipe! The biggest change I made was to use a lot of shredded parmesan cheese on top, instead of a second crust. The parmesan browns and forms a crust. I also like to add some green vegetable to the filling, like peas or asparagus. Rather than use the liquid from the salmon to add to the potatoes, I use dairy products (half and half, milk, and/or sourcream).
I have been making this pie for 20 years. The recipe was handed down by my Mother in Law. For her it was a great way to keep 5 growing boys full. I use fresh salmon and dill instead of thyme. We love it and often have cravings for it. Thanks for posting. Until now I had no idea anyone else made this too
also from memere but used allspice
I made this for my family, the kids and grown-ups loved it. Didn't have a pie plate, so used a loaf pan with the crust layered on the bottom and on top. Only changes I made was that I added more garlic, used 3 potatoes instead of 6 (loaf pan is smaller), and I used the reserve liquid from the salmon and used less milk. Very good dish, will make it again.
A very simple, and delicious, Recipe. I also added Fresh Mushrooms and Fresh Bak Choi, with the Onions and the Garlic. It was a very tasty Salmon Pie and my Husband, who doesn't like Salmon, enjoyed the flavors. One Lenten Friday Meal down!
This is comfort food, for sure. I've made it with both one can and two cans of salmon. Fine with one can, but two was even better. I found that using the juices from the can worked well - very little, if any, milk needed. Delicious!
Everybody in my family liked it. But 6 potatoes were too much (in our opinion). I used 4 potatoes and 150 ml milk and I made no mistake.
I liked it, but no one else did. The pie crust ended up being mushy, which NEVER happens. It was bland too
This recipe is so perfect. Exactly what I was looking for, simple, basic, healthy and fast. I can change it to suit whatever I have on hand. I love this recipe!
I think this is very close to my grandmother's recipe. The taste came out with all the memories of my youth, meaning - this is great!
Simple and amazingly tasty despite a lack of colour. I was a bit skeptical about a fish pie, but it turned out not too bad!
I made this recipe exactly as stated. It tasted bitter, I don’t know why! My bf asked if I put turnips or something in it! He said please don’t make that again and then gave me a big kiss and said I love you thank you for supper tho
This dish is a little on the heavy side, but the family enjoyed it.
I enjoyed it very much! I'm still thinking about adding another herb or spice to this recipe. It was very good.
Missing something in the flavour. I found it to just be very starchy with potatoes AND the crust.
My mother served this with hard boiled eggs in a white sauce. Yummy.
I doubled the salmon and halved the potatoes. Didn't add salt because it didn't need it. Otherwise just followed the recipe. I made an all butter crust. I was going to make a béchamel sauce but it really didn't need it. Delicious.
Ok, BLAND!! I added 1c chopped green onions, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp Basil (really helped), 1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper, 1TBSP dill, and would have added peas, but didn't have any. Then I sprinkled 1/2 C shredded Jack Cheese before I added the top crust.
I loved this recipe! This was delicious.
I have made this as well....I made it with a cheese sauce and served it with asparagus and a side salad.
I found this terribly bland. I think I'll try adding an extra can of Salmon and some seafood spice. If that doesn't work I probably won't make it again.
Pie was excellent! Served with bechemel sauce with green peas. Family loved it!
It was great!
I used 5 potatoes and 3/4 cup of milk.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections