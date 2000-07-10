Blueberry 'S' Pie

Given to me by a friend many years ago. One quart of sweetened fresh blueberries can be used in place of canned blueberries.

Recipe by Betty

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar. Stir in flour, salt and oats. Mix until well combined.

  • Pat 2/3 of the mixture into an ungreased 9-inch pie pan to form the bottom crust. Spread blueberries evenly into crust. Pat the remaining oat mixture onto top of blueberries.

  • Bake in preheated oven until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 319.3mg. Full Nutrition
