Blueberry 'S' Pie
Given to me by a friend many years ago. One quart of sweetened fresh blueberries can be used in place of canned blueberries.
Given to me by a friend many years ago. One quart of sweetened fresh blueberries can be used in place of canned blueberries.
I thought this was amazing! The best part of a crisp (the oaty crust) on the top AND bottom. Yum! I used 2 pints of fresh blueberries tossed with 2 T. sugar and 1 T. flour for the filling. It came out perfect.Read More
I had high hopes based on the reviews, but I didn't think this was that great. I didn't think it was terrible either. It was just "okay" for me. Will not make it again.Read More
I thought this was amazing! The best part of a crisp (the oaty crust) on the top AND bottom. Yum! I used 2 pints of fresh blueberries tossed with 2 T. sugar and 1 T. flour for the filling. It came out perfect.
I would use this recipe again. Very simple to make, I did use fresh blueberries and also put in an eight inch square pan with great results.
Great pie, but not really a pie - more of a cobbler. Nice oatmeal taste in the crust. I added some flour, sugar, honey to the blueberries and a little vanilla to the crust. Yum. Thanks for the recipe!
Loved this pie! I made it with fresh blueberries tossed with 2T sugar and 1T flour as suggested in another review. It came out wonderful.
The crust is much tastier than the traditional one. This pie is delicious with fresh lightly sweetened blueberries.
I used fresh blueberries and it was delightful! I sprinkled 2 T sugar & 1 T flour over the berries before I put the topping on (as one reviewer suggested doing if using fresh berries). Be sure the bottom crust is done- the top of mine looked nice and browned, but the bottom still had about 10 mins. to go- I baked for all of 50 mins. Ate warm with ice cream.........dangerously good!
Definitely more like a cobbler. Very easy to make and quite tasty! Used frozen blueberries and turned out really well.
What an awesome dessert!!! Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe! I did use fresh blueberries since they are in season right now. Added 2 TBS of sugar and 1 TBS flour to the fresh blueberries and turned out wonderful! Thanks Betty!
Excellent!!! I will actually use this as a quick cobbler recipe every week! I have to say - I did decrease the butter to 3/4 cup and thought it came out great - next time I'll try 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup applesauce to see if it comes out the same! I also used whole wheat pastry flour and sprinkled about 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts on top of the blueberries before putting the topping on. I can't wait to use this recipe with some canned figs I have!.....maybe even jarred mincemeat another time?!?!?!?!? Thanks a million!!!!!!!!!!!
Un-be-lievable. Probably the best dessert I've ever made. I used huckleberries which are the Montana gold standard relative of blueberries. I followed the advice of others and decreased the butter and added vanilla. I also cooked it in the 9" square non stick pan which worked well. Company enjoyed it with ice cream and husband and I will be fighting over the last pieced tonight.
I tried this & it was so easy to make & tasted really good
One of the healthier go-to dessert recipes in my repertoire. Delicious, thanks for sharing!
This was amazing! The crust and crumble on top were delicious! I used four cups of fresh blueberries with about 2 T. of sugar and 1 T. of flour. I will definitely be making this again!
Loved it! used 2 qts of fresh blueberries mixed with a little sugar and flour, as recommended in other reviews.
I would not consider this a pie, but it was fantastic. It is more of a buttery cobbler. I used fresh blueberries, and coated them as other reviewers recommended. It was actually a little too buttery for me and I even cut out 2 T of butter. Next time, I will up the oats and cut the butter even more.
I felt the base was too soggy. If you like the pie crust slightly crispy I suggest you put it in the oven for about 7-10 minutes or until it turns golden brown and then continue with the recipe as stated above. Apart from that I loved how easily the pie came together. The flavours are all there and it tastes amazing with some cream
It was very delicious. Baked once over the weekend, and will make another one tomorrow and bring it in to work. Will make a few adjustments, though: (1) the quick oats turns out a bit chewy, will first use knife to cut the oats into smaller pieces (2) I used 13.2 oz fresh blueberry and 4.4oz fresh raspberry, mixed with 1C brown sugar, 1T ground cinnamon, and 1t ground nutmeg. (3) Also, I sprinkled 1T of all purpose flour over the filling once it's poured into the shell so that it won't be too runny. (4) I brushed the top of the pie with a beaten egg, so it came out nice and golden and shiny.
I made this recipe last night for the first time. I used 2 pints of fresh berries mixed with 2 Tbs sugar and 1 Tbs flour (as other reviewers suggested). I baked it in a 350 degree oven for 50 minutes in a 9 inch square pan - perfection! I cannot say just how good this was. The only changes I made other than the fresh berries was to put a little vanilla in the crust and I used vegan "butter". Delicious with vanilla soy ice cream!
Just wonderful! Easy to make; looks just like the picture when baked; tastes superb. Did add 2T. sugar and 1T. flour as someone suggested. The pie sliced well after refrigerating. I'll make this again soon.
This recipe was EXCELLENT!! It was super easy and tastes amazing! I used a little bit of sugar and cinnamon to coat the blueberries, I used frozen larger blueberries and I didn't even bother to measure them I just filled the pie plate and then put the crust on top. I will be making this recipe again!
This is my very favorite blueberry pie. 2T sugar, 1T flour, a teaspoon of vanilla in the crumble, cut back on the sugar and butter while adding a bit more oatmeal, cooked for 55 minutes—I followed several suggestions, and it turned out beautifully.
I had high hopes based on the reviews, but I didn't think this was that great. I didn't think it was terrible either. It was just "okay" for me. Will not make it again.
This was good, easy and diffferent!
I cooked mine today and it turned out great! I used 1 packed of fresh blueberries (it seem like I need a little bit more next time :) ). Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Did this recipe with 4 little girls helping. Easy and messy and yummy. Crust was a yummy treat. Mixed in blackberries as well from picking.
I searched for the perfect 'blueberry something' for my husband's birthday and tried this recipe...to rave reviews by everyone! The crust and topping came out beautifully, just the right ratio to the blueberry filling. I used fresh berries, and a 10" pie plate. Thank you Betty!
Wonderful and very tasty.
This turned out great, I did add some cinnamon. Yummy with vanilla ice cream!!
Yum! This was so easy and so tasty. I used fresh berries and will probably use more than a pint next time.
This dish received mixed results from the family. Some thought it was too sweet and didn't like the oats in the crust. Others thought it was OK. It didn't hold together well. When we cut into it and dished it out, it didn't look like "pie". More like a cobbler recipe. I did use thawed undrained frozen blueberries and next time I would drain them, but we still didn't like the crust.
Yummy! I have made this recipe twice with fresh blueberries. First time used one cup butter and felt it was floating in butter. Second time used 1/2 cup butter & 1/4 cup canola oil. Still had buttery flavor but less cholesterol. Will make again with fresh peaches mixed with blueberries and cut oil down to 1/8 cup.
I'm giving my version 5 stars. It. Is. So. Good. Instead of canned blueberries, just use fresh. It is so easy to make, and yummy. I used less salt, and less sugar.
I'm not sure why it's called "s" pie, but maybe it stands for scrumpious!! :) It was wonderful. I used fresh blueberries, and it was great! Thanks, I'll keep this recipe and use it every summer!
Delicious & simple to make. Will make again. Definitely more of a cobbler & not a pie.
This had way too much butter in it. My husband and I didn't care for it at all.
Made this tonight. Used frozen berries we picked last summer. Added a couple tablespoons of sugar to them. Everyone loved it! Yum!
Yummy! One can wasn't enough...two cans was too much...and I'm not sure it was "drainable". I used a pie shell from the store and topped with oatmeal "crust." It turned out wonderfully, goooooey delicious blueberries with a big oatmeal cookie baked on top. Delish!
great dessert pie! I have every intention of using the crust recipe over and over for other types of fillings!
I used splenda brown sugar to lower the calories and I put walnuts on the top layer for some crunch. The combination of sweet and salty was delicious. Super easy too.
This was so tasty! My crust didn't puff up on the top like the picture shows but it was still incredible straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. (I'm wondering if my oats were quick cook or not? I bought them in bulk a while back and didn't label them.) I followed another reviewer's suggestion and used fresh berries tossed with flour and sugar. I also added the juice of one lemon. This will be a permanent addition to my dessert rotation. Thanks!
I have made this many times now that a friend of mine allows me to pick fresh off the bushes. Excellent with fresh whipped cream.
Delicious and big hit with ice cream on top. I too used fresh berries so added the flour and sugar to them. I would consider adding nutmeg or a bit of cinnamon.
Easy recipe. Tasted good. Too sweet and rich for my taste, looking at the recipe 1 cup of butter and brown sugar is alot for this type of recipe.
Added the sugar and flour to fresh bluberries as suggested and used an 8x8 pan. Came out tasting amazing!!! Thank You Betty!
Very good cobbler-like dessert! Hubs and I liked the oaty crust the best. I may subtract a tablespoon or so of butter and brown sugar next time. Hubs said not to mess with it, but I thought it was a smidge too sweet and buttery. Thanks for sharing your simple and tasty recipe!
This is fabulously delicious! I baked mine in a 9x13 pan, but only did one layer of crust, so it should have been enough. Instead, while cooking, half the crust disappeared into the blueberries! But, really, who cares--it is amazingly tasty!
Very easy to make with limited ingredients and is was delicious! my husband could have eaten the entire pie by himself.
Wonderful and so easy. It's like a crumble on top and crumble on bottom. I used 4 cups of fresh blueberries and some sugar instead of the canned blueberries. I topped it with vanilla ice cream and served warm. I have added it to my recipe box. I bet this would be excellent with other fruit too.
I didn’t have blueberries so used 2 cups fresh blackberries & cut each in small portions. Put 2 Tb of sugar, 1Tb of flour on top of blackberries then crumb mixture, on very top drizzled honey & brown sugar the.ln baked. Came out beautiful & extremely delicious. I call this a blackberry crumble coddled. Serve with a side of French vanilla I cream! Yummy!
Great recipe. What's there not to love with anything that has oats, brown sugar and butter in it. I used a 8x8 glass dish & used 4 cups frozen blueberries that were drained of their juices. Coated berries with 1 Tablespoon white sugar & flour. I cut back to 3/4 cups of flour, brown sugar and 1 cup oats oats to 1 stick of butter. Used half for bottom of dish and the rest dropped on top. Baked for 40 min @ 350. This is a keeper. Thank you
This is now my secret cobbler recipe. The name of the dessert has hidden it from the fame it should have received. I too add flour 1 T to blueberries before assembly. Shhhh don’t share this with anyone.
Very good and easy! Agreed that it is more like a cobbler, but delicious when heated and served w/vanilla ice cream. I didn't put in quite as much butter as it called for, and I also added in flax seed to the oatmeal mix. I used fresh blueberries so I tossed them in a little splenda and flour.
good, a bit mushy.
Pie doesn't get any easier than this. I mean, you don't even have to make a pie dough and roll it out, and I make a good pie dough. But this must have taken me less than 10 minutes to put together. I tried it because I liked the idea of a "healthier" (in my opinion) pie, with the oat meal crust, and it's good. For my purposes and taste however, it was a little too sweet, so I think I'd reduce the sugar in the crust by half next time. I have to cut back on my sugar intake. I also replaced half of the butter with some olive oil (although I used a little less than and half cup, and I used whole wheat flour instead of regular and it turned out fine. Nice recipe. Thanks for the idea.
Fantastic! And Easy. My first attempt at making a fresh fruit cobbler. I'll never use canned again. I used 1 cup of fresh blueberries and 1 cup of fresh blackberries. (I mixed them with 2 TBSP of sugar and 1 TBSP of flour as suggested in another review.) I cooked it the full 50 minutes to make sure the bottom crust was cooked. Add the 1 tsp of real vanilla to the batter mix. You won't be sorry!!
Easy and tasty. I'll reduce the cooking time next time though. My crust was a little overdone
It is good. It’s like having an oatmeal cookie on top. I would add a bit of sugar to the berries next round.
This was so yummy. The crust of the bottom and top was perfect. This was my second time making this dish and my kids love it. Next time I will substitute the blueberries filling with peaches.
This was wonderful and easy! The only thing I will adjust next time is to maybe use less butter because the base was very hard and almost hard to lift off the pan.
quick & easy to make, I used fresh blueberries and served it with ice-cream. My son loved it on it's own! this is a winner! Thank you
This was SO yummy! Used about 1-1/2 cups of fresh blueberries tossed in a bit of sugar. Almost like a bar or cookie.
Beautiful! Using my frozen berries from last summer, organic cane sugar and the other ingredients-it’s awesome!! Going to the store for ice cream! Yum
I have made this as written, and it’s amazing. I have also used the crisp recipe and changed the filling to rhubarb...also amazing. Friends actually request the rhubarb version...an easy request to fill since I have a huge rhubarb growing in my backyard and the ingredients for the ‘crust’ are standard pantry items.
Absolutely fantastic recipe and oh so easy!! I made this for a tough, typically very critical group of people and every one of them raves about it. The only modification I made was I used fresh blueberries, freshly rinsed so they were a little wet. I took the advice of others and added 1T flour and 2T sugar to the blueberries. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla sugar (which I don’t believe is sold in the US but it’s awesome if you can find it). It came out perfect. Like I said, I fed it to a bunch of grumps that usually find fault with everything and they all loved it. Definitely a keeper.
This was really good! I was a little skeptical at first but decided to give it a try since I had a ton of fresh picked blueberries to use. I, like a few reviewers, added a tbl of flour and 2tbl sugar to my berries. I also added a little honey as well. To the crust I added about a tsp of vanilla extract and it came out great. I would definitely make this again!
I liked this recipe a lot! I might try adding some nuts to the crust next time.
Turned out really well, served with custard
Love the crunchy crust! I used fresh blueberries, and sprinkled them with 2 Tbsp sugar and 1 Tbsp of flour. Otherwise, made it exactly like the recipe and put it in a 7.5 x 11 glass dish and baked it for an extra 10 minutes to make sure the bottom crust was done. Turned out fabulous...will definitely make again!
Super simple recipe. I did use fresh Blueberries mixed with 1Tb. honey. Also added 1tsp. Vanilla to crust, baked in a 9” square pan. Came out perfect. Delicious
Best crust ever! If you’re a fan of “more crumble, less filling,“ this one is for you!! This time we loaded the crust with fresh sliced apples mixed with flour, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg and wow! It took another 30 minutes of baking time because of its thickness. This is truly comfort food at its finest !!
awesome easy to make
This was yummy and easy to prepare. An excellent way to use delicious berries from our harvest! Will definitely make this again. A dollop of ice cream is a must!!
I put cinnamon and it was the best pie I ever tasted
Pretty tasty. I did precook the bottom crust for about 10 minutes then added fresh berries and the topping. Cooked for 35 minutes more and it browned up nice. Only used 1/2 c butter with 1/2 c applesauce. Overall, an easy to make and yummy dessert.
I made the recipe with fresh blueberries with no additional ingredients. It was awesome, and will make again. Fast & easy!
My family now calls this “berry crack crumble” and requests it more often than is normal for a family of 3. This. Is. Delicious. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and tossed my fresh, locally grown berries in a wee bit of AP flour, a T of brown sugar and the juice of 1/2 of a tired lemon that I had on hand. I will gradually reduce the amount of butter by 1T each time, as my backside is having a hard time keeping up with the input from topside. Seriously good stuff, here.
I loved this recipe. I did make a few changes. I used Whole Wheat flour instead of enriched white flour and I used a few packets of splenda to sweeten my fresh blueberries. Next time I won't sweeten my blueberries, they are sweetened enough from the brown sugar in the flour and oatmeal mixture.
I was looking for a blueberry pie filling recipe and found this one. This turned out great! Made it in an 8x8 glass dish; used 1 can blueberry pie filling (could’ve probably used 2); added nutmeg & cinnamon to dry ingredients; and then for the final touch, cut cold pats of BUTTER all over topping & sprinkled more cinnamon on top!
This was very good. I don't like to use pre-sweetened fruit, because you can't control the amount of sugar. I used fresh with the recommended sugar and flour from other commenters. The berries I had were not that flavorful. Next time, I'll add a little lemon juice or lemon zest, like I do for my regular blueberry pie. Also, I used old fashioned oats, because I did not have quick. It made the crust chewy, which some in the house liked, and others didn't.
First time for me to make this....it was excellent! I added a bit extra oats to it and put it in a 9x13 baking dish.....used probably double the blueberries (mine were small one) and it was so good that I brought it to my nephew's house and shared it with my family. I can see me making this more often. Thanks for sharing.
Oh my! This is so good it should be outlawed! The only thing I changed was 1) I used fresh blueberries and 2) followed another’s advice to mix 1 tablespoon of flour and 2 tablespoons of sugar to the blueberries before placing into the baking dish. Without a doubt, a keeper!
Easy and tasty. I'll reduce the cooking time next time though. My crust was a little overdone
Well.... I'm sure this recipe is perfect as is so I'm giving it 5 stars. The flavour was amazing. My downfall is I used frozen Saskatoon berries since I had tons in my freezer, and they didn't produce any juice so the end result was more like buttery granola with dry berries. It still tastes terrific in milk. I've researched since that one needs to adjust liquids in recipes if using less juicy Saskatoon berries. Will adjust next time.
Not sure what i did wrong here. It tasted good, but the crust did not rise at all like the picture. Because the batter was so much like an oatmeal cookie maybe it needs baking soda or baking powder. It seems it turned out well for others so maybe i did something wrong.
Excellent. I used a quart of fresh blueberries, could have used a few more. I added a little sugar to them, I shouldn't have. They could use some thickener, I think I'd prefer corn starch to flour. I substituted half a cup of whole wheat flour for some of the white flour. Definitely tastes more like cobbler, but I love that it's made in a pie pan.
I know the picture I posted is of a peach pie, but I love this crust and it is so versatile. With the filling, I typically use the recipe off the Minute Tapioca box for fresh fruit, works like charm (I have made it with blueberry, peach and apple thus far). This recipe lends itself to making a great gluten free crust as well. Can't say enough good things about this recipe! Thank you Betty for sharing it; it's truly fantastic!
This is FABULOUS! We use fresh, frozen blueberries and sometimes replace half the blueberries with fresh picked peaches that have been pitted, skinned, and sliced. This recipe is outrageously good!
This was AMAZING!! I'm so glad I made this! I cooked it for my mom's 40th birthday and EVERYONE got seconds! HIGHLY HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend this. The only thing I changed was to add a splash of vanilla to the crust. It was perfect!
I made this with 4 cups of frozen blueberries. I mixed 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 tablespoon of corn starch to the blueberries before adding. It was absolutely delicious. The whole family loved it! This is a keeper. Good enough to serve to guests.
So, I made a bunch of substitutions because I am diabetic. It turned out great! Substituted: I used 6 oz fresh blueberries 6 oz fresh blackberries 6 oz fresh raspberries 1 c almond and 1/4 c coconut flour for regular flour 1 c monksfruit granulated sweetener for sugar 1 c unsweetened coconut flakes for 1 c of the oatmeal and used 1/2 c quick oats This decreased the amount of carbs tremendously. I cooked it a little longer and then let it cool completely. The almond flour soaked up a lot of the juices and the almond flour crust got crispier. Hope this helps!
Wonderful and so easy. It's like a crumble on top and crumble on bottom. I used 4 cups of fresh blueberries and some sugar instead of the canned blueberries. I topped it with vanilla ice cream and served warm. I have added it to my recipe box. I bet this would be excellent with other fruit too.
I made this last year for Turkey day and everyone loved it. I used blueberry pie filling. I also served with Vanilla Ice Cream. THis was easy to make because of the simple steps and small amount of ingred. It did take a bit more time to back, but thats okay.
Great recipe! I used frozen blueberries instead!
Family loved it. I added a 1/4teaspoon more of cinnamon
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections