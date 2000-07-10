Blueberry 'S' Pie

Pie doesn't get any easier than this. I mean, you don't even have to make a pie dough and roll it out, and I make a good pie dough. But this must have taken me less than 10 minutes to put together. I tried it because I liked the idea of a "healthier" (in my opinion) pie, with the oat meal crust, and it's good. For my purposes and taste however, it was a little too sweet, so I think I'd reduce the sugar in the crust by half next time. I have to cut back on my sugar intake. I also replaced half of the butter with some olive oil (although I used a little less than and half cup, and I used whole wheat flour instead of regular and it turned out fine. Nice recipe. Thanks for the idea.