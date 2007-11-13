Rice Dressing

This dressing has a touch of tradition with a bit of Asian flair. My family is allergic to wheat but I wanted to continue with the traditional dressing idea. I then came up with the following which is my family's favorite now.

By Beverly Myers

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sausage and onion in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until sausage is cooked and onions are translucent.

  • Mix in the rice, celery, sprouts, mushrooms, water chestnuts, poultry seasoning and sage. Cook until all ingredients are warmed through.

  • Place dressing in a cheese cloth large enough to hold enough stuffing to fit inside turkey cavity. Any remaining dressing may be put in cheese cloth and set along side turkey while baking so as to absorb turkey drippings.

