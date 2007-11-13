Rice Dressing
This dressing has a touch of tradition with a bit of Asian flair. My family is allergic to wheat but I wanted to continue with the traditional dressing idea. I then came up with the following which is my family's favorite now.
This dressing has a touch of tradition with a bit of Asian flair. My family is allergic to wheat but I wanted to continue with the traditional dressing idea. I then came up with the following which is my family's favorite now.
My friend with a gluten intolerance really loved and appreciated this dish at Thanksgiving. And everyone else liked it too.Read More
My friend with a gluten intolerance really loved and appreciated this dish at Thanksgiving. And everyone else liked it too.
I have forever been looking for a wheat free dressing to serve at Thanksgiving, and am looking forward to giving this one a shot! Thanks!
thanks! this is exactly what i was looking for, stuffing with rice instead of bread. served with meat and chicken balls simmered in cranberry sauce, this was delicious.
Who knew cooking Danny DeVito's could be so easy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections