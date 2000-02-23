Oven Fries II
This is a very easy recipe, and it's much lower in fat than traditional fries.
This is a very easy recipe, and it's much lower in fat than traditional fries.
I often cook potatos this way, but instead of olive oil, I use Kraft Italian salad dressing, a little garlic powder or garlic salt sprinkled over the potatos, and sometimes some fresh rosemary needles sprinkled all over.Read More
DH: "French Fries and health DON'T go hand & hand...Period." Not a hit here - at all. Oily and bland.Read More
I often cook potatos this way, but instead of olive oil, I use Kraft Italian salad dressing, a little garlic powder or garlic salt sprinkled over the potatos, and sometimes some fresh rosemary needles sprinkled all over.
Good stuff!
I felt quite virtuous eating these they must be better for you than ordinary fries. Served with herbed chicken nuggets. Great meal. Cooked for slightly less time than stated but my oven does cook hot. I also omitted the salt but might use a bit of sea salt next time. Yes there will be a next time. Thanks
I thought this was super easy and quite good!! You can use the base and add whatever seasonings you like. I peeled the potatoes before microwaving them, and then followed the recipe exactly. My potatoes did not end up soggy at all, in fact, mine were really crunchy on the outside. I was quite amazed at that! Good stuff. Thanks for the recipe.
I love oven fries. I usually boil rather than microwave tho; our microwave is awful. And I love to use ranch dip mix or onion/garlic flavors. Yum! Update 7/14/14: Made these again. Have a nicer microwave now, and a convection oven...convection is the way to go for crunchy, awesome fries! The paprika salt combo is great. I baked for about 20 minutes, then flipped, re-salted and baked for another 10 minutes. So delicious.
DH: "French Fries and health DON'T go hand & hand...Period." Not a hit here - at all. Oily and bland.
Goes great with most dishes. I added 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder. I ate mine with breakfast eggs. I will be making them again with burgers or steak. I will never buy them frozen premade again. I wish I had this recipe when I was pregnant. Thanks for the formula.
YUM! I mixed the paprika with salt and shook it onto the fries. I flipped these after 20 minutes to make sure they browned evenly. These were delicious, and so easy to make. Thanks for a keeper!
I'll be making this again! Turned out great. Made one batch at 45 minutes at 425 and then another batch for 45 minutes at 350. Preferred the latter; turned out less crunchy, but both were delicious. Forgot about the paprika, but added garlic powder and parmesan cheese. Yum.
Delicious, I made a batch of these last week, and I'm heating up the oven for another batch right now! These make an awesome side dish for any meal, and were very tasty with horseradish sauce (my favorite!) I left the skins on because they added a wonderful, crispy touch. This is one of my favorite ways to prepare potatoes!
easy and good
Wonderful!!!! These are a huge hit with my picky husband. I am throwing away the deep fryer. Thanks!!
Very easy to make and good too!
The potatoes were pretty good. I added garlic powder and black pepper to them . They sorta looked dried up coming from the oven. Are we supposed to peel them? I didn't. They were surprising soft while the skins gave a little crunch. I cooked these with bbq meatballs and frozen corn. Will definitely make them again.
This was good, but it was a little bland so I drizzled a little butter and garlic over it. Its a little more fat but it helped the flavor a bit.
I made this recipe tonight using one potato as a test. I peeled it, microwaved it for 5 minutes and cut it as directed. I drizzled light olive oil on a cookie sheet and after placing the potato pieces on the sheet lightly drizzled more light olive oil on the potato pieces and sprinkled sea salt on them as well [no paprika]. My oven was at 425. The fries browned up very nicely. When the tops looked browned "enough", I sampled one, then I turned them over for a few more minutes for browning the other side. They were perfect. My daughter and son-in-law, who both order take-out fries all the time, couldn't rave any more than they did over these. Coincidentally, they had been waiting for a delivered pizza and fries when I had them try mine and when they ate the delivered fries they said they tasted like grease and they would make their own from now on. Btw--I didn't record the time, but the cooking time was less than 40 minutes. I think nuking just one potato for 5 minutes cooked it faster than had there been three potatoes. The fries were crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. And also, btw, they were cut the size of steak fries. I had tried this recipe because I was looking for a healthier alternative to "real" fries, because my 13 month old granddaughter, Abby, enjoys fries and now she can enjoy healthier ones. I must also add that I put the cookie sheet at the very bottom of the oven. Steam rises so crispy results. Thanks for the recipe. -- Proud Grandpa
I added meat pieces on top. Fries were great
These were OK but we prefer fried. I ended up making Lone Star Fries out of them by add more spices and topping with shredded cheddar.
Great idea to pre-cook potatoes in microwave. I prefer thinner fries than they recommend, but the recipe turned out great!
This is one of my childrens' favourite recipes. I like to add about 1/4 cup of salad dressing such as ranch or honey mustard to give it a little more zang.
Very good with Yukon gold potatoes. After microwaving I sprayed with butter flavored cooking spray and sprinkled with a mixture of paprika, salt and garlic powder. Baked 20 minutes, turned them over and repeated the spray and sprinkle. Baked another 15 minutes and they were delicious. And, yes, while "french fries" are not "healthy", these potatoes are baked not "french fried" which omits the oil altogether. Making the potato more compatible for calorie counters, if not "healthy". Thanks for sharing.
Very nice.
We really enjoyed these. My potatoes were really small so I used 6. The only change that I made was to add the paprika to the oil and then coat the fries, this way the paprika evenly coated the potatoes. I cooked mine for 20 minutes and then flipped them and cooked for another 10 minutes but the time really depends on the size of the potato. I will be making these again, thanks.
Very good easy to make... Thank you :)
Excellent! The best oven fries I've made - & healthier. Followed recipe exactly as instructed. So easy & delicious. Kudos
Delish! I just sprayed the bottom of my baking sheet with cooking spray, then sprayed top of taters with cooking spray, & sprinkled salt, garlic powder, & paprika on top. (no olive oil used) Baked up crispy on outside & soft inside. I will surely make these again. I did turn them over about the last 10 min. Thanks!
Great alternative. Had to bake mine only 20 minutes in the oven. This is a keeper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections