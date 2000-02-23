Oven Fries II

I made this recipe tonight using one potato as a test. I peeled it, microwaved it for 5 minutes and cut it as directed. I drizzled light olive oil on a cookie sheet and after placing the potato pieces on the sheet lightly drizzled more light olive oil on the potato pieces and sprinkled sea salt on them as well [no paprika]. My oven was at 425. The fries browned up very nicely. When the tops looked browned "enough", I sampled one, then I turned them over for a few more minutes for browning the other side. They were perfect. My daughter and son-in-law, who both order take-out fries all the time, couldn't rave any more than they did over these. Coincidentally, they had been waiting for a delivered pizza and fries when I had them try mine and when they ate the delivered fries they said they tasted like grease and they would make their own from now on. Btw--I didn't record the time, but the cooking time was less than 40 minutes. I think nuking just one potato for 5 minutes cooked it faster than had there been three potatoes. The fries were crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. And also, btw, they were cut the size of steak fries. I had tried this recipe because I was looking for a healthier alternative to "real" fries, because my 13 month old granddaughter, Abby, enjoys fries and now she can enjoy healthier ones. I must also add that I put the cookie sheet at the very bottom of the oven. Steam rises so crispy results. Thanks for the recipe. -- Proud Grandpa