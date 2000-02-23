Oven Fries II

This is a very easy recipe, and it's much lower in fat than traditional fries.

Recipe by Terry

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Microwave the potatoes on high power for 5 minutes. Cool slightly and cut potatoes in half lengthwise, then cut each half into 4 wedges.

  • Drizzle potatoes with oil; sprinkle with paprika and salt. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until crispy and browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 13.7g; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
