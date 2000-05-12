Napa Cabbage Salad

415 Ratings
  • 5 334
  • 4 56
  • 3 15
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Finely shred the head of cabbage; do not chop. Combine the green onions and cabbage in a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Make the crunchies: Melt the butter in a pot. Mix the ramen noodles, sesame seeds and almonds into the pot with the melted butter. Spoon the mixture onto a baking sheet and bake the crunchies in the preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven, turning often to make sure they do not burn. When they are browned remove them from the oven.

  • Make the dressing: In a small saucepan, heat vinegar, oil, sugar, and soy sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, let boil for 1 minute. Remove the pan from heat and let cool.

  • Combine dressing, crunchies, and cabbage immediately before serving. Serve right away or the crunchies will get soggy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
632 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 51.3g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 652.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022