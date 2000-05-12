Napa Cabbage Salad

I have just about had it with people changing the recipes and writing about it in the reviews/ratings. Just make it a new recipe and post it under a new name! This is a great salad! I have been making this salad for several years and always get rave reviews. I have had more requests for this recipe than I can count. I always use 1/4 cup of butter, melt it in a skillet and brown the almonds, sesame seeds and noodles. Increase the noodles to two packages, minus the seasoning package. The noodles are better if you break them up well, I put them in a plastic bag and break them with a rolling pin, just don't pulverize them. Use sliced almonds rather than silvered almonds. The dressing is much better if it is heated and boiled for the 1 minute, it dissolves the sugar. This salad is just not the same without the Napa cabbage. I cut the whole cabbage in half, cut each half three times lengthwise, then slice it across in about 1/2 inch slices. This works well for me. I must stress to let everything cool before mixing with the cabbage. Mix at the last minute before serving because the crunchies will get soggy, as stated in other reviews.