Mulberry Muffins

The muffins were excellent. I made alot of revisions to the original recipe, basically using it as a base. Because of some of the other reviews, I used 3/4 C of Sugar and also added 1/4 of Brown Sugar. The muffins were sweet, but we love them that way. Also, I had no applesauce and was about 1/4 cup short on Sour Cream, so I used a whole cup of Peach Yogurt to substitute the additional 1/4 cup os SC and the applesauce. It didn't make the muffins taste at all peachy. After mixing, I thought the mix was a bit thick, so I added about 1/4 - 1/3 cup of the juice from the bowl my mulberrys were in. I think this added alot of extra flaroful. I also added 1tsp of nutmeg and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Because with all of these revisions, the muffins were super moist, a bit on the dense side, and had a great Mulberry flavor. I made 24 muffins at 2pm, and the next day we only had 3 left. The family loved them.

Read More