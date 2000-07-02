Mulberry Muffins
These muffins have fewer calories and fat than many muffins do. They're also a great way to use your ripe mulberries.
The muffins were excellent. I made alot of revisions to the original recipe, basically using it as a base. Because of some of the other reviews, I used 3/4 C of Sugar and also added 1/4 of Brown Sugar. The muffins were sweet, but we love them that way. Also, I had no applesauce and was about 1/4 cup short on Sour Cream, so I used a whole cup of Peach Yogurt to substitute the additional 1/4 cup os SC and the applesauce. It didn't make the muffins taste at all peachy. After mixing, I thought the mix was a bit thick, so I added about 1/4 - 1/3 cup of the juice from the bowl my mulberrys were in. I think this added alot of extra flaroful. I also added 1tsp of nutmeg and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Because with all of these revisions, the muffins were super moist, a bit on the dense side, and had a great Mulberry flavor. I made 24 muffins at 2pm, and the next day we only had 3 left. The family loved them.Read More
I added 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp of cinnamon, instead of sour cream I used fat free vanilla yogurt and I used 3/4-1 cup of mulberries. In addition I used a hand held mixer to add the berries so they would be slightly crushed in smaller pieces. The muffins were a little dense and not sweet enough for me. I think an additional 1/4 cup of white sugar would add sweetness. I also think that with the adjustments I made to the recipe it would be better as a sweet bread loaf.Read More
these were pretty darn yummy. Next time I think i'll add more berries... or chop mine up first - mine were pretty big so there was only a couple of berries per regular sized muffin. btw - it makes 10 regular sized muffins - at 3 ww pt a piece - but if you substitue splenda for sugar it comes out to 2 :-D
Great recipe! Simple, fast, delicious and low fat! I made them in small muffin trays and they make about 24 muffins. You can freeze them and they microwave well or can be heated in a toaster oven. Thanks for this great recipe, Kristen - just what I needed for a mulberry tree bearing too much fruit. Muli.
They were delicious! You can't even tell they are healthy. I replaced the sour cream with Yogurt and the almond extract with 1tsp of vanilla extract just because I didn't have sour cream or almond extract. Wonderful!
Yummy! After reading some of the other reviews, I added 1/4 cup brown sugar, and instead of applesauce I used 1/2 cup of vanilla yogurt plus the 1/2 cup of sour cream. I used a full cup of mulberries and sprinkled the tops with cinnamon sugar before baking. I also just greased the muffin pan and didn't use muffin cups at all. My husband couldn't eat just one, so I had to make another batch (these were supposed to be for breakfast tomorrow!) I made 3 dozen tonight so I would use the mulberries that we picked, and I am planning on freezing some for later. Great muffin!
My picky husband even liked these muffins. I gave this recipe four stars because it wasn't sweet enough for me, but I LOVE how the muffins didn't get dry at all, just nice and moist. They were even better the next day warmed up and topped with butter!
These were great! I, too, added 1/4 c brown sugar to the recipe. They were the perfect sweetness with the berries added. I also sprinkled in some cinnamon and nutmeg. I would definitely make again!
Mulberries are very tasty. I don't understand why the birds and deer don't completely de-nude the trees of their fruit. Well, more for me. :-) I substituted the sour cream and skim milk with additional whole milk and apple sauce. I made one batch with a white sugar/butter/flour crumb topping and split the recipe sugar using 1/2 white sugar 1/2 dark brown sugar. Very tasty either way, as the original recipe, or with just about any alterations you care to make to your liking. Simple to make, fun to eat. The only problem I had was that the muffins stuck to the paper cups, but I don't think that had anything to do with the recipe.
I added an extra 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup of mulberries, but that was the only change. DELICIOUS!!!
Wonderful recipe! I was looking for something to make for my son who had picked a LOT of mulberries. I can't wait to serve them to him in the morning - the hubby and I had one tonight. YUM! I sprinkled decorator sugar on top before baking to give a sparkly top. A keeper.
They didn't last long! For some reason, mine stuck to the paper cups too, but the 3 that I made without the cups came out of the pan wonderfully (I didn't have enough cups). I used blueberry yogart instead of sour cream and apple butter instead of apple sauce, and vanilla. I put in some almonds just to get that almond taste. I also used Splenda and egg subsitute. It was all good! Will make them again!
My son brings me Mulberries every year that he picks and we have tried different ways of using them. This year, I found this recipe and it makes delicious muffins. THIS recipe is definitely a KEEPER! Thanks
These were very good. I used vanilla yogurt instead of the sour cream, because that was what I had on hand. I also doubled the amount of berries. I found that I liked the muffins better after a day. Thanks for the recipe!
Pretty good, a bit dry though
Very good recipe. A good and tasty way to use up all of our Mulberries. Recommed this one
I hate turning on the oven in the Summer but these muffins are worth it! Only thing I changed was to double the Mulberries because I had so many and needed to use them.
Pretty Good. Only needed to bake mine for 17 minutes-very soft inside. Could use some sort of tang like cherries or a crumble on top.
These had a very different texture from most muffins - not bad, just lighter and more bread-like - and they are really difficult to remove from the paper. The original recipe yielded 23 mini muffins and 2 full-sized ones, which was way more than I counted on, and it took 20 minutes for both bathces to be slightly overdone. I would definitely make these again, but I wouldn't use paper liners and I would bake them for much less time.
Really good recipe. Quick and easy. Tender and moist. The almond extract provides just the right touch. Sweet but not too sweet.
not very sweet
Tasty muffins! I added 1/3 cup brown sugar. Also used about 1 1/2 cup mulberries and used plain yogurt instead of sour cream. Regular sized muffins were done in 15 min. Sprinkled a little cinnamon sugar on top for a finishing touch. Great way to use up mulberries!
Delicious! Definitely don't skip the almond extract, or you miss the best flavor! I did uses plain non-fat yogurt instead of sour cream, and still tasted great. Also doubled the mulberries to 1 cup. The outside is a bit chewy, but soft and moist on the inside! Would definitely make again!
These are dense, chewy, and pretty good. I recommend using 3/4 cup mulberries and 2/3 cup sugar. They're a little dry, so I recommend doubling the milk (I poured in the juice from the bottom of the bag of mulberries that I'd washed). I also used oat flour for 1/4 of the flour. Overall, these are tasty and healthy!
These muffins are great! They are not at all sweet but I prefer them that way. However, I found that mixture was much too thick (almost like a bread dough) so I added some juice and milk to thin it out. I also mixed sour cream and yogurt. I baked for 25 minutes and bottoms were a little dark so I would consider baking less to make sure you don't overcook. DON'T USE MUFFIN PAPER CUPS. WORKS BETTER IF YOU BAKE RIGHT IN THE PAN.
Very yummy, used extra berries with powdered sugar to make glaze to put on top. Some large sugar sprinkles to finish sweeten them up just enough.
Great recipe. Just picked a bunch of mulberries from my dwarf mulberry bush. I added a whole cup instead of 1/2 since mine were dwarf berries and added 1/4 cup of coconut sugar extra plus used a single tub of blueberry Chobani Greek Yogurt. Delicious.
I was so excited to find a recipe for the Mulberries on my tree outside my house. I added a few things that many others suggested so I am not sure how the exact recipe tastes. I added more sugar (used 3/4 white and 1/4 c brown) and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I made minimuffins that cooked in 14 min and large ones that took about 20 min. Muffins rose very nicely and popped out easily from the muffin pan (used PAM and no liners). I also smashed my mulberries a bit and used all the juices. My kids had a blast picking the berries and making the muffins with me. Thanks!
I didn't care for them They came out really heavy.
WOW! These were awesome. I used 3/4c white sugar, 1/2c blueberry yogurt, 1/4c applesauce, and 1/4c sour cream because that's what I had. Folded in 1 cup frozen mulberries and baked into yummy perfection.
They were good but not to much flavor from the mulberries.the batter was moist and I would use it again but with another berry.
I see a lot of people making modifications to this recipe. I was tempted to do so. STOP! Make it as written. The flavor balance and texture are perfect as written. The batter looks too dry, but the berries fix that in baking. I finished with a brush of butter fresh out of the oven. SO YUMMY!
Very good, I have to get creative since I have 2 mulberry trees. This was a great way to implement them into out morning breakfasts.
These disappeared fast. I would recommend doubling recipe if feeding more than my current family of 2. I used yogurt because I didn't have sour cream and used 2/3 instead of 1/2 cup of berries. Delicious.
