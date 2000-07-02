Mulberry Muffins

These muffins have fewer calories and fat than many muffins do. They're also a great way to use your ripe mulberries.

Recipe by Kristen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).Grease 6 jumbo muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, soda and salt. In a medium bowl, mix together sour cream, milk, applesauce, egg and almond extract. Stir in flour mixture until batter is smooth. Fold in mulberries. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 160.8mg. Full Nutrition
