Mama's Cornbread and Sausage Turkey Dressing
This is a delicious turkey dressing bursting with the flavors of sausage, onions, garlic, and parsley, and is irresistible for a Thanksgiving feast!
We have updated this recipe to list "4 (6.5 ounce) packages dry corn bread mix" instead of "4 (16 ounce) packages dry corn bread mix." We hope this helps!Read More
I made this recipe as directed and ended up with enough stuffing to fill 3 9x13 pans. I cooked one pan full and after cooking for 30 minutes as the recipe called for it hadn't even begun to cook, I had to cook it for another 40 minutes for it to look done. It tasted like cornbread mush. This recipe took 2 nights to make, one to make all the cornbread and one to make the actual stuffing. I think the amounts on this recipe need to be checked. It was not worth all the trouble.Read More
This was a fantastic recipe, and my first attempt at homemade stuffing. My only complaint is that it made way too much. I halved the recipe, and that filled my 9x13 baking dish full, along with a stuffed turkey. Next time I will quarter this recipe, but it is definitely a keeper. Very easy to make as well. I used smoked sausage because it doesn't specify whether to use smoked, or ground, or what.
This was my 1st attempt @ cornbread dressing also. I used 2 packages of cornbread mix & it was just enough. The cook time of dressing took almost 2hrs. The cook time on recipe is totally "wrong"! 30 mins doesn't even brown the dressing. My end result was excellent, but will decrease the amount of spices on next try, because it was little to salty.
This might have been one of the best stuffing recipes that I have ever had! Everyone seemed to love it! Highly recommended!
I prepared four 16 oz. cornbread mixes as the recipe called for and it was way too much. I made one 9 x 13 pan of corn bread (two cornbread mixes) and it was just the right amount. This dressing is moist and has excellent flavor. It makes a huge amount!
This time I did follow the recipe exactly-- with the exception--that I "halved the recipe." I choose this because I wanted an Excellent cornbread tasting dressing. That is not what the end result was!! After a lot of time and hard work--my end result was mushy, bland and not what I was expecting. Unfortunately, my husband, children, and guest did not care for this. Yes, we did eat some--because of all the work--and it was the only dressing to go with our Roast Turkey Dinner! Otherwise, I'll keep looking for a "GOOD" cornbread & sausage dressing!!
a bit too sweet
The recipe MUST be wrong. Four 16-oz boxes of cornbread is Waaaayyyy too much. I made it with four 8-oz boxes of Jiffy Cornbread mix and that was just right! Delicious, with flavors I remember from childhood. Unfortunately, that recipe died with the family matriarch. THis one is a fine substitute.
I have used the recipe for the last 4 years.. this has become the family standard!
I tried this recipe on Thanksgiving. All my guests loved it. Thanks submitter.
The Best! Everyone loves it.
I used this with sausage and the second time I used chicken gizzards. Both times the recipe came out great.
It was good, but nothing special. I halved the recipe and had enough for an 11 x 17 pan. It is a 2 day effort (because of cornbread). I did not agree that spices were too heavy. Also, I used Brownberry Sage & Onion stuffing cubes rather than bread crumbs. True bread crumbs would have really made mush.
WOW! this recipe really reminded me of my gmas!!... FULL OF FLOAVOR, nice texture, very moist.. i followed the directions ecactly, except i halfed the whole recipes (would have made way to much if i didnt!), other than that didnt change a thing.. PERFECT!
This recipe satified my family's taste for turkey dressing.They ate it up.
My whole family loves this dressing but this recipe feeds way more than 12. I had 14 guests for Thanksgiving and we had tons left over.
Yummy! I added a little chicken and about a tablespoon of zatarain's crab boil, and a teaspoon of cayenne to give it a cajun twist!
This recipe is AWESOME!! I did it for 6 servings but kept the same sausage amount as 12 and used fresh parsley. Read a few of the other helpful reviews which helped me a lot. This was my first time making dressing and it was ON!!:) This is definitely a keeper. Thank you for sharing!!:)
It was very good, my family enjoyed it so well that my sister asked if I would make her some
it's not what I thought it would be like. the flavor was ok, reminded me of stovetop stuffing.
Tried it today. It was moist and presented well. I added just a few apples to make it my own, along with spicy sausage. Wow what a hit with the family. Happy Thanksgiving!!!!
Very good
Lots of butter....It really was excellent and many had second helpings. I might cut back on the butter - since it has sausage in it too.
Delicious. I made this for Thanksgiving. I highly recommend cutting this recipe in half. I used biscuits in place of bread crumbs. Yummy!
I am rating this 4 stars, but I didn't quite follow the recipe. I made mine only with cornbread. I thought it made a lot, but it was the first item to run out when eating the leftovers! Btw, I made my poultry seasoning from another recipe on Allrecipes.
I made the recipe exactly as written and I was very pleased with the results- more importantly, so were all my guests! I love cornbread sausage stuffing, grew up on it, and this is a great version of a delightful dish. I saw complaints about the amounts and the cooking time; I opted to make it as written and, while I did get a lot of stuffing, what's not to love about that? It freezes beautifully and I doubt I will have any left to freeze as it is being eaten nonstop by my family. Quite a few guests took some home as well. I'm not sure where the issues with cooking it in the given time cropped up- mine came out perfectly and in 30 minutes as promised. Perhaps a flat pan was not being used so the stuffing was more spread out? Also, just be aware that we all have different tastes for seasoning, as I've seen some reviewers mention, so you can adjust accordingly if you know you dislike salt, etc. For a thorough recipe that makes life easy, I think this is great.
I made this for Thanksgiving but wanted to try it first. We devoured it. I sautéed the sausage in bacon grease which gave it added flavor. Have to make more...oh well.
I leave out the Bell Peppers due to family preference, otherwise have followed this recipe for 2 years running and have gotten rave reviews. I rate it a solid "just like mother used to make."
Tried it the whole family loved it me personally i never liked dressing until i tried this and made a couple of my own little tweaks first i made sweet jiffy cornbread by adding some sugar to the jiffy mix then i also used hill shire farms beef sausage and cooked them prior and i also added turkey butts because of the rich flavor it has prior to putting in oven and my last tweak was potlicker!!! stock which is the juice from the greens and cabbage i had also made which had all my seasoning garlic salt bacon fat seasoning salt we shire pepper Serrano peppers and the rest i left the same and it was great and a big hit on my table kids and whole family loved it will be making it again for thanksgiving this year...
With this recipe I finally have the nerve to make the Thanksgiving dressing. The family loved it.
