Mama's Cornbread and Sausage Turkey Dressing

Tried it the whole family loved it me personally i never liked dressing until i tried this and made a couple of my own little tweaks first i made sweet jiffy cornbread by adding some sugar to the jiffy mix then i also used hill shire farms beef sausage and cooked them prior and i also added turkey butts because of the rich flavor it has prior to putting in oven and my last tweak was potlicker!!! stock which is the juice from the greens and cabbage i had also made which had all my seasoning garlic salt bacon fat seasoning salt we shire pepper Serrano peppers and the rest i left the same and it was great and a big hit on my table kids and whole family loved it will be making it again for thanksgiving this year...