Mama's Cornbread and Sausage Turkey Dressing

This is a delicious turkey dressing bursting with the flavors of sausage, onions, garlic, and parsley, and is irresistible for a Thanksgiving feast!

Recipe by BASHFUL_QT

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the cornbread according to package instructions. Once cornbread is cooled, crumble it into a large bowl. Stir in the bread crumbs.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large pot, saute sausage in margarine with the onion, garlic, green bell pepper and celery until tender. Stir parsley, poultry seasoning, sage and salt into the mixture. Pour broth, eggs and cornbread/breadcrumbs into the mixture; mix until the ingredients stick together easily. Transfer to a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake covered in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
700 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 85.4g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 2014.8mg. Full Nutrition
