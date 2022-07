Mama's Cornbread and Sausage Turkey Dressing

I made the recipe exactly as written and I was very pleased with the results- more importantly, so were all my guests! I love cornbread sausage stuffing, grew up on it, and this is a great version of a delightful dish. I saw complaints about the amounts and the cooking time; I opted to make it as written and, while I did get a lot of stuffing, what's not to love about that? It freezes beautifully and I doubt I will have any left to freeze as it is being eaten nonstop by my family. Quite a few guests took some home as well. I'm not sure where the issues with cooking it in the given time cropped up- mine came out perfectly and in 30 minutes as promised. Perhaps a flat pan was not being used so the stuffing was more spread out? Also, just be aware that we all have different tastes for seasoning, as I've seen some reviewers mention, so you can adjust accordingly if you know you dislike salt, etc. For a thorough recipe that makes life easy, I think this is great.