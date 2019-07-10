Cream-Braised Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts tend to turn people off. This way of cooking creamed Brussels sprouts brings out their nutty flavor and has made the most passionate haters at my last Thanksgiving say, at the very least, that this is the best Brussels sprouts they have tasted. The first time I made this, it ended up being dinner — not a side dish!
What a delectable dish! I did make a couple of simple additions that I think played a major role in this turning out so outstanding; I sauteed about 1/2 cup of finely chopped onion and a couple cloves of minced garlic in the butter and THEN added the brussels sprouts. I allowed the brussels sprouts to get almost charred on some spots before adding the cream, which ended up giving this dish a caramelized taste. This could not have turned out any better! I will be making it frequently.
My kids liked it, even the one who doesn't care for veggies, but I thought the sprouts were way overcooked. I made per the recipe and added garlic to the butter. I tasted prior to adding the cream and the additional cook time and thought it tasted fantastic! Next time I'll stop there, or just add a couple tablespoons of cream and give it a quick simmer and serve. 35 minutes of simmering turned the sprouts to mush.
Oddly, Sprouts and spinach were the only vegetables my mother could get me to eat. Often considered one of the most disliked of vegetables, Sprouts are full of vitamins, inexpensive when bought in season (late Autumn and Winter) and very easy to prepare. I like the way they look when served. Brussels Sprouts add an interesting texture along with a complimentary splash of vibrant green colour to the dinner plate. This would be a unique and attractive side dish to any holiday meal or any meal for that matter. The addition of heavy cream (aka whipping/35% cream) makes for the unexpected; A rich and balanced, smooth, just right sauce. I am always grateful when a recipe's directions are easy to understand and follow, producing results exactly as promised. High marks for this one Pugged.
If I could go higher than five stars, I would. I already enjoy brussels sprouts so I was not looking for a recipe that would make me like them, but this one enforced that "aaaaah" feeling. I made these exactly as directed, then stole an idea from another brussels sprouts recipe and laid them on a bed of pine nuts and topped with Amish Bleu cheese. The sweet cream mixed with the tart bleu and nutty flavor is just wonderful. Thanks for this recipe I will definitely use it again!
I love brussel sprouts and this recipe was wonderful. I would make some adjustments to it next time. Unless your sprouts are the size of baseballs, I would halve them not quarter them. They seemed to cook very quickly when quartered. I used the juice of 1/2 lemon or 1 more tblsp than the recommended 2 as well as 1 addit. tblsp of butter. I used 35% cream which worked out perfectly. Definitely a keeper!
This was a terrific side dish with fish. I followed the recipe, but got sidetracked (darn kids) toward the end. I caught these just before the burned. My sauce basically carmelized onto the sprouts, but tasted wonderful. They did reheat well for lunch the following day. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
This recipe is very rich - to say the least. My husband loved it. I prefer a fresher tasting sprout, not one that tastes like it is clogging my arteries and making my but big. That's what potato chips are for. That said,it was good.
OMG! Best brussels sprouts I ever had (and I love them just steamed with butter anyway). I also have a special place in my heart (and my recipe box) for recipes with 5 ingredients or less. This makes the grade on all fronts.
We loved these! Very tender! The only thing is that we like a milder lemon flavor (I used the juice of one lemon) and this was just a tad too much. Next time, I cook them in the butter a little longer and use only 1/2 a lemon.
This is an old family recipe with 2 slight variations. We shread the sprouts first, thick slices, and we add a bit of nutmeg. The nutmeg and the cream are perfect compliments. Don't over cook, but try to get a brown crust going on. We have converted almost every brussel sprout hater into a lover with this recipe. (6 year olds don't count.)
Wow, this recipe is fantastic! I love plain sprouts, but wanted to something different. The only change I made was to add a couple squirts of Grey Poupon and add some crush red pepper flake, for some zing and some heat!
This wasn't mind-blowing as it's written, so I added some Parmesan (1/4 cup) at the end and just cooked until it was melted. Helped a bit, but I'll search the other reviews for additional tips before making again.
Yummy, Yum, Yum. Even my brother who is a die hard meat and potatoes man gave these a thumbs up. I did chop about 1/2 of a white onion and a couple of garlic cloves and saute that with the butter before adding the brussel sprouts.
The recipe was good, but I'd change a few things. If you put the lemon-juice in first thing, that brownish discoloration will never happen to the sprouts. Also, I'm hooked on flavor and nutrition, which is harder to do. I used half and half to replace the heavy cream and only 3/4 a cup. The remainder can be replaced with chicken or turkey broth. I also substitue my butter for coconut oil (no animal bi-products and less fat/calories). Then, it needed a bit more flavor, so I added a tablespoon of minced garlic and two tablespoons of lemon-pepper (lemon zest and black pepper combined) and it came out better then when I had it in a 4 star restaraunt. From now on, I'm eating this at home! :-)
Sorry just didn't do it for me and I am a Brussel Sprout fan. The sauce was boring and the Brussel Sprouts had a very strong flavor. I thought braising them first would make them taste sweet like when they are roasted but it didn't do the trick.
I followed the recipe precisely (used Table cream as opposed to whipping cream (35%) and they came out tender and extremely tasty. I think the addition of the fresh-squeezed lemon juice added just enough tang, and made them that more flavorful. Will definitely make this recipe again.
This was really great. We had two bags of frozen brussels sprouts so we used those (thawed in the fridge) instead of fresh. I also roasted some chestnuts, diced them, and threw those in after I turned the stove off. This was really easy and delicious. Thank you!
Tried this yesterday for Christmas dinner and everybody loved it, even the kids! Emboldened by the reviewers who enjoyed it as leftovers, I made it the morning, then reheated just before serving. Delightful! I added lemon zest in addition to the lemon juice. The dish went really well with garlic prime rib and baked potatoes.
I doubled this recipe, halved the sprouts, sauteed an onion and some garlic, then proceeded to make the recipe as instructed. It came out delicious! My household already loves brussel sprouts (kids included), so I was just looking for a variant way to make them. I was a bit leery about making them as wasn't sure about the cream and sprout combo. I was delightfully surprised. Great recipe.
4 stars as prepared but almost 5 - my husband and I tasted these right after braising and they were AMAZING but neither of us appreciated the addition of so much lemon juice. I know it can bring some brightness but next time I would use much less or omit it completely. May also add a little pepper next time.
Absolutely delicious! Like many of the best recipes it can be adjusted to individual tastes and still work. Next time I might leave out the lemon juice and add garlic, but it was great as is. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
this is a wonderful recipe!! I made this for thanksgiving we all loved it! my company had to have the recipe. followed one of the reviews and added a little parmesan. But it was GREAT with or without. thenk you for sharing your recipe.
These were really good. I made them with frozen brussel sprouts. Next time I wont let the heavy whipping cream reduce so much, or put more. I really liked the sauce. I added pepper when I put them in the butter & with the salt. Where there's lemon, there needs to be pepper. I will make these again.
Made these for Christmas dinner and they were DEVINE!! I ate too many, and felt kind of sick...oh well! I also kind of doctored them up with onion and garlic...and proceeded as directed. DH doesn't really care for them and he said "these are good". Thanks for the recipe.
I make this for my husband who is a lover of Brussels sprouts and he can't get enough! When I don't have lemon on hand I use half the butter that is called for and substitute with lemon olive oil. The flavor is the same and it cuts down on calories. The slight flavor of lemon is what makes this dish fabulous and the creaminess makes just a little gravy that can be blended with other foods on the plate. We absolutely love this dish!!!
Wow. I’ve been wanting to make this recipe for quite a while. And I am so mad that I waited so long. These Brussels were delicious. I didn’t add any salt and they came out so flavorful. I love the added brightness from the lemon. 5 stars!
Made two batches and the first one I stuck right with the recipe and the second one I sprinkled some blue cheese on top at the end. I have to tell you, even though I love blue cheese I will always stick to this original recipe. The simmering of the brussel sprouts in the cream really gave it the best flavor. I did cut back a little on the lemon but, certainly don't leave it out. It gives it a nice dimension.
It’s a good base recipe but you must add a lot or it’s very bland & boring. I added roasted red onion, garlic & cherry tomatoes; additional sea salt, pepper & lemon juice along with several additional spices.
Wow! These were delicious! I made them exactly by the recipe and loved them. I can see where the addition of garlic and/or onions would add flavor depth; however, they are great just the way they are. The only change I would recommend is not to cut the sprouts in halves or quarters. There simply is not a need unless your sprouts are huge. Cutting them just makes them overdone and mushy. Just leave them as they are and follow the recipe exactly as written. Perfect!
We love this dish nd have been making this for special holiday dinners, plus some everyday ones too for a few years. I have changed it a bit by sautéed garlic with the Brussels sprouts and at the end, a few minutes before serving I add some bacon bits.
Perfect!! I have 3 picky eaters at home, and one that needs to watch the carbs. This recipe fit all of them, and the kids ate veggies! One family member added both cheddar and blue cheese to servings. The blue cheese was a definite winner. Added black pepper was a must, also. I'm going to keep this recipe!
I thought it sounded too basic as written, so I borrowed some ideas from other Brussels sprouts recipes on this site. 1) I sauteed onions and minced garlic in the melted butter, then added the sprouts. 2) Left out the salt, but added two good dashes of red pepper and oregano, respectively. 3) Partially through the cooking, I also added 2 TBSP of pine nuts and bacon pieces. Altogether, this modified recipe was absolutely wonderful, with a complex buttery and nutty flavor.
Picked this recipe for Thanksgiving. Wow - what a great dish! I’ve always loved Brussels Sprouts, but this preparation made me love them in a new way. I wanted something that wasn’t totally drowned in cheese, and this recipe accented the dress taste of Brussels Sprouts perfectly! I may make it every Thanksgiving!
Here comes the variations, used butter cream half and half (what I had) also topped with bacon ( because). Also sprinkled McCormick hot shot over it( we all like a little heat). Can’t wait to serve this today it’s absolutely delicious!
Nice way to make brussels sprouts, the kids loved them. I did add canadian bacon sauteed them with some onions first and the added the sprouts. Plus some spanish paprika and parmesan chesse at the end.
Great flavor! I added a bacon element, cooked bacon first and removed from the pan to crumble. Then I added the butter with bacon drip and followed recipe plus bacon crumbles. It was awesome both ways.
Not impressed. Made this dish as a warm up to Thanksgiving. I love Brussels Sprouts and am always looking for new ways to cook them. This was too much work and not enough benefit. They were simply okay. Added Parmesan cheese sprinkles to interest the rest of the family.
