Cream-Braised Brussels Sprouts

4.6
97 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 9
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

Brussels sprouts tend to turn people off. This way of cooking creamed Brussels sprouts brings out their nutty flavor and has made the most passionate haters at my last Thanksgiving say, at the very least, that this is the best Brussels sprouts they have tasted. The first time I made this, it ended up being dinner — not a side dish!

Recipe by Pugged

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sprouts are browned in spots, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in cream, and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until sprouts are tender and easily pierced with a fork, 30 to 35 minutes. The cream will have reduced in volume, and will have taken on a creamy beige color.

  • Remove the lid and stir in lemon juice. Allow sprouts to simmer a few minutes more until cream thickens and coats the sprouts.

  • Season to taste with additional salt and lemon juice before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 171.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022