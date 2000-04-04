Hash Brown Casserole II
Cheesy and delicious, this hash brown casserole has a crunchy topping.
Made both as written and with a small change. I like the cream of mushroom soup better than the chicken. I also omit the topping, just because I never seem to have crushed cornflakes, and it is perfectly fine w/o. Here's a tip on how to get it to mix better. Make sure hash browns are thawed as per recipe instructions. Pour melted butter/margarine over the potatoes and mix. Then add the cheese and mix. Lastly add the rest of the ingredients. It seems to mix faster and better for me this way. It does need the full hour to cook or your onions will be crunchy. I usually divide this in half between 2 smaller casseroles, eat one for dinner and freeze the other. Thanks for the great recipe! Update: 15/02/07 - Tried the suggestion of putting french fried onions on top instead of the cornflakes - absolutely awesome! Don't put in at the start though...put in last 10-15 min and cook uncovered (watch as they burn easily), I sprinkled some extra cheese on top with the onions and it was really good!Read More
My guests loved the recipe, but I did not. The potatoes seemed to be too hard, I used the little chunks of hash brown potatoes, and maybe I should have used the shredded potatoes. The sour cream taste was too powerful, and because my guests liked it so much, I will make it again, but use less sour cream. The other change I think I'll make is to bake the hash brown potatoes prior to placing them into the casserole, and maybe the potatoes can cook better.Read More
The only thing that I do different is to used crushed French's onions to the topping. It adds just the right flavor. Edit. I started adding a small can of jalapenos to it. Adds a great kick and more grown up flavor.
This is a household favorite. I prefer to use the chunkier country style hashbrowns (chunks a little bigger than a pea) because they don't get as slimy as the shredded type. I like to thaw these chunkier potatoes in the oven until they are just warm, they cook perfectly even & hold the shape & texture better.
My family loves this recipe...I have to make it for every holiday. I however do not saute my Corn Flakes. I have noticed that it really needs no butter what so ever. Due to cheese cooking out a great deal of oil. I now use Cambell soups new mushroom/cream of chicken soup....gives it a little twist. If you like potatoes and cheese your gonna love this!!
I made this for Easter with the following modifications, and it came out perfectly: First, use two cans of condensed soup (I used one can cream of chicken and one can cream of mushroom). Secondly, defrost the hash browns totally before cooking. Third, sautee the chopped onion in 4 tbl. butter for about 3-4 minutes before adding onion mixture to the hash browns. Fourth, use shredded colby cheese, not cheddar! Cheddar is far too greasy, and that is part of the reason why some people think this is too soupy. Fifth, bake covered at 350 for about 45 minutes then remove the foil and bake uncovered for about 45 more minutes. The casserole will only slightly brown on top, it is unlikely to burn. You may also want to turn the heat up to 375 if you think it is too soupy. It will condense if you give it long enough to cook. If you do all of the above, it will taste almost exactly like the Cracker Barrel's hash brown casserole. Be sure to let it cool for about 10 minutes after it comes out of the oven as well, as that helps it solidify.
Heaven! I forgot to thaw the hashbrowns, so it took a little longer to cook, I also followed the recipe, as I am a purist, and don't understand why people bother to review recipes after they change all the ingredients??
This is a holiday favorite! I doubled the recipe and used 2 cups of cheddar cheese and 2 cups of grated parmesan cheese. I stuck with the cream of chicken soup as my grandma always had, but this recipe is so versatile that any cream soup will do which is nice. Everyone loves the cornflake topping, but again it's a matter of preference. This does take an hour in the oven even with the thawed hash browns.
Excellent! I used a little more cheese than called for and crushed potato chips instead of cornflakes (with no butter added) on top. I used reduced fat/healthy request soup, sour cream and cheese. I sauteed the onions in Pam before adding. A winner! Thank you.
This has been our family's "special occasion" side dish for years. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of the cream of chicken. Can easily be made a day or two ahead of time by not adding the corn flakes until you are ready to cook. You can also save the step of sauting the corn flakes by just drizzling melted butter over the crushed flakes before cooking. Sure, it has a few calories - - but that's why we serve it for special occasions! Enjoy!
This casserole is wonderful! I made no changes whatsoever and it turned out fantastic. It freezes great too- this actually sat in the freezer, forgotten after our baby's birth, for several months and it was still delicious after all that time. We especially loved the cornflakes on top. Great recipe!
Cooked in a 4 qt crockpot for 4 hours on high (omitted the topping and halved the butter). Delicious! Formed a nice brown crust, even in the crockpot.
Wonderful! I have shared this recipe with almost everyone that attended my Christmas dinner. This was a hit! What I did differently---I mixed cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup and I put my cereal on top and then drizzled the butter over it. I have 'adapted' it for a breakfast recipe by adding either bacon, sausage or ham, mushrooms, and a little extra cheese. I have also topped it with parmesean cheese instead of the cereal. Wonderful recipe--thanks for sharing!!
I'm all for easy. I add 1/2 a packet of onion soup mix. Don't have to bother with the onion prep this way and the onion soup mix gives the potatoes a nice zippy taste. Everybody always asks what's in my potatoes. They know there's something extra, but can never figure it out. If you use the soup mix don't add any salt, it is not needed. Also I never use butter, the cheese adds enough oil. Plus I use fat free sour cream and heathy request cream of mushroom soup. I don't usually add any topping, but if I do fried onions are the preferred topping in my house.
My mom used to make this recipe when I was little. I loved it. After I left home for university I pretty much forgot about it and how much I liked it. Then one day I suddenly got a craving for it. I searched on this website to find a recipe and chose this one. I'm glad I did. It tastes exactly the way I remember it. I made it a few weeks later for a pot luck. People were confused about it at first, but once they tried it most went back for seconds. It is a great recipe and when I eat it, it brings back fond memories.
I have been making variations of this recipe for the last 25 years. I could tell from reading the ingredients in this one that it would be too dry (as many reviews mentioned). The casserole should be moist when put in the oven. If this amount of potatoes are used, there should be two cans of cream of chicken or mushroom soup - or, include milk in the recipe (approximately the same amount as the second can of soup). I have never used regular onions in this recipe, but if they are used, certainly they need to be sauteed first so they cook thoroughly. I have always used green onions, both the whites and green stems, chopped very finely (4-5 green onions). They don't need to be sauteed if the whites are chopped finely and they provide a great savory flavor to the dish. I also always use fresh garlic - perhaps 2 medium to large cloves chopped very fine. I used fresh ground pepper too. These changes give it more flavor rather than just loading up on the fat content and having it be a very rich dish. It will never be a healthy dish, but adding more sour cream and butter is not the answer to getting more flavor. I frequently cut the sour cream back and replace it with low-fat, small-curd creamy cottage cheese or ricotta cheese. You won't know it's in there. Lots of crushed cornflakes are critical for the top (about 2 cups or even more, plus some butter drizzled over the top). Bake with the top off all the way through - they will be crispy and they make the dish. Don't replace!
Don't use fresh potatoes. Tried multiple times. Just can't duplicate the partially cooked, partially dried potatoes that are commercially prepared. They are essential to the success of this recipe.
Wow! We hosted a buffet for 24 people and needed an easy but good potato casserole. This will become a regular for my holiday and special events menus. I made three pans of this and had to scrape the sides to get a little bit for myself - people raved and ate and ate. The only changes I made were to leave out the butter and I used low-fat sour cream with chives. I had to improvise for the topping since I was sure I had corn flakes (nope) or Durkee's onions (nope again). I sauteed some Italian bread crumbs in about 2 tablespoons of butter and it turned out great. DH said it was better than Cracker Barrel's potato casserole - great praise, indeed. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
This is pretty good as written, but has a lot of unnecessary butter in it. I make a casserole very similar to this one, and I can tell you that the 1/2 cup of melted butter stirred into the potatoes is just overkill. You can use cream of chicken, mushroom or celery soup, and with the sour cream, there is plenty of moisture and no need to mix in butter. Also, I use 2 tablespoons of dried minced onion instead of the chopped onion. It adds all of the flavor without the pieces of onion that my kids don't appreciate! I use sharp cheddar cheese, and drizzle 1/2 cup of melted butter over 3 cups of crushed corn flakes instead of two, and use a 13x9 pan. Bake uncovered for 1 hour. Yummo!!
Michael loved this!
I used two packages of Trader Joe's Roasted Potatoes with Roasted Peppers & Onions instead of frozen hash brown potatoes, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom soup(Reduced Fat) instead of condensed cream of chicken soup, fat-free sour cream and one cup of Sargento's reduced-fat shredded Mexican four cheese instead of two cups of cheddar cheese. I sauteed two cups of Total cereal in cooking spray instead of butter. The casserole came out lighter and in my opinion, more consciously satisfying than the original version.
This is a 5 star recipe - nothing less. I made this recipe a few months substituting 3 tablespoons of minced onion in place of the real onions. Since then I have been asked to make it approximately 20 times. It gets entirely eaten everywhere I take it. Mine seems to be al little better if I increase the cooking time to 50 minutes. Thank you Courtney for submitting this recipe. My family and co-workers love this stuff!
Is this something you can make-ahead and freeze? Also..when you do freeze, should you cook first then freeze? Or just throw the ingredients together and then freeze without cooking? THANKS!
Try using hash browns O'Brian, instead of plain frozen hash browns.This will cut down on the amount of onions that you have to chop and the green bell peppers add color and allot of extra flavor.
A recipes VERY similar to this has been in my family for YEARS. It was a major favorite of mine as a kid, to the point that the recipe card at my mom's house reads "Jennifer's Favorite Potatoes." :) Over the years I have done some tweaking and have a few tips for what I consider perfection. First, it is important that the hash browns are thawed as much as possible. (It's a great make ahead dish if they aren't thawed though. You can make it up and set in the fridge until ready to bake.) If you use shredded hash browns it's more important that they are thawed and I have found they even need a bit longer to bake. I mix the potatoes with 4 tsp dried onion (but fresh is fine too) and 2 cups shredded cheddar. I then melt 1 stick butter/margarine in the microwave. I mix in the chicken soup... it's a must to NOT use reduced-fat version... and one cup sour cream (you CAN get by with reduced fat here). I then add the soup mixture to the potatoes and mix well. Spread into a 9x13 dish. Sprinkle with corn flakes (some people like potato chips ?? ) and pour 1/2 stick melted butter over the top. Bake a FULL hour at 350. You will constantly get rave reviews!
This is one of my all time faves! I am currently getting ready to make it for 75 people...most of wich are young teenage moms...they love it! I do change it around...just a little to make it more convienent. I use one can of cream of whatever I have on hand and one can of condensed cheddar cheese for the soups. I still throw in shredded cheese. Also, I omit the sour cream and the onions and replace it with french onion dip...essentially the same flavor with out the crunchy onioins and extra time. It is also very easy to make for a huge crowd!
I've been making this recipe for years and it's always a big hit. You really don't need to add any melted butter to the potato mixture (definitely not 1/2 cup) and they will still turn out great. It's a good make ahead recipe. I make the day before and keep refrigerated. If you do this, set it on the counter for about an hour before baking to take the chill off if you have the time so they will heat quicker. You may need to bake longer if really cold.
I made this recipe as is, and I give it 5 stars. Sometimes I need to change a few things in a recipe, but if you're like me, you want to know what the recipes is like AS IT WAS WRITTEN! I can tell you that this one is WONDERFUL! My husband "ooh'ed" and "ahh'ed" over it (more than some of the more elaborate meals that I make). It's a nice, warm casserole.. perfect for those cold nights! The cornflake crunch was a GREAT touch for the texture. My 3 year old and 19 month old gobbled it up. I'm actually making this again TONIGHT!
I love this dish! Have made it numerous times with variations such as light sour cream, monterey jack cheese or reduced fat cream of chicken and everyone still raves about it! Only thing I changed was I cooked the chopped onion in some butter before I added to the mixture.
Great recipe. However, I did not use the corn flakes, simply because I don't care for the crunchy texture.
This was good - I've made a few of these before and I think this was the best one. I think I might use Cream of Mushroom soup next time though ....
This is one of the BEST potato casseroles I've ever had. I made this for a fundraiser so I doubled the recipe. Only changes I made were only using 1/2 c. butter (doubled recipe) and used no butter on top of the cornflakes. Only downfall, is was TOO good. I didn't even get a helping, it was all gone by the time I got sat down. Will definitely be a staple in this house.
I shredded two pounds of fresh potatoes and half a small onion (might as well use the new Cuisinart) that I soaked in lightly garlic salted cold water until I was ready to put everything else together then dried it. I used a high quality sharp cheddar cheese, and real sour cream, but used the lower fat and salt soup. I also did not mix in the melted butter, but instead rubbed the inside of the casserole with a stick of butter until there was a thick layer of it all over the glass and then put my potato mixture in. The cheese and sour cream was moist enough. Everyone loved the way the outside crusted up with my modifications. As other reviewers suggested, I doubled up on the fried crushed cornflake mixture. While it was cooking, the aroma had my husband climbing up the walls, begging me to give him a scoop to eat before I brought them over to my parent's Thanksgiving. But it was too pretty to break up and I told him to wait until I returned from the party with a plate for him. We had some of my sister's foreign college students join for their very first American Thanksgiving. They begged us to take the leftover potatoes back to their dorms. I returned empty handed and had to whip up a second fresh batch for my husband and stepson the next morning for there breakfast. I have never had so many people beg for leftovers. I probably will not be allowed to bring anything else to the next family gathering.
Excellent! I've made several variations of this recipe in the past, and they are all good. I prefer cream of mushroom over the cream of chicken condensed soup. In my opinion, it is the onions and the perfect amount of cheddar that makes this so good. I've also used reduced fat sour cream and reduced fat cheddar, and it still tastes quite good.
I used fresh potatoes instead of frozen and they worked great, but it needed a full hour+ to cook. This recipe was delicious! My only complaint is that the potatoes were SWIMMING in grease - so much so that the crunchy topping was soggy (I used Panko breadcrumbs). The 1/2 c. of butter the recipe calls for in the potato mixture is completely unnecessary. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and we ate it all up!
Excellent recipe. We did make some changes though... We omitted the 1/2 cup of onions from the recipe and also the corn flake topping. Instead, we added 1/2 a can of French's fried onions to the potato mixture and then baked it for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes we used the remaining French's onions to top the casserole and we baked it for an additional 10 minutes until golden brown. This was a big hit with everyone. This recipe should be eaten with caution.... It has enough fat in it to sustain a grizzly bear during hibernation. Very tasty though!!
Having made this countless times, I can tell you that this recipe is definitely open to variations and substitions based on your preferences and what you happen to have on hand. IMHO, 2 cups of cheese isn't enough, so I double it, generally using a combo of cheddar & jack or colby, or even parmesan. Instead of the cream of chicken, sometimes I'll sub out cheddar cheese soup, which is my favorite. I also like to sautee my onions and add a small can of diced chilies. That's a flavor combo I LOVE! The cornflake topping is classic (no need to sautee the flakes; simply melt the butter in a saucepan, add the cornflakes, stir, and add to the top of the casserole). French fried onions are great as well; I set my oven to broil and add them 2-3 minutes before done baking. Over the years, I've added sauteed green (or red) peppers as well. I've also used this as a breakfast casserole and added some maple breakfast sausage. The add-ins/possibilities are endless! Use whatever you like - holds up well to changes.
really good! I used the thicker oreida potato hashbrowns and they were great. I baked the cornflakes on the whole time and they were fine.
I always get requests to make this! I omit the onions and used onion soup mix instead - mix it into the sour cream. I also use cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken to make it vegetarian. I'm surprised so many people omit the cornflake topping - its a must! Also use a sharp cheddar cheese!
This was truly yummy with a couple small changes: I used cream of potato soup instead of cream of chicken, used seasoned salt instead of plain salt, and added an additional cup of corn flakes on top. Could have used a bit more salt though. Beware: this recipe makes a HUGE casserole! It was filled to the brim of my largest mixing bowl, so it was a little hard to combine the ingredients well enough, but I managed. We ended up with enough for three different meals. By the way, it reheats very well.
Excellent! I made it a day ahead of time and covered it and stuck it in the fridge. The next day I baked it for about an hour and 15 minutes total, putting the cornflakes on top half way through and it turned out great. I really liked the cornflake topping but it was greasy so I would use less butter while sauteing or no butter at all.
I made this recipe without adding any of the butter to the mixture (only a little on top to help brown the topping), and it was delicious and creamy. This recipe really doesn't require the added fat and calories of the butter. Thanks for the recipe.
I have to admit, I loved this, but I did change a few things. I too would prefer mushroom soup over chicken. I doubled the recipe and when I did, I doubled the cheese too. I used butter flavored cooking spray to grease my baking dish as well, which gave it a nice crispy-on-the-outside texture, and made cleaning a snap. I also followed the fried onions topping too. I didn't have any problems mixing it together, it just took a little time and I used a folding technique. I wonder if the quality of the frozen hash browns makes a difference? I'm thinking it does. My grocer was out of Ore-ida so I went with a slightly upper brand called Alexia Yukon Select Hashbrowns and man oh man. It was delicious and the potatoes didn't mash together. Those come in an odd weight and since I was doubling it anyway, I went with 3 bags. I hate to deliver the bad news to Cracker Barrel, but this one is clearly the winner. This is going to be my go to recipe for this type and it's clear that it will freeze beautifully. I can smell it on Christmas morning already! ;) I highly recommend it.
Everyone loved this dish! I was just finishing a green bean casserole when I started this one, so I added some leftover cream of mushroom to it in addition to the cream of chicken it calls for. I reserved some of the cheese to sprinkle on top and because I didn't have any corn flakes on hand, I crushed some ritz crackers and sprinkled that on top. Simple but delicious!
This recipe is awesome!!! I used Durkee's fried onions in the can for the topping.
I skipped the cereal(???)and the butter you're supposed to saute' it in. I cut amount of butter used in the rest of the recipe in half. To cut back on fat I used light cheddar, sour cream and soup. Added about 1 tbsp garlic salt. Sprinkled top with parmesan. It was still nice and rich tasting. Family loved it. If you want a crunchy top, uncover the last 10 minutes.
Have tried similar recipes in the past and was disappointed but this one is great. I used frozen O'Brien hashbrowns (with onions and bell peppers). Not a big fan of frozen potatoes. Next time I might bake potatoes and dice them up. I also used green onions to add color and gave it a nice taste. I would also recommend cutting the butter in 1/2 as recommended by others as well.
This is one of our favorite meals for breakfast. I cook breakfast sausage and mix it in with the rest of the ingredients and instead of cornflakes, I use crushed Ritz crackers. It's a family favorite!
This was tasty! I used habanero cheddar cheese, since my husband is a fan of spicy foods. It gave it a great kick! This dish is a meal in itself! Thanks for the recipe!
AWESOME RECIPE! This one deserves even more than 5 stars! I've made it several times; each and every time to rave reviews. I've read some others comments about omitting the crushed cornflake topping... in my opinion, this would be a HUGE mistake! The delicious, buttery, crunchy taste really adds a whole new dimension to what would otherwise be just an ordinary, typical hash brown casserole. Just follow this one as written and you cannot go wrong. Great for potluck dinners and good enough for company!
Very yummy! A family favorite. Two small changes I do (only after I made it the first time according to the directions.) I like to saute the onions first. Also, I bake for the 40 minutes covered without the cornflakes, than add them and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.
This was so good! I made it for a holiday party at work, and it was the first dish to disappear. I used 2 cans of cream of chicken. Thanks!
This was good but kind of heavy. I did not really care for the corn flakes. They were soggy since the recipe called for baking the casserole covered. If I use corn flakes again I will leave the dish uncovered for the last 5-10 minutes of baking so they can crisp up. Also, personally I thought the onions were too much. I will make this again but with less onions and crisper corn flakes.
My entire family LOVED this recipe!! I didn't change anything with my first pass, other than use the reduced fat sour cream and the healthy choice cream of chicken soup. The next time I make it I will reduce the butter that I put into the mixture by half. I think it could really cut out some unnecessary fat and calories without sacrificing the taste. (Not that you should make this with the intent of it being a low fat dish!!! It's just too decadent!! But I do prefer to cut out some fat & calories whenever I can on any recipe.) I will definitely be making this again, and it will become one of my "go-to" potluck and special occasion dishes! Great recipe - thanks!
This is such a great potatoe dish! Cream of mushroom soup works equally well, and I always use non-fat sour cream. The last time I made this, I was out of conrflakes, so I just sprinkled the top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. The end result was a yummy casserole that my guests absolute devoured!
I used the shredded hash browns and substituted french fried onions for the corn flakes. It was awesome. Everyone at my daughters first communion party loved them. Thanks
My husband adores this stuff! Also called Texas Potatoes around here! We have an understanding that this is made at least twice a month! I always add extra garlic powder and let it sit overnight before baking, it's soooo much better the next day!
The reason I gave this only 3 stars is because I really didn't like this version. First off I love the hashbrown casserole from Cracker Barrel and thought this was just like it. Well, it wasn't. The sour cream was not needed. AT ALL. I did this recipe without the sour cream and it was much better. Actually, I only used 2 tbls butter and omitted the sour cream and the cornflake topping. baked it at 425 for 1 hour and it turned out exactly like Cracker Barrel's.
This turned out really yummy! I used light sour cream, light old cheddar & half fat cream of chicken. I had to use half cheddar and half mozza (ran out of cheddar). I decided to try it with the French's onions instead of cornflakes and man it was delicious! I baked it lid on for 45 then sprinkled with the onions and baked uncovered for about 15 mins. Could have actually stayed in the oven a little longer. Will definetely be making this one again.
My family loved this recipe! Well, my 6 yr old liked it, but that's a huge thing in this household. I took the advice of another reviewer, and used french fried onions as a topping, rather than the cornflakes. It was a hit.
I am rating this recipe as written. I would suggest cutting the butter by half, as I had to take a paper towel and dab the puddles of melted butter that had floated to the top. Otherwise, a good recipe. I also tried with french fried onions, another good suggestion from another reader.
This is almost the same recipe that my mother made me as a child. (she omitted the butter and it turned out fine) I have fine tuned this recipe and have made some improvements. If you don't like the cereal on top you can use cornbread stuffing instead. It adds a LOT of flavor! Plus you can also make this in a crock pot!
LOVED this dish! Served to two other couples tonight with pork tenderloin & everyone said they liked it. Heard that it was creamier than one had made with her recipe that is similar. I used cheddar cheese & I see what on revier said about a little greasy, but we let it sit on top of the stove for a bit when it came out of the oven & I think that helped. I will be making this again for sure! Definatly a keeper for our house! Thanks for posting! Very easy to make! Oh, I did only need 1 1lb bag of potatoes, there was no way you needed 2 lbs of potatos! Also used cream of mushroom soup...
Delicious!! Everyone loved it. I followed the directions exactly. One caution: because most of the major brands, OreIda, for example, makes hashbrowns in bag sizes just under 2 pounds, you can definitely cut down on the amount of butter. I'd recommend 1/4 of a cup, or half a stick, instead of the 1/2 cup called for in the recipe. Otherwise, fantastic!!!
So yummy! I make this instead of mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.
WOW... this is such an easy recipe to make and it tastes so good!! Talk about comfort food on a rainy afternoon. I normally don't measure ingredients, so I "eye-balled" this one and it came out fantastic. The only changes I made were bread crumbs (no extra butter) with seasonings on top (didn't have corn flakes) and I swapped out the onions for 2 Tbsp-ish of minced garlic... I'm a firm believer that you can't have too much garlic! This casserole came out just the right consistency and had a creamy flavor without being rich. You could use the full fat ingredients, but I figured the first time would be with 98% fat free soup and fat free sour cream... that way I can still alter it if needed, and there's no need to. Very yummy, thank you for sharing!!
Better than Cracker Barrel...just the way it is.
This was delicious but i do think it should be called "heart attack waiting to happen". It was so rich but thankfully it is very filling so i didn't overdue it. I did use light sour cream and reduced fat soup. I also reduced the butter slightly. The cornflakes give it a nice crunch that my daughter found appealing.
This is really yummy! I didn't have any frozen hash browns so I shredded some potatoes and rinsed the starch from them. Also instead of using cornflakes for the top I used French's onions.
This was very good. Even my husband made the comment how good they were and he is VERY PICKY! I cut the recipe in half and used crushed crackers and melted butter instead of the cereal on top. I will definitely make this again.
I was looking forward to this recipe. All the ingredients were something my family likes. I did saute the onions which I think helped the casserole. However, my family rated this recipe a 2. The casserole had an overpowering sour cream taste. Perhaps, finding a substitute for the sour cream such as half and half might help. Also, my family didn't care for the corn flakes on top.
I made just a few changes to this recipe. I didn't have cream of mushroom or chicken soup, so I used 1 can of cream of potato and 1 can of cream of broccoli. I used chopped chives instead of onions, since I had some in the fridge. I also added about half a cup of bacon bits (not the crunchy Bacos kind). I used the same amount of sour cream, salt and pepper, cheese and hash browns. Put in a sprayed casserole dish and baked, covered with foil, in a 350 degree oven for about an hour and a half. It was the PERFECT consistency - not soupy, didn't stick/burn to the dish. Great flavor from the broccoli soup and bacon bits. My husband and I both really enjoyed it and I plan to make it again and again - especially with holiday potlucks coming up!
This is comfort food at it's finest. I would absolutely suggest thawing the hash browns first, otherwise you'll have a runny casserole.
This is one of my most favorite things to eat. We call them funeral potatoes where I live. Save time by just putting the corn flakes on top and drizzle melted butter on top. One less pan to wash. I also uncover it after the 40 minutes and cook for another 10 to make corn flakes crispy and brown. My mouth is watering!
I love this recipe and have been making it for years, when I have leftover ham I love to cube it up and add some peas...you know have a wonderful easy meal. Reheats perfectly!!
Awesome recipe - makes enough for two nights for this large family. I didn't have a 3 quart casserole dish so I used a 9x13 pan. You can halve the recipe and make it in an 8x8 square pan if you need to. I also didn't have cornflakes, so I toasted two cups of panko bread crumbs in 1/4 cup of butter for the topping. I also added some smoked paprika and garlic salt to the potato mixture. DELICIOUS! Will definitely make again.
This dish was a favorite at my families Labor Day cook out. The only thing I will do differently next time is add a little less onion. But, I would not change anything else! Can't wait to make this again!
Super easy and super good!
Such an indulgent treat to have cheesy hash-brown casserole. My family loves this recipe but we only have it around the holidays. I made this recipe as is with the exception of subbing the Rosemary Saltine crackers for corn flakes. You definitely need a crunchy topping to break up the richness.
Everyone at my house gave this dish a Big Thumbs Up! My teenage boys wanted a taste right out of the oven... they didn't want to wait for the rest of the meal. Even the neighborhood kids grabbed a fork and believe it or not when my one son turned his back, he left his dish at eye level for the dog and she enjoyed it as well. The only change that I made was that I didn't have corn flakes (only had frosted flakes) so I took 24 Ritz crackers and crushed them mixing with 4 tablespoons of melted butter and sprinkled on the top.
So delicious! Baked uncovered for 60 minutes. Did not saute cornflakes, just drizzled melted butter over cornflakes. Also increased sour cream to 12 oz.
This is a great recipe. I make it with just a couple of adjustments. I have found it is just as good without the 3/4 cup butter, so I leave that out and I also do not top with cornflakes, because I don't care for the texture they give to the dish. Thanks for posting!
Delicious. Freezes well. If you decide to freeze, be sure to defrost completely before putting in the oven. UDATE 8/28/10: Very forgiving recipe. It is five stars following the recipe exactly. I've changed it around a bit using cream of mushroom (and once cream of celery) instead of cream of chicken. I've also added bacon. I very seldom put the cornflakes on top anymore - delicious without them. Love this recipe!
I got a wild hair and decided to use freshly grated potatoes. After that time intensive task, I then grated the cheese and soldiered on. La sigh. If any of you get this idea; I would suggest you either pre-cook the spuds and then grate or grate then pre-cook or you will be baking for a long time. Lol. Wow, was it worth it! I did use mushroom soup vs chicken as that was what I had. I also didn't have cornflakes so used panko. I did use all the butter but divided it up between the casserole and the panko on top. I'll be making this again with or w/o fresh potatoes. Thanks CMANSKY.
Very good, enjoyed by all. The only change was to use celery salt instead of regular salt and I omitted the sour cream because we are not too keen on it. Also substituted crushed crackers for corn flakes because I didn't have any on hand.
Very good!
This was a great dish. I forgot to thaw the hash browns but it still tasted fine. My husband loved it! Will make again.
Oh my gosh this recipe is so good!!!!! I didn't change a thing about it and it turned out excellent. I would recommend this to anyone.
my family and I did not care for this. and we have never not liked a casserole with a creamy soup and sour cream mixture! this was far too greasy – the amount butter needs to be cut down quite a bit. plenty of oils are released by the melted cheese. it was swimming in butter when it was done! also, the potatoes just did not taste right – they had an “uncooked” taste even though I let them thaw completely and cooked the casserole for a full hour rather than the suggested 40 minutes. perhaps this would be better if the hash browns were browned first. and the corn flake topping was chewy rather than crispy. I will look for another recipe…
This recipe is so awesome, everytime I make it everyone wants the recipe. I make this for every holiday and it never gets old, extremely YUMMY!!!
At first glance this is a gawdawful 1950's casserole. It's my general rule of thumb not to cook things that use canned cream soups in combination with anything, especially so much dairy! ----However, I remember a friend's grandmother making this and loving it. I pushed my snobbishness aside and made this for a breakfast party -it was quite the rich creamy cheesy hit. Added about a teaspoon of paprika to topping. Required closer to an hour of cook time. I had seconds!
absolutely delicious! i love how you mix all the ingredients first and then pour it into the casserole dish. it tastes much better. i tried another one that called for sprinkling chceese on top and that one tasted awful. be sure your hash brown potatoes are more frozen than thawed. also - did not use cornflakes, but i'm sure it would taste just as delicious.
I've been making a very similar one for years. Only minor changes - first, I only use 1 lb of hash browns and 1/4 c melted butter. I used green onion instead of regular and added 1/4 cup of chopped red pepper. I also cut the cheese in in half. I didn't have corn flake crumbs, but I did have some crumbs from the bottom of my crouton bag and used those on top, without the added butter. This turns out VERY creamy.
Excellent! I didn't have cornflakes, so I sprinkled panko bread crumbs on top and covered them with spray butter. Also added bacon! Yum!
Excellent taste, made last week and making it again tonight, it's so good. Did not change a thing but probably could combine some vegetables.
Make this all the time. Usually skip all the melted butter. I don't find it makes any difference and the cheese adds enough oil. There is no need to thaw the hashbrowns just bake for 1 hour instead and since I usually make with meatloaf that also takes an hour at the same temp. it works great. Also can use crush chips on top for crunch but I usually go without. I put half the cheese just on the top.
Stop it! THIS IS SOOO GOOD!!! I doubled this and used both chicken soup and mushroom soup - made it for a youth group, they devoured it!
Have made this for years, only without the extra butter in the potatoes. It isn't needed. A great recipe-a family favorite. Campbell's, Healthy Request soup and low-fat sour cream reduce the sodium and calories a little (You shouldn't skimp on cheese-we like extra sharp cheddar) I'll have to try the French Fried Onion topping as some have suggested. It really sounds good. I put all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir away with a wooden spoon. Periodic "stabbing" with the spoon helps break up the frozen chunks. Stick it in the refrigerator and bake the next day. It will take longer to bake if the potatoes are still frozen. I use a 9" X 13" Pyrex dish that has a rubber lid. Just put the dish in the oven (without the lid, of course) as it preheats so you don't wind up breaking the glass by placing a cold dish in a hot oven.
Delicious! I subbed cheddar cheese soup for the cream of chicken but that was the only change made. The whole family LOVED this and I dont think the leftovers will last long! I served with roast beef and veggies, yum!
