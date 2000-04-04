Hash Brown Casserole II

Cheesy and delicious, this hash brown casserole has a crunchy topping.

By CMANSKY

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 3 quart casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine hash browns, 1/2 cup melted butter, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, chopped onion, Cheddar cheese, salt and pepper. Place mixture in a 3 quart casserole dish.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, saute cornflakes in 1/4 cup melted butter, and sprinkle the mixture over the top of the casserole.

  • Bake covered in preheated oven for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 626.6mg. Full Nutrition
