Frozen No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
Ice cream style pumpkin pie.
I thought this recipe was great! But it needs to be in the refrigerator not the freezer-- what a difference. It didn't go over well with my kids frozen, so I put it in the refrigerator over night-- it was so good!
The instructions are unclear. They say to make pudding according to package directions. This requires 3 cups milk, but the recipe calls for 1 cup milk. I used 3 cups milk and added another cup later when the recipe called for it and my pie was terrible. The taste was good but the consistency was hard as a rock (even after thawing 25 minutes). If you make this pie, I suggest you use less milk.
I made this last night for an early Samhain dessert, it was fantastic! Living in South Florida we really appreciated the fall flavors without the warmth..smile..we ate it poolside! I'll definitely make it again, yummy!
Sorry the recipe only requires 1 cup of milk.
I used sugar free instant pudding, fat free evaporated milk (so I could get that thick creamy flavor/consistancy without a lot of fat) and "free" whipped topping. I did make my own crust. The whole family loved it. To tell you the truth, it never did stay in the freezer long enough to get completely frozen. I had my small piece but my boys demolished the rest.
not the best, but not too bad also. needed something. ?
Made this with cheesecake sugarfree pudding mix and fresh pumpkin, and it was great! I'm not much of a recipe person (tend to deviate a lot), and this was fast, easy, and delicious - and I pretty much stayed on the recipe! My boyfriend, cheesecake lover and very healthy eater, liked it too. I like that it doesn't need any extra sugar.
This is by far the best pumpkin pie I have ever had. It was so easy to make and everybody loved it. I put mine in the freezer overnight and in the morning, it was done! Absolutely fabulous. Do not change anything about this recipe until you have tried it as written.
Quick, easy and delicious!
Wonderful. Just refrigerate. Not freeze.
