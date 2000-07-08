Frozen No-Bake Pumpkin Pie

Ice cream style pumpkin pie.

Recipe by Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine pudding, pumpkin, milk, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. Mix slowly for about 1 minute. Fold whipped topping into the mixture then spoon entire mixture into pie shell. Freeze until firm (about 4 hours). Let stand at room temperature for about 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 337.1mg. Full Nutrition
