Cranberry Sauce II

I know you guys don't like reviews when the recipe has been changed but I couldn't figure out how to submit my own recipe. I'm creative but flaky. I used a 12 oz bag of cranberries, not frozen. I used 3/4 sugar, 3/4 brown sugar, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup orange juice, about 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/3 cup raisins. I followed the cooking instructions and let chill overnight. It came out FANTASTIC! I'm ashamed to say I've always used canned sauce but NEVER again! I made this in less than 10 minutes on Wednesday, so I had one thing done before the major cooking on Thursday. I will make two bags of cranberries sauce next time and adjust other ingredients accordingly so I have more left over. I ate the remaining sauce over Friday and Saturday. Absolutely scrumptious. I can't tell how how good this tasted. It was magical and fast. I got compliments, ooo's and ahhh's from all my guests. I love cranberries and I love raisins so I'm in heaven.