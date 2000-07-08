Cranberry Sauce II
This cranberry sauce is great -- it's tasty and incredibly simple to make!
I used Splenda instead of sugar, and since some other reviewers complained that it didn't thicken properly, I added about a Tbsp of cornstarch to the cold water befor mixing. It turned out great, and to top it off, it's ZERO Weight Watcher's Points!Read More
This was a bit sweet for our taste. Next time I will cut back on the sugar. Mine also came out a bit runny-- not sure if it will thicken up in the frig (although it's been in there 24 hours now). I may add less water, too. I think with these revisions it will be great.Read More
This is your classic and easy cranberry relish recipe! I made this last night over the stove. Combined the sugar and water to a boil for 5 minutes. Then added the cranberries and let boil for another 5 minutes, until the cranberries begin to burst. I also added some orange zest and orange juice for a little special flavour. My dear husband loved this! Will definitely be making this again.
My family never touches the cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving (we usually use the can) but I'm a fan of it and decided to make some home-made and used this recipe. It was a hit~we didn't have a single bit left over!!! I did make a few modifications: I used a little under 3/4 C sugar instead of only 1/2. I also put all ingredients into a pot and cooked it on the stove until the berries popped. Then, I placed it all into a blender to make it smooth. I then added some tangerine zest. After letting it cool in the fridge, it was the perfect "jelly" consistency.
I made this on the stove. I let the sugar and water combine over medium heat, put the cranberries in and added orange zest and the juice from 1 orange. I let it all cook together on low for a few minutes and then let it sit in the fridge overnight to chill. I never knew making cranberry sauce could be so easy!
I used splenda instead of sugar and it was still good! One of my guests cringed when she saw splenda, but said she could hardly tell the difference afterwards! It's so nice to have such a simple, easy task when there are so many other things to worry about when making Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone was so impressed with the fresh cranberry sauce and it was the simplest dish I made!
I've been using this recipe for years. It's quick and simple and I don't understand why more people don't make homemade cranberry sauce. Stay away from the can-berry sauce people! :o)
This recipe was so delicious! It definitely beats the canned cranberry sauce I usually buy at the store. I'm really not a big fan of cranberry sauce (but my husband is) so I mainly made it for him. Needless to say, even I ended up eating some sauce with my turkey dinner! The best part is that it's so easy and fast to make. The only thing I did different was put the mixture in the blender after the berries "popped" to make it a bit smoother.
My cooking time was a bit longer than in the recipe. Overall, very quick and simple. I've made this one again and again.
I make this recipe every year for Thanksgiiving. So easy and delicious! I let it sit overnight in the fridge to make sure it sets a little. My family loves it so much and no one would guess how easy it is!
This was better than the ratings! I was very surprised as it is so easy and fast. I did doctor it just a little by adding a chopped orange and the zest after it cooled for a while and 2 tablespoons of brandy. I could eat this all day long!
Good!
Yummy! My mother said she could eat this straight out of the bowl. I did read reviews and used 1/2 brown 1/2 white sugar, and 1/4 c oj 1/4 c water. My daughter even liked it. Thanks!!
s so so easy!!!! turned out wonderful.... I too added some cornstarch for a thicker sauce. Great cranberry sauce!....
My family usually does the canned stuff and my mother actually will not eat fresh cranberry sauce, but I decided to go out on a limb this year, especially when I realized just how easy it is! I doubled the recipe and changed it a little: 1 package of cranberries (approx 1 pound); 2-3 spoonfuls of canned, crushed pineapples (in its juice, not heavy syrup); 1 1/4 cups of white sugar; 3/4 cup water; and 1/4 cup pineapple juice from the can. Boil the water, juice and sugar until the sugar melts, stirring constantly. Add the cranberries and pineapple and boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Cranberries will have burst and turned soft and the syrup will turn dark red. It's sweet and tangy and everyone in my family loved it, including my mother. I like it chunky, but you can blend it for a smooth consistency. Chill overnight. Enjoy!
I love cranberries this way. I mush mine up afterward they are done cooking. And I cook them with one cut up pear. I too add a bit of cornstarch to thicken it up. Wonderful flavor!
This recipe is great but the same one on the bag so what is so special about this
I added cinnamon and a little lemon juice to mine since it was a little too sweet.
This recipe was so good my little girl made it first time and it was perfect...Awesome...so easy you just put all the ingredients in a pot and let it do the magic...I will never buy another can of cranberries again...
Yum! This cranberry sauce is *so* good and easy, we'll never go back to the can! I've made this recipe a few time & found a few changes that make it even better. First, I reduced the amount of sugar by 25% (I doubled the recipe & used 3/4 cup of sugar) and then the other change I made was boiling the berries on the stove top. It was just less messy than when I tried it in the microwave. All in all, this is a great recipe!
This turned out great! I made the recipe for 12 servings and added some orange zest, a tablespoon frozen orange juice concentrate, and a dash of cinnamon . After a quick whirl in the food processor, I poured the batch into a gelatin mold. Great flavors & consistency!
Excellent and easy!
My husband and FIL could not get enough of this. It's an absolute must now for holiday meals. Thanks!
I made this on the stove top. I also added a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. So easy, I will never buy canned berries again. The kids liked it so much they asked me to make it again on a regular basis. Even tripling the recipe it didn't last long once the kids got to it.
This is my favorite way to have cranberry sauce now..... I use a half a cup of sugar instead.....
Easy to make! Never used to like cranberry sauce until I had it out, so decided I wanted to make some. It was wonderful!
Good, I would use less sugar next time and cooked this on the stove and added cinamin for flavour
Made this as recipe said. Wow, is this the easiest! And it was delicious! My hubby was eating it while it was still warm. I hope we have some left for tomorrow! This is my new cranberry sauce recipe! Thanks for posting!!
You can also add some kind of nut if you want. Chopped walnuts taste really good in cranberry sauce. It gives you something to chew on! Thanks for this recipe!
Add a little grated orange rind and juice from the same orange. You will go nuts over the aroma throughout your house. Plus, the taste is amazing!
I never liked cranberry sauce before b/c I only tasted the canned version.. boy was I missing out..
WOW..I had no idea how easy this was! My husband has given up things with High Fructose Corn Syrup in them and the cranberry sauce in a can that we normally got has that in it, so I thought I'd try making it myself, using this recipe. This was extremely tasty...even my two daughters, who are not a big fan of cranberry sauce in general, thought this tasted pretty good and actually ate some!
Excellent!!!!!
I believe this is the same recipe you get on the back of a bag of cranberries. Still better than can.
Made this for Thanksgiving and loved it - making it again for Christmas- to go along with pork loin roast. Really tasty!
People were asking me all day long "how did you make these cranberries?" Everyone LOVED them!!!!!! Soooooo easy too. Thanks a million!
A big him with the family, will make again since it's sooo easy! It tasted like a fruit roll up.
Can cranberry sauce will never be in my house again! This is so easy and delicious!
My four year-old son helps make this, and it is a family favorite now!
The first time I have ever had and made real cranberry sauce (not from the can). It was sooooo good!! And the recipe was super easy!! Thanks
So easy and tasty!
it's so easy and more flavorful than the canned stuff. i made this maybe half a week in advance and just kept it in my fridge. when the berries popped and i mashed them all with my spatula, i thought the cranberries were a little too bitter so i added maybe like a quarter cup of orange juice and it tasted so strongly of orange that i thought i had ruined it but after letting it cool and turn into slushy jelly in the fridge, it lost the orange flavor completely.
So easy and so good! I make this recipe all the time, I've made it exactly as written, and the only thing I've changed recently is to cut the sugar in half. (But I do prefer a little more tart to the cranberry sauce. If you like it sweeter, this recipe is perfect the way it is.) Great recipe!
We have some big cranberry eaters in our family. We've always used can. They loved it so much more like this! It was addictive. I made it on the stove instead of the microwave. I wasn't sure what to expect with "cranberry popping." They didn't make a popping sound, or a mess. They just gently and quietly fell apart. I put them in the blender to make a smoother consistency. This will be a holiday tradition for sure! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent flavor... easy to make... a keeper!
Holy cow this tasted great!! Added approx 2 Tbsp OJ to sweeten. Even my husband who hates cranberry sauce ate this. Will make this incredibly easy receipe again!
a bit too sweet for me. I like the other Cranberry recipe I tried here that was 1 c of sugar to 12 oz of berries better personally
Throw away the white trash canned cranberry sauce and make it at home...it's easy and your family will appreciate the upgrade.
Very very good, easy and quick!
Making cranberry sauce for the first time is quite the experience!! Popping cranberries, jelling up faster than jello! This recipe was GREAT!! It set quickly, and I couldn't stop eating it!!
What I liked about this recipe was the ease of preparation but it was too sweet for us. I will make it again this way but I'll cut down the sugar and use orange juice in place of the water. Thanks for sharing your recipe sal!
I made this for thanksgiving this year. I have two grown sons that couldn't get enough of it. It is so easy and a great change to canned cranberry sauce. I will also make it for Christmas.
I doubled the recipe and cooked on the stove so maybe that was the problem, but mine came out very runny. It didn't gel the way you think cranberry sauce would. I even put it in the freezer for a bit and overnight in the fridge and it still was runny.
Added triple sec. and apple cider
Incredible and so very easy. Had a bag of cranberries in the freezer. From fozen it took a few extra minutes to cook. My guests will be so impressed tomorrow.
This recipe was so easy to make. Having said that, it was wayyyy too sugary. While I do think I will make it again, next time I will only add 1/2 cup sugar instead of a whole cup. That is just too much.
This recipe was simple and delicious! My family and guests loved it. I will make it again.
Absolutely perfect Joan...thankyou. Easy to make, just the right amount of tart and sweet combination. Terrific.
Perfect, simple and enjoyable!
It doesn't get any easier than this! I've never liked canned cranberry sauce but this fresh sauce was delicious and so so easy to make. Make sure to use a large piece of waxed paper over the bowl in the microwave, because when the cranberries pop they really explode everywhere!
This is super easy to make and I followed some of the reviewers advice; a little splenda and cornstarch to thicken it up a little bit.
Worked perfectly! I made mine on the stove as well. Boiled the sugar and water for about 5 mins, added the cranberries. Then just wait until they pop and it starts to get thick. Then it's done! Super easy and 100x better than store bought.
Why would one ever buy the canned stuff after having this? Wonderful taste! Thanks for this recipe.
This was so easy and good! For last year's Christmas dinner I made a complicated Martha Stewart cranberry sauce recipe. This was so much better. I, like others, put everything in the food processor after boiling which produced a smoother texture.
easy and delicious
This was very easy and good.
Simple, and very tasty
The 1st time I did the microwave,my family didn't like it. The next time I made it on the stovetop(took a lot longer)then I put it in the blender till it was smooth, put it in the fridg. overnite, turned out just like in the can. Will make it again!
This recipe is so easy to make and it received wonderful reviews from my family!!
Great and very easy
I never touch cranberry sauce.. Mostly because I've never tried homemade and have only had the can stuff. I made this up following the recipe exactly, and it is so yummy and so easy to make.. After making it myself and seeing how much better it taste and how easy it is to make, I dont understand why anyone still uses canned cranberry sauce, if they dont have too.
Awesome! :D
I use recipe this for my homemade party meatballs. This recipe is quick and easy and is so much better than using canned cranberries! I combine this with the Chili sauce (ELLENMEL) and Cocktail Meatballs (Lara) recipes on this site.
Simple and perfect!
I think adding orange juice like with another cranberry sauce on this site would yield a better result. Still, it's good.
This is my annual go-to recipe. I add a teaspoon of vanilla to the sauce when it comes off the heat. It seems to mellow the flavor.
Doesn't get any easier than this.
For a simple traditional whole berry sauce, this is it! I tried a different alcohol-infused special relish and ended up in the trash! This is it for the purist. My daughter-in-law won't eat anything but the canned jelly, but even she liked this one a LOT!
Just made this, with the slight modification of 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, and it is spectacular. I had attempted cranberry sauce several years ago using a complicated recipe that ended up being too watery, so was leary of trying again. This recipe is so easy, and so quick, and very tasty warm. I can't wait to try it once chilled. I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is good, but can be made much better by adding a finely chopped orange - peel and all. It thickens quickly when it simmers on the stove. I have a diabetic husband and use half sugar and half xylitol, or sometimes all xylitol.
This was very easy to make and came out pretty well. It was more watery than I would have liked, so in the future I'd scale back on water.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it is a keeper--no more canned cranberry sauce for me.
This was my first time making Cranberry sauce, and my first time ever eating it so I can't really pass too much judement. It was good, but I didn't care for it that much. Could be I just don't care for cranberry sauce! My son absolutely loved it, and seeing how it was so simple to make I had to at least give it 4 stars.
Very good taste ,was a hit and simple to make !
I know you guys don't like reviews when the recipe has been changed but I couldn't figure out how to submit my own recipe. I'm creative but flaky. I used a 12 oz bag of cranberries, not frozen. I used 3/4 sugar, 3/4 brown sugar, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup orange juice, about 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/3 cup raisins. I followed the cooking instructions and let chill overnight. It came out FANTASTIC! I'm ashamed to say I've always used canned sauce but NEVER again! I made this in less than 10 minutes on Wednesday, so I had one thing done before the major cooking on Thursday. I will make two bags of cranberries sauce next time and adjust other ingredients accordingly so I have more left over. I ate the remaining sauce over Friday and Saturday. Absolutely scrumptious. I can't tell how how good this tasted. It was magical and fast. I got compliments, ooo's and ahhh's from all my guests. I love cranberries and I love raisins so I'm in heaven.
I used dole orange juice instead of water to give it that tangy zip.
Fabulous and really quick and easy to make. My Husband Loved it, even though he never liked cranberry sauce before!
Yum!! I made this recipe with frozen cranberries and increased the cook time by 3 mins.
I Will never buy canned again! I added a little grand mariner, and the flesh of a naval orange when cooled. This is the best cranberry sauce ever. The one question put to me, "why have we been buying canned all these years"?
I couldn't believe how tasty this was, and so simple to make. Everyone loved it! I will make it again for sure.
I made this sauce and it was great. The next time I made it I added 1 navel orange. I served it over a 8 ounce bar of cream cheese and nutty type crackers. It was a huge success and there is enough sauce for 2 bars of cream cheese. Thank you!
I used splenda too and it is great. If you want to make it awesome, add a can of Ro-Tels and cook it down
This was wonderful! I made it on the stove as some other reviewers recommended and LOVED the way it turned out. Delicious!
Super recipe!! My family couldn't get enough of this cranberry sauce. I will definately make this again.
YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!
Easy, quick recipe, and they taste great! A+++
It always comes out perfect & I'm not "in charge permanently" of THE cranberry sauce!!
