Cranberry Sauce II

This cranberry sauce is great -- it's tasty and incredibly simple to make!

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a microwave safe bowl, mix together cranberries, sugar and water. Cover the mixture with wax paper and microwave on high power until the cranberries pop (about 7 minutes). Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 37.9g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
