Apple Nut Muffins
These are the best muffins that I have every made! They're sweet, nutty and full of apple flavor.
These are the best muffins that I have every made! They're sweet, nutty and full of apple flavor.
These were great! I didn't have any walnuts, but they still came out wonderful. I found that the recipe made about 28 muffins and that it took me a lot longer to cook them than I was expecting. I thought the oven ought to be a little hotter. They were wonderful right from the oven and then cold later. Yum!! I will definitely make them again and again.Read More
Didn't care for these at all which dis- appointed me because the recipe sounded great! I took some to friends and they felt the same way. The muffins were "ok" but nothing special. I didn't finish making them and threw away the remainer of the batter I had left.Read More
These were great! I didn't have any walnuts, but they still came out wonderful. I found that the recipe made about 28 muffins and that it took me a lot longer to cook them than I was expecting. I thought the oven ought to be a little hotter. They were wonderful right from the oven and then cold later. Yum!! I will definitely make them again and again.
The best muffins I ever made. I did add 1 tsp. cinnamon to the batter and used Jumbo muffin pans. The baking time then inceases to 30 minutes.
Didn't care for these at all which dis- appointed me because the recipe sounded great! I took some to friends and they felt the same way. The muffins were "ok" but nothing special. I didn't finish making them and threw away the remainer of the batter I had left.
I didn't want a large amount of muffins so I cut the servings back to 12 muffins. This presented a problem because I wanted to use a whole can of apple pie filling. What I did was cut the sour cream (I used fat free yogurt in it's place) back to a half cup and just went ahead with the full can of apple pie filling. Before adding the wet ingredients to the pie filling, I mushed up the apples a bit with a pastry cutter. I didn't think there was enough apples in the pie filling so I peeled/cored/chopped one very large Honey Crisp apple and threw that in. We don't care for walnuts so I used pecans instead. These turned out okay. I think next time I'll make these with my changes and maybe see if I can't cut back on the sugar/butter/eggs to make them a little lighter. I might throw in some apple pie spice too. Good recipe to play with and a nice way to use that one can of apple pie filling in the pantry.
It was just okay.
Very Good muffins! These were so yummy and they made my home smell wonderful while baking! Very easy to make as well. Thanks for sharing.
I made these for my co-workers, and have gotten only RAVE reviews! They are so moist, and just the right combination of sweet and nutty. This is going to become one of my regular recipes!
This is one of the best recipes I've tried. Left out the nuts but didn't change anything else, and my mom actually ate 2 of them right out of the oven! This amazed me as she is an awesome cook, and is very picky. This is definitely a keeper. Want to try this with cherry pie filling next time!
used 3 apples and 2 pears, cut into little pieces instead of the pie filling - so incredibly moist and delicious THANKS FOR SHARING
We all absolutely loved these muffins!! I had also added a little over a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter. It yielded 27 muffins, and they were delicious! I also liked the chunks of apple in the middle. I would like to make these for our next church gathering. I think they would be a big hit!
I THOUGHT THESE MUFFINS WERE TERRIFIC. I WOULD SUGGEST, THOUGH, TO ADD AT LEAST ONE TSP.GROUND CINNAMON TO THE BATTER. THEY WERE LIGHT AND TASTY, AND WE WILL DEFINITELY BE MAKING THESE AGAIN AND AGAIN! GODDESS AND FAMILY APPROVED!!XOXOXOXOXOXOXO
Very good. Added cinnamon to batter mix.
i thought these muffins were delicious. they smelled delicious, looked delicious.. and yes!! WERE delicious. it was pretty easy to make using the canned apple pie filling. nothing like the combination of apples, nuts, sugar, and cinnamon... mmmm.
I don't agree with the higher ratings. To me the muffins were pale and bland. Maybe the 1 tsp cinnamon in the batter helped. I won't make these again, but if you try them put a struesel topping for more flavor
Made these according to directions except I added 2 t. cinnamon to batter. I topped with the streusel from the Banana Crumb Muffins Recipe (1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 tablespoon butter). The recipe made 24 muffins and 36 mini muffins. Delish!
I really liked these muffins. I did add a lot of extra cinnamon to the muffin batter like some other reviewers suggested. Other than that I made no changes. I thought these were perfect, but my husband thought they were not sweet enough.
I also added cinnamon to the muffin batter.. These are so great heated for about 20 sec in the microwave and served with some vanilla ice cream!! YUMMY!
This is a great recipe and I will be using it again. I didn't have sour cream so I substituted vanilla yogurt and they turned out great! I think I will add more cinnamon to the batter next time and maybe cut back on a bit of the sugar.
Great and simple recipe. I added 1.5 Tsp of cinnamon, used fresh 2 cups chopppedGranny Smith apples, and then topped with a crumb topping (see Banana Crumb Muffin recipe here on AllRecipes!). This was fast and easy and the kids loved them! Next time I'll add another 1/2 cup apples. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
those are the most delicious apple muffins I have ever tasted. thanks for the recipe
Great recipe!
Very good & moist. Husband said these are the best ever. I did add more cinnamon and some nutmeg in the batter.
My husband loved these, so this recipe is a keeper in our home. Thanks for sharing it!
These were amazing, even with gluten free flour. Moist, yet hearty. I did add about a tsp of cinnamon to the batter, per other reviewers. I never review, but these will not disappoint!
No apple flavor, not enough cinnamon, and I even added 1 tbsp. to the batter. The major problem:too much baking soda!!! I even cut down half a teaspoon. Will never make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections