Apple Nut Muffins

I didn't want a large amount of muffins so I cut the servings back to 12 muffins. This presented a problem because I wanted to use a whole can of apple pie filling. What I did was cut the sour cream (I used fat free yogurt in it's place) back to a half cup and just went ahead with the full can of apple pie filling. Before adding the wet ingredients to the pie filling, I mushed up the apples a bit with a pastry cutter. I didn't think there was enough apples in the pie filling so I peeled/cored/chopped one very large Honey Crisp apple and threw that in. We don't care for walnuts so I used pecans instead. These turned out okay. I think next time I'll make these with my changes and maybe see if I can't cut back on the sugar/butter/eggs to make them a little lighter. I might throw in some apple pie spice too. Good recipe to play with and a nice way to use that one can of apple pie filling in the pantry.