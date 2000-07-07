Apple Nut Muffins

These are the best muffins that I have every made! They're sweet, nutty and full of apple flavor.

Recipe by Laura

Recipe Summary

prep:
12 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
24 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line 24 muffin cups.

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and 1 1/2 cup sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir into the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Fold in apple pie filling and walnuts. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Combine 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over the muffins.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 16 to 18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 321.9mg. Full Nutrition
