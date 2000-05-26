Funnel Cakes

This funnel cake recipe will let you enjoy a delicious old-fashioned treat without going to a county fair. You'll need a funnel with a 1/2-inch opening that can hold a cup of batter.

Recipe by TARMIA

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) in a heavy skillet.

  • Beat milk and eggs together in a large bowl. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a separate bowl; stir into egg mixture until smooth.

  • Use your finger to cover the funnel hole; pour in 1 cup of batter. Starting in the center of the skillet, remove your finger and move the funnel in a swirling motion to make a 6- or 7-inch round.

  • Fry in hot oil until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.

  • Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and serve warm.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 66.9mg; sodium 303.1mg. Full Nutrition
