The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 66.9mg; sodium 303.1mg. Full Nutrition
I will never spend 5 bucks on funnel cakes at the fair again! Finding the right size funnel in my area has been difficult so we just drizzle them out of a small glass measuring cup. The kids love these topped with vanilla pudding and whipped topping straight from the can, I prefer fresh strawberries and cream :-)
I will never spend 5 bucks on funnel cakes at the fair again! Finding the right size funnel in my area has been difficult so we just drizzle them out of a small glass measuring cup. The kids love these topped with vanilla pudding and whipped topping straight from the can, I prefer fresh strawberries and cream :-)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2003
Excellent. Like other fried foods, very oily. We added extra flour to make it thicker. It took us two tries before we finally got it right. The first time, it got stuck to the deep fryer's cage/handle-thing, so we removed it. Second, we poured it in too fast and it was a giant blob that didn't cook on the inside. Third time(correct) we poured a small stream in and made circles. The dough started collecting randomly at the top, and then we connected them so they it looked like a real funnel cake. We're college students with minimal cooking experience, and it turned out great, so I believe that the negative comment here was due to the cooks, not the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2002
I liked this recipe because it wasn't incredibly sweet dough. I just halfed the batch which made 3 funnel cakes for us! Good job!
One of the reviewers of this recipe was really mean, if you don't like a recipe just say so, you don't have to insult the submitter. I added 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla to the batter. Tastes exactly like the Fair funnel cakes, which means, this recipe does exactly what it's supposed to. Thanks for sharing!!
This was great and very easy. I used a heavy skillet and just enough oil to coat the pan. I put the batter in a washed out ketchup bottle. It was a bit of a pain getting the batter in the bottle, but it worked perfectly squeezing the dough out in thin ribbons. I just added more oil as necessary. The kids all loved it.
I am so glad that I don't have to drive all the way to santa cruz to get a funnel cake. The recipe was great and easy. I added fresh strawberries and whip cream, great alternative for strawberry short cake. kim costa
I actually used this recipe to make Deep Fried Candy Bars. Put a stick in the end of your favorite candy bar (I use Milky Way and 3 Musketeers), freeze them, batter them with this batter and deep fry until golden brown.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2001
I love this recipe. It was so easy to prepare and make everyone loved it. You can get fair style cakes at home for less than what they charge at those fairs. Amen to that!
I added a little more milk, vanilla, and sugar to the batter. It came out great my whole family loved it. I will definitely make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2002
This was an exact replica of the fair funnel cakes! It was so easy and fun to make. You have all ingredients on hand. Your family will love them!! They are great without adding the pie filling but that would be a plus!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2001
we all loved these cakes. i couldn't keep up with my family. there were always several kids waiting for the next batch to come out of the fryer.
I love, LOVE these...and anytime I can get one...I DO. The only thing I changed with this was to use a pastry bag instead of a funnel (didn't have one to use). It actually worked quite well. Thanks for the post.
This is a great recipe. I made it exactly as directed, and it came out beautifully. My husband ate 4 plates of it... I think it liked it. ;) Great funnel cake. Anyone who thinks it's horrible, obviously didn't do as directed... Oh, and I also added some cherry pie filly on top, came out great. :}
Just like the fair! Any time I am at a place that sells funnel cakes I must have one! -- And I don't share!! Good thing I am only around these places about every other year. And at $5 a pop and every delectable calorie, these are a rare treat. Thank you Tarmia for the recipe. We don't eat out often but my kids constantly ask for 'any specific resturaunt joint.' It is nice to have a few special recipes in the bag, like this one, that my kids can request. Though not the healthiest (since I stock every item needed to make this recipe year round) but it is wonderful to have once or twice a year at home as a treat. I will never spend fair prices again. Thank you!!!
Perfect! It fries into more than ya think! My husband made 2 batches thinking one wouldn't be enough, now he has it running out of his ears! My niece wanted a FC at the water park so we decided to make them since it'd be tons cheaper!
i added some sugar and vanilla to the batter and that made them taste alot better and i ended up frying them in medium sized rounds cause i couldnt get eh shape rite! but these were pretty good! def will be makign this again!thanks for the recipe!
YUMMY!!!Thank you for posting this:-) I scaled it down to 4 and put the batter in a plastic condiment bottle from the dollar store and cut the tip all the way, it worked pretty well! I only had canola oil on hand(it was still so good!!!) I did use an electric mixer to beat the mix and I used a regular stainless frying pan, poured about an an inch of oil in it, waited a few minutes and started to pour, let it cook 1-3 minutes and turned over and did same...just wonderful!!!! i am gonna surprise my hubby with his fav treat when he gets home tonight.
I wanted to see what this cake tasted like exactly, so I followed the recipe exactly. While it's not the funnel cake from a carnival, it's still very good. I will follow the recipe when I make it again, as I didn't think it needed improvement. If I do want a change, I'll try someone else's recipe first. That said, It's important to have the oil at the right temperature in order for the cakes to come out correctly. Just cooking them a little longer or a little shorter doesn't work with funnel cake. 360 to 375 is perfect. Cook approximately 1 minute per side or crispier go 1 1/2 min per side. A must (for me, anyway) is the funnel cake pitcher. See photo. It makes it so much easier.
We usually get that at the fair once a year so it was nice to find this recipe to try. I halved the batter and mixed up however couldn't find my funnel! Decided to try a disposable plastic pastry bag. I folded the end up with paper clip to start and placed bag in a mug to fill up. It was a little tricky to handle but worked fine plus I got to throw away the bag! Be careful and don't try and turn too soon or they will break into pieces. I got 3 cakes out of the batter and did each differently. Powdered sugar, cinnamon/sugar and the powdered sugar/milk glaze. They disappeared!
I saw one review that said this was bad... whoever that was probably just didn't follow directions. I cut this recipe in half when I made mine. You really have to make sure the egg and milk are mixed together well. It turned out delish just like the one's I use to get as a kid at the fair! Simple and quick to make.
This just didn't taste right. I was disappointed in the flavor and it was really thick.
Chocolatte469
Rating: 3 stars
11/14/2011
Was a good recipe, but it was not a county fair replica....I've gone to the fair every year of my life and it just didn't do it....it should been a little sweeter...it was a good attempt but from now on I'll have to add sugar
thank u soooo much for this recipe,my kids and i and my husband yes we all love funnel cakes .we payed 5$ at the fleamarket or more at fares and seaworld 10$ we only got one or two and shared.i made these today ,when i called my kids for snacktime they where soooo happy ,my 5 year old screamed we had those in seaworld.i put cinnamonsugar and powdersugar on top lots of it.
yum! I did a few changes though... didn't use cinnamon, I'm allergic, so I put some sugar in it instead. also added some more flour because I thought it was too thin... oups... wasn't able to make the stream thin enough (had to use a cup... no funnel!) so I had some thick areas that didn't cook up too good... the household (4 adults) put away quite a few of them! though we didn't cook up the last 3 or 4 worth of batter... we couldn't eat any more! will be making this again when we have a few friends over so it will all get eatten!
As the recipe is written, it's a little bland. However, with the addition of 1/4 cup sugar (mixture of brown and white), 1.5 tsp of vanilla, and increasing baking powder to 1.5 tsp makes it amazing! So so good highly recommend adding sugar and vanilla!
This was an easy recipe with great results! Other recipes I saw used the cream puff method or added baking soda, which to me can add a certain taste if not balanced just right. I took other reviewers suggestions however and modified the recipe slightly by adding a teaspoon of vanilla to the egg/milk mixture and 2 tablespoons of superfine sugar to the flour mixture. The only other modification was to use 2% milk instead of whole milk. Since I didn't have confectioner's sugar, I did the old standby of adding some cornstarch to a cup of sugar and blasting it in the blender for a couple of minutes. The results were fantastic. With the oil at the right temperature, it was almost a flash fry... the oil didn't have time to set in. Came out very crispy and once dusted with the confectioner's sugar, it didn't last long.
I love funnel cake and have not been able to find a good recipe for it until now. I only had self rising flour on hand so subtracted the salt and baking powder. These were just as good as the ones at the carnivals and fairs. Thanks so much for the great recipe!!!
this was sooo easy..makes me wonder why I never tried making them before. We love funnel cakes, but who wants to pay close to $10 for one? We dont have alot of fried foods, but this is one I will certainly make again. I use canola oil for frying and I was worried it would change the taste, but it didnt. thanks for such a great recipe..
This is a very good and simple recipe, very similar to the one I used back in the early '70s as a youth. I added a little vanilla extract, and used a thermometer to make sure my oil temp was correct - but other then that it's very good. And to the person who gave this simple recipe a bad rating, it appears like you don't really know how to cook - sorry.
My boys were wanting funnel cake for a while now, so I decided to try this, and now I think we will have Funnel Cake Fridays, and maybe Funnel Cake Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday And Thursday. It is that good! We did add a little sugar, because my husband accidentally used cinnamon sugar, so I added more to taste the cinnamon but they turned out perfectly and I can't imagine not having the sugar, it was about 2 teaspoons. YUM!!
Another idea to add besides vanilla would be various toppings...I was at a county fair last week and had a delicious funnel cake...the newest trend is the toppings. Forget just fresh strawberries & whip cream...try caramel or chocolate sauce or strawberry preserves, even apple/cinn. spices, or instead of dipping canybars into the funnel cake mix & deep frying try crushing a candy bar up and sprinkling it over the caramel or chocolate glaze! :O) YUM!
Very good recipe. Next time I will try adding vanilla. Fried mine in a wok. It makes it easier to flip also used a metal ring that I had from a funnel cake kit to help keep its shape. There was something a little off in the texture in mine maybe I had the oil to hot. The seemed a little to dense but still good we topped with powdered sugar.
FANTASTIC..JUST MADE A BATCH, ONLY THING I CHANGED WAS I ADDED 1 TEASPOON SUGAR TO THE MIX, i ALSO CUT THE RECIPE IN HALF, MADE ENOUGH FOR 3 OF US. THANK YOU FOR SHARING, FAIR GROUND FOOD MADE RIGHT IN YOUR KITCHEN. TIP ( DONT OVER COOK IT) COOK TO A NICE LIGHT BROWN COLOR, AND THEY WILL BE PERFECT.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/09/2006
I bake and cook a lot, and this had been a big flop with my dinner guests. Too much salt, and not enough flavor. Not one that I will ever try again, I would rather wait for the fair to come to town.
My funnel cakes tasted identical to the ones at the fair. I am so impressed with how easy and delicious they turned out. I didn't have vegetable oil, so I used canola oil. I will admit, the first cake was a disaster because it broke into tiny bits. I did clean out an empty ketchup bottle and filled it with the batter. After the first mishap, I squeezed the bottle harder and it worked out much better. I am embarrassed that I ever spent $5 or more for ONE of these at the fair.
Great recipe and super easy. Just follow the directions and it should turn out just right. This recipe is also really flexable- add some more cinnamon for extra flavor. I also didnt have a funnel, so i just slowly poured the batter with a measuring cup (i also mixed the indredients in the same measuring cup to save dishes) and it turned out great. Cant get easier or better :)
I LOOOOOOVEEEE this recipe!!! It is so easy and so yummy the only thing I changed was the cinnamon. Instead of using 1/2 teaspoon I used 1 teaspoon it made a HUGE difference i am making it for the third time tonight!! My kids love their friends love it my hubby loves it I'm thrilled lol :)
I followed the recipe exactly and would make some changes next time. I've found it to be less crisp and light as other funnel cakes. Would add a little more baking powder and omit the cinnamon in the batter and add it to the powder sugar for dusting.
The ONLY thing I did differently to the recipe was to use 1/2 cinnamon and 1/2 pumpkin pie spice everything else I followed to the letter. I thought these tasted EXACTLY like funnel cakes from the fair. To the people that complained they weren't sweet enough - what makes funnel cakes sweet is the topping. That's what the powdered sugar is for (or fruit etc). It also makes a big difference what kind of oil you fry them in and the temperature. I did try (on one cake) using barely any oil in a pan (like one reviewer said) and it came out flat almost like a tortilla. Let's face it - these aren't health food so if you want it authentic you're gonna have to deep fry it in Crisco. I did hear Crisco has come out with a non trans fat oil. I'll have to try it. I think this recipe is 100%. I wouldn't add sugar to the batter at all. I also used a measuring cup to drizzle the batter into the pan. Once you get the hang of it these are pretty easy. They got rave reviews at my house, we just won't be eating them too often.
I love this recipe, I found it easier when I put the batter in a zip lock bag and snipped one corner, but be careful not to put too much batter or it will get all over the place and you wont be able to stop the flow!
It was fast and easy and I could get my younger sister into helping. We used an empty Catsup squeeze bottle to keep the mess down and just squeezed it into a small sauces pan. They came out beautifully. I also added a splash of vanilla on a whim and it just sent the recipe over the top.
Love this recipe! It was fast and yummy! It reminded me of the many funnel cakes my family has bought at Knotts Berry Farm. Simple things do exsist! You won't be disappointed if you try it. I have made this recipe many times and its always a hit! I don't change a thing. I have some Gluten Free kids in my family and for them I make a separate batch with Bob's Red Mill GF flour. Turns out amazing!
Love this recipe,i add a tablespoon of vanilla cause we love our nilla flavor lol I also put the thhe mix in a ziploc bag and cut a little bit of the corner off and it makes a great funnel!! God bless!
These funnel cakes were lucious!! Much better than any I have had at the fair. There were not greasy at all. I used canola oil and drained on paper towels. I did add about a tablespoon of sugar to the dough since I don't use a lot of powdered sugar. I also added a little more cinnamon. Pure heaven!
We loved these! If you use canola oil or something lite, they really are a lite treat with no sugar in the batter and you control the powdered sugar on top. I made half the recipe. It was gone in less than 10 minutes! Very good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2006
I have been searching for a funnel cake recipe that actually worked! This recipe is wonderful. I was making them for my kids the first time and suddenly had a neighborhood of kids at my door. The second time I made it i used less cinnamon and took bite size candy bars and oreos and dipped them in the batter then dropped them into the fryer. Another hit!!! I really preferred banana slices the best. Thanks to the person who submitted this recipe!
The only reason I give this 4 stars instead of five is that I had to add approximately 2-4 tbsp sugar to the batter. The cinnamon in it is fantastic - you really can't taste the cinnamon, but it adds a little something which makes these really good. The texture is perfect, fluffy inside and not too chewy outside. Overall, it's a winner!
These were very good. First we tried making them in the deep fryer. It got stuck in the grates. Once they were removed, the batter stuck to the heating coils. Then, we tried a cast-iron skillet on the stove. That worked well. We were making them for 7 people. We had a chance to perfect our skills. We used a glass measuring cup, poured slowly, make big cirly-q's so that when it puffs up you still have space in between the lines. We topped with powdered sugar. Yum!
My husband and I found these very easy to make and very yummy!! We did add about 2 teaspoons of sugar and a little vanilla to make a little sweeter, I think this tammed the cinammon taste some, so next time we might add a little more cinnamon.
Served at my son's birthday party. Easy to make and tasted good as well. Added more cinnamon and some sugar to the batter for flavor. Use a ketchup botttle with the opening cut out for more even and precise cakes.
It was only OK. Nice and easy, but even hubs (who isn't a sweets person) thought it needed some sweetness to the batter. Will continue looking for a different recipe. If you're looking for a not-too-sweet funnel cake, this might be the recipe for you. At least it proved how easy they are to make, so will try again. If you're using something like a "FryDaddy" with the basket in which the food to be fried is lowered, DON'T use the basket!!! The batter will drop and adhere to the basket and you'll not be able to flip it nor will it come out easily.
This recipe did fry up alright but I was disappointed in the taste. After looking at another recipe I decided to add some sugar to the batter. It helped create an even tone while cooking and added the extra flavor I desired. I added powdered sugar to the top but I feel adding it to the batter made a noticeable difference.
Excellent flavor, the touch of cinnamon is perfect. I tried it as is and liked it, but added 1 tsp vanilla and LOVED it. I worked at a local amusement park and made funnel cakes all summer long, these are better! Top with strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar, the best! I put the batter in a squeeze bottle for easy dispensing.
One of my fair favorites. I thickened and sweetened some pureed strawberries and raspberries for two dipping sauces. Two of my favorite foods combined - funnel cakes and fruit. Thank you so much for sharing.
So delicious! I have been lining in New Zealand for the past 4 years and have not encountered a funnel cake since arriving. It was so nice to make them at home today, and eating them brought back so many memories of county fairs and carnivals I used to go to as a kid! Thank you for sharing your recipe :) I think next time I will halve it, though, as we got 8 cakes out of this recipe - way too many for just my husband and I to reasonably eat. I froze the leftovers for a rainy day :)
It was awful the first try. I ended up adding Nutmeg and Sugar. It now tastes delicious!! I don't think it matters how long you cook it because you'll know when it's ready. I used a measuring cup, but basically anything with a spout will work brilliantly. I'm rating this recipe a 2/5 because the original was BLAND.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.