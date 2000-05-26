The ONLY thing I did differently to the recipe was to use 1/2 cinnamon and 1/2 pumpkin pie spice everything else I followed to the letter. I thought these tasted EXACTLY like funnel cakes from the fair. To the people that complained they weren't sweet enough - what makes funnel cakes sweet is the topping. That's what the powdered sugar is for (or fruit etc). It also makes a big difference what kind of oil you fry them in and the temperature. I did try (on one cake) using barely any oil in a pan (like one reviewer said) and it came out flat almost like a tortilla. Let's face it - these aren't health food so if you want it authentic you're gonna have to deep fry it in Crisco. I did hear Crisco has come out with a non trans fat oil. I'll have to try it. I think this recipe is 100%. I wouldn't add sugar to the batter at all. I also used a measuring cup to drizzle the batter into the pan. Once you get the hang of it these are pretty easy. They got rave reviews at my house, we just won't be eating them too often.