Buttermilk Biscuits II
These biscuits are moist and crumbly and rich. Their delicate texture comes from the lack of handling and the wetness of the dough.
Excellent biscuit! I have been using this recipe since 1998. However, I use 2 T. of sugar, 1 c. of buttermilk and 1/3 c. of cream. Place all-purpose flour in a flat dish, scoop sticky dough onto flour, dust and pick up in hand and form biscuit. Handle very little. Place biscuits next to each other TOUCHING in greased pan! Brush with melted butter when removing from oven.Read More
I followed the recipie carefully. They came out very flat and I dont like the taste. They are much too sweet and doughy for Buttermilk BiscuitsRead More
Very good recipe . I don't use a cookie sheet pan , my mom taught me to cook them in a cake pan...this forces them to rise and not flatten out like cookies
I guess the one person who didn't like these biscuits scared everyone from trying them. I think the recipe is great.
These biscuits are wonderful. I have made them several times and they are fluffy and have an unbeatable flavor. I am unsure why others have given this recipe so little credit, but one suggestion is to turn the oven temp down so the bottoms don't burn. Also, you could half the sugar but other than that these are so good!
These biscuits were delish, I made them for lunch to serve as the outer of our sausage and egg sandwich and both my husband and his friend couldn't get over how moist and tasty they were. I also found the recipe very easy to follow although I did use regular flour with some baking powder added. I will definitely be making these again.
Perfect biscuits! I cut the sugar in half and these ended up being the best biscuits I have ever eaten. My kids had three servings! I set the oven to 400F after reading some other reviews and the biscuits cooked perfectly. I used 8 inch cake pans and fit four biscuits in each pan. Keeping this recipe and passing it along to my little ones when they are grown.
I LOVE THIS RECEIPE I NOW MAKE IT QUIT OFTEN!!!!!
Use the shaping instructions from Johnnies Bisciuts on this site, These biscuits are very light and fluffy and sweet. I'll use them for shortcakes next time I want strawberry shortcake for dessert . I'd reduce the sugar to 1 to 2 Tbsp for dinner biscuits.
Loved 'em. Review #1 is right, they are sweet, but that doesn't detract from the overall flavor. The recipe called for self-rising flour which I have never used. I accommodated by using 2 tsp. baking powder and adding salt. They turned out very wet and huge. The flavor is very good and baked solid, but still moist. Next time I will add a bit more flour and make more than only 4 bisuits out of the batch.
This is my first time writing a review. But this I felt need to because this recipe is amazzzzing !!! I follow the advice of others: by not using the cookie sheet, I used a glass pie pan. I didn't have buttermilk or self rising flour. For the buttermilk a cup of milk with 1 tablespoon of vinegar and for the self rising flour a cup of all purpose flour with 1 1/3 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/3 teaspoon of salt. I also didn't used all required sugar. I def will make again. The shortening and heavy cream makes them soo fluffy.
I read the recipe,followed it and realized it called for one cup of buttermilk. With the one cup of buttermilk,the biscuits came out flat and hard, had I put two cups, it would have turned out better.
Oh I made these and they are just tasty yum. I wouldnt change one thing to this recipe at all. thank you for sharing it.
They turned out fabulous. I will make them again but with less sugar. I also want to add some different flavors at some point.
Not sure what the bad reviewer did wrong but these biscuits are so good. I love them. They are tender, nice flavor, fluffy, and buttery. Keeper file.
Love this recipe didn't change anything.
I am afraid to even try these without using baking soda or baking powder, how can they raise?
I was looking for a recipe to create biscuits that would not be dry or crusty. These are the perfect flavored, textured and downright good biscuits thumbs up.
Best ever!!!
Easy enough. Not sure why the recipe suggests separating into only four lumps - that makes some pretty big biscuits! Tip: If you only have regular flour (like I did), add 3t baking powder and 1/2t salt to this recipe, and it's the same thing as using self-rising flour.
The dough is way too runny, it won't hold it's shape and I could barely pick it up as it just ran through my fingers. I guess I should have know as the recipe calls for over 50% liquid. Looks nothing like the picture. Very disappointing they weren't even 3/4" high. Happy it works for some.
It worked great :D
These are simple and good.
I did cut the sugar in half because I was making them for biscuits and gravy and didn't want them too sweet. I also used dbrick's substitution for the self-rising flour (For each cup of self-rising flour, use 1 c. all-purpose flour, 1 1/3 t. baking powder and 1/3 t. salt.) Using the large Pampered Chef scoop to drop the dough on the floured surface, I ended up with a dozen biscuits. They really spread into each other and I prefer a biscuit with a little more form to it so I might increase the flour a little and/or squeeze them in more closely so they rise instead of spreading out. Otherwise, we ended up with a nice, fluffy biscuit.
Great flavor will make again. I didn't have self rising flour. Added 3 tsp baking powder and left the salt alone. Reduced sugar to 4 tsb. Took about 35 min to cook. Very moist almost wet in the middle. Next batch will use a little less heavy cream and buttermilk.
