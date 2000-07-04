Buttermilk Biscuits II

These biscuits are moist and crumbly and rich. Their delicate texture comes from the lack of handling and the wetness of the dough.

Recipe by Amy

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease one baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in cream and buttermilk until dough resembles cottage cheese.

  • Generously sprinkle a smooth surface with flour. Spoon out batter into four lumps spaced well apart on the floured surface. Flour the top of the dough and your hands. Turn dough balls in the flour, shake off excess flour and place on prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, brush with melted butter and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 62.9g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 64.4mg; sodium 1184.3mg. Full Nutrition
