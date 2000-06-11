Rhubarb Pie IV

4.3
60 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 14
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is the easiest rhubarb pie recipe that I ever tried. Hardly any work at all. Enjoy!!!!!!!!!

Recipe by Michelle

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Pour rhubarb into the prepared pie crust. Combine flour and sugar; sprinkle over the rhubarb in the crust. Cover with top crust making sure to cut 4 steam slots into the top of it. Brush the top with egg.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 15g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 290.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022