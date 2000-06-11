Rhubarb Pie IV
This is the easiest rhubarb pie recipe that I ever tried. Hardly any work at all. Enjoy!!!!!!!!!
This is the easiest rhubarb pie recipe that I ever tried. Hardly any work at all. Enjoy!!!!!!!!!
This is a great recipe. Just like the one my Mother-in-Law always made! The only thing I do different is to place the cut up rhubarb in a bowl and then add the flour, sugar mixture. Mix it well. This keeps the flour and sugar from clumping together. I also dot with butter before adding the top crust.Read More
This pie was super easy to make. It tasted great! I just found the sugar/flour mixture settled to the bottom and made too thick of a sugary crust at the bottom. I may try less sugar next time or mix in some softened butter to stick it to the rhubarb better before filling the pie.Read More
This is a great recipe. Just like the one my Mother-in-Law always made! The only thing I do different is to place the cut up rhubarb in a bowl and then add the flour, sugar mixture. Mix it well. This keeps the flour and sugar from clumping together. I also dot with butter before adding the top crust.
Awesome pie!!!!! My roommates LOVED it!! Tangy, yet sweet....i added a little bit of cinnamon too....but oh so easy to make!!! Oh yes, instead of putting the flour on top of the rhubarb, i mixed the flour, sugar, and rhubarb all together first then but it in the pan....more even distribution of flour and sugar
This is a great pie! I was out of OJ and went in search of a recipe with ingredients I already had in the house. I came across this one and made it this afternoon. We had it for dessert tonight and everyone in the family (all 6 of us) love this pie. We love rhubarb and its nice not to have the flavor cammoflaged by something else. I'll make this one again many times this summer! Thanks Michelle, great recipe!
I enjoyed this pie and would make again with a few minor adjustments. It was a little to thick, so I would reduce the flour by a couple Tablespoons. I would also at 1/8 -1/4 teaspoon of salt to bring out the rhubarb flavor. And I might even reduce the sugar a bit. This is a good basic recipe that's easy to tweak to your personal preference. I recommend it!
This pie was super easy to make. It tasted great! I just found the sugar/flour mixture settled to the bottom and made too thick of a sugary crust at the bottom. I may try less sugar next time or mix in some softened butter to stick it to the rhubarb better before filling the pie.
Wow, what an awesome rhubarb pie. I made it for supper and it was gone before bedtime. Thanks Michelle for sharing the recipe with us. Our family absolutely loved it.
The flavor was good but there was much too much flour in this recipe. When I was putting the filling in the crust Iused a slotted spoon to just use the Rhubarb and there was still too much flour. Made for a very firm pie. We like a little moisture. Would be great with less flour.
YUM! This is easy and excellent, the best combination! I added a dash of nutmeg, and it added the perfect touch.
I had never made a rhubarb pie before and found this very easy to make. It tastes great!
Too much flour. Made the rhubarb juice too thick. I cut my rhubarb thin, and I believe that is why.
I made this for my Brother-in -law who said that rhubarb pie was his favorite, he eat three pieces(after he had a full plate of dinner). I had never made rhubarb pie before but this was easy and turned out great! Will be making again, I already have a request.
This was really easy!! I did make some changes as suggested in other reviews. I used 1/2 cup of flour instead of 3/4. I also mixed the rhubarb, flour and sugar together (with a little cinnamon, and nutmeg) in a bowl, then I poured it into the pie crust. I also made 8 steam slots instead of 4. I will certainly make this again.
This was the first time I've made rhubarb pie and it came out perfect. I used Pillsbury frozen pie dough, mixed everything in a bowl then put it in the pie crust. Took all of 5 minutes to prepare. I followed the recipe exactly.
A suggestion: when making a pie that is likely to "boil over", Tear 1 1/2 in. strips from an old sheet, wet and wrap around edge of crust before baking. Any liquid will be absorbed by the cloth instead of spilling onto floor of oven. This is far superior to foil, and isan"old-timey" remedy.
Delish! I made two pies: One exactly as written and one modified with suggestions as I really wanted to review the recipe and wanted to review it as written. As written: came out good. No big issues with clumping as some suggested. I made sure the sugar and flour were well mixed before sprinkling on top. As modified: I added cinnamon and salt reduced flour and combined in a bowl and dotted it with butter. I found I didnt really need the butter and could have used the measured amount of flour. Next time I will use the salt and cinnamon and the listed amount of flour and sugar but will also add an egg mixed in to give it a little more binding and wont use the butter. Good recipe as written or modified to your preferences.
AMAZING! My rhubarb loving husband devoured this!! I took the advice of others and mixed the flour/sugar with the rhubarb before I put it in the pie crust..Served it with vanilla bean ice cream and it was a hit!! Thanks for a simple and delicious pie!!
This is a great, simple pie! I made it for a bbq and it was a huge hit. I also added a little cinnamon and topped the pie with a mix of black berries and raspberries.
Wow! it's so easy. I made three of these this week. The only thing I did different was to mix the flour and sugar in with the rhubarb before putting it in the crust.
This pie was very tasty and amazingly tasty. I've never made Rhubarb pie before. I spread the rhubarb over the bottom and topped with the flour- sugar mixture. It helped the top crust remain very crispy and flaky. I wanted to mention with the flour sugar mixture on top of the rhubarb, no sauce bubbled through the vents. I liked the thickness of the pie. When you cut the pieces, the filling didn't ooze out. It kept its shape like a custard pie. It took two of us a couple of days to eat.
I've found with this recipe, it makes an extremely thick pie. The flour definitely needs to be reduced. In addition, it will be quite sweet if 1 1/4 cups of sugar is used. When making this recipe, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and increased the Rhubarb to 5 cups. Next time I will reduce the flour quite a bit.
Absolutely delicious! Like other raters, I cut the flour back by just a little and added some cinnamon. Thank you for this wonderful recipe that will be made in my family for years to come!
This was originally the way I made my rhubarb pies also. I then decided to change it a bit. I mix the flour and salt with the rhubarb in a bowl and then instead of sugar, add 1 cup of honey. Top the pie with a couple of teaspoons of butter, put on the top crust and make air holes. Comes out delicious. The honey gives it more flavor and just the right amount of sweetness.
Family really liked this pie, only thing (and did not hurt the taste) is the sugar/flour mixture tends to be in chunks in places)Super easy and a pleasure to serve. Thanks!!!!!!
I used 6 cups of rhubarb instead of the 4 and used Splenda instead of sugar. Unfortunately I forgot to increase my sugar with the increase of rhubarb, so even though a little tart it is an easy recipe. I also decreased my flour to a little less than 1/2 c. even for the 6 cups of rhubarb and it still was a little dry. All in all, it is a good recipe. Thanks.
Wow! Great and easy and soooo good! Just like my mother made. I followed others recommendation and decreased flour to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 tsp og cinnamon and nutmeg. Excellent! Thank you for this recipe.
Easy and tasty! I will definitely make this again.
This is a fast and easy recipe that will please everyone who loves rhubarb. Like others, I reduced the flour and also dotted the top of the fruit with 1 tsp. of butter. It's great served with a whipped topping. You'll love it!!! Ellen
This is a five-star recipe with some simple modifications. I took tips from other reviewers and reduced the sugar by nearly half, added a 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, and decreased the flour in the filling. I also sprinkled the sugar over my rhubarb ahead of time and allowed it to set, then added the flour and mixed together before pouring it in the pie shell. I used turbinado (raw sugar) instead of white sugar. This pie was a big hit at the bake sale and I loved it, too.
Made as written, gone in minutes-great pie
I made this pie on Saturday and it turned out great - everybody liked it. Great recipe - will make it again soon. I mixed the flour and sugar together in a bowl and added the rhubarb; mixed well. I added the mixture to the prepared pie crust.
Way too much flour! It made the rhubarb thick & floury tasting. Pretty easy recipe though next time I will try it with less flour! I would think that 1/4 cup would be plenty and not take away from the rhubarb taste.
This was a fantastic pie for all the rhubarb lovers out there! I followed the advice of others and cut back on flour. I only added 1/2 cup instead of 3/4 cup of flour. I also added 5 cups rhubarb instead of 4 cups, and I added some cinnamon. Was very tart and sweet at the same time. We loved it!
I made this pie today and it was excellent! I did use a sugar substitute and less flower as suggested. I also added just a drizzle of honey.
This Rhubarb Pie was perfect!! It was the perfect consistency and was bitter and sweet! My fiance loved it!
I used this recipe and made mini fried pies. I used a standard pastry recipe, cut into small rounds. Added filling, folded over and sealed. Then deep fried for 3 min. They were SOOOOOO good. The only change I made to the recipe was that I added lemon juice.
Used 5 cups rhubarb. Also layered 1/2 rhubarb, 1/2 sugar mixture, rest of rhubarb, rest of sugar mixture. Turned out good for my second-ever pie. Will use this recipe again. Baked 40 min.
This pie was so awesome that I made a second one right away. DEFINITELY a keeper!
Very easy but the filling came out much too thick. My rhubard was very thin and perhaps that was the problem. I followed the recipe exactly.
What a fun recipe!!! I loved it.
So easy... my family just raved about it. The only thing I did differently is allow the rhubarb with flour and sugar mixture to sit overnight before baking. (I didn't have enough time to finish it in one day) ... no sogginess here... just perfect.
I put 6 cups of thinly sliced rhubarb. (It barely closed)! I also added 1 teaspoon of almond. It was a bit tart but was excellent with vanilla ice cream.
Simple and delicious! I agree that the sugar and flour should be combined in with rhubarb and mixed, I did keep about 1/5th of the sugar and flour mix to top the mixture. Also I did not have an egg to brush over the crust and it turned out fine.
I've made Rhubarb Pie IV several times in the last couple years. Making it for my husband for Father's Day today. (It's his FAVORITE!) Thank you MBARTLEY for the recipe!!
I followed the recipe exactly and the pie tastes like flour. I am not an expert baker but it needs something else?? More sugar maybe...cinnamon??? Sorry but I think I will look for another recipe for my next pie.
I have made this recipe several times. The pies have always turned out wonderfully.
The first time I made it, it was fabulous. However, I then made it for a family get-together and it was soupy, had clumps of sugar, and the rhubarb ended up crunchy. I followed the recipe as I did the first time so I have no idea what happened. I will not make this recipe again.
This is a great and easy recipe. Keep in mind that early rhubarb is juicer then end of season. You may have to adjust the flour by cutting back one tablespoon later in the season.
I mixed it in a bowl and added cinnamon before putting it into the crust. Easy and everyone that ate it in the office party loved it!
I usually make strawberry/rhubarb pie but forgot the strawberries and tapioca pudding so searching for a recipe with just rhubarb. This pie came out perfect. I had a 10 inch pan so I added 6 cups of rhubarb and put less flour in and it came out perfect. I added sugar crystals on top of the crust and it was so pretty.
The sugar to rhubarb ratio was correct for my rhubarb. The flour amount used in the recipe was too much which made my pie too dry. Also I needed 6 cups of rhubarb to fill my crust. I used rhubarb from my freezer that I thawed prior to filling my pie crust. Did that make the difference? I like the simplicity of this recipe and the rhubarb filling had good flavor, just too dry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections