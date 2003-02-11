Better Than Pumpkin Pie
Looks like pumpkin, tastes like pumpkin, but it's butternut squash!
Yummy! this IS ever better than pumpkin pie. Super creamy. The squash is easy to deal with if prebaked (halved, seeds scooped out, face down in a baking pan with a little water with a 1/2 inch of water, covered in foil and baked for 1/2 hour at 350*) Then you can just scoop it out and you're ready to puree with the other ingredients.Read More
I microwaved a small butternut sq. for three minutes to make it easy to cut and easy to peal. No puncturing necessary, it won't blow up. I ground both my allspice and cloves in a crucible. I added all 5 of the spices to a room temperature beaten egg and let set 30 minutes to bloom/release the taste(Std. Minnonite trick for all recipes using spices and eggs). I substituted 1/3 cup each of the following sugars: white, brown and corn syrup (Std cowboy trick for richer taste). At 35 minutes I placed a shield over the edges. I used a crust calling for cold unsalted butter and ice water and cut 1" overhang with shears and folded under the edge and used my nuckle inside and two pinching fingers outside to form the edge. Squash/slide extra dough into center bottom to combat crust shrinkage. One guy at the Thanks Giving table ate three pieces and wanted more.
This is the best Pumpkin(squash) Pie I have ever made & I`m an old woman! I have been making pie for 50 years.
I had never made any kind of pumpkin pie before, but this one turned out so well that I never WILL make a "real" pumpkin pie! The butternut squash was easy to work with, and the whole recipe was simple. The only slight problem I had was getting the pie into the oven without spilling, since it was quite liquidy before cooking (but it turned out the perfect consistency). We had it with whipped cream on top--yum! The second time I made this pie, I didn't have any of the frozen/unbaked pie crusts. I used a graham ready-made pie shell, and it turned out great! The liquid seeped into the crust, giving it some flavor and preventing it from burning in the oven.
I made this pie for friends & they pronounced it fabulous. For the squash: Cut in half & microwave cut side down in a dish w/ 1/4 " water approx. 15 minutes. Cool & scoop out flesh. Super Easy to work with. Sooooooooooooooo smooth & not too sweet. I plan on making it for Thanksgiving. Forget canned pumpkin!
Wow. I really wanted a pumpkin pie, but I like them made from fresh pumpkin and they were all sold out here. This was fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of doing the squash in the oven. I think next time I'll just follow ALL of the directions and boil it. Either way, this is a fantastic pie and well worth the trouble. After this, you'll never eat an autumn time pie out of a can again! Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!!
wow,, this pie is sooo creamy and smooth.. just like i remember pumpkin pie.. it tastes just like it, same color, same everything LOL .. mine wasnt that pretty but its really good. changes i made (due to reviewers saying it wasnt enough filling): 1 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 1/2 cup MASHED butternut squash (about 2 3/4 cup chopped) 1 1/4 cup evaporated milk, 2 medium eggs, 1 tbsp cornstarch, 1/8 teaspoon cloves, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and ginger each. soo good! baked 55 minutes then turned off the oven and left it in there 10 more minutes.. i made this with the butter flaky pie crust from this site!
I was very happy with the outcome of this recipe. It definitely tasted like pumpkin pie but a little sweeter, a little creamier and much lighter. I did alter the recipe a little as suggested in other reviews (thanks katie_luvs2bake!) *2 3/4 cups peeled/cubed butternut squash, 1 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tbsp cornstarch, 2 eggs, 1 tbsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp each ginger and nutmeg, 1/8 tsp each cloves and all spice* Made more filling and added more flavor and spice. I thought it was very delicious and the family agreed too! I also used the Butter Flaky Pie Crust recipe for this pie. Perfect addition! Can't wait until next Thanksgiving to make this again!
I cooked the squash in the oven before peeling and instead of boiling-worked great. Also made real pumpkin to compare. The squash was so smooth, the pumkin still had some strings. Everyone enjoyed the sqaush better than the pumpkin, but do wait until they are enjoying it to tell them it's not pumpkin!
I loved this pie. It is definitely better than pumpkin pie. You don't need a very big squash to make it.
This is a great pie.I added some pumpkin pie spice,1 teaspoon.for one batch ,I used egg beaters and fat free evaporated milk,It came out great.
Roast the squash, don't boil it. Use a big chef knife, drive the point into the squash, and slice down the length toward the top. Then set it upright, and slice down the rest of the way. Scrape out the seeds, but don't peel. Put it cut side down on a silicone baking mat or oiled baking tray, and bake it at 350 until it starts to seep liquid and feels soft when you press on it. Cool. Scrape the cooked squash out of the skin. Puree. Measure out what you need and freeze the rest.
Served this at Thanksgiving and did not reveal the true main ingredient until after my family ate it. None of us thought this pie lived up to its name. It was good, but I think it could have used a little more of the spices, especially cinnamon. Not a bad alternative, for a change of pace.
This is awesome! What a great way to use squash. I've made this twice in the last week. The first time I made as-written and it was excellent, the second time, I increased the recipe by half (to make a thicker pie) and upped the spices significantly and I liked it even better. Thanks for a classic recipe!
No one will know this isnt pumpkin and they will ask how you got your pumpkin pie to taste so good. Now i know what to do with the one hundred butternut squash my garden is producing.
Absolutely delicious!! My squash was already pureed, yet I still used 1.5 cups because that's an amount that a pumpkin pie would usually called for. I added 1/2 tsp of salt because I didn't want to take the chance of it being bland. This baked 75 minutes and the knife still wasn't clean when coming out, but I didn't want to have the crust get any harder and the filling any darker. 2nd time: I baked like a pumpking pie, for 15 mins @ 425 then 40 mins @ 350, and it came out perfectly!
The butternut squash worked out fine and I like the idea but this recipe was FAR too spicy. I tried again with half the spices and it was still too strong for me!
Since 11/04/04,I have made 326-pies,51-two layered cakes.Of all the Pumpkin pies I have made,this recipe is one of the best.Paul
This pie was a hit at Thanksgiving! It tastes richer than pumpkin pie and butternut squash has more nutritional value than pumpkin. It's the best!
This was delicious! I made a homemade whole wheat pie crust and topped it with some home made whipped cream and it turned out fabulous!
No words. This pie's a piece of heaven.
Awesome! Dad said "This is what pumpkin pie wishes it were."
Great recipe! I made some adjustments 1/2 sweet condense milk, 1/4 brown sugar, and grated fresh ginger. I also added 1 tsp vanilla extract and 1tsp butternut extract. Pie was very tasty. Have made several times.
It's all in the name. I've made this 5 times this season and everyone who tries it said the same thing-it's the best pumpkin pie ever. I cooked one large butternut squash made 2 pies and froze the left overs in 1 cup portions-enough for 2-3 more pies, kept the 3 pre-measured dry ingredients in the pantry. Couldn't be faster. Great recipe.
Very easy, and a crowd-pleaser. I made some changes: 1. If you follow the recipe, it comes out way too sweet. Use half the sugar. 2. Omit the cornstarch; instead, add an extra egg plus two tablespoons of flour. 3. I doubled-up on the spices.
Melts in your mouth !!!
made this last year and my family and friends didn't even know it wasn't made with pumpkin. They didn't know the difference between the pumpkin and the butternut squach. Making again this year.
Definitely an amazing recipe! I'm not a big reviewer, but I had to log back on to say that I have made this pie twice now, and it is DELICIOUS! I follow the recipe exactly as written. It is so smooth and creamy. Much better than pumpkin pie from canned pumpkin. My father-in-law practically ate the whole pie. I'll be making it again tomorrow and I've already promised him one for Christmas! A keeper for sure!
I made this for Thanksgiving last year. It was good but not that much better than pie made with canned pumpkin and much more labor-intensive.
I made this for Thanksgiving this year and it was so delicious. We taste tested three pumpkin pies and this was by far the best!! Thanks for sharing the recipe. This will be the only 'pumpkin' pie I ever make.
If I could give this recipe six stars, I would! Followed recipe exactly as written and it is perfect. No modifications needed! EXCELLENT!
I've made this pie twice. Once with canned squash & once with frozen squash. And, I used a graham cracker crust (coat with egg whites & bake 5 minutes @ 350, to keep from qetting soggy). Both pies were excellent.
This pie was really good but too sweet.
It is as delicious as pumpkin pie!
This has got to be the easiest pie in the world to make! And one butternut squash can make about 4 pies. I put a touch of orange extract in it one time and it has a very unique flavor.
This recipe was awesome. Everyone thought it was pumpkin pie. They were even more surprised when I told them it was butternut squash because it tasted so good. Thanks for this great information on how to use up squash! I only put in half the sugar called for because I like my desserts a little less sweet, but other than that I made it just like the recipe says.
this is great I made this atTthanksgiving didn't tell anyone it was butternut Got a phone call please bring that wonderful pumkin pie from Thanksgiving for Easter Everybody who ate it just loved it. Boy is my husband happy, it was his idea to take it Thanksgiving
YUM!! So much better than your typical pumpkin pie. My family loved this!
Already had butternut squash ready to use (note: we bake our butternuts which we grew, whole in the oven at 350 till they are brown on the outside and soft enough to push in. Squash develops a nice rich flavor and comes right off the skin.) I used 3 cups of whisked in the kitchenaid squash. Added all the ingredients. Did a dash for a pinch. Baked for 50 mins in middle of oven in glass pie plate. Was still a tad wet in center. Turned oven off and let sit in oven for 10 more minutes. CAME OUT DELISH!!! Served with slightly sweetened, vanilla dash of homemade whipped cream.
I was a pumpkinpie or any pie rookie, until i deciced to try this recipe out! It was awesome, I took the recipe and changed and used lofat milk for the evap milk and it went smooth also used splenda brown sugar mix and flour and lof fat margarine and made a crust for lower sweetness and poss. diabetes person in house. it went glowingly thickened up well and everyone loved it
This was my first time making a pie from fresh squash. Actually it was my first time doing anything with a fresh winter squash! It can't believe how easy it was! I prepared the squash itself a couple days ahead (I had planned to make it that day but I was missing a couple ingredients), refrigerated it and processed it with the remaining ingredients later. I don't think I've ever tasted pumpkin pie made from fresh pumpkin rather than canned, but this tastes so much better than a canned-pumpkin pie! My fiance, who was almost afraid to taste it because he isn't big on squash, absolutely loves this! He agrees that it's better than pumpkin :) I believe I'll be making this recipe several more times this year!
Great pie, easy to make, and I got to use my crucible to grind the fresh cloves. I used six and it was a little bit strong but still very good. I made a double pie crust and added a tbl spoon full of vinegar to the crust which is my secret ingredient. Don't ever think spices are as good out of a bottle as fresh ground. I will always use this recipe.
This is really good! It has a nice, consistent, smooth texture. I omitted the allspice, cloves, and nutmeg because I didn't have any on me. THESE ARE ESSENTIAL!!!!! But, nonetheless, very good recipe. Thanks!
This is a keeper! I'm not a fan of pumpkin pie and I had some squash that I wasn't sure what to do with it but this was outstanding. Smooth and satisfying my sweet tooth without going overboard.
This pie was great in all respects except one--it was FAR too spicy (and I like spicy food)! I will probably cut the spices in half next time. Other than that, the squash tasted GREAT, and I loved the texture (it was watery when I put it into the oven, but came out perfect).
I love this recipe! It has become a staple at my family's Thanksgivings. My son told me the week before Thanksgiving (he's away at college now), 'I've been thinking about that pie for weeks!' I prefer draining the puree overnight through cheesecloth, and I bake the squash (halved) in about an inch of water. Much easier than peeling and chopping a raw one.
Hard to say if it's better than pumpkin pie because we've never had real pumpkin pie before this one! Either way, I liked the rich buttery flavour of the filling. I used a whole squash (2 cups 1/2) and added more spice and an extra egg to compensate. Dh said it was just ok but I think he wouldn't like the real thing either so it's more a question of personal taste...
I usually don't care for pumpkin pie, because of the strong flavor of the pumpkin. This squash pie with the butternut squash is just fabulous. Great served warm, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Tasted just like pumpkin pie! I'll definitely make this again, it was delicious.
This is awesome , used 2 1/2 cups squash, only changed the evaporated milk for 1 1/2 cans sweetened condenced milk and half of the brown sugar,and 2 eggs doubled the spices, made a large deep dish pie, will make again, Thx
This makes a pretty tasty pie. If I didn't know it wasn't pumpkin I probably wouldn't guess that it wasn't. I accidentally grabbed condensed milk (oops) so I just left out the sugar and subbed the can of condensed milk for the evaporated. Even still, the pie was really creamy, and it tasted good.
This was a great pie! My kids thought it was pumpkin and ate it up. Will be making this instead of pumpkin from now on.
This is a very tasty recipe. I made it for my family and they loved it.
I made this pie last year, and again this year, and it was a smash hit both times. Everyone said their favorite pie was the "pumpkin", and they were astounded when I told them it wasn't pumpkin, but butternut squash! I absolutely recommend this recipe! Edited to add: I made this AGAIN two days later for church, but used regular orange squash (fresh still) and it came out just as good, if not better than the butternut. Very creamy!
Fabulous! Definately a hit at the dessert table.
This was great! Even better than pumpkin pie!
Well, I scrunched my face up at the thought of 'peeling' squash. That's a pretty hard shell to peel. Since the instructions didn't say to cook it first, I decided the best thing to do was to cut up the squash, and cut away the shell. It worked pretty well, the squash cooked fairly quickly in water. My medium squash (about 2-3 pounds) made plenty - enough for two pies, I'd say. This was my first homemade pie. It turned out very well, tasted just like pumpkin. I will make it again :)
There will be no more pie crust in our house again, my husband preferred this to the pie.
We love this pie , and make several during the holidays.e I use Acorn Squash From the Garden. Sushi bitc_ Bob
Awesome. I used my own pie crust recipe, and it turned out just fine. Cook time was more like 70 minutes.
I've made "Pumpkin Pie" before,secretly substituting the pumpkin with Butter-Nut and was told it was my best "Pumpkin Pie" ever! So I give it 5 Stars!!
I just tried 6 different recipes using canned pumpkin and fresh pumpkin and also this recipe. We also threw a piece of store bought pumpkin pie for the taste test. I wasn't expecting much from this one as the squash puree was really watery and still lumpy after processing over and over, but it ended up surprising everyone. It turned out a nice dark color and was our favorite tasting pie of the bunch. I subbed Splenda brown sugar mix. Great recipe, will be using this for Thanksgiving.
Spectacular recipe. Couldn't tell the difference from regular pumpkin pie. Loved it!
Simple easy and tasty! I ended up adding more of the spices to taste and vanilla extract. I also made it with sweet potatoes and left the rest the same and it was fantastic as well!
I used 2 tsp of the premixed pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices.
Amazing! Has a soft texture/consistency but no one could tell that it wasn't pumpkin pie! Very easy to make. I took the recommendation to bake the squash first and found that was very easy and time saving. Will definitely make again.
Hubby liked this very much!
This recipe is why I cannot wait until autumn! I love, love, love it and my husband does too!
Oh my gosh! This was so easy and SO good.
this was awful. it didnt taste like pumpkin pie at all, and i love pumpkin pie
I used a combination of different fall squashes and it was fantastic!!! I also made a homemade graham cracker crust! Perfect job for a little helper!
Another keeper from Allrecipes.com. I have not made many pumpkin pies before. As a rule I find them bland and stringy even when out of a can. I used an immersion blender to make the squash smooth and I added twice the pinches of allspice, cloves, ginger and nutmeg. Due to our elevation and having a funky electric oven, I also added 15 minutes of bake time. It was so well received that I had to hide a piece for me. Lovely! Allrecipes.com is on a roll.
Better than pumpkin pie? Not really. Different? Yes. Baked the squash, instead of boiling. I think boiling would make it too soggy. Much lighter and sweeter than pumpkin. Got good comments, but I think I like pumpkin best of all.
Really yummy. Made the mods suggested earlier: - 2 eggs not 1 - 1.25 cups brown sugar not 1 cup - 1 can evaporated milk not 1 cup - 1/8 tsp cloves added Delicious and better the second day with whipped cream!
This was Great, my kids thought I was lying when I said there was no pumpkin in it. My husband request I make 2 pies for his poker game. Thanks for a recipe that helps me to use up some of the squash from my garden!
I'm rating this 4 stars as is because I didn't alter the spices but they could use some tweaking. I made 1 1/2 the amount of filling based on previous reviews. It was more than I could fit in the pie shell but I think as is, the recipe would not have made enough filling. The spices in the pie are very subtle. I would double them all next time. I also had to cook the pie 1 hour and 10 minutes. It definitely tastes like pumpkin pie, no one would ever know the difference.
Came out great! I don't know what constitutes a pinch, so I used two shakes of each spice. I had to cook it a little longer than called for as the center had not set, but a pie shield kept the crust from getting too brown. No one knew it wasn't pumpkin and it's so easy to get fresh butternut squash already peeled and cubed (Trader Joe's), there's no reason not to use this fresh instead of canned pumpkin.
Easy and really does taste better than pumpkin!
This was definitely the best pumpkin pie I've had in a while, but I don't necessarily think it has much to do with the use of butternut squash over pumpkin. I think it's more a fresh over canned situation. I also made the pie crust from scratch, so everything was super fresh and tastey. I think the main benefit of the butternut squash is it is easier to work with then a whole pumpkin.
This was a big hit here! It's my new "pumpkin pie" for the holidays. I followed it exactly except for the crust I made a "graham cracker" crust using crushed ginger snap cookies. Ridiculously delicious!
This was definitely tasty, but it needed something more. It is kind of bland. I will make it again but add more squash, and lots more spices. It's a good recipe, though, because it has all the basic stuff you need and you can be a little relaxed about the ingredients.
This is SOOOO good! I had leftover cubes of roasted butternut squash and was looking for a way to use them. Even though the cubes had been salted when I cooked them, I decided to take a chance. This pie turned out great. I will definitely be making it again. ( I was out of ginger, so did not add that)
Delicious!! Reduced the sugar by half a cup.
YUMMM! This was the first pie I ever mnade and it was voted the best pie at Thanksgiving dinner! I lined the crust with crushed gingersnaps and substituted pumpkin pie spice for the mixture of spices. It was flavorful and creamy and light. amazing!
I didn’t have evaporated mile—-used almond milk, & it was still awesome. My husband was skeptical because he’d never eaten butternut squash but he loved it! I am making more now at his request.
The flavor of this pie was just right. The only reason it doesn't get 5 stars is because I didn't think there was enough filling to fill the pie crust. Next time I may increase the recipe by half as suggested by another reviewer. Also, I had to bake this for an additional half-hour (the last 10 minutes at 375).
really good and different! as recommanded, I used more of everything in the recipee. and for a sweetier taste, I used a graham crust pie. miam!
I thought this was a great pie. I love butternut squash, but have never made any type of pie. I used a reviewer’s suggestion to microwave the squash for a few minutes to soften it enough to cut and peel more easily. I then cubed 2 cups of the squash and boiled it for about 15 mins as written in the recipe. I used my ninja to purée all the ingredients. The filling amount was perfect for the 9 inch pie crust. I thought the spices tasted great. The pie was very creamy. In the future I will try a slightly firmer/thicker filling by adding more squash which may require upping the spices just a little.
This is the BEST "Pumpkin Pie" I, and my children, have EVER tasted! It is a HIT, and EASY!! I am telling everyone I know....Or maybe keeping this secret to myself and making it for guests...Won't they be suprised! THANKS BARBARA, you have a HIT!
interesting recipe!! after reading a few reviews, i added in more spices (1.5 tsp cinnamon, and maybe a double pinch of all the rest...i didn't have allspice) because i didn't want it to be tasteless. it wasn't! now that the pie is cool, it's not as solid as i think pumpkin pie is, but it's more of a 'melt in your mouth' type of taste...not as gritty as pumpkin pie (maybe b/c there's no white sugar in this?). overall tasty, but a lot more work than buying a can of pumpkin at the store.
This is so good! I think it is the fresh butternut squash that makes it even tastier than a normal pumpkin pie! I add a little more squash to make bulk up the pie filling! I could eat the entire pie myself ;)
This is DELICIOUS!! So much better than canned pumpkin, and really easy. I baked the squash to preserve flavor and nutrients. It's good with a graham cracker crust.
This was a very good pie, everyone loved it and some even said it was there favorite. I am not a squash lover, but this pie pleasantly surprised me! The one change I made was instead of one cup sugar I did 1/2 firmly packed just because pie recipes normally call for WAY to much sugar. Overall this pie was a big hit!
It was a great recipe, next time I will opt for less brown sugar because it was a little too sweet for my liking. I would also recommend adding some flour for a thicker consistency. Other than that...it was great!
My family really thought it was pumpkin pie and did not believe me at first until they saw the recipe. Did not change a thing, recipe perfect as is.
I received very positive comments when I served this. Delicious, rich flavor, though I personally thought it was a little on the heavy side. Perhaps an additional egg and a little extra cream might make it a little more custardy for my taste.
The texture and flavor of this pie was spot on to pumpkin pie. My entire family loved it. Unlike other reviewers, I thought the spices were good and weren't too overpowering. The only thing I didn't like was I thought the recipe didn't make a thick enought filling. Even in my smallest pie dish there was room to add more filling. Something I'm going to have to tweak for my own pans I guess, but overall, I'll be making this pie again and again!
So, so, yummy!! It was delicious! The only thing I did different was instead of boiling the squash i like to roast it. Cut the squash in half, smother the inside with butter, and roast it, cut side down, in the oven. (375* for 45 min.) I think next time I might go a little less brown sugar, for my taste, but my family loved it the way it was. I had some saying it tastes like pumpkin pie and some said it tasted like sweat potato pie. One squash made two pies! Great alternative to pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving. Thanks for sharing!
This pie tastes very similar to the pie my grandma used to make when I was a lot younger. She always used butternut squash also. Brought back some great memories and is once again one of my favorites. Amazing recipe I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone looking for a great tasting pie.
