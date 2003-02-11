Better Than Pumpkin Pie

Looks like pumpkin, tastes like pumpkin, but it's butternut squash!

By Barbara

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Directions

  • Place squash in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and simmer over medium heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, and cool.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a blender or food processor, combine butternut squash, brown sugar, cornstarch, egg, milk, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg. Process until smooth. Pour into the unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes, or until a table knife comes out clean when inserted in the center.

249 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 188.5mg. Full Nutrition
