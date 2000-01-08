P.J.'s Fresh Corn Salad

My son in-law makes this salad during the summer. It is so refreshing on a hot day.

Recipe by Kathleen White

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Husk the corn and slice the kernels from the cob. In a large bowl, mix together the corn, tomato, zucchini, cucumber, onion and red bell pepper. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss to coat. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 5.4g; sodium 261.5mg. Full Nutrition
