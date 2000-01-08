P.J.'s Fresh Corn Salad

This was delicious! I read many reviewers who said they blanched the corn, but there is definitely no need to do that at all! When you're eating it, you don't realize that the corn is raw, so it's just a waste of time and nutrients, imo. I didn't have all the ingredients so did a little substitution and still delish! I also added a little chopped jalapeno per someone's suggestion and that was good, too. Go easy on the salad dressing if you don't want a mushy salad, because the veggies exude juices as they sit and will add to the liquid. I didn't measure the salad dressing, but don't think I used more than 1/2 cup. Also, keep in mind that the KIND of Italian salad dressing that you use will have a huge impact on your salad. If it's not a good one, your salad won't be, either!