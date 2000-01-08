P.J.'s Fresh Corn Salad
My son in-law makes this salad during the summer. It is so refreshing on a hot day.
I made this for a dinner gathering and it was fantastic. I used frozen supersweet corn from Costco and just rinsed it, as it is gently blanched already. I added green onion, cilantro and minced jalapeno. I'll need to make double for the next get together!Read More
I really thought this sounded good but it didnt go over well at all in my family , not sure what it is exactly but something just didnt taste right.Read More
I made this for a dinner gathering and it was fantastic. I used frozen supersweet corn from Costco and just rinsed it, as it is gently blanched already. I added green onion, cilantro and minced jalapeno. I'll need to make double for the next get together!
I, too, blanched the corn for 1 minute. This recipe needs more dressing, some black pepper, and can do with less onion! Otherwise, good for using garden produce. But, please be realistic re. prep time. No way you can de-husk and meticulously de-silk 8 ears of corn as well as do all the chopping in 15 minutes!!!!!
This recipe gets 5 stars across the board! I could not believe how delicious and refreshing this salad was considering how easy and fast it was to make. I had never had raw corn before I made this - it is unbelievably sweet and juicy! This is a must for your next cookout, picnic or pass a dish get-together! Kids love it!
I tried this recipe for a small party this weekend (about 1/2 recipe), and everybody loved it! I used the corn right off the cob (didn't even blanch it), used less onion and more dressing than the recipe called for. Very fresh and tasty! I made it the night before so the flavors would have a chance to really come out!
Colorful and flavorful! Perfect for summer. I added a lot of chopped, fresh basil. It was a big hit.
Took this salad to a picnic and it was a hit! Blanched the corn for about 30 seconds in boiling water before cutting it off the ear and omitted the red pepper. Added dressing to taste. This was awesome!
This is good. I used canned and frozen corn, and used fat-free italian dressing. Very good.
I absolutely loved making this recipe. We were giving my mother a bbq for Mother's Day and I made this dish to bring. Everyone raved about this dish. Even the kids. It's so quick and simple to make, yet tastes like you spent quite a lot of time making it. The only difference I made in the recipe was boiled the corn husk for about 10-15 minutes, which the recipe did not call for. But I guarantee you, this recipe is worth keeping around for a very long time.
What a change from a pasta or potato salad. Looks great and definitely is FRESH tasting. Agree with a previous review, it needed more dressing. We also added tons of fresh black pepper.
The quickest, tastiest salad we have ever had! The crunch and freshness of the veggies is so satisying. For year round enjoyment, we have found a 1-pound bag of thawed frozen corn does just as good as the fresh. Yellow or white but we prefer yellow for the bold color. I would suggest using half of a medium red onion and adding more according to taste. Our family doesn't care for raw zucchini so I leave it out and it doesn't impact the salad at all. Thanks Browndog for a people pleaser!
I was asked to bring a salad for the family Christmas Eve dinner. I hate bringing home almost as much salad as I brought. Then I remembered that I made this salad for a camping trip and it was a big hit! I used Niblets instead of fresh corn. It was, again, a big hit! The best part? There were no leftovers :)
Took this to a picnic yesterday and it was a huge hit!!!!! I mixed up my own vinaigrette using white balsamic vinegar. Everyone LOVED it!!!! Thanks for sharing - this is a keeper!!!!
Loved this! So simple to prepare and fresh tasting. The colors were beautiful also. I just used a small bag of frozen white sweet corn from Walmart and rinsed in a colander instead of using fresh corn. Followed the recipes exactly. Went well with the Hawaiian chicken and pineapple kabobs I grilled.
I didn't care too much for this as a salad, but it wasn't bad on the top of tacos. Needed more dressing than what recipe called for. I ended up throwing most of it out.
Excellent. I took it on a wine tasting picnic - perfect! The next night I served it as a side dish at dinner. My husband loved it. I will definitely make it again. Thanks Kathleen!
Very good! I made this for a picnic last summer and it got rave reviews!!
This recipe is a keeper. I used two cans of Freshlike brand *extra crisp* corn and combined with other ingredients as stated in recipe. This combination yielded more veggies and less corn with just the right amount of crunch! Great for a summer picnic, or for a potluck alternative to slaw and potato dishes.
This was good. Everyone ate it, even those that did not think they liked corn salad.
This recipe is a refreshing compliment to any summertime meal. An excellent burst of flavors that capture the freshness of summer.
This was a yummy change from your traditional potato salad at this years 4th of July picnic. Everyone raved about it! I added an avocado and some fresh cilantro which made this receipe even better!
i used frozen corn.
Very nice.
Colorful, fresh and tasty! Excellent for HOT Summer day and evening meals! Added different colored peppers for more color and flavor.
I don't usually review recipes when I made changes the first time but this is worth making an exception. The idea alone is worth 5 stars! I've eaten raw corn but only alone. This is my new favorite way to eat sweet summer corn. I had to omit the zucchini because I didn't have any and I forgot to put in the peppers. I didn't add any dressing because it was soooooo tasty without that I was afraid to ruin it. It didn't even need salt or pepper. This is so so so good. This is going to be my go-to dish for picnics and potlucks for the rest of the season.
Made this exactly as is except we shredded the zucchini. My husband also used green onions in place of red onions, but I doubt that changed the flavor any if at all. We used a red pepper italian dressing since that is what we had on hand. We did cook the corn prior to removing it from the cob. (Just boiled it for a few, then blanched it in cold water). This sat in the fridge for a few hours before dinner and was wonderful! It was such a nice cold side dish on a hot summer day! Full of flavor...even my 7 year old liked it. We will definitely be making this again and again!
I wasn't impressed. I definitely needed more dressing but even then the red onion overpowered everything else. We ate it just to get a vegetable quotient in our day but threw the rest out.
Very fresh and delicious! I used half of the red onion, added more dressing, some fresh parsley, a little crushed red pepper for some heat and salt. I also used frozen sweet corn and it was just as great as fresh corn. Thanks for sharing!
This was really yummy; it's my new favorite salad! I only used 2 ears of corn and it seemed like plenty. Also, be sure and use an Italian dressing you really love; we used a roasted red pepper Italian and it was delicious!
This was delicious! I read many reviewers who said they blanched the corn, but there is definitely no need to do that at all! When you're eating it, you don't realize that the corn is raw, so it's just a waste of time and nutrients, imo. I didn't have all the ingredients so did a little substitution and still delish! I also added a little chopped jalapeno per someone's suggestion and that was good, too. Go easy on the salad dressing if you don't want a mushy salad, because the veggies exude juices as they sit and will add to the liquid. I didn't measure the salad dressing, but don't think I used more than 1/2 cup. Also, keep in mind that the KIND of Italian salad dressing that you use will have a huge impact on your salad. If it's not a good one, your salad won't be, either!
Great Salad. It had a definite sweetness from the corn. Added some fresh ground pepper and it was delicious. It was something different and my guests loved it.
Excellent! I just made this and it was simply delicious. The main thing that I changed was adding some turkey kielbasa and feta cheese for my carnivorous husband. It makes a lot, so we look forward to having leftovers this week! :)
I didn't have zucchini but I had frozen lima beans so I blanched them and used that instead. This was perfect for summer and a great side dish for grilled meat. My version was like a succotash, so in my house we call this "summer succotash." I would have never thought to use italian dressing with the corn, but it is VERY good!
yum! added a variety of fresh picked tomatoes too(cherry, yellow, heirloom), fresh basil, kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. Easy breezy.
Fresh, clean-tasting, and perfect for summer! And yes, you really don't have to cook the corn:)
This was good but I chose to make my own Italian dressing rather than buy a bottle with all the extra gunk added. Its an easy recipe to change around according to a)what you have and, b)what you like.
10-20-11: Made this without the red pepper which would have improved it a bit.
This was awesome! I used thawed frozen corn & peas. My kids don't care for bottled Italian type dressings, so made my own with EVOO & balsamic vinegar and a bit of sugar. They ate the peas!!
This recipe looked really good, I took it to a different level with the following changes: I used two bags of frozen corn. I soaked the red onion in water for 15 minutes to take the bite out of it. I used orange pepper for color, added 2 avacodos cubed, 1 4 oz can of sliced olives, 12oz pkg of pepper jack cheese, and used Paul Newman's light lime vinegrette. Yum. Next time, instead of adding avacodo to the entire salad, I would add avacodo to each serving or just omit, as the salad didn't look as nice the next day, though it still tasted wonderful.
Used frozen corn and it was okay. next time will use fresh corn to see if it meets the 5 star rating.
I made this with what I had on hand. I only had 4 ears of corn, so I put a bag of frozen corn in it. I didn't have onion, or zucchini either. It still turned out so good! My family of picky eaters loved it! Thank you for the recipe!
Yummy!
Made this minus the zucchini. I used a local restaurant's sweet italian dressing sold in the supermarket and it is delicious. Also used frozen corn. Great summer dish!
I used half the amount of corn, but it was a huge success!
This really is an awesome recipe for summer when all you crave is something light, fresh, and refreshing. I love onions, but there are too many in this recipe. I recommend halving the onion and increasing the dressing slightly. Thanks for the recipe - I plan to freeze the leftovers and enjoy them this winter when corn is hard to come by!
Loved this recipe!! I blanched super sweet corn and halved cherry tomatoes. Fun recipe to take along to barbeques - kids and adults love it!
This is a perfect summer salad. I followed the recipe ingredients but varied the amounts. My garden is full of cucumbers and tomatoes so I added an extra 2 or 3 to the recipe. I loved the crunchy corn and the salad dressing gave it great flavor. I will make this again!
Awesome recipe! I added a little fresh basil from my garden as well. If summer had a flavor this would be IT! I think next time I will add some baby shrimp and make this a mean all to itself instead of a side dish.
4 stars only because as written, it is not quite to my liking. I used only 1/2 tomato, cucumber, pepper, and zucchini. I put in very little onion. I like my corn salad to be mainly corn. I also added garlic salt, pepper, and basil. Delicious!
Excellent recipe. I've made it several times and have tweaked it some. I always add fresh chopped cilantro and use double the amount of walla walla sweet onions (or whatever sweet onion is available). For a change in dressing I have also used fresh lime juice with salt and pepper. So refreshing on those warm summer days!
My family loves this recipe, which has become the base inspiration for many summer salads! It's great for using whatever's fresh in our garden. Zukes, summer squash and red onion work very well. So does using an olive oil/red wine vinegar vinagrette instead of Italian dressing.
Truly a great summer time side dish as is. I tweaked it a bit by adding a can of rinsed black beans, two large leaves of sweet basil, 8 - 10 leaves of cilantro (both finely chopped), and salt & pepper to taste. A couple tablespoons of vinegar will give it a little zing as well. I would probably add a bit of lemon juice too but a friend has a citrus allergy so I skipped it. You won't be disappionted!
Everyone loved it!
I love everything in this salad, and the combination of all of the flavors and textures together is great! The salad is colorful and makes a great presentation. I used light italian dressing and sprinkled with a little garlic salt as well. Will be enjoying this with all of that summer corn.
I added a bit of salt and used sweet onion instead of red onion, it was a huge hit. I've blanched the corn and also made it with raw corn, but ways produce a nice result. The blanched corn had a better taste the first day. The raw corn had the better taste the second day, so when I make it the day before I need it, I use raw corn. If making it day of, I use blanched corn.
This was sooooooo good!!! It was refreshing and a delightful addition to a Mexican meal. I added some Cumin, Salt, Pepper, and Cilantro for seasoning. This is one dish I will definitely be making again!!
So yummy and refreshing! I have made this twice now and the only change I've made is that I didn't have any red bell peppers. The combination of veggies is wonderful for a quick summer salad.
Really good! I did not have tomatoes so I omitted them. I also added sliced green onion and a little chopped fresh basil. It was a hit!
I loved this recipe! I used poppy seed dressing instead of Italian dressing and added a wonderful sweetness. I imagine you could use any dressing you had on hand. And the longer it stayed in the fridge the better it got.
I make this salad every summer when the corn is fresh. I sometimes add black beans. I use canned corn on the off season.
My sister and I made this for dinner tonight and we all loved it just as it is. We used Wishbone Robust Italian dressing which was perfect. Most of the salad came from our own gardens and the corn was from a local Farmer's Market.
nedd for a party and no really cared for it
Great recipe! I added basil and subsituted extra cucumber for the zucchini. I combined half fat free italian and half light italian dressing and the flavor was great - a perfect refreshing summer dish!
This is a fantastic recipe. The only thing I changed was two cucumbers and no squash, and the addition of another bell pepper. Great recipe!!
Astonishingly delicious! One of my guests went back for seconds, and commented that he did not think it was going to be good :)
This was excellent. All the veggies minus the red onion and red pepper came from my CSA, so I loved it for that reason alone. I prepared exactly as printed here. One suggestion I would make is carefully choose your Italian dressing. I prefer to use homemade vs. bottled as the flavor in bottled tends to be a little too artificial to me. Love it, will make it again and again.
I've made this dish several times and it's always delicious and refreshing. I blanch the corn for just a few minutes. I also put it all together the night before, except for the tomato and dressing which I add a few hours before. It's the best on a summer day!
I did not have corn on the cob, so I used canned corn. Also, I left out the zucchini, but added green pepper (and also kept the red pepper). It's very simple, colorful, and yummy on a hot summer night! (For my kids' portions, I kept the onion out) Easy to make this recipe your own.
This was very good and pretty easy to make. I used light italian dressing and it came out very good.
Really good, fresh tasting salad. I used 2 bags of frozen white sweet corn and omitted the onions and bell peppers. (Not big fans) We loved it! This will be a staple for summer.
Excellent way to make use of the farmshare veggies! I leave out the red onion, but people still devour this when I make it. I've brought it to a few parties this summer and it's always a hit. I use http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Italian-Dressing-Mix/Detail.aspx for the dressing, which makes it even fresher. It's also versatile for changes in proportion of veggies. I was bombarded with cukes a few weeks ago and put at least 4 in (and maybe 4 ears of corn), and added some blanched green beans and it was still fantastic. Next time I may add some black beans. This is a definite keeper. Easy, refreshing and completely delicious!
This is fabulous! I used Italian Dressing Mix by Debby from this site (set overnight to marry the flavors 1st). Great way to use garden fresh veggies especially the best local sweet corn that I can't get enough of! This is not something I would typically make which is EXACTLY why I decided to try it and I am SO glad I did! I cut the recipe in half and this made the perfect amount for my family. This is a keeper, thanks for expanding my horizons!
Excellent Recipe! I didn't have zucchinni on hand, so I doubled up on the cucumber. I also boiled the corn a few minutes before adding to the salad. I used the spray light italian dressing, and it was delicious! A great way to use many of the vegetables I get from our farmer's co op.
I kinda liked this, but my husband was not too thrilled about this dish. I'm not sure if I made it the way it was intended, but I will have to make it, for company, and see if they like it. It was a four in my opinion. Three, because my husband.
I found this recipe a couple years ago and it is SO easy and SO yummy! If I am feeling lazy I use a couple cans of sweet crisp corn and its just as good and a hit with whoever eats it....and I always have to give out the recipe
This was fabulous! I have made it several times and always get asked for the recipe or to bring it again. I use 2 cans super sweet crisp summer corn (which I always have on hand), all the veggies listed, a couple chopped green onions and chopped fresh basil - add light salad dressing and we are a go. It's a refreshing change from all those mayo based salads and it looks pretty on the table. Thanks for the great recipe Kathleen!
A fantastic way to use raw zucchini! This is an excellent summer salad. I did boil the corn a bit (7 min. or so) before slicing it off the cob. I also added lots of fresh basil. Delicious!
My husband is not a fan of cold salad but he enjoyed this dish. I replaced bell peppers with yellow squash. Was awesome!
My husband is not generally a fan of raw veggies, but he thought this was fantastic and ate almost the entire bowl by himself. I thought it was pretty good, but none of the kids would eat it. Thanks for helping me find a veggie recipe that got such high praise from my husband! I used the creamy Italian Dressing recipe from this site and that seemed to work well.
Good, but use less poppy seeds.
Huge hit! Made this while visiting my boyfriend's family and they all loved it. The only change I made was from red onion to green; raw red onion is a little strong for my taste. I didn't really measure the dressing; topped with some cracked black pepper and voila!
I've taken this salad to several cookouts--the first time as a "new dish", and repeatedly by popular demand. Tasty, cool, refreshing, and goes with everything!
A variation that makes this a stand-alone meal. First, microwave Silver Queen or other white corn IN THE HUSKS - 5 minutes for 2 ears, plus 30 seconds for each additional ear = 6 minutes for 4 ears. Allow to cool at least 5 minutes in open air, then "shuck," wash, and cut from cob. Substitute ripe avocado (or prepared quacamole) for green peppers, and add a generous amount of romaine torn into bite-size. Add 1/3 cup of grated extra sharp cheddar, 2 tablespoons of sour cream, and a tablespoon of your favorite chunky salsa PER PERSON TO BE SERVED...and omit the Italian dressing. For REALLY hungry folks, add 1/2 cup of taco or fajita seasoned and barbecue grilled thinly sliced steak, boneless chicken breast and/or thighs, or cold "sea legs" or chunks of crabmeat and/or lobster / shrimp. Toss and season to taste with sea salt, fresh ground black pepper, and lime juice. Serve with taco chips and more salsa on the side. Great with sangria, wine spritzers, or a beer. Make plenty, 'cause it "sells well"
Fresh and delicious! Great way to use up all that garden goodness! Raw corn is delicious, but makes me sick, so I also blanched my corn and zucchini as well. Loved it!
Very good... refreshing and colorful. I didn't have red onions, so I used chopped vidalia and also substitued green peppers for the red. I blanched my corn prior to adding. This would also be great with a little garlic powder, cumin, and black beans!!
Very good for a summer side dish! I just cut the kernels right off the cob...did not even cook. Yummy!
very refreshing and great summer salad. no changes! thanks!
Our new summer favorite! I used frozen corn, green pepper and a white onion (very finely chopped) in place of the fresh corn, red bell pepper and red onion, only because that is what I had in the house. It is fresh and tasty... and addicting! I can see having this salad in my fridge all summer long.
I tried this recipe because I wanted to re-create a side dish I had at a popular restraunt. I used thawed frozen corn , regular and white, one Cup each. I steamed zuchinni in the microwave until it was crisp tender. I added the juice of 1/2 lime and salt and pepper. I know it isn't the smae as the original recipe, but it was tastey.
Makes alot and is fresh and light tasting. I Made as per recipe but next time will try roasting corn on grill to give salad a little more depth.
Very good and fresh on a summer's day outside. I added jalapeno and made a lemon viniagarette to pour over as our Italian dressing is on the sweeter side. This is delicious.
I halved the recipe and used 1/2 red onion, but I seriously think that 1/4 is plenty! I think that it really overpowered the dish. I also cut the veggies into a small dice and think that it would have been better slightly chunkier.
I made this last night for a side dish. I used all the exact ingredients adding closer to 1 cup of dressing. It was excellent! It makes quite a bit and I can't stop eating the leftovers today. A wonderfully fresh, crisp salad. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was awesome as a side dish at a summer party. Fresh corn made it great. I diced all ingredients to be just slightly bigger than the corn. I used Newman's Own Restaurant Recipe Italian for the dressing. The leftovers do get watery because the salt draws the liquid from the veggies. I poured it off and added a bit of fresh dressing when I wanted to eat the left overs. I used only a fraction of the recommended amount of red onion. One whole red onion sounded like way too much. And too strong for my tastes. I also added a chiffonade of fresh basil.
I've made this recipe several times and it's always a huge hit. I get many people asking for the recipe each time I make it. I use the corn fresh from the cobb and I also add 1 can of black beans drained & rinsed well. I used Olive Garden's Italian Dressing last time and it was delish!
used frozen corn. would have probably been even crunchier if I used fresh. the salad dressing is key for best flavor.
Great summer salad, easy to make and uses all those garden veggies!
I made this for the first time and oh my goodness what a great recipe. I used up corn I had from dinner night before, left out the zucchini and added 2 tomatoes instead of one. This is a definite winner!!Loved it and so did my boyfriend. I will make this one over and over again!
