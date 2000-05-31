Creamy Soy-Ginger Dressing
This is a deliciously sweet and creamy dressing with a touch of ginger.
i recently was in atlanta and went to a fantastic sushi bar. i came home craving the salad dressing that they served there. this is as close as i can find, and it's delicious! i did double the soy sauce, used fresh ginger and added a fresh garlic clove for a little kick. thank you for posting this recipe - i love it! .tj. ps - for the person who doesn't know what to use it for here are a couple of suggestions: 1. salad - use fresh mixed greens, add shredded carrots, sugar peas. top with those little asian crispy noodles and sesame seeds. 2. marinade - this makes a fantastic marinade for fresh baked or grilled halibut (use more soy and the fresh ginger and garlic if doing so).Read More
This dressing is WAY TOO SWEET the way it is written. I have tried it as written and was not happy with it at all. I have taken the mayo, salt, soy, added xtra ginger, a bit of onion and garlic powders, a few drops of sesame oil, some white rice wine vinegar and a bit of ketchup for at tad of sweetness and color. My way, in my opinion anyway, made it much more authentically asian.Read More
I used 1/2 cup mayo, and 1/2 cup sour cream. You also don't have to use a blender to mix the ingredients; a mixing bowl and a sturdy arm should do the trick!
This was very tasty, but not sure what I would use it for. I wouldn't want it on a salad, and wouldn't want it on a sandwich. Defiantly don't use it on a salad. Thanks for sharing though, I had fun making it.
Good dressing! I made a few changes... I did 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup plain yogurt. I also added 1 garlic clove. Next time I may cut back on the sugar. Overall, good recipe, will use often. Thank you!
I added baby carrots straight into blender to puree and one green onion, a splash of sesame oil and splash of rice wine vinegar - the dressing was soooooooooooo good!! Just like I've had at Japanese restaurants before - thanks!
I would recommend tweeking this recipe to fit your desired taste. I liked a little more ginger and honey, a little less mayo. I made this dressing with all lite ingredients, and it still tasted absolutely delicious.
YUMMY!
Instead of 1 cup of mayo, I did 1/2 cup of mayo, 1/2 a cup of sour cream. I don't like mayo that much. Great recipe. My husband and I both loved it!
This recipe was fabulous. I didn't have time to let it cool for 2 hours, we used it immediately after making it and it was great. I put all the ingredients into a mason jar and then shook the jar until it was all mixed up. (A blender would work too). All 5 kids loved it too. That's saying something!
Not too bad at all! We loved it on salad! I used Miracle Whip instead of Mayo and it was okay. Was better after it sat in the fridge over night. Am going to try with mayo next time.
I am not a fan of corn syrup, so I used about 3 tbsp of sugar instead. You might want to use more or less to taste. Because this decreased the liquids, I also added about 1 tbsp water and about 1 tbsp of gourmet white wine vinegar, and omitted the ginger (since my chicken was marinated in a ginger sauce). I also toasted about 1 tbsp of sesame seeds in a small pan with a little olive oil (this toasts really fast, so be careful!). I tossed this creamy dressing in a small head of organic green cabbage, thinly sliced, with a shredded medium carrot, and 4 small scallions. I would have added sugar snap peas if I had them on hand. I had la choy crispy chow mein noodles on hand, so I tossed in a very generous handful of those. But you can also toast up some ramen noodles (didn't have any!). Also, if you don't have sesame seeds (I get mine cheap at an asian foods store), you can use slivered almonds or pine nuts in their place.
Good base, I cut the mayo back, omitted the corn syrup and used a few Tbls honey, doubled soy sauce and ginger. I added a little garlic powder, sesame oil and rice vinegar for an added "Asian" taste. No sugar was necessary.
Yummy. I took the suggestions of others and substituded 1/2 of the mayo with sour cream and added more fresh ginger. Also added a touch of sesame oil and rice vinegar. This one is a keeper.
Yum! Tastes as close as I can get to the local restaurant's dressing on their oriental salad. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe exactly as instructed so I could make a fair rating, 4 1/2 stars. I've had better, but I really did like this too. I used it as a dip for fresh watercrest. I used to just whip up mayo, ketchup, salt n pepa, but this was different and perfect! Thanks Jeanie!!
This dressing was just like the dressing I've tasted in Oriental restaurants. Delicious. The only change I made was to use fresh ginger.
A nice change from the usual oil-based Oriental dressings. I made mine with f/f mayo, skipped the salt (soy sauce has plenty of sodium) as well as the sugar (tasted first to make sure). The dressing took on a whole new flavor after sitting the fridge for a few hours-- it's delicious over a baby spinach salad with mandarin oranges and almonds. This I WILL make again. Thanks!
This was good, I wouldn't say it is as good as the Japanese restaurants I've been to, but it's close.
This was DELICIOUS! I added a tiny bit more soy sauce and a little bit of white wine vinegar to off set the sweetness. I poured over the top of cubed, cooked chicken breasts, added some mandarin oranges and cashews and served it over rice. SO yummy!
So, I'm calling it 4 stars as written, 5 stars for being so easy to tweak to my taste! I, too, cut the mayo and used half fat-free Greek yogurt. I, too, subbed honey for the corn syrup (and cut it to 1/4 C). I doubled the soy and ginger and added a couple tsp of sesame oil and vinegar. I think the oil is absolutely necessary! Still very sweet. BUT! I made it and ate it immediately. There's probably a reason for letting it chill for a while! Should be even better later! Thanks for the recipe!
Wow!! Super easy and very flavorful. Would give 5 stars but had to add sugar because the honey didn't quiet do it for this recipe.
I made this by throwing some mayo, corn syrup, ginger, garlic powder, pepper and the all important soy in a blender. Just kept adding to taste! Can I just say, FANTASTIC. The kids love it because its "just like" the dressing you get at the terriyaki place! teeheee easy peasy when you've got to fly by the seat of your pants!
two words, "LOVE IT!" I serve it with a crunchy shredded green (cabbage, Napa cabbage, iceberg or romaine), mandarin oranges, chow mien noodles, slivered almonds & sometimes grilled chicken. Love!!
just okay. I have had much better. thank you though.
Was delicious! I used fresh ginger and only 1/2 as much corn syrup. I also added a touch of wasabi paste. Will for sure try it with ff sour cream too.
I changed this so much I hate to rate but here goes. I used many suggestions and really like the result- half sour half mayo, fresh grated ginger and fresh grated garlic, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and soy sauce. Instead if sugar/corn syrup I had some fresh fig jam- zap in a blender and it is lovely. I am having it on top of some mixed slaw greens. Yum.
Delicious recipe! I will never buy ir again. Definately satisfied my craving for a ginger dressing!
I like this recipe and have made it twice. The only difference I would add a bit of sesame oil maybe 1/2 a tablespoon and a small amount of chili powder to give it a kick.
Oh dear ... so sorry, but we just didn't care for this at all. Made as directed, then tried to salvage by adding celery, bell pepper, tomato paste, sour cream, lemon juice - - - boy you name it, we tried it. Tasted like uber-sweet mayo. Again, sorry - just not to our taste.
Ok so I was doing this recipe but I didn't have any corn syrup so I used honey instead. I didn't even make this for a salad, I was making it to put on sandwiches. So I added more mayo and even though It wasn't for a salad it was still amazing.
I thought this was a great starting point but (I hate when people do this) I did add a splash of rice vinegar, plus a little extra black pepper and a tiny cube of frozen ginger to give the dressing a little more pizzazz. Very good ~ thank you for sharing!
I also kicked up the ginger and added some garlic to help spice it up. I used half mayo and half Greek yogurt and it turned out great!
I like it and will make it again.
I had some leftover Mahi-Mahi that had already been cooked Asian style. I made some Asian slaw and used this as a dressing for fish tacos. It was delicious and I was so pleased with the flavor, I'm looking up other recipes to use this in conjunction with. It was super easy to make. I blended it in my Bullet blender. The only difference was, I didnt have a complete 1/2 cup of corn syrup, so I substituted the shortage with orange blossom honey (approx 3 tablespoons worth). I would definitely use this on regular fish tacos also!
