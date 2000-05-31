Creamy Soy-Ginger Dressing

4.3
40 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a deliciously sweet and creamy dressing with a touch of ginger.

Recipe by Jeanie Bean

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender, mix the mayonnaise, corn syrup, salt, and pepper until blended. Mix in the soy sauce, ginger, and sugar. Blend well and adjust seasoning to taste. Chill 2 hours to blend flavors.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 174.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022