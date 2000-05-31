Creamy Soy-Ginger Dressing

I am not a fan of corn syrup, so I used about 3 tbsp of sugar instead. You might want to use more or less to taste. Because this decreased the liquids, I also added about 1 tbsp water and about 1 tbsp of gourmet white wine vinegar, and omitted the ginger (since my chicken was marinated in a ginger sauce). I also toasted about 1 tbsp of sesame seeds in a small pan with a little olive oil (this toasts really fast, so be careful!). I tossed this creamy dressing in a small head of organic green cabbage, thinly sliced, with a shredded medium carrot, and 4 small scallions. I would have added sugar snap peas if I had them on hand. I had la choy crispy chow mein noodles on hand, so I tossed in a very generous handful of those. But you can also toast up some ramen noodles (didn't have any!). Also, if you don't have sesame seeds (I get mine cheap at an asian foods store), you can use slivered almonds or pine nuts in their place.