Cookie Salad I

This is my mom's recipe, and it is delicious! It can be served as either a salad or dessert. This recipe can also be used to make parfaits. Simply layer the salad, extra whipped topping, crushed cookies and repeat. Top parfaits with a dollop of whipped topping. Or, to serve as a pie, pour into a graham cracker or cookie crust and chill before serving.
This is a great recipe that we use for potlucks, family gatherings, and the like. It is always a hit! The only thing we do differently is leave out the buttermilk and used crushed pineapple instead of chunks. The cookies don't get soggy at all, in fact I like it best the next day.
This salad is so good! I took it to a church potluck several years ago, and now it seems I may never have to take anything else! I always get begged to bring this. I have doubled, tripled, and even quadrupled the recipe with no problem. You can also try different fruits- strawberries, bananas, etc- but I have found that canned oranges and pinapple chunks are the easiest way to go. Its a good thing there aren't very many ingredients and it's easy to prepare...you will find yourself writing down the recipe over and over!
Went over very well at my work potluck. The theme was "salads." I doubled the recipe and it turned out perfect. Don't forget to add the cookies at the last moment. Plus it was easy to prepare the night before.
I found this recipe last night and made it for a gathering. Excellent. It was yummy, everyone loved it. It was easy to make. I used fat free buttermilk and light whipped topping. Many asked for the recipe, need I say more.
Mmmm! This recipe brings back childhood memories! My mom used to make this during the hot summmer months (she used only bananas in her version) - my siblings and I would go hog wild over it and beg for more. :)
I thought this was a pretty good recipe, I liked the buttermilk mixture a lot. The cookies get soggy REAL fast though, they have to go in just right before serving. I didn't think it was any good after one hour. I might make this again, especially if there are kids eating as well. Maybe serve in individual bowls/glasses, and just sprinkle the crushed cookies on top without mixing in.
I guess I fall in the minority here, but I really did not care for this recipe. All the ingredients separately are good, but together it just doesn't work for my palate or my family of 5 plus 2. The mixture tasted like cake mix- maybe I would suggest just ONE box of pudding that MAY help the thick rich taste. (This would taste better if it had a light and airy taste. -It doesn’t) I gave it two stars only because I like the fruit and cool whip.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2005
This was DELISH! There were five of us at dinner and I had individual portions, so I added the crushed cookies to individual servings. Otherwise, if you put all the cookies directly into ALL the salad, the cookies get mushy if you don't eat all the salad at one sitting.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2002
Everybody loved this and everyone wanted the recipe. You could serve this without the cookies, but the cookies give it that extra goodness.
I made this for my 4-year-old's preschool birthday party -- a HUGE hit with kids and teachers alike. Definitely a keeper, and could be made with any of your favorite cookies -- I happen to love "Fudge Stripes"!
I love this recipe. I am surprised it is not more commonly known because it is so yummy. You will have to search far and wide to find an easier to prepare salad. Wait till you are ready to serve this before you add the cookies if you like them crunchy.
I've made this salad for a couple of years now and it is always a success. The recipe I have is called Buttermilk Salad. It doesn't sound as appealing as a Cookie Salad, but either way it's great....simple to prepare....pretty presentation.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2000
My family has been serving this salad at Easter Dinner for years! It's a light salad. All the kids go crazy over this salad!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2001
Very good. People may be reluctant to try but once they do you won't have leftovers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2002
This recipe is so yummy!!! I made it for a church social and several people couldn't wait to eat it! It's one of my new favorite recipes. Thank you!
This is really good. The only problem is that I gave the recipe to my family members and now they make it ALL THE TIME, so I have gotten sick of it. But it is quick and easy and a real crowd pleaser. Not recommended for daily consumption.
I cut this recipe in half to make a small bowl of this dessert for just four people. I used sugar free cheesecake pudding, half a tub of "free" whipped topping, 1-8 ounce can crushed pineapple and 1-11 ounce can mandarin oranges and two 100 calorie packs of the mini fudge stripe cookies. I took a taste of it and you totally can't tell that I used lighter ingredients. It's going to be really hard to keep out of this until after dinner. This is darn tasty. I loved that this came together with things I had in my deep freeze/pantry. I think this would be good with crushed chocolate covered grahams, too.
I love this salad! It is always a huge hit at potlucks. I like to use crushed pineapple instead of chunks and the whole package of cookies. I also find that it is much better the next day, after the cookies have gotten a little soggy!
I had this salad for the first time last month at a family dinner. I was praising my aunt for making this, I thought it was so delicious that it was the only thing i went back to get seconds of. I didn't get a chance to get the recipe from her but I just happened to stumble across it on AR! This recipe is perfect I love it!! If you make it for a party be prepared for people to ask for the recipe!! So good!
I wasn't going to make this. I kept going back & forth. It seemed so odd to me, but I was so intrigued..it was awesome! I used a little less puddingmix...maybe 2/3 a pakg (for a halved recipe) I will definately be making this again. Update: I made this again but did not have buttermilk. I used the vinegar/milk trick to compensate...it was NOT the same. I would not recommend doing this...so much better with real buttermilk.
This dessert was a hit at our family game night last night. My stepdad is a diabetic and I wanted to be sure to make a dessert that he could eat as well. I used sugar free ingredients instead and it was still fantastic. The taste is rich, creamy with a splash of citrus flavor. The best part is that it can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. I think I let mine chill in the fridge for a little less than an hour while we were eating dinner. I rated this as 5 Stars because its fast, tasty and can be changed up in so many different ways. This will defintely be something I make again in the near future! Thanks for sharing this fantastic recipe! :)
Absolutely YUMMY! I actually used cheesecake instant pudding. And instead of pineapple, I added some bananas(slightly green). This was a huge hit! Its almost a dessert! Add cookies about an hour before serving. Also, draining the fruit REALLY well, is important. You don't want leftovers, otherwise the cookies are soggy. So make sure it gets eaten! It is always a hit!
I love this dish im like a little kid at Christmas when I make this and my husband goes to town on it We use crushed pineapple though and surprisingly it makes a big difference so try that if you like the recipe.
Excellent!!! Almost dessert. Made this for a potluck, but it made so much, that we kept some at home that I put in ice cream dishes topped with cookies for my kids. This is a great salad to make for potlucks. I did everything in advance and then mixed in the cookies about 2 hours before the event. Turned out perfectly!
This makes such an easy and delicious salad! I like to add more fruit to make it more like a fruit salad. It's good even without the cookies. You can also experiment with different types of pudding. I've made this many times and it's always a big hit.
The 1st day the buttermilk flavor was too strong. It seemed to mellow by the 2nd day. It was good if you like whip cream/fruit type salads. I think it might be better which just regular milk- or maybe half buttermilk and half skim. Of all the fruit salad recipes in the world this was just a smidge above average. I like the addition of the cookies but I do think crushed Twix would be better. I doubled the pineapple and used 1 15 oz can oranges. I will double the oranges next time too as there was plenty of the creamy stuff for extra fruit.
My dear SIL introduced this recipe decades ago, and it has become a family tradition. My kids (especially the males) fight over the leftovers every time I make it. The most important tip is to use Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies. ONLY Keebler cookies, as they can hold up to the moisture in this salad and won't get soggy. It's actually best when you make it at least two hours ahead. But, as my boys can attest, even the leftovers are delish!
I just made this for the first time to serve at family dinner tonight. I took a spoonful to taste it before putting in the fridge to set, and before adding the cookies (right before serving). OMG - its' delicious! I don't think it even needs the cookies - although the whole point of my trying this was to use up some of the Christmas cookies that I have around. This one's a new 'keeper'! Thanks!
Very good recipe. Simple to make. I tried it with both Snickers and Twix separately and it tasted great. Next time I make it, I'll try another cookie - maybe a simple chocolate chip. My 5-year-old son thought this was the best thing ever.
This recipe was just alright. I wasn't blown away by it, and neither was my boyfriend. I probably won't make it again, and it wouldn't be something I'd proudly bring to a family funtion or anything. The cookies were a unique touch though so I gave it 4 stars.
This is the BEST dessert!! It's so easy to make and absolutely delicious!! The ingrediants sounds funny together, but are great. I've tried to make a low-fat version, but it doesn't taste nearly as good. Make sure to get INSTANT pudding or it won't turn out right either. Make sure to buy the Keebler fudge stripe cookies, they're more crumbly and taste better.
I found this recipe looking for something to use up some buttermilk. It is really good. To be honest, I was skeptical about the need for the fudge stripe cookies until I tasted it with and without the cookies. Definitely better with the cookie cruncha and that little bit of chocolate. I only had one large box of pudding, 5.1 ounces, so slightly less than the 6.8 ounces two small boxes would make. I kept the milk the same and it seemed to be fine. Also, I used crushed pineapple because that is what I had but I think the pineapple chunks would provide a better contrast in textures. I would make this recipe again. Thanks for sharing it.
Hmmm.... Looks like my three star review is the exception here. I wasn't a fan of this at all. The concept appealed to me (and I've had a sweet tooth lately), so I whipped up a small (half) batch to appease my curiousity. While not terrible, I wouldn't make this again. If offered on a buffet, I might give this another go, but there would have to be quite a few less favorite dishes offered for me to do so. The star ingredient is what actually turned me off. Whether crunchy or softened, cookie bits in ANY salad are out of place, IMHO. I guess I'd just rather have my cookies with milk - as they should be eaten. :) Thanks anyways, JT!
I had a similar salad years ago using fudge striped cookies and was hoping this was the recipe, but I was disappointed. I thought there was too much pudding and that all the fruit and cookies ended up being drenched in pudding. The only changes I made were to use fresh pineapple and sugar-free instant pudding & fat-free cool whip and skim milk instead of buttermilk. I also only put in 1/4 package of cookies. It tasted good, but nothing special. I was looking for more of a fruit salad with a slight coating than this more soupy pudding salad. I'm thinking that 1 box of pudding would have achieved more of the result I was looking for.
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. My grandmother used to make this for us but never wrote down the recipe, and unfortunately, Alzheimer's has now locked away so many of her wonderful recipes. I was so excited to make this and be able to taste it again. Thank you!
Thank you for posting this recipe! I am in a new relationship and going to his brothers for Thanksgiving dinner. They had requested we bring the "cooking salad" they always bring. I had never made it so asked his daughter what the ingredients were so I could pick them up from the store. Then I was really confused as to how to make the salad. It's so nice to come to Allrecipes and know you can find anything you are looking for. I also added fruit cocktail as this is how his family makes it. Then added mini marshmellows for my own special twist.
Love, love, LOVE this recipe! It's definitely a classic in our area. I added canned blueberries this time and it was even better...almost tasted like blueberrie muffin mix. YUM! I did make it the night before and then added the cookies just before serving, but even the day after that, it was still good.
I'm giving this 4 stars because I felt that it was missing something I'm not really sure what. Everyone loved this but said it could use something. I'm thinking of maybe using chocolate whipped topping next time.
I have had this at potlucks but never made it myself. I decided to make it for my kids as a treat and they loved it! I expected this to be very sweet but due to the buttermilk it balanced it out perfectly.
I love this salad. It is definitely a dessert-type salad (much like a jello-salad would be). It's a great way to eat some fruit though! My friend has made this for me before, and then she had the great idea to bring the makin's for it camping with us. It was a nice treat for dessert one night! Easy to make and yummy to eat!
This is an every holiday demand. My favorite is biting into an orange, my goodness, DELICIOUS!!! We don't add the pineapple and the family voted against it. I definitely recommend giving this a try. I've yet to meet someone who does not like it. It's truly a crowd pleaser.
My grandma always made cookie salad for us growing up, so this was like a trip down memory lane. I brought it to a cookout and it was by far the favorite item. People went crazy for it. I added about 16 oz. of whip cream instead of 12 oz. to make it just a bit lighter. Be sure to wait to chill the salad and then add the cookies until right before you serve it so they don't get mushy. Definitely use the entire bag of cookies and the buttermilk if you want this to taste amazing. It's more of a dessert than a salad.
Two important tips: 1. do NOT crush cookies...instead, break up by hand, in to 4 or 5 pieces per cookie 2. Add red grapes, helps add some color plus provides fruit with a firmer texture to help balance the predominately soft textures in the salad
My family loves cookie salad, though we use both vanilla pudding and coconut cream pudding, made instead with half and half instead of buttermilk. It is also great if you scoop into cupcake liners and freeze! It lasts for at least 3 months unless you live at my house...at my house it's gone in a day!
This recipe is easy, great, and delicious. I have substituted regular whole milk for the buttermilk and cheesecake instant pudding for the vanilla and those work great too. This is one of my niece's favorite dishes!!!!
As another reveiwer suggest I made this with no butter milk and used crushed pineapple.I took this to a potluck at work and wow did I get praised :). Even the people that didnt try it asked for the recipe because of the rave they heard about it. thanx for the recipe
I perfected it with one simple change, use TWO whole packages of 11.5oz cookies. Crush one package as suggested and put the others in the food processor to turn to a coarse powder. It binds the topping together and makes it much more dense, like it should be imo.
I’ll admit I was a little skeptical about this recipe at first, but since it got such great reviews we thought we would give it a try. We followed the recipe exactly, except we used the full package of cookies. Took it to a BBQ, and the bowl was practically licked clean. We will definitely be making this again
I absolutely love this recipe! The buttermilk sounds awful but I promise it all works out! I always have an empty bowl when I take it to potlucks even if I double or triple the recipe. Once they taste it, they come back for more!
This was delicious and such a nice, light summertime dessert. The pudding holds up and didn't get runny despite the fruits. Made homemade buttermilk (2 scant cups milk + 2 tablespoons of white vinegar, let sit for 5 minutes). Only used 8 oz of Cool Whip (couldn't bring myself to buy a second tub, as I wasn't sure what to do with the other half of it), and it worked out fine. Can't wait to try this with bananas as others recommended! Also might try pineapple tidbits next time as the chunks were quite large. I was shocked that the husband who doesn't love pineapples loved it.
