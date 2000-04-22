Cookie Salad I

This dessert was a hit at our family game night last night. My stepdad is a diabetic and I wanted to be sure to make a dessert that he could eat as well. I used sugar free ingredients instead and it was still fantastic. The taste is rich, creamy with a splash of citrus flavor. The best part is that it can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. I think I let mine chill in the fridge for a little less than an hour while we were eating dinner. I rated this as 5 Stars because its fast, tasty and can be changed up in so many different ways. This will defintely be something I make again in the near future! Thanks for sharing this fantastic recipe! :)