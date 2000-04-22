Cookie Salad I

This is my mom's recipe, and it is delicious! It can be served as either a salad or dessert. This recipe can also be used to make parfaits. Simply layer the salad, extra whipped topping, crushed cookies and repeat. Top parfaits with a dollop of whipped topping. Or, to serve as a pie, pour into a graham cracker or cookie crust and chill before serving.

Recipe by JT jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the pudding mix and the buttermilk. Fold in the whipped topping. Mix in the pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges. Chill until ready to serve. Crush cookies and mix in just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 72.5g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 290.6mg. Full Nutrition
