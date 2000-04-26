Flavored Cappuccino Mix

Great mix - the powdered milk, sugar and creamer can be separated from the coffee and placed in a jar for a gift. Use any flavor of powdered non-dairy creamer to further flavor your cappuccino mix. Vary the amount of coffee granules to your taste.
I printed this off quite some time ago & love it! I have sold jars of it at my craft booth, and given jars as holiday gifts. If you increase this recipe to: 2 cups dry milk, 4 cups 2 TBSP sugar, 4 cups non-dairy powdered creamer, and 2 cups instant coffee, it fills eleven 8-oz jelly jars.
I made and put this into jars for Christmas presents in 2000. The flavor was real mild and I found that I had to use a lot of it to make a good cup, but then you could taste the powdered milk. It worked better added as a creamer to coffee.
I printed this off quite some time ago & love it! I have sold jars of it at my craft booth, and given jars as holiday gifts. If you increase this recipe to: 2 cups dry milk, 4 cups 2 TBSP sugar, 4 cups non-dairy powdered creamer, and 2 cups instant coffee, it fills eleven 8-oz jelly jars.
Pandamann
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2008
I have been using this recipe for a couple of years now with a little change. Using half of the sugar and 2/3 cups instant chocolate drink mix (i.e. Nestle Quik) it makes a great mocha cappuccino.
Well, I followed the recipe exactly, and then put the mix through a blender to get a nice homogenous texture. When I tried it (using 2-3 teaspoons of the mix, as the recipe states), it seemed really bland and watery. I added more mix, and found that 2-3 TABLEspoons makes a delicious cup. Typo? With that correction, I enjoy this recipe, and will be making it again. Thanks, Nancy!
I made and put this into jars for Christmas presents in 2000. The flavor was real mild and I found that I had to use a lot of it to make a good cup, but then you could taste the powdered milk. It worked better added as a creamer to coffee.
I found this so good, I make it in a food processor so that it is ground up fine. I enjoyed it so much, in one month I drank all that I had made for baskets for Christmas, have to make more, much cheaper than buying it in the international foods section.
This tasted really good and I love how fast and easy it is to make. I combined the ingredients with a food processor, which worked really well. My only complaint is that the non-dairy creamer has a strong artificial taste. I used regular vanilla flavored (not the sugar free or fat free kinds).
LKUHL
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2002
I sold this at a bake sale and I had people asking me for more later. My husband likes it too and he isn't always big on sugary drinks. A definate hit. A little expensive though with the powdered milk. I recommend making a really large batch.
I made this for my mom and grandma for Mothers Day. I put it in a cool little canister and made a ¨Coffee¨ themed basket for each of them. They loved it. Especially since my grandma loves instant coffee.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2000
I personally like this recipe and made it myself, but I would not recommend children using it unless they are teenagers. I find it to be 'dusty' and fear inhalation might cause some problems with younger children.
MISHIE10
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2003
I made this for my mom and grandma for Mothers Day. I put it in a cool little canister and made a ¨Coffee¨ themed basket for each of them. They loved it. Especially since my grandma loves instant coffee.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2002
Wonderful recipe - easy to make up - this is now my coffee every morning
I cut the sugar in half and added 2/3 C Nestle' Quik as mentioned by another reviewer because I like mocha. *In order to get a flavorful mug full, I had to use SEVERAL HEAPING TABLESPOONS of mix, and it still had a watery 'instant' flavor that I did not care for. 'Fire Side Coffee' is a much better flavored mix for instant coffee, I think.
I made this recipe and didn't like it much simply because it was rather bland. Then I was reading the back of powder milk box and discovered 1/3 cup powder milk is supposed to make 1 cup of milk. So after messing with the recipe with my kiddos (decaf coffee) we finly found we like it with far less creamer, more milk and added some buttermilk powder. The buttermilk makes all the difference. Yummy! I gave this four stars just for giving us an idea of where to start. Thanks! This year we are making up jars of this to go with the cookies in a jar. Yum!
This is really good. I used french vanilla creamer this first time I made it. Next time I make it, though, I will add less sugar and a little more coffee. This will be great for Christmas goodie baskets.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.