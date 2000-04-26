Flavored Cappuccino Mix

4.3
20 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Great mix - the powdered milk, sugar and creamer can be separated from the coffee and placed in a jar for a gift. Use any flavor of powdered non-dairy creamer to further flavor your cappuccino mix. Vary the amount of coffee granules to your taste.

Recipe by DANCINGN27

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 to 20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl combine powdered milk, sugar, coffee creamer and instant coffee granules. Store in an air tight container.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare beverage, stir 2 to 3 teaspoons of mix into 1 cup of hot water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 22.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022