Christmas Creamy Eggnog

This rich and creamy drink was especially designed for cold Christmas nights.

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat egg yolks until they are thickened and light. Gradually stir in condensed milk, sugar, vanilla and milk. Beat the egg whites until stiff, then add them to the milk mixture. Stir rum into the mixture (to taste). Garnish with nutmeg.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 125.7mg. Full Nutrition
