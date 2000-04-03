Christmas Creamy Eggnog

protein: 9.5g 19 %
carbohydrates: 28.1g 9 %
dietary fiber: 0g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 28.1g
other carbs: 0g
fat: 6.8g 10 %
saturated fat: 4.3g 21 %
mono fat: 1.9g
poly fat: 0.3g
cholesterol: 27.1mg 9 %
water: 207.9g
ash: 2.1g
vitamin a iu: 489.8IU 10 %
vitamin a re: 142.9RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 1.7RE
vitamin a retinol: 141.2RE
vitamin a carotene: 10.5mcg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.3mg
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin b12: 1.1mcg 19 %
biotin: 5.6mcg 2 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.2IU 1 %
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 14.1mcg 4 %
vitamin k: 0.6mcg 1 %
pantothenic acid: 1mg 10 %
calcium: 336.6mg 34 %
copper: 0mg 2 %
iodine: 76.2mcg 51 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 31.5mg 8 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
molybdenum: 7.8mcg 10 %
phosphorus: 277.6mg 28 %
potassium: 434.7mg 12 %
selenium: 9.6mcg 14 %
sodium: 125.7mg 5 %
zinc: 1.2mg 8 %
40 butyric: 0.2g
60 caprioc: 0.1g
80 caprylic: 0.1g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0.2g
140 myristic: 0.6g
160 palmitic: 1.8g
180 stearic: 0.9g
161 palmitol: 0.1g
181 oleic: 1.7g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.2g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.1g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.2g
alanine: 0.3g
arginine: 0.3g
cystine: 0.1g
glycine: 0.2g
histidine: 0.3g
isoleucine: 0.6g
leucine: 0.9g
lysine: 0.8g
methionine: 0.2g
phenylalanine: 0.5g
proline: 0.9g
serine: 0.5g
threonine: 0.4g
tryptophan: 0.1g
tyrosine: 0.5g
valine: 0.6g
alcohol: 2.2g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid milk: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 224
aspartic acid: 0.7g
glutamic acid: 2g
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
riboflavin: 0.5mg 28 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
boron: 51.9mg
chromium: 0mcg
fluoride: 8mg
monosaccharides: 0.1g
disaccharides: 10.2g
vitamin d iu: 94.4IU 24 %
vitamin d mcg: 2.4mcg
exchange milk: 0
phytosterols: 0mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.