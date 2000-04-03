Christmas Creamy Eggnog

This eggnog is pretty good. I'm still searching for the perfect eggnog but this is a good start. Here are some tips: - Use pasteurized-in-shell eggs. You can buy them by the dozen. They're found with the regular eggs. I use them when I make ice cream as well. - 5 oz of sweetened condensed milk is a little confusing. The store I was at sells 5 oz cans of evaporated milk, which may explain why some people complained the recipe was not sweet at all. Also, sweetened condensed milk is sold by weight, so a 14 oz can of it doesn't have anywhere near 14 oz of liquid. I took the recipe as calling for 5 oz liquid (more than half the can) and it still could use a little more sweetening. - When separating your eggs, remember the tiniest bit of yolk in your whites will keep them from getting stiff. This recipe is good enough to bring to my in-laws for the family gathering, but for that batch I'm going to throw in some heavy cream. It's still not quite rich enough. For my trial batch I did mix in a little cinnamon, and I think I'll also throw in some allspice into the next batch. All in all a good recipe. Flexible enough to play with and still end up with something drinkable.