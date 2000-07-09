Chicken Kiev

Chicken was very moist. I brinned it for 3 hours prior to preparation. Couldn't really taste the dill or the garlic - recommend using more of each and probably coating the outside just prior to the flour. Also I think cheese like fontina would be a great addition. I pre-softened the butter for 15 seconds in the microwave which helped blend the ingredients and shape it into the required rectangle. Also cooked in a pot instead of a pan. The oil was higher 2/3 up the rolled breasts and six minutes worked perfectly on both sides. Got a great brown this way as well. If you don't use cheese recommend a little salt. This dish has an excellent look just needs a little more flavor. I didn't use fresh dill (rather out of container) probably a mistake. I also might use boiled fresh garlic in the butter mixture next time.