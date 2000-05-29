Red Currant Pie

4.4
53 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

I got this recipe from a friend in Germany. It's a delicious way to incorporate red currants into baking.

Recipe by Patti-Bigtime

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 10 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Dough: In a medium bowl, sift together flour and baking powder. Mix in butter, sugar, egg yolks and lemon zest until mixture forms dough. Let rest in cool place for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Roll out dough and put into a springform pan.

  • Bake in oven for 25 minutes, or until golden yellow.

  • To Make Filling: In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Gradually stir in sugar and cornstarch; beat for 5 minutes. Fold currants into mixture and pour into pie crust.

  • Bake in oven for 10 minutes, or until top is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 114.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022