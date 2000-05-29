Red Currant Pie

Tastes like I remember Germany. Not too sweet; not too tart; just right but rich in flavor. We had picked most of the red currants and made jelly. Then the other day we looked and the currants that were left were dead ripe; kissed by the sun they were a glorious color. I saw this recipe on here last year and now thought I would try it. So glad I did. I am hoping my husband doesnt like it as I could eat the whole thing. I am not looking at the calories; I dont care. Lovely dessert. There are enough berries left to freeze a couple of bags so I will try using the frozen berries til winter and see if it works. I made it exactly as the recipe was written so that I could give it a fair review. It is excellent. Made this through the past winter, 2017, with frozen berries. Just add 1 extra tsp cornstarch and it wont be runny. It was wonderful at Christmas and for Valentines Day.