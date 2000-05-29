Red Currant Pie
I got this recipe from a friend in Germany. It's a delicious way to incorporate red currants into baking.
I got this recipe from a friend in Germany. It's a delicious way to incorporate red currants into baking.
Bravo Patti ! My husband and I have red currents growing in our garden for this very reason !We both know this exact pie from Freiburg,Germany ! This recipe is easy and very delicious ! I found that it as just as good to use my cuisenart for the dough and then just pat it in firmly into the pie pan . Put the pan in the fridge for 30 minutes and it is ready to be baked. Also the heat of the oven was 360 for the final 10 minutes. It also helps to use a "spring form " pan as it is a delicate pie.Read More
This was a huge disapointment. It was raw berries mixed in meringue. The berries need to be cooked much longer and more sugar should be added. Not much of a pie.Read More
Bravo Patti ! My husband and I have red currents growing in our garden for this very reason !We both know this exact pie from Freiburg,Germany ! This recipe is easy and very delicious ! I found that it as just as good to use my cuisenart for the dough and then just pat it in firmly into the pie pan . Put the pan in the fridge for 30 minutes and it is ready to be baked. Also the heat of the oven was 360 for the final 10 minutes. It also helps to use a "spring form " pan as it is a delicate pie.
This recipe is typical of southern Germany. You must remember that they are talking about FRESH currants, not the dried ones we find in the supermarket.
This was a huge disapointment. It was raw berries mixed in meringue. The berries need to be cooked much longer and more sugar should be added. Not much of a pie.
Yum, yum - I repeat - YUM!! We ate half the cake for supper. This deserves its 5 stars. In all of Allrecipies, I found only 2 recipies for red currants. Now I know yet another way how to use our bounteous harvest!
This pie was so good, my inlaws even liked it! I added 1/4 c. grated almonds to the crust and made the meringue with 3 egg whites, 3 t. cornstarch, and 2 1/2c. currants. It truly was the perfect combination of sweet and sour. To the person with the rock eating dog..perhaps you should stick to cooking rocks, this pie is spectacular!
We had to make this without cornstarch - substituted 4 tsps. of flour. It was still great, didn't even notice all the currant seeds! I think this would be good using other berries, as it lets them stay very fresh-tasting. Also, the crust did seem a bit crumbly, but we just patted into the springform pan and chilled it in the pan - why struggle with rolling it out?
This was yummy- I used currants from my parent's yard. I made this in a 10-inch pie plate instead of a springform pan. I didn't bother with "resting" the dough, and I baked the meringue at a much higher temp (like 400) until lightly browned.
This gets a BEST rating as it is the ONLY useful recipie for red currants that I have ever seen, other than red currant jelly. We have FIVE bushes of red currants and I needed a recipie or two!
Made this with fresh currants from our garden, and without any alterations or substitutions to the recipe. Company loved it. It's pretty simple. You don't have to roll out the dough, you can just press it into the bottom of a springform pan. Even easier. Can use raspberries also.
A great way to use that abundance of red currants from the garden! I like the sweet and tart combination. The proportions are a bit off, though: for a 9" pan, I used half the crust and I had to double the meringue filling.
Good but fairly sour. Loved the lemon in the crust, will keep this recipe just for the crust.
My guests found the red currants a little too tart for a whole piece of pie. I later cut it into squares and they were a big hit. I tyhink I will use the same recipe that way in the future!
Absolutely delicious and a wonderful use for the abunance of currants we have in July. The lemon zest in the bottom really rounds out the flavors.
My family and I are currently living in Germany (Stuttgart) and I had tasted this pie before at a local market. I loved it and wanted the recipe but my Germany is lacking. My German neighbor gave me a bowl full of currants and I knew exactly what I wanted to make. I was very happy to find your recipe. I did as one of the reviewers suggested and added 1 table spoon of water to make the crust a little more moist. Also, I did not have a lemon on hand so I used a lime. Made the crust then pressed it into an 8X10 inch pan, then put it in the frig for 30 min. After that I follwed as stated in the recipe. My family thought it was FABULOUS! I liked it so much that I returned some to my neighbor in her bowl. GREAT RECIPE...definately will make it again!
Having 5 large currant bushes makes finding good recipes top priority! We found this pie delicious. I plan to use it often this summer.THANK YOU!
The jury is still out on this one for me. However, my husband and company just loved it. I really liked the crust but it seemed too dry until I added some lemon juice to moisten it. If I make it again, I'll be sure to double the merengue part for a "higher" filling.
The boyfriend and I really liked the pie crust. We would give that 4.5 stars.. the topping.. only 1 star (if that). There are a bunch of red currants that grow down the road and we wanted to try a recipe using them. I searched for a recipe online to use them and found this one. The boyfriend considered the pie inedible without a whipped topping as the pie was simply too tart. We topped it with a vanilla whip topping (from Sweden) and the pie was terrific! It just needed a little more sweetening for our taste.
This is a really interesting recipe and GREAT if you love a tart and sweet combination. The next time I make this, I'm going to try cranberries as I've picked our red currant bush clean.
This is good. It's a great use for red currants. If you skip the dough chilling/resting and press it into the pan instead of rolling it out, it's pretty quick and easy too.
Family and friends in Germany make this pie every summer. It is a great recipe, but keep in mind that this pie is all about the contrast between the tart red currants (which can be overwhelming for some people) and the sweet meringue. Don't expect something pretty to look at, just enjoy the taste of summer.
This pie is excellent! I put 2 teaspoons of lemon zest into the crust - wow, what flavour!
Thank you so much for this recipe. Our newly planted bushes didn't give us enough fruit for jelly, but this was the perfect alternative. I took the suggestion of others and doubled the meringue, it was a good balance of sweet and tart. A nice light summer dessert to be made again next year.
I just made this pie, it is cooling off. Without trying it, I can only say it looks lovely. The meringue has swirls of red in it, and it is a combination of white, red, and golden. Can't wait to try it. My only note: do not bake the meringue filling at 325 degrees, do it at 400 F (200 C) and check it every couple of minutes after minute 7. I live in Finland, and plan on serving this with the whipped vanilla cream that someone else mentioned, it always works wonders for tart desserts.
The red current bush on the allotment has done well - I was tired of fiddling recipes so I used a purchased unbaked crust and simply followed the recipe for the filling. It took ten minutes to make and was great.
Of a German background, the first bite of this pie tasted familiar. I made several adjustments, using reviewer tips. The crust was soft and chewy, as I used honey instead of sugar and apple sauce intead of butter. Orange zest and juice were added and some whole wheat flour used. The merringue was doubled, brown sugar used in place of white and flour for cornstarch. What a wonderful way to serve up wild currants!
I have a bunch of currant bushes, and have been letting them fall off the bush, because I just don't know what to do with them. Well this year, I decided to harvest them and find something to do with them, and this recipe will be an annual event! I doubled the meringue as someone suggested, and just used a ready-made pie crust. And it turned out delicious and beautiful!
This is delicious! I beat the egg whites by hand and it still worked great. I had to bake it more than 10 minutes (I think I baked it about 20 minutes) to get a 'lightly browned' top. Red Currants never tasted better!
This is a big hit! Baked for 20 minutes though and meringue was still not browned so I put it under the broiler for 1 minute and it browned right up. Will definitely make again.
Wow this is different. It is tangy yet VERY sweet. Who knew my three year old would eat an entire piece. Gorgeous looking pie that would offset any holiday table.
It tasted very good. But the cake was very soft. I found that you really have to butter and flour the pan before putting in the dough. It stuck very bad and ruined the presentation of the cake. I will make this a again.
Tastes like I remember Germany. Not too sweet; not too tart; just right but rich in flavor. We had picked most of the red currants and made jelly. Then the other day we looked and the currants that were left were dead ripe; kissed by the sun they were a glorious color. I saw this recipe on here last year and now thought I would try it. So glad I did. I am hoping my husband doesnt like it as I could eat the whole thing. I am not looking at the calories; I dont care. Lovely dessert. There are enough berries left to freeze a couple of bags so I will try using the frozen berries til winter and see if it works. I made it exactly as the recipe was written so that I could give it a fair review. It is excellent. Made this through the past winter, 2017, with frozen berries. Just add 1 extra tsp cornstarch and it wont be runny. It was wonderful at Christmas and for Valentines Day.
Made this as is the first time. Terrific. Now I mostly just buy pie dough, bake a crust, and make the filling with whatever fresh fruit we have (blueberries, raspberries, currants).
I did not care for this "pie." It was a soggy crunchy mess.
AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS!! In less than 24 hours after baking this cake I've already forwarded it to four of my baker friends. Sure, it takes a long time to pick 250g of individual currants from their stalks, but it's well worth it, I promise. The only difference between my method and the one specified in the recipe is that I had to add water to make the dough stick together, but no big deal. I also used flour instead of cornflour and that was fine. TRY THIS RECIPE!!
I recently moved into a new house with red currant plants. I have never eaten currants and came across this recipe. I tried this recipe tonight and it is delicious! I only wish I had more berries to pick to make this again. When I made the crust, it was very loose, but I packed it down as suggested in another review.
Fantastic! I made small tarts in 8cm tart pans and they were awesome! The sour taste of the currants is balanced with the sweet meringue and they look super! I dusted them with a bit of icing sugar...alltogether they were a big hit. I used the exact recipe this time, but next time I'll use less sugar in the meringue. One tip: Don't skip the cornstarch, it makes the meringue stickier and more marshmallow-y, so it stays better in the tart pans.
I am so glad that I read the reviews as it saves my time by simply pressing the dough in the pan. I doubled meringue as my currants are very sour. I was not crazy about red currants but now I am crazy about this pie! I have plenty in my backyard. My German parents will be thrilled that I finally love them.
I thought I had lost this recipe and had to seek it out again. Phew. It's a lovely way to use up the glut of redcurrants. It's a bit like a Pavlova on a biscuit base, and you need to bake it for at least 20 minutes, not 10 (I have made this numerous times and had guests begging for the recipe every time.
I made this recipe as-written, but did need to bake for slightly longer. I had picked and cleaned all the currants the day-of baking. What we found was that the short crust was far too sweet for us, and within hours of baking the meringue started to become soggy. I think the meringue needed to bake much, much longer which may have helped. It was an odd combination of bitter, cloyingly sweet and soggy. I gave 3/5 stars because it has been humid here, and that may have impacted the results. It not being to our taste isn't the fault of the recipe. If I were to make something like this again I would reduce the amount of currants and bake longer.
I liked the idea of using almonds in the crust but I forgot, so I added it to the meringue. It turned out great! The meringue was like marshmallow fluff but the pie wasn't too sweet. I also added some water to the dough and then just pressed it into a pan after chilling it. I will make this again.
This is amazing! I did as ANIMAP suggested and pressed the crust into the pan and let it rest in the fridge for 30 minutes before baking. Also, I halved the recipe and baked in 2- 5 inch springform pans and it turned out great. I loved this so much, and I'm not big on fruit desserts and I despise meringue, so it had to be amazing to overcome those.
Bakery quality-I stuck to the original recipe except I substituted coconut sugar for white sugar in the crust and I skipped the rolling out and patted the crust directly into the 9" springform pan. I didn't let my meringue get as brown as the picture and it was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
I had some fresh red currants from my neighbor. I am so glad I found this recipe. It's a keeper! We love the tartness with just the right enough sugar to get the taste buds firing. My neighbor liked it so much she gave me more currants and I made a second batch the next day. I used a 9x9 pan and called them currant bars. They remind me of lemon bars only better. These are more interesting than the currant jam we've been making. We can't wait until next summer when the currants turn ripe again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections