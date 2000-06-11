Raisin Sour Cream Pie
Try this easy to make sour cream and raisin pie in a graham cracker crust. Serve with whipped topping.
This is a wonderful recipe!!! The only changes I made was that I put it in a regular pie crust (I had an extra) as opposed to using the graham cracker crust, and I made a streusel topping out of 1/3 cup flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, a teaspoon or two of cinnamon and 2 Tb. cold butter. Everyone raved over this...I'll definitely make it again!!! :) Thank you!!!Read More
I never would have thought to mix sour cream and raisins, but this a delicious pie! I'm not real crazy about raisins, so I only put in 3/4 cup, and it was still too much, will try 1/2 cup next time. Also it took longer than 40 minutes to cook, it was closer to an hour, but it was well worth it! My picky son even ate it. Will definately make again.
This pie is very delicious. This is a great choice for the holidays.
This is an excellent recipe. I've never used sour cream in a raisin pie and I was also skeptical but I needn't have worried. I followed the filling directions as listed but I did plump the raisins first. I also used regular pie dough that I had left over. I made the strusel topping as suggested by another reviwer and it was a great touch. This is going right in my recipe box..thanks for a great pie!
I'll admit......I was a little leary of the ingredients. They sound like a weird mix. I used fat free sour cream and a reduced calorie pie crust. I had to bake it about 30 min longer though. But this pie was fabulous!!!!
This was a wonderful pie that reminded me of a raisin pie I used to have as a child around the holidays. I made this along with 4 other holiday pies and the only thing I didn't like was that everyone ate up the raisin pie in just a few hours and I only got one piece! Next time I will make 2!
If you are a raisin lover, you will surely love this pie! It is simple to make, and the blend of spices is perfect. I made no changes to this recipe when I made it. Although good any time of year, it would be a wonderful accompaniament to the fall and winter holiday meals or entertaining.
I made this pie using a regular crust and struesel topping. Absolutely delicious. Amazingly simple and very old fashion.
This was very easy to make. My dad asked for sour cream raisin pie like he had when he was a child. So, this is the recipe I decided to try...Hope he likes it!!! I certainly think it tastes delicious but have nothing to compare it to. I did soak the raisins for 5 minutes in boiling water and I used regular pie crust instead of graham cracker crust. I will be making this pie for Christmas gathering this year! Thank you for sharing it.
