Raisin Sour Cream Pie

4.7
10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this easy to make sour cream and raisin pie in a graham cracker crust. Serve with whipped topping.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix sour cream and sugar. Fold in raisins and beaten eggs. Stir in vinegar, salt, cinnamon and cloves. Pour mixture into pie crust.

  • Bake pie for 40 minutes, or until knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 330.1mg. Full Nutrition
