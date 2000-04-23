Quick Cream Cheese Pie

This recipe is quick and delicious. You can substitute the flavor of the pie filling to which ever flavor you prefer. However, the strawberry is fabulous!

By Sarah

prep:
20 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread a thin layer of the fruit glaze onto the bottom and sides of the pie crust. Top with a single layer of fresh fruit.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Mix in milk until all cream cheese lumps are gone. Add pudding mix and beat until completely blended. Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping until blended.

  • Spoon 1/2 the mixture into the pie crust. Add another layer of fruit glaze and fruit, then the rest of the cream cheese mixture. Put on final layer of fruit glaze and fruit; top with remaining whipped topping. Decorate the top of the pie with remaining fresh fruit. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 33.2mg; sodium 495.3mg. Full Nutrition
