Quick Cream Cheese Pie
This recipe is quick and delicious. You can substitute the flavor of the pie filling to which ever flavor you prefer. However, the strawberry is fabulous!
This made a very good and very quick dessert. I pretty much stuck to the recipe except for the pie filling. Instead, I made the bottom layer with the cream cheese/pudding mixture. The other thing I liked about this recipe is that I was able to use all lowfat or nonfat items( light cream cheese, lowfat milk, a fat free/sugar free white chocolate pudding mix(instead of vanilla), a reduced fat graham cracker crust and lite whipped topping) and it was still really good. And I recommend topping the whipped topping with chocolate chips. This recipe was easy, looked good, and tasted great.Read More
I made my own graham cracker crust recipe from this site and I didn't use the glaze either. Also used frozen strawberries, thawed out and instant chocolate pudding since that was all I had. It was really easy and quick.
I used all low fat ingredients and it wa fantastic
I loved this pie! We picked our own fresh strawberries and used them in this yummy pie. I can't wait to pick more and make another one. I intend to try it with raspberries in July and blueberries during blueberry season. Can't wait!
I changed this up a little for a diabetic. Instead of vanilla pudding I used sugar free cheese cake pudding. A whole container of cool whip and mixed crushed pineapples in with the milk, pudding and cream cheese then topped with sugar free chocolate syrup. It was a big hit. See diabetics really aren't hard to cook for. This dessert has a total of 2gm sugars.
Had a hard time finding 3.4 oz box of pudding. Made my own flour pie crust (baked in oven for a few minutes before filling)& used real whipped cream. And of course the strawberries from our patch. Did not use glaze. My picky husband loved it !
This pie had a very good flavor. I used low fat ingredients and sugar-free glaze. The amount of filling was a bit too much for the size of the pie crust, and it was a bit messy to prepare. Great taste, though, and my family loved it.
Yummy! My three sons and hubby loved it! I used low fat whipped topping and added a box of vanilla pudding and a box of cheesecake pudding. Easy and delicious! Will definitely make again...and again...
Too much filling for even a deep dish 9" pie. I suggest using two 3oz pkgs cream cheese with 3/4C milk. I used one can of pie filling on top of the cream cheese/pudding filling.
Quick and delicious. I used fresh strawberry purée instead of glaze because that was what I had available. Otherwise made as posted. I decorated the top with strawberries and blueberries for a 4th of July cookout.
Easy to make , had ingredients on hand. Will make again
Love this recipe. I used frozen strawberries instead. I crushed walnuts and sprinkled on top. My husband and children loved it.
This is so easy and tastes great! I have used pudding or jello for the flavors. Added sliced bananas to a banana cream pudding flavor cream cheese pie. Yummy! Easy to make substitutions.
