Quiche Lorraine II

Bacon, eggs, cheese and onions. It's a delicious way to start a meal!

By Lynn

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line pastry shell with foil. Bake in oven for 8 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until crust is set and dry. Remove from oven and turn down temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Drain and reserve 2 tablespoons of drippings. Crumble the bacon and set aside. Cook onion in skillet with reserved drippings; cook until onion is tender and then drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix together milk, salt and eggs. Stir in bacon and onion. In a separate bowl, toss cheese and flour together, then add to egg mixture. Be sure to mix well. Pour egg mixture into pie crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until knife inserted in center of quiche comes out clean. If necessary, cover edge of crust with foil while baking to prevent burning or overbrowning. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 106.3mg; sodium 463.4mg. Full Nutrition
