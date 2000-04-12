Quiche Lorraine II
Bacon, eggs, cheese and onions. It's a delicious way to start a meal!
Bacon, eggs, cheese and onions. It's a delicious way to start a meal!
This quiche was very easy to make and tasted great. I used cheddar cheese because I don't like swiss cheese and I added a small amount of black pepper to the mixture before cooking.Read More
I made this for luncheon today and although edible and flavoured to a taste, the texture was rough. I put this down to the addition of flour and sliced onion rather than applying the French method (from Alsace-Lorraine) and incorporating duxelles into the custard, only takes a few minutes to whip up. Of course as a French women and French Chef I often express my bias for authenticuty. I prefer a French-Gruyere to the Swiss for flavour, and check the bacon for salt before adding it to the recipe. In my quiche I use 8 slices of smoked streaky bacon and 2 eggs and 1 egg yolk and I use double cream rather than milk. An addition of white pepper is essential. In France chestnuts often replace the mushrooms in the duxelles. Nevertheless my family finished the above pie and enjyed a good Alsace Reisling to accompany. I am still able to spend a month every year to visit my birth-home in Normandy and to eat, drink and converse on food and of course to enjoy the quiche of the region, made with tart apples, cambenbert, local ham and eggs, chestnut and truffle duxelles and creme-fraiche topped with fresh grated nutmeg and all in a beutiful pete-brise and specially knowing that, unlike Canada and the United States, there are no restrictions or additive imposed on the dairy products and flavours to die for. Bon appetite'.Read More
This quiche was very easy to make and tasted great. I used cheddar cheese because I don't like swiss cheese and I added a small amount of black pepper to the mixture before cooking.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe. It was so easy to make, and delicious. Even my meat-and-potatoes father raved over this dish. It tastes even better warmed up for left overs the next day. Only down side is that it takes much longer to cook than the recipe indicates. Other than that - divine. Will always use this recipe from now on. Note: Cooking time is more like an hour! Have tried this recipe twice now. love it, but it definitely needs much longer in the oven.
I added an extra egg and fresh mushrooms. I also used only 1 1/3 cups of milk and it came out perfect for us. My wife and I liked this a lot and both had seconds. If you like quich, you'll certainly like this. The left overs are were just as good the next day! I give this one five stars!
The main reason some had trouble with the cooking time is probably because they put a very cold quiche into the oven. Everything should be at ROOM temp to cook according to recipe. This rule of thumb goes for everything I cook. ROOM temperature makes it right on. GREAT RECIPE!!!!
This is an amazing and simple recipe for a classic Quiche Lorraine. I've made quiches before, not realizing that you need to cook the pie crust BEFORE you pour the wet egg mixture into it. I was dubious looking at my cooked crusts before adding the filling, but this was just wonderful. The egg mixture moistens the crusts to the perfect consistency of soft and flaky. I didn't change a thing either, which is unusual for me as I'm a born fiddler and substituter and this says something for the quality and reliability of the recipe. Really good!
I made this for luncheon today and although edible and flavoured to a taste, the texture was rough. I put this down to the addition of flour and sliced onion rather than applying the French method (from Alsace-Lorraine) and incorporating duxelles into the custard, only takes a few minutes to whip up. Of course as a French women and French Chef I often express my bias for authenticuty. I prefer a French-Gruyere to the Swiss for flavour, and check the bacon for salt before adding it to the recipe. In my quiche I use 8 slices of smoked streaky bacon and 2 eggs and 1 egg yolk and I use double cream rather than milk. An addition of white pepper is essential. In France chestnuts often replace the mushrooms in the duxelles. Nevertheless my family finished the above pie and enjyed a good Alsace Reisling to accompany. I am still able to spend a month every year to visit my birth-home in Normandy and to eat, drink and converse on food and of course to enjoy the quiche of the region, made with tart apples, cambenbert, local ham and eggs, chestnut and truffle duxelles and creme-fraiche topped with fresh grated nutmeg and all in a beutiful pete-brise and specially knowing that, unlike Canada and the United States, there are no restrictions or additive imposed on the dairy products and flavours to die for. Bon appetite'.
This was my first time making a quiche and this was a simple but delicious recipe. My family loved it. I made two pies and froze one. I added a little bit more salt than the recipe called for-1 teaspoon instead of 1/2 teaspoon. Careful pouring the mixture into the pie shell- it over flows. Probably my lack of experience. Served it with fruit salad. Highly recommend!
This is an excellent recipe. I have made this at least a half dozen times. I have added cooked fresh spinach a few times, and fresh sauteed mushrooms also. It's a quick delicious recipe...wouldn't change anything...well except for adding the spinach and mushrooms to kick it up a level. Thanks for a keeper.
Using milk instead of cream gives the quiche a light texture. I also added broccoli and shrimp for added flavour. Overall, easy and delicious!
This was great! I did make a few minor changes. I added about 1/8th tsp white pepper, 1/8th tsp cayenne pepper, and a little less than 1/8th tsp nutmeg to the egg mixture before pouring it into the pie shell. As another reviewer mentioned, I cut back the milk to 1 1/3 cups. My husband and I were VERY PLEASED with the results! Thank you for the recipe!
To everyone who thought it was missing something---it is. Nutmeg. A French reviewer noted on this site that you're supposed to add "muscade" but she didn't know what that was called in English. It's nutmeg. About 1/4 tsp adds a lot. A combo of leeks and onions is better than just onions. Also add about 1/2 tsp white pepper, and don't add the salt if you're using smoked bacon, which is usually salty enough. Use half & half for a better texture, and feel free to use Gruyere cheese, or to mix Swiss and Gruyere. You may need to cook longer than stated, up to about an hour to firm up the filling. The colder the quiche going into the oven, the longer the bake time, so I leave everything out to room temperature and it bakes in about 45 mns. The low temperature is a must because the eggs are meant to cook slow and low.
My family and I really liked this recipe. We're already making it again today. I also added abot 1/2 C. parmesean cheese
Perfect as written, simple and fast. I used 2% milk, which added just a minute or two to cooking time. I also used Gruyère (because it is my favorite swiss style cheese) and a Trader Joe's frozen ready-to-use pie crust. This is one of the easiest quiche recipes I have tried, and by far the best results. I love how well this set and cut. Perfect, don't change a thing!
This is good. I have a few suggestions to make this easier (my mother is from Lorraine and made quiches for us when I was growing up). First, feel free to use whole milk to give this quiche a lighter texture. Second, use a fork to poke holes all over the bottom of the crust before prebaking - it prevents it from bubbling up. Another option is to use pie weights but my mother's trusty fork is just an easy solution. Finally, just before putting it in the oven, sprinkle a bit of paprika over the top of the quiche. It doesn't add much flavor but it adds plenty to the appearance of the quiche. Bon appetit!
Absolutely ADORED this. Made it exactly as directed, using little green onions. Husband, 4-year-old and I ate it all up. Will definitely make again.
My first time at making a quiche and thanks to this simple flawless recipe it turned out great. Ate most of it before my husband got home from work *oops*! Lovely. I left out the salt as i used smoked bacon and added mushrooms and a little garlic too.
This is very similar to my recipe. It is very good! I make mine into indivdual tarts, putting the diced bacon, diced green onion & swiss cheese in tart shells, then filling 2/3 full with egg mixture, then a sprinkle of paprika. Then bake. Makes for awesome appetizer's for Christmas etc Also..I use half & half cream.
This recipe got raves. I added 10 slices of bacon.
I made this recipe exactly as written for a wedding shower, except I made mini-quiches in muffin pans (using Pillsbury prepared pie crust cut into 4" circles). I put foil over the crust to keep it from getting too brown. I was able to get 14 mini's from the recipe. Everyone at the shower wanted the recipe!
I used ham instead of bacon and a mix of swiss and cheddar. I would use less cheese next time. Even good made w/out the crust!!
Awesome recipe. I made it with egg whites, 2 egg whites = 1 egg. Also used cheddar instead of swiss, ham instead of bacon. Added mushrooms, and cooked them + onions w butter spray before adding. This cut down on grease and calories and tasted great!
I thought this quiche was very good, but not salty enough. Maybe I'm used to bad quiche, but i found i should have added more salt. It could have also been because i didn't have enough bacon, which dulled the flavor, and i used a homemade pie crust without a lot of salt in it and a mixture of swiss and gruyere cheese instead of all swiss. Suggestions: add more salt, mix it up with the cheeses (maybe pepperjack or some gruyere) and make sure you check it before you take it out of the oven. It took almost twice as long as the recipe says to get done.
I followed the recipe as written except for adding an extra egg (mine were pretty small) and not pre-baking the crust. My overall cook time was much longer than expected, though -- maybe my oven is flaky, but I baked the quiche at 350 for 70 minutes before the mixture set and browned up nicely. That aside, it tasted just great!
AWESOME!!! Way easy. Just like those who came before me I did make a few changes. I used cream instead of milk and I sautéed red pepper onion and mushroom. I also added more bacon. My husband said it was the best he ever had. Will be making this again for sure.
This is an excellent recipe and so versatile for personal tastes. I followed another reviewer's advice and used 4 eggs and 1-1/3 cups milk. I didn't have any swiss cheese so I used 1 cup shredded smoked combination cheeses (from Trader Joe's) and 1/2 cup cheddar along with about 1 cup chopped zuccini and 3 finely chopped garlic cloves, mixed in a little leftover chopped broccoli and sauteed with 3 pieces of chopped bacon (all I had left) and sprinkled with a light touch of Cajun seasoning. This was so delicious!! Although, I might use a deep dish pie pan as this did spill a little in the oven as it was cooking. Raised the oven temperature half way through to 350, baked a total of about 40 minutes. Next time I think I will try spinach, bacon and swiss or some feta. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I definitely will be making this again and proud to serve it to guests.
Good recipe but I'm french, my origins were in Lorraine and there's no onions in the real recipe of quiche Lorraine ! Only cream, eggs, cheese and Bacon ("lardons" in french). And a little of "muscade" (I'don't know the name of this spice in english). Bye !
I make this a lot and my family loves it. I do mine a little different. I use 5 eggs, 1 cup of half and half, 1 cup of swiss cheese and a dash of cajun seasoning plus the onion, bacon salt and flour.
This was fantastic. I chopped the onions very small so my kids wouldn't notice them. Sauteed them in butter instead of bacon grease. Used 5 eggs so that I'd have a little extra left for mini crust-less quiche for my gluten free child (but did not alter the quantity of anything else). Used half swiss and half cheddar so the kids would eat it and corn starch in place of flour (no gluten). I also added finely chopped steamed spinach. I guess I changed a lot but the bones of the recipe are great!
Delicious! I did need to cook it longer than the 35 minutes. I followed the recipe exactly without any changes and it came out perfect. It needed about 60 minutes to cook.
It was good, but there was still something missing. I'm not sure what it is, it may be just me. My husband loved it, he said it was the perfect texture (used evaporated milk). I'll look for more suggestions.
This recipe was delicious!! I used gruyere and swiss cheese and caramelized the onions with a little sugar otherwise completed exactly as directed. The pie was overflowing so I'd probably use less milk next time but it was so tasty I didn't mind. Had to stop myself from eating the whole thing. I think cooking the onions in the bacon grease is the key to this great flavor!
Made this as a light meal to serve 4. I figured we would have lots left but unfortunately everyone wanted large portions for seconds. Must make two next time around. Never seen a quiche disappear as quickly before. Lovely flavour, and a light texture. This is the best quiche I have ever made. Thank you for sharing this.
Great recipe, I would definately bake the quiche at 350-400 as it didn't get done for almost an hour at the lower temp. I added mushrooms, sauted with the onion and also some nutmeg and white pepper. Family loved it! Next time I might try adding some shrimp or crab.
This quiche is amazing! So fluffy and delicious! I put in 2 cups of shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese instead of 1.5 cups of shredded Swiss cheese and used Lactaid low-fat milk instead of regular low-fat milk. Since we don’t eat bacon, I put in a handful of bacon flavored bits (they taste exactly like real bacon!) into the egg mixture before pouring into the pie shell.
Excellent Recipe Base For a Vegetarian Quiche Lorraine, add two large leeks chopped, green scallions diced, one fresh red pepper diced, fresh parsley diced. I wanted to include fresh vegetables and spice it with nutmeg to taste. Served for Brunch with a Salad.
A snap to put together, this recipe produces a real winner that you're sure to repeat.
This recipe was the best quiche we have ever had. The children had second's. I cooked mine for 50 minutes and only put in 1 cup of milk, I put in 8 stripes of bacon cause we love bacon. It had lots of flavor and the texture was wonderful. This will become my only quiche recipe, it was also very easy to make!
Cooking time/temperature is way off on this recipe.
Lovely quiche -- I changed very little by using 5 eggs rather than 3, and I used half and half instead of milk, because that's all I had on-hand. Added some white pepper, but I omitted salt from the quiche, because the bacon and cheese carry enough sodium. We thought it was perfect. I used a ready made pie crust, but I must say that next time I'll make my own so that it will hold its shape and give me a more substantial crust. The ready made crust shrinks a bit too much during the initial baking time. As a side note, I wanted to experiment with some new small casserole dishes (about 1 quart size from Sur La Table). So I've also made this quiche without a crust and cooked it in the small bowls without oiling them first. They came out great, though next time I will oil the dishes a bit. Now I know I can make this for company in pretty casserole-type single serving dishes -- and without having to make crust if I don't have tine. Lastly, maybe it's just my oven, but it took a lot longer than 40 minutes to bake this. Just keep an eye on it. Great recipe, LADYNUSS.
This is the recipe I use everytime I make a quiche. I like to prebake the pie shell just a little to insure and unsoggy crust and 3 eggs plus 1 1/2 cups milk is the perfect amount for one pie. I add bacon or ham and cheese and onions, whatever. My husband even goes back for seconds. Perfect quiche.
this was soooo good! Only changes I made was to add potatoes that I had diced, seasoned & broiled and used cheddar since I didn't have swiss on hand, oh and diced tomatos. I baked this in a home-made pie crust I also found on here "Best Ever Pie Crust"...this combination made an absolute perfect quiche. Definitely making again.
Excellent! Freezes well too!
I thought it was great! I used 1/2 cup half&half, and 1 cup whole milk. also used cheddar cheese.
Simple and delicious. I confess that I ate half of it myself. Get the onions and bacon going while you make the pastry and it doesn't take long at all to make.
I made this for my husband last night who is not t all a fan of swiss cheese, but was sweet enough to humor me by trying it because I love Quiche so much. Not only did he love it, he took the left overs to work today to share with his assistant and brag about my cooking! Thank you so much for making me look good with this amazing recipe!
Easy and adaptable to use with ingredients that are available. I had only 4 slices of bacon, 1 c of milk and combo of cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Added an extra egg and threw it together. Delicious. Family really enjoyed.
I was torn between a 4 star rating and a 5 star rating, but since this got RAVE reviews at the baby shower I took it to, I decided to give it a 5. I too decreased the milk to 1 1/3 cup, and it was perfect. Other than that, I didn't change a thing (oh, except how I baked the pie crust...make sure to poke holes in the bottom, then cover it with foil, then weight it down with pie weights or dry beans...otherwise it will puff up and shrink). People at the baby shower were telling me it was the best quiche they had ever had, and when I made one for dinner later that night, my husband and I ate pretty much the whole thing. ourselves. Yum! :)
This is very good. I took the advise of others and reduced the milk to 1 1/3 cups. I added some white pepper and increased the salt to 1/2 tsp. It took about 55 minutes to bake.
This is my favorite quiche. Yummy with cheddar cheese if you don't have swiss. Also I didn't add salt because my bacon was already very salty. For color, chopped green onion or spinach works well.
My husband made this for Christmas morning brunch and it was delicious! Our family raved and had seconds. Whew. He did end up baking the quiche for an hour and ten minutes, but it was worth waiting for. Used aged cheddar cheese because we didn't have Swiss cheese.
Very good - everyone loved it. I used cheddar cheese as that was all I had on hand, and omitted the salt (I figured it would already be salty enough!). I did not pre-bake the pie crust. I put the cheese on the bottom and poured the egg mixture on top, which prevents the crust from getting soggy. I only give it 4 stars instead of 5 b/c next time I think I'll add some vegetables!
The best quiche I have tasted. My husband and 2-year-old son loved it, too. I used ready deep dish pie crust, leftover ham instead of bacon, and added spinach. Since the ham was salty and there is lots of cheese in it, I skipped the salt altogether. Turned out great. I cooked at 350F for an hour. Thank you for a great recipe. I will make this often.
Wow! My kid was looking for a recipie to do for a cooking class and decided that they wanted to do Quiche Lorraine. It was supossed to be healthy, but it tasted great.
Awesome dish! I need say anything more. Be sure to put the foil over the edges.
Loved this recipe because I didn't have evaporated milk, and wanted to use regular milk. I also played around with trying to lower the fat some by substituting 5 eggs (3 only whites) and using 4 pieces of bacon instead of 6. I also threw in some broccoli and baked it for closer to an hour until set. Yum!
I doubled this recipe and made one to save in the freezer and one to have for dinner and I am SO glad I did. This was absolutely delicious! I agree with other reviews that suggest cutting down the milk. I used 1 cup of light cream with a splash of milk and it was plenty to fill the whole crust. This was wonderful and filling, and so easy to do in advance!
Very good! Just had it this morning and will have it again! Another keeper!
This was my first time making quiche. Recipe was easy and delicious. Added the package bacon and thawed spinach. I doubled the recipe and actually have enough mixture for a third pie. Very good and tasty!
Great Recipe... jus remeber that the crust shirinks so don't put in too much filling.. but still GREAT
made the way the recipe says,it's just OK . The onion is overpowering. I don't care for swiss cheese in omeletes, or quiches, so i used white cheddar. The bacon was good, but it needs something added to it.next time I make this recipe, I'm omitting the onion, and adding either mushrroms or breakfast sausage. Hopefully, we'll like the quiche better that way.
Yummy Sunday lunch! Didn't prebake crust, but did start at 450 degrees for 15 min. then 350 degrees for 35 min. Perfect baking time. Used half & half instead of milk b/c I had on hand. Very tasty, thought next time might add a little garlic.
this was an okay recipe. I found it did lack a certain zing. Will go back to my old recipe.
I used left over ham and 4 eggs. I baked it for an hour. We were delighted!
I have made this in the past and it is always delicious! Like many others have mentioned, I allow for more cooking time and substitute half and half for the milk. I made it again tonight for our Christmas brunch and this time omitted the bacon and used sharp cheddar. My family LOVED it!!
I made this for my family and my fours kids all loved it. They asked me if we could have it for dinner every night. Finding something the whole family loves is quite a feat. Thanks. I did change a few things however. I added a 1/2 a cup of shredded colby jack to it and pepper. I used a store bought pie crust and didn't cook it first. I also baked it at 350 for about 45 mins.
Perfect just the way it is :)
After having made a quiche for the first time, and eating one for the first time, I have to say I don't know what all the rave is all about. My son refused to eat it after one bite. Husband and I decided it was ok for a meal when there is no food in the house. I think if I had cut down on the milk and used more egg it would have gone over better.
This was a really yummy quick summer dinner. I followed the directions with a few changes. I used skim milk and it turned out just fine. I also only had a small bit of swiss and munster was on sale so I used 3/4c swiss and 3/4 c munster cheese. I also added a few shakes of pepper. It was so good and very easy to make! It only took me 30 min to bake it. Icovered the crust while it baked so it didnt burn. Great recipe!
My daughter asked for this when she had her wisdom teeth out. I made 2 so we could all eat it. It was delicious! Only a small piece left over for her lunch the next day. I spooned the onions in before draining, just more flavor. It was perfect for her sore mouth and satisfied everyone's appetite. We will definitely be making this again.
Wow! Added mushrooms and used leeks which I sautéed. Used half the cream. Added thyme and a little nutmeg. Even the kids loved it!
Excellent recipe. Didn't change a thing and it was a huge hit on Christmas morning!
This is such a great and easy recipe! BUT instead of swiss cheese, I find Gruyere adds an extra flavour that is just perfect. Plus I used 1 cup of cream instead of milk. Cholesterol City but I'm going there happy!
This turned out excellent! I used Hormel Bacon pieces and sauteed the onions in butter
Great - the onions cooked in the bacon grease is perfect for this recipe
Good recipe! Per Sandrine's review, "muscade" is nutmeg. If you add it, only add a tiny amount. It perks up the flavors without actually altering the taste. I use cream instead of milk, as it makes the texture much nicer.
This recipe was very tasty. But I used a regular pie crust and it over flowed. Maybe needs a deep dish. Also, I didn't have an onion so I used minced onion instead.
My family loved this quiche Christmas morning (brunch). Classic and delicious.
Wow this dish was really great!! But make sure to have two pie crust, because the recipes makes more then enough for two pies.
This was very, VERY good. I added some chopped mushrooms to the onions but otherwise stuck to the recipe. This made a delicious light dinner with a big salad and some chilled white wine.
I followed the recipe precisely and it was wonderful...according to my family. I don't eat red meat so I didn't actually get to taste. They loved it!!
I have been using this recipe for five years. My family loves it. I made some changes; a 9" deep dish pie, 1 cup of left over baked ham from Thanksgiving cut up in cubes instead of bacon and 2 cups of mild shredded cheddar cheese. DELICIOUS!!!
This is a great quiche recipe. I did use cream instead of milk, and added a half a cup more of the Swiss cheese. I will definitely make it again.
I made this quiche for a Valentine's luncheon and thought this recipe was great. The only substitution I made was using turkey bacon instead of regular and no one even noticed. Since there weren't any drippings from the turkey bacon I cooked the onions in a little butter instead. I was very happy with the way this turned out and there wasn't much leftover after lunch!
Fantastic recipe. This was extremely easy to make. I used the Pillsbury pie crust and baked it in a deep pie pan. The recipe makes a lot of filling and if you use a traditional pie pan it will spill over. All in all very easy and delicious.
It was delicious, but difficult to get the mixture right and into the shell. I think thats' due to my lack of skill, though. The one quiche that made it turned out good.
this is the best quiche lorraine I have ever eaten!
This recipe was relly good, but it requires too much milk. In the future I would add only a cup of milk or even 3/4c. Otherwise it came out great!
I made this recipe Quiche Lorraine II. I used to cups of leftover ham from Easter, 1 onion, chopped; red & green peppers, and 1 cup of Cut broccoli..... used 3 eggs, 1 1/3 cups of 2 @% milk, the salt, 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheese and flour. I cooked the ham, onions, red & green peppers, together w/ tsp. oil. Cooked some broccoli..... Do my pie shell then when cooled, add the chopped broccoli. Then add the 3 eggs, the milk, and salt. Mix well. then I added the cheddar cheese, and the tbsp of flour mix well again. Then the meat and vegetables put in oven and baked at 325F for 35 to 40 minutes and everyone loved it. So this recipe is a saver for our family. Thank you ALLrecipes for such a delicious recipe. Hugs. grannyfrye
I never give recipes 5 stars because I always think something could be better. This recipe is perfect just the way it is. And, we enjoyed it reheated as well. Really delicious. PS - try it with cheddar or Mexican cheese mix for a different flavor. I can't decide which cheese is the best!!! I guess I have to keep making this quiche and trying new cheeses. :)
I made this last night, and followed the recipe exactly and it came out wonderfully. It was simple and delicious. I'll make a few changes next time, but adding mushrooms and maybe a little less milk, but it is great as is!
This quiche worked out great-mine are usually a runny mess! In this case the only sub I made was I used half lite cream/half milk. Very nice recipe, thanks.
It tasted great in the end...but the cooking time was completely wrong. Plan for about 2 hours.
Good basic quiche. pre-baking pie cruse is a good method for this type of pie.
Beautifully easy recipe! The only change I made was with the addition of a about 2 T. chopped sundried tomatoes in oil. I added them to the onions when they were almost done cooking and I had decreased the amount of drippings from 2 T. to 1 T. because of the sundried tomatoes. In addition, I used about 8 slices of bacon, which I cooked in the oven on an aluminum foil lined pan at 300 degrees until crisp. Before cooking, I sprinkled the bacon with just a bit of brown sugar. Quiche came out fantastic! I sprayed the pan with a bit of Pam so it didn't stick, put some beans on the foil before baking, and used a pie crust oval on top of the quiche to prevent it from burning. My husband kept asking what I put in it and thought it was some super fancy recipe. Funny how quiche when done well can have that affect. Thank you for a great recipe!
I couldn't find my quiche recipe and thought this was close to it...the only recipe change I made was to run the bacon in my little chopper with 2T parm. cheese and I like the added parm flavor in the quiche. Husband said yum with the first bite.
Made this exactly by the recipe (except used turkey bacon) for my boyfriend and he loved it!! It was easy and delicious!!!
We used Italian 5 cheese and Canadian bacon and we added mushrooms. It was divine!!
This is a nice, basic quiche recipe - however I doubled the eggs (6 eggs), added 1 can of mushrooms & increased the cooking time to approximately 1 hour. The mixture poured into the pie shell comes all the way up to the top, so I use a cookie tray to put the shell on before baking so that it doesn't mess up the oven bottom. I still cook at 325. You'll know it's ready because the extra eggs cause the quiche to "puff up" in the middle - once it does that, remove the quiche from the oven & let sit for 10 minutes as said in the recipe - comes out perfectly every time.
I made this on request for my daughter's French class twice last year. It's always turned out perfect.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections