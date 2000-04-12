Quiche Lorraine II

I made this for luncheon today and although edible and flavoured to a taste, the texture was rough. I put this down to the addition of flour and sliced onion rather than applying the French method (from Alsace-Lorraine) and incorporating duxelles into the custard, only takes a few minutes to whip up. Of course as a French women and French Chef I often express my bias for authenticuty. I prefer a French-Gruyere to the Swiss for flavour, and check the bacon for salt before adding it to the recipe. In my quiche I use 8 slices of smoked streaky bacon and 2 eggs and 1 egg yolk and I use double cream rather than milk. An addition of white pepper is essential. In France chestnuts often replace the mushrooms in the duxelles. Nevertheless my family finished the above pie and enjyed a good Alsace Reisling to accompany. I am still able to spend a month every year to visit my birth-home in Normandy and to eat, drink and converse on food and of course to enjoy the quiche of the region, made with tart apples, cambenbert, local ham and eggs, chestnut and truffle duxelles and creme-fraiche topped with fresh grated nutmeg and all in a beutiful pete-brise and specially knowing that, unlike Canada and the United States, there are no restrictions or additive imposed on the dairy products and flavours to die for. Bon appetite'.

