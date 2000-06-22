Pineapple Lemon Cheese Pie

4.7
11 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I've had this recipe for years and have made thousands. If I take it to any function I have to take several copies of the recipe.

Recipe by Penny

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pineapple juice and water until it makes one cup. Pour into medium saucepan and heat until boiling. Stir in gelatin until dissolved; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese, sugar and pineapple until blended and creamy. Slowly add the gelatin mixture and continue beating. Cover and refrigerate mixture until it begins to set; do not let it set up completely.

  • Remove from refrigerator and fold in whipped topping. Spoon entire mixture into graham cracker crust. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs on top of pie if desired and then refrigerate for about an hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 306.2mg. Full Nutrition
