Pineapple Lemon Cheese Pie
I've had this recipe for years and have made thousands. If I take it to any function I have to take several copies of the recipe.
This is an awesome bakery like dessert. I have made it 2 times and the second time I made it I had forgotten to get lemon jello but I had a tropical jello on hand wc had pineapple.orange, and cherry flavor and it was better than with the lemon jello. I will def try this recipe again and experiment with it bc it def has endless possibilities.Read More
This pie was okay, but not what I was looking for.Read More
I have been looking for this recipe for ages! My mother made it when I was growing up. There was one difference; she made her own graham cracker crust and put the dessert in a square pan instead of a pie plate. Then it was cut into squares for serving. This stuff is delicious! It's satisfying and not too heavy. It's always been my favorite dessert. I highly recommend this recipe.
This is a fabulous recipe! I was perusing this site for pineapple pie recipes, and couldn't resist trying this one, because I also love lemon pies. The flavor of the lemon and pineapple is well balanced, and the recipe couldn't be easier to make. I made my own crust because I wanted to use some ginger snaps as well as grahams. I also used low fat cream cheese and fat free cool whip and it came out wonderfully. If it's summer, I think a few slices of strawberry would go quite well with it. This has been an instant classic at my house and I've had several requests to bring it to dinner parties and cookouts. I easily give this recipe 5 stars for it's ease, the flavor, and the texture (wonderfully creamy/fluffy with the graham crunch).
I have made this a couple of times and every time, my guests rave. Always want seconds. I made one change....I didn't think the pineapple flavor was strong enough in the original recipe, so I double the crushed pineapple and used all of the juice instead of the water. Fantastic!
Five star, gourmet quality dessert. You will ABSOLUTELY love it! WOW...
excellent
Very good.
This recipe tasted REALLY good! My husband loved it and we will make it again.
