Simple Pecan Pie
A rich, delicious, and easy pecan pie.
This recipe does need a deep dish pie shell, however, if you only have a regular pie shell only use: 2 eggs 2/3 cups of corn syrup 2/3 cups of brown sugar 2 tsp. of flour 1 1/2 tbsps. of butter 1 tsp. vanilla 1 cup of pecans The recipe calculator doesn't do this calculation.Read More
I used this recipe for my first attempt at pecan pie because it looked fairly simple...and it definitely was! I followed the recipe perfectly and only changed to a deep-dish pie crust, which worked out well. It baked for 55 minutes before I pulled it out of the oven because it looked done. (Hard to tell with this type of pie.) Then I served it to friends after it was cooled down to room temperature, and everyone loved it. Very sweet and a rich, creamy consistencey with a crunch - everything a pecan pie should be. Thanks for the simple recipe!
Perfect 'as is,' no changes. My only advice concerns baking & prep. 1) Let eggs come to room temp. If you don't, the pie won't be done by the time specified, resulting in burnt crust & unset filling. 2) Toast the pecans in the oven until browned slightly, between 5-10 min after oven is preheated. It brings out their flavor & helps form a seal so they aren't mushy or hard to cut. 3) Using dark corn syrup, light corn syrup or Lyle's golden syrup (has maple flavoring) all net the same great results. However, in general, baking is a science & ingredients should be subbed carefully; guessing rarely works. 4) Bake on the bottom rack. This helps avoid a burnt crust, plus keep in mind that all ovens are different. I use 325 and cook until the middle no longer jiggles, checking at 40 and 50 min. I have another recipe that demands more pecans (wasteful), and I like a balance of filling & pecans. This recipe is a classic, and it's the only one I use.
Great pie, especially for a first timer. I live in the UK and used this for my first Thanksgiving..it was a great way to introduce my British friends to the holiday. Very nutty--also very rich but not as overwhelming as some pecan pies. It did take almost twice the given baking time, but I just left it in till the knife came clean as she said and it was fine.
OMG! This is the best and easiest pecan pie ever! It was the first one I ever made because I had heard it was difficult, but this one was terrific. Only change I made was putting pecans on the top. Oh, and I had to use a deep dish pie crust.
I made this for my father's coming home party. Since he loves pecan pie so much, I got this recipe. It was so gooey and delisious, it my family chanting for more!
Tasted good, but I cooked it for 70 minutes and it still did not set up as it needed too. A little runny. I could have cooked it longer but my crust had had enough.
This was super easy! I had never made a pecan pie before and everyone loved it so much, that I didn't even get a piece! One tip, use a deep dish pie crust.
Didn't have any dark syrup, so I decided to try this recipe. Easy to make and tasted great. Used frozen pie crust and had filling left over. Will make again when I don't have dark syrup. Thanks.
A rich tasting pie that is super easy to make.
Everyone raves about this pie! Many pecan pie recipes are far too sweet. This hits just the right note. While traveling through San Saba, Tx, I picked up some of their famous pecans. They were perfect for this recipe. Remember to store your pecans at 35F or lower. Instead of using a pre-made frozen pie shell, consider using of the refrigerated "roll-out" pie crusts. Much better then the frozen. Be sure to dust both sides with flour for best results. When making the pie, one thing to be careful of is to not over-beat the eggs. If you do, you'll get an ugly crust on top. Also, instead of folding in the pecans, pour them evenly on the bottom of the empty pie shell, then pour the filling slowing on top. They will rise naturally to the top (if they don't, they're bad). And instead of the toothpick test, just test it with a quality quick-read temperature probe. The interior should be at 200F when done.
This is your classic pecan pie recipe. My husband's mother adds 1 tsp of lemon to her recipe. Hint: take some tin foil, cut a circle and place over pie so that it covers the outside entire edge of the crust - leave this on the pie while cooking and remove the last 10 minutes. This will keep your crust from burning!
This was a good and quick pecan pie. I used a deep dish pie shell and cut the corn syrup back.
This is a great recipe! Very easy... I make pecan pie for my family every thanksgiving, I'm the only one who can seem to make it solidify in my family lol. A few suggestions... Make sure you melt the butter... The ones with the melted butter seemed to turn out the best. But don't worry if you don't melt it all the way, it will still turn out :) Also, baking times on pecan pies, from what I learned over time, will always vary... so, with that being said... throw some foil over WHEN YOU FIRST PUT IT IN... and leave it on! It will cook all the way and should be perfect in the end... set the timer to what this recipe calls for... but when the timer goes off, chances are it wont be done all the way... so, shake it to see if the center giggles... if it does, it's not done! Set your timer for 10 minutes and just keep checking on it every 10 minutes. It will be done when the very center giggles only a little bit (if even at all)... but leave that foil on! This recipe is AMAZING the way it is... those are just a few pecan pie baking techniques.
first time making a pecan pie. My family was most pleased. Will make again!
I made a variation of this recipe: I cut out circles w/a cookie cutter, and put each one in a greased muffin tin, then scooped the filling into each one. It made 12 pecan "tarts" and they are so cute, and taste great! They popped easily out of the tin, and held together well. I was surprised though, they still required almost 50 minutes to set completely. Great recipe!
This is the perfect classic pecan pie. My mother always used white sugar instead of brown and it is delicious! One thing I found out the hard way, do NOT use an off-brand corn syrup! I made two pies for a family gathering using a store brand corn syrup with everything else the same and they NEVER did set up!! I made two more using Karo and they turned out perfect. I will never use an off brand again. Hope this is the answer for those who say their pie did not set.
I am not a pecan pie fan...but I made this for some friends of mine for thanks giving last year, and it turned out great! They loved it, and requested another...
takes a lot longer to bake than the recipe calls for
This is a very "full" recipe so you need a deep dish pie shell...which means it will probably take longer to set depending in your oven so you may want to consider foiling over your crust for the first 10 minutes or so to keep it from getting overly brown. Aside from that...YUMMY!
Awesome pie! Go no further!
Very basic pecan pie recipe. I made this for my ill grandmother and she loved it. I made it one time with the store bought crust and made my own crust another time. Results were excellent both times. Mine did take about 25 minutes longer to cook, so watch the oven time closely. Thanks!
I've made this particular recipe twice, and both times received rave reviews. It's the first pie to get eaten, and everyone usually wants seconds ((The second time I made this, I made 2 to cover all the "seconds")) It's a delightfully classic pecan pie, and the only reason it didn't get 5 stars is there just wasn't anything in the recipe to make it stand out against the hundreds of other pecan pie recipes out there. That being said, this gets a solid four, bordering on five stars, and is an excellent recipe for both pie veterans and pie beginners alike. I recommend adding 1/8-1/4 t of almond extract into the crust, as it really does give an extra depth of flavor your guests will absolutely love.
This was the first pecan pie I ever made. After looking over a ton of recipes I decided to go with this one. Oh, it was wonderful!!! I followed the recipe exactly, and had a hard time not eating the whole pie in one night! The brown sugar makes the difference to me! I have since made this pie 3 or 4 times and have gotten rave reviews from everyone who has tasted it, plus multiple requests for the recipe. Like others have said, you do need a deep dish pie shell.
For those who say that their pie does not set up here is some advice. When adding the 1 cup of brown sugar do not pack it. I just made 2 pies, one my daughter tightly packed the brown sugar and the other I lightly packed it. Her pie is soupy and mine is perfect. Just a thought.
This got 5 stars from everyone who tried it - they all said it was the way pecan pie should taste. I thought it came out pretty well for my first shot at a pecan pie. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is perfect the way it is. I cook it for 60 minutes. I do cover the crust with strips of foil when I put the pie in the oven to prevent the crust from overcooking. I've made this twice, and the next time I make it, I will cover the pie the last 10 minutes of cooking with foil because the pecans got a little more brown than I would like them. However, it tasted wonderful!
Excellet as is . No need to change a thing !!!!!!
Great recipe. I baked it for about 55 mins and it set up nicely. I did let it set for a couple hours before cutting into it. Yum!
My first time making pecan pie and it came out excellent. I cut sugar by 1/3 and used reduced calorie corn syrup. Very easy and delicious!
Delish! Baked it with a Pilsbury pie crust and covered the edges with foil. Added a dash of salt and toasted the pecans. And baked on bottom rack. This was my first pie! Def. A keeper!
Delicous. Have made it several times and always a big hit. Invited some friends to a Thanksgiving dessert gathering, husband said he would have to talk to the wife. Mentioned I was making this pie, and he said we'll be there, don't need to talk to her now. lol. This pie is a winner!
I made these for Thanksgiving, but since there was only 2 of us, I used the conversion for two and put them in the mini crusts. It was soooo good, and took only 20 min to cook. We had some extra, so I used it on top of a pumpkin pie. That was the best of both worlds!
I have been using this recipe for years and I love it. First found it on the back of the karo syrup bottle and couldn't get enough. Making it with brown sugar makes it even more yummy!
This is really good for no syrup. I will make this again.
made this ecipe for 2 pies over the weekend. rave reviews by all, rather sweet so next time I will definately use a bit less sugar.
Delicious! I have no idea why I feared making pecan pie all this time....this was an easy recipe. Thanks for sharing!!
This was the first pecan pie i have baked and this will remain MY recipe.........perfect
I made this for thanksgiving and it came out perfect! This was my first time making a pecan pie and it was so easy! Thanks for the recipe! My family loved every drop!!!!!
Made it for Thanksgiving and served with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla. Everybody loved it! Will probably try cane syrup next time vs corn syrup. It's a southern thang!
This was the best pecan pie I have ever eaten. My husband would not stop talking about how good it was!
Made this for christmas lunch and it was the only dessert to be completly eaten. Everyone loved the rich toffee flavour. Note to those who do not have pre-made "pie crusts" available; make sure your pastry isn't too thin as you may get some filling soaking through and leaking out as I did. Totally my fault and not the recipe!
I have made this pie 6 times over the past 2 years and it has been a hit every time! I have done the deep dish as well as dividing it into two regular pie shells and also used white sugar when I've not had brown. I would say that everyone's ovens are different so watch it closely, I don't normally need to cook mine any longer than 50 mins. and letting it cool on the counter for a while and then sticking it in the fridge makes it perfect. Family comes from 3 different states all demanding the pecan pie. Since some of the family is from Kentucky, I have even added chocolate chips for the derby pie genre. Thanks so much!
This pie was beautiful! I made it for a family get together, and many said it was the best they'd ever had! They even faught over the last piece (which I stole while they were fighting). I will use this recipe over and over!
Tastes like typical good corn syrup Pecan Pie. I stried doing the muffin pan suggesion and I did not have much luck with that.
Very very good. Simple and delicious just the way the recipe reads
This was my first time making pecan pie, and it turned out well, but waiting for a knife to come out clean caused it to be overcooked. I should have followed the advice of the pie expert who said it's done when it doesn't jiggle anymore. I'll definitely make this again.
I made this over Thanksgiving for the in-laws (who were already biased to the MIL's version), and everyone loved it! I took another reviewer's advice and doubled the recipe to make 3 shallow pies (instead of deep dish). I mixed in the pecans, but I think I'll just add them to the bottom next time since it was hard to pour the mixture in three pies without one ending up with all the pecans! Great pie! I'll definitely make again!
This Recipe is way to sweet and runny it didn't hold together. I would recommend finding a different recipe.
I also had to use deep dish crusts, but the pies were not done even in 60 minutes. I had to leave them in for a lot longer, then the crust around the edge was overdone. Not sure how to get around that... The recipe was easy enough for a 15 year old to do it almost completely on her own, though! By the way, I read in another review that they put the pecans on top. If you just add the pecans, they rise to the top on their own.
I only used a half cup of the corn syrup. I dont like them candy sweet. Turned out perfect and looks amazing. This was my 1st pecan pie. Very happy so far.
Simple and delicious- I am not a baker but this pie was flawless!!! Thanks
I made this tonight and it must have been the easiest pie I have ever made. It came out very well. Everyone loved it. I placed the pecans on top of the pie rather than folding them into the batter for a more decorative presentation and served warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy. Thanks for sharing.
Awesome pie as is!! My parents' oven is a little wonky so after the first 50 minutes of baking, I put foil around the crust to prevent burning, kept baking and then accidentally left it in for 20 minutes too long. The trick is, although the knife will come out "clean", there will still be syrup on it. Anyway, the extra time ended up caramelizing the pecans (candied!) and the inner sweetness wasn't too gooey, which ended up being a bonus for everyone in my family. Good luck!
I love a good Pecan Pie recipe. This one is simple and if you follow the recipe exactly - you will have a perfect pecan pie. Thank you for sharing - it is delicious!
Perfect! We had just purchased a pecan pie from the local market's bakery section. It is odd how they have a bakery section that says homemade, but the labels on their products list a hundred preservatives and unpronounceable ingredients.... so I found this recipe, and decided to try it. Followed it perfectly, and the pie came out amazing! No additions, or alterations at all.... and it was awesome! I can definitely see making changes and additions and what not, but not to make it better. The base recipe is great, but if you want chocolate, or less sweet, more sweet etc, then this is a great place to start for any pecan pie lover. Thanks for this, and good bye store bought!!! This pie was way better than the store bought ones... and we thought those were really good before trying this, so go figure.
This was my very first pie I made and this was awesome!I made it one day before Thanksgiving but the family ate it all up before then! One little tip though: You might want to melt the butter before mixing all the ingredients together. THANK YOU SO MUCH!
I had never made a pecan pie before- and since we just bought a house with a great tree, i decided to try. In the last 2 weeks I have made this pie reciepe 5 times. My husband LOVES it. I think you have to have a Y chromosome to LOVE pecan pie. It comes out perfect every time, and it doesn't taste as sweet as some of the store bought ones, so I actually enjoy eating this one! THANKS!
This is the perfect pecan pie. Just as good or better than the kind you get in stores or restaurants. I had a 9.5 inch pie dish, so I had to increase the recipe a tad, or it would've been way too thin. After reading another review, I learned that you can dump the pecans into the bottom of the crust before pouring in the filling, because hey! Pecans actually float. That helped! To make the pecan arrangement on top pretty, though, I sat them on top very neatly, and just pushed each one straight down into the mixture until it covered the pecan, and they floated right back up into place again. This is what gives them that sweet firm glaze that I absolutely love. Make sure the pie doesn't jiggle after baking- jiggling means its not done. The clean knife rule works well. Baked an extra 10-15 minutes longer for my slightly thicker pie. A huge hit at Christmas with my future in-laws. An impressive pie that's easier than it looks. Again- perfect recipe. :D
PERFECT yummy BIG hit at Christmas Dinner!!!
An excellent and delicious pie! I doubled the recipe and made two, and we gobbled them down. But the most bizarre thing happened to the pies--the bottom pie crust detached from the bottom of the pan and floated to the top of the goo, under the pecans, and baked there. It was an inside out pie! It was still really tasty, though (if difficult to remove from the pan once cool). It was just so strange... has anyone ever had this happen before?
This was my first ever pecan pie and it could not be easier to put together. If you're looking for pie that takes almost no time to make, with excellent flavor, this is it. MAKE THESE ADJUSTMENTS: Be prepared to add 20 minutes to your baking time (mine was still soupy after 60 minutes) the filling should form a dome at the center of the pie. Cover the edges of the crust with aluminum foil after 50 minutes. Other than that..perfect.
This recipe makes one awesome pecan pie. My husband LOVES pecan pie and is very picky about how they taste. He took one bit and OOOOed and Ahhhed over it. He said it was better than his mom's!! I think she uses white sugar vs the brown sugar in this recipe. Anyway, don't deviate from this recipe because it is perfect the way it is written!
Excellent recipe / I've tried other recipes on this site, and I didn't care for them. This was easy and delicious.
This pie received rave reviews at Thanksgiving. I did vary from it, in that I used half portions of light and dark corn syrup and half portions of light and dark brown sugar. I used "real" brown eggs, that are always better. I did mix together the melted butter (though I used Blue Bonnet) and flour before adding it to the mix. Also, I added 1 TBS Captain Morgan's spiced rum. Because I read that it requires a deep dish, I made the recipe, but divided it between two pie shells and added more pecans to make up needed volume. I also used the "Spiced Pecan Crust" recipe found here. Because of the two more shallow pies, I baked them for 40 minutes, and it was about perfect with my oven. My husband says this is the best pecan pie he's ever had!
This recipe is different from the one I have been making--my Mom's recipe--for over 40 years with white sugar rather than brown. It is easy and delicious and the amounts are exactly what our recipe is. I always use one of those pie crust shields to keep the outer crust from browning too much.
I made this with the Pie Crust V on here. It was very good! My husband RAVED about it! My brother, who doesn't usually like dessert, said it was the best pecan pie he's ever tasted. So...I will say this is definitely a keeper! :)
My first time making a pecan pie, my husband loved it. Very easy to make, and I thought the 9-inch pie shell was the perfect size.
This recipe is impossible to mess up. Tried it out today with a friend (it was our first time venturing into pecan pie making). We actually followed the recipe on the KARO light corn syrup bottle which IS this recipe except it says you can substitute margarine and doesnt specify using an unbaked crust. So we used I can't Believe It's Not Butter and a Nilla crust, don't think it was detrimental to the final product in the slightest. We couldnt even wait until it cooled, so delish!
My boyfriend LOVEDDDD this! This was my first time eating Pecan Pie so I have nothing to compare it to - but he could've eaten the whole thing right out of the pan!
Super easy and super yummy! It cooked much faster than 55mins in my old gas oven. First time I made this it way overdone, but the taste was still spot on. Second time I made this I only cooked for 30-40mins and it was much yummier. I used a store bought crust and it was still delicious! I will definitely continue to use this super easy recipe.
pecan pie is always good
Super-easy! My first pecan pie ever and it was a true success-THANKS!
This was the best pecan pie I've ever eaten. I used white sugar because I didn't have brown and it was perfect. I also used the pie crust tips from this site and they helped me make a better crust.
I tried this recipe as my first time baking a pecan pie and the flavor was great. It was easy to put together and very little time. However, I didn't realized how much it still cooks when out of the oven so the top was a bit hard to cut through. I will try it again soon and not cook it so long. My son and husband loved it so it's a hit!
Very quick, easy, and good. I followed the instructions exactly.
Great Pecan Pie. I did substitute Karo Brown Sugar Syrup for regular white corn syrup. . .really yummy.
I had a deep dish pie plate, so I followed the recipe by 1.5 times- I baked it about 70 minutes, until a knife inserted in the middle was clean - the results were fabulous. I took this to a Christmas party and received many raving reviews!
I’ve been making this pie for seven years now. It’s a family favorite, and my in-laws always request it for Thanksgiving. My father-in-law even asks me to make it for him for his birthday! The only thing I change is making brown sugar pecans to go on the very top of the pie. I love how pecan dense this is, and I want to make it even more dense! I do about half a cup of brown sugar pecans as a layer on the top of the pie. They make a lovely candied taste to the pie and give it a chewy texture.
I did this exactly as it was listed and it turned out great. Extremely easy and fast for a last minute desert if you have a pie shell handy.
this was my very first time making pecan pie, and it was very easy. and everyone liked it. even my own grandmother asked for the recipe. only difference i had was my pies were done in about 45 min. rather that 50-60.
My family loved it! I dont even like pecan pie, but this was great. It had a wonderful crispy candy top from all the sugar. I did have to bake it for 75 minutes
Super yummy pecan pie! This was my first time making a pecan pie and I was surprised at how simple it was. I used a store bought crust and should have read through all the reviews before baking, because it was really brown. Next time I will cover the crust with foil during baking to help reduce browning.
very easy and oh so good. too many calories though!
This has its good points and bad points...the good is that everyone loved it and scarfed it down during Thanksgiving...the bad point is that everyone loved it so much, I have to make 5 of them for Christmas and I am going to be worn out! *laugh* Ain't that great?!?! :)
Great recipe! This was my first pecan pie and it tasted wonderful. I used brown sugar but light corn syrup so it had just the right sweetness and wasn't too heavy. I also made this without a crust because I am allergic to wheat and it still came out great - I just had to take it out of the oven a little early.
This was great. It was easy to make, although I substituted walnuts for the pecans. Kept everything else the same, though. It was a hit with everyone and I'll definitely make it again!
One of the yummiest pecan pies I've ever tasted. Very rich, but great flavor. This was a big hit at Thanksgiving.
Maybe with one less egg this would have been okay. However, my pie was RIDICULOUSLY runny. I followed the recipe exactly as it said. After 60 minutes my crust was done and the pie was literally still liquid. This was supposed to be a birthday gift for my father. Oh well....guess he's getting a store bought pie.
This is the first pecan pie I have ever made. I followed this to exact recipe. It is delicious. It was so easy to make. I did use a deep dish pie crust. Makes a beautiful pie. Thanks for the recipe.
It did take almost twice the given baking time. Had to stop cooking it because my pecans were starting to burn. Never did set. Has a good taste. Will not try this one again.
This was my first pecan pie (my first pie ever, actually) and it was very easy and very popular at Thanksgiving dinner!
This recipe is great. First time making Pecan pie for me and I'm hooked on this one. Delicious and easy.
This was incredible. My pie was deep dish so to fill it up more I layered shredded coconut and chocolate chips over the pecans, before pouring the syrup/egg mixture on top. Barely made it until all my guests showed up. Too many wanted seconds.
Excellent. I was having trouble with my pecan pies not setting. I think the flour is the key. I also used white sugar and dark corn syrup and it was PERFECT!
This pie tasted like sweet eggs. Didn't like it. I was bummed.
I have make this a number of times and it is a big hit with the family. I know a few reviewers have stated that a deep dish pan is needed, but for this Thanksgiving I made a double recipe and used 2 regular disposable 9" pie pans - We're traveling and I didn't want to worry about coming home with the pans - Everything fit perfectly. I do suggest placing the disposable pan inside a regular pan before baking. It makes it so much more sturdy with all at ingredients. GREAT PIE!!
it seemed a tiny bit bland when i tasted the filling before baking, so i added about 3 tbs. of bourbon and a couple of pinches of salt. it turned out well...and it was easy. i will use this recipe again.
I just tried this recipe today and it is very tasty! I've not made pecan pie before and followed some other members' suggestions about melting the butter and using the same cup for the corn syrup and I lessened the amount of pecans just a bit. I baked it about 60 minutes, but I just used a regular crust instead of a deep dish crust. I will use a deep dish crust next time for a thicker pie. The flavor was very good and it's already half gone with only two people eating it so far. I will definitely use this recipe again!
