Simple Pecan Pie

This is a great recipe! Very easy... I make pecan pie for my family every thanksgiving, I'm the only one who can seem to make it solidify in my family lol. A few suggestions... Make sure you melt the butter... The ones with the melted butter seemed to turn out the best. But don't worry if you don't melt it all the way, it will still turn out :) Also, baking times on pecan pies, from what I learned over time, will always vary... so, with that being said... throw some foil over WHEN YOU FIRST PUT IT IN... and leave it on! It will cook all the way and should be perfect in the end... set the timer to what this recipe calls for... but when the timer goes off, chances are it wont be done all the way... so, shake it to see if the center giggles... if it does, it's not done! Set your timer for 10 minutes and just keep checking on it every 10 minutes. It will be done when the very center giggles only a little bit (if even at all)... but leave that foil on! This recipe is AMAZING the way it is... those are just a few pecan pie baking techniques.