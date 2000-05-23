Simple Pecan Pie

A rich, delicious, and easy pecan pie.

Recipe by EARTHYMOM

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place pie shell in a 9 inch pie pan.

  • In a medium bowl, gently beat eggs. Stir in sugar and flour, then the syrup, butter and vanilla. Fold in pecans. Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes; knife inserted in center of pie should come out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 72.9g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 219.6mg. Full Nutrition
