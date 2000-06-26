Peach Cobbler VI

This is a wonderful Southern recipe...very easy and tastes great!

Recipe by karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x9-inch cobbler
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and vanilla. Pour milk into dry ingredients, and then stir in melted margarine. Mix thoroughly.

  • Pour mixture into prepared baking pan. Arrange peaches on top and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

To use fresh peaches, you may substitute 4 cups peeled, sliced peaches for the canned peaches. To peel peaches, bring a pot of water to a boil. Remove from heat. Carefully drop peaches into hot water; let stand for 1 minute. Use a slotted spoon to transfer peaches to an ice water bath; when peaches are cool enough to handle, skin will slip right off.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 383mg. Full Nutrition
