Peach Cobbler VI

Directions
Editor's Note:
To use fresh peaches, you may substitute 4 cups peeled, sliced peaches for the canned peaches. To peel peaches, bring a pot of water to a boil. Remove from heat. Carefully drop peaches into hot water; let stand for 1 minute. Use a slotted spoon to transfer peaches to an ice water bath; when peaches are cool enough to handle, skin will slip right off.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 383mg. Full Nutrition
I know a lot of people prefer a cobbler with a flaky crust, and if that is you try another recipe. I, on the other hand, love a thicker, cake-like crust. This crust reminds me of a good bread pudding, the edges have just a little crunch and the center is soft and custard like. If that is the kind of cobbler you preffer, then this is the best recipe. I did make a couple of changes. I added a 1/4 cup more flour and milk to make more crust, and I used a smaller/deeper baking dish. I had to adjust the cooking time/temp a little for best results. 350-375 for 30 minutes then bump the temp to 400 for 10 minutes. Be sure to keep an eye on it in the last 10 minutes since. Everything was set perfectly for me at the 10 minute mark, but we all know there are a great number of factors that affect cook time. Anyways, I'll be playing with this recipe some more, so if I come up with some bit thing that makes a significant change, I might be back.
thought this would be good since i mixed the butter w/ the ingredients (a little different than most recipes).... i did it exactly as described and it turned out kind of bready and not very moist. i'll probably go back to my other recipes on peach cobbler.
My family raved about this cobbler. Of course I served it with vanilla bean ice cream while it was still warm. It was so so good. I made this cobbler with two minor changes. I prepared this with about 6 large fresh peaches sliced thinly instead of canned peaches. Also, after it had been in the oven for about 5 minutes and had started to "set", I sprinkled the top with about 2 Tbl sugar and then continued to bake it. I imagine I will prepare this cobbler many many more times because it really was very easy and very delicious.
This is a little different than some other cobblers I've had. It's a really good throw together, ingredients are usually on hand. I've made this twice now and I followed the recipe the first time. The second time I made this, I put a bit of cinnamon in the batter and increased the amount of cinnamon by a little that's sprinkled on top. I thought it turned out better the second time. I will make this again!
My favorite canned peach cobbler!! This was absolutely delicious and gone in record time. I used dark brown sugar (lightly packed), butter instead of margarine, half 'n' half instead of milk, and added a bit of cinnamon to the batter. I also used Margaret Holmes O'sage Ragged Freestone Peach halves and pieces, chopped up a bit. (which, in my opinion, makes a difference). My cobbler was neither bland nor dry. This is an absolute MUST TRY recipe!! My mouth is watering thinking about it... To make it easier, I save my version as a custom recipe if anyone is interested.
This was very good. I made the first batch in an 8x8 pan, based on other reviews, and I decided a 13x9x2 pan would have been better. The batter was too thick in the 8x8 pan and it engulfed the peaches. The second batch, in the 13x9x2 fared better. Thanks for the recipe!
Okay, I read most of the reviews and this cobbler is divided depending on your own tastes. I made this twice over the weekend. The first time I made this I followed it exact and baked it in a 9x13 pan and my family devored it before I had a chance to get a little bite! I found it to be a bit mushy like and I did bake it longer than what the recipe called for. BUT I found it very yummy!! The next day we were invited over for dinner with the parents and I was to make dessert. My husband said I had to make this for dessert so off to the store I went to buy more canned peaches. This time I decided to double the entire recipe becuase we had a bunch to feed and I added a 1/2 cup more flour and a little nutmeg with the cinnamon. I had to bake it in a 9x13 which was perfect to use and baked it for about 50-55 minutes since the recipe was doubled. It turned out better than the first try just following the recipe as was. I really liked the recipe as is and I don't rate unless I find it to be five stars and before I made it a second time my rating was five stars!! I WILL make this again!! If you want the cake part to be more cakier than add a little more flour. I thought it was fabulous doubled so there you are!! I am usually a bisquit-y cobbler person but this was wonderful!! Thank you!!
Next time I will put it in a smaller pan or double the peaches and use some of the juice from the canned peaches. Other than that it was perfect, a hit at my new year's day dinner party. Served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, there was NONE LEFT!!!
This is my first time to make "canned cobbler" - this recipe is excellent and my co-workers could not stop talking about how delicious it was. I doubled the crust batter and spices plus used 3 1/2 28 oz cans of sliced peaches - served topped with redi-whip. This is an excellent, easy and quick dessert.
This recipe turned out beautifully. I made the cobbler in a 9x9 pan. It was in the oven for about 40 minutes. I also followed other reviews, by placing the peaches on the bottom of the pan and then the batter on top. I would also recommend putting 1/4 of the 1/2 cup brown sugar into the batter. Then use the leftover 1/4 brown sugar with the cinnamon to sprinkle on top. I will make this recipe again!
I've been looking for a peach cobbler recipe like the one my mom would bake when I was younger. I have to say this is pretty close! I like the cake-like crust. If you like it more custard-like, save the juice and mix it in. Instead of putting the peaches on top of the batter, I put the peaches in a 9x9 inch baking pan, then spread the batter on top of the peaches. The batter was a little too sweet, so next time I will maybe put only half the amount of sugars called for. To add the peach juice/syrup, I just put only 1/4 cup of milk and then added about 3/4 cup of the juice/syrup. It was really yummy and I can't wait to try it again!
Awesome, but don't forget to grease the pan. The recipe is missing that important step.
01/19/2002
This recipe was great.. I didn't have a large can of peaches, only small so I scaled the recipe in half and cooked it in a square pan. Cooked it for the same amount of time and it came out perfect. My husband and I sent the kids to bed and ate it warm with french vanilla ice cream. There's none left. It was heavenly! Now what do I say tomorrow morning when they ask for some?
I've never baked cobbler before as it is not a dish known in the UK. This recipe was easy, and it turned out perfectly. I prefer to cook with butter, so I subsituted 125 gms (4 oz) of Anchor butter for the margarine which probably improved the flavour. I served it with homemade vanilla icecream and everyone wanted seconds. I will definitely make this again.
I have been trying for 30 years to make a peach cobbler that tasted like the one I use to get at a place in Madison,Tenn.This one comes the closest and I will be making it often. Thank you so much Karen for ending my search.
Pretty good and easy recipe! I doubled everything and used a 9x14 pan. I melted the first stick of butter in the pan and incorporated the second in the batter. I replaced about 1/2 cup of the milk with peach juice and put extra juice in as I spooned on the peaches. I reduced the amount of white sugar. I reserved about 3/4 cup of batter to even out the ratio of peaches to batter and I will make a mini cobbler for dinner later in the week. I changed the baking method to account for my changes. I preheated the oven to 400 and then reduced it to 350 when I put the cobbler in. After 1/2 hour I increased it to 400 to achieve a nice golden brown top. The total time was approx. 50 minutes. Brought this to a large dinner party and everyone loved it.
My family loves this very traditional cobbler. The batter can easily absorb the liquid from the peaches; don't drain them! 400 degrees is too hot. The top of my first cobbler was very dark brown. Try 350-375 instead.
I made this for my husband and he absolutely loved it. It was such an easy dessert to make any night. I just put it in the oven before we ate dinner and when we were finished, the cobbler was also done. It tasted great right out of the oven with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream :)
I have a lot of canned pears, so I was looking for a cobbler recipe to use what I put up. Tried this recipe - but left out the white suger because the pears were already sweetened in the jar. Was great!!! The whole cobbler was gone in 2 days, and it's just my husband and I. Had it for snacktime and afterdinner dessert both days!!!! Never used brown sugar or cinnamon (with Pears) before and never mixed the melted butter into the batter, but both made the cobbler delicious and easy to mix. Will definitely use this recipe again and again.
I was searching for a perfect fruit cobbler recipe and am convinced I've found it. Not just for peaches either! I've done strawberry, blueberry, peach and apple with this recipe ...all with stellar results! We like to spoon it over ice cream ... or eat it warm right out of the pan. ;)
While I thought this was good--and it was certainly all eaten at my house--I was more impressed with the EASE it takes to make it. It's definitely a "cakey" type of cobbler, which isn't what I think of as a cobbler; I prefer a light, flakey, pie-like crust so I'll be trying the Old Fashioned Peach Cobber on here next. If you make this one, unless you like a LOT of cake/crust, you should double the peaches which will make it more 50/50.
Thisis a simple easy to throw together recipe that tastes like you spent a long time preparing! My kids ages 10, 9, 7, and 5 and me and my Hubby LOVE it!!!! We had this for dessert last night. No leftovers. :( But so easy, I can make more in a snap! ;)
This recipes is awesome! I'm usually not a fan of cobblers because the crust is usually flavorless and blah. This one is superb! I love the texture of the crust, so flavorful and light. This is a definite keeper! Thank you for sharing!!
This was really good. I don't like when people rate a recipe and then say the changes they made, but I am going to do just that. My changes were very minor! When I tasted the batter, it seemed really sweet so I added a sprinkle of nutmeg. I also melted the real butter in the microwave directly in the 9x13. Then I poured the batter in the butter and swirled it together, not mix it. I added raspberries with the peaches and used a large can of peaches. Then sprinkled it with cinnamon. I brought it to a memorial day party with ice cream and the pan was scraped clean and the ice cream never even made it to the table. I also had requests for the recipe. Thanks!!
This is the best peach cobbler I have EVER ate! Just took it out of the oven, added a little ice cream to it, and it was SOOOO good! Thanks for the opportunity to try such a wonderful recipe! And did you check out the nutritional info?? Not near as fattening and calories as most recipes on here for cobbler! WOW!
This is the most awsomely wonderful peach pudding/cake/cobbler thingee I've eaten in AGES! It's only hubby and myself, so I scaled recipe WAY down and baked in 2 ramikins (350 for 25"). Served with a dollop of ice cream (although I think whpped cream would have been just fine) and we were in HEAVEN! Thanks so much for recipe - we truly love it :) Note to self: drop to serving of *6* and use the tiny 1/2 pint jars of peaches I canned .... try blueberries as well - I bet they'd be smashing
This cobbler turned out nice and had a great flavor. I made it in the 9x13 inch pan that it called for in the recipe, but next time I will put it in an 8x8 pan. Was really good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Thanks for the recipe.
02/08/2003
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is the cobbler recipe I've been looking for. The brown sugar is what sets this cobbler recipe apart from the rest. I did make this in a smaller pan (square pyrex), and it turned out great. It's the one I remember from my childhood in all the homestyle and BBQ restaurants in Texas. Have tried other recipes and this one's by far the best. Thank you for posting this recipe.
03/26/2003
Very easy to make and tastes great, especially with whipped cream. I typically prefer making more complicated cobblers with fresh fruit, but when there's barely anything left in my kitchen, this makes the perfect last-minute dessert.
Excellent, simple recipe. To make it even more simple, I used self-rising flour and ommitted the baking powder. Works fine in either a 9x13 or 8x8 baking dish (add about 3 minutes cook time if using 8x8). Also, add just a bit (about 1/4 cup) of the syrup from canned peaches and drizzle it over the top before sprinkling cinnamon. Great flavor!
Delicious. I used confectioners sugar because I didn't realize we were out of regular sugar til it was too late, I also added a smidge of cinnamon to the batter and loosely drained my peaches as some other people recommended. This was more of a cake with peaches on top of it but none the less, it was fantastic. A KEEPER!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! It was so simple to make! Most of the items I already has on hand! The only changes that I made: I used an 8x8 pan (I think a 13X9 would make it too thin) also I added a bit of the peach juice and a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg to the mixture before baking. I know that I will not only make this again but I plan on sharing it with family and friends! Thanks so much! YUM!
Wonderful flavor! I used four 15-ounce cans of natural peaches because I wanted a little more fruit. I thought the cobbler part (my very fvorite part) had good texture and flavor. Making it next time, I would probably half the recipe and make it in a 9x9 pan in order for the cobbler to cook more evenly.
I did not like this recipe. My only dislikes were that the flavor of the cobbler wasn't varied enough (throw in some berries, then it will be fine) and that the crust was very soft and cakey. I prefer a flakier, biscuit-y crust. All in all, if you prefer a flaky crust, choose a different recipe.
The pressure was on. My father-in-law put in a request for some peach cobbler similar to one he had tasted at a local restaurant. He described it to me and after reviewing many peach cobbler recipes, I found this one. Let me tell ya'll, it was a hit. He loved it and so did the rest of the family. I used fresh peaches from an orchard up the road.
08/07/2006
This recipe was very good. I used self rising flour and it ended up so light and fluffy! We will definitely make this again!
I thought this tastes pretty good. It is also really quick to make. I have a favorite peach crisp recipe, but wanted to try something a little different and found this to use up a can of peaches. I was very excited when I seen a cobbler recipe at 100 calories! Then, I came to the realization that, as it only rises an inch in the pan, it is actually closer to 6 servings not 24. It is more than sweet, by itself, but it was still excellent with a small scoop of 1/2 the fat vanilla bean ice cream.
This was really yummy! I am only deducting a star because I like a more cobbler-y crust rather than a cake-like one, but the flavor was most excellent. I changed just a few things, some on purpose, some by accident. On purpose, I used more fruit than the recipe called for, and I used both blueberries and FRESH peaches. I added a bit of brown sugar and cinnamon to the fruit to get the juices going, and I decreased the baking powder by 1/2 tsp. to reduce the cakeiness. By accident, I didn't use the butter! My brain skipped over that part when I was reading the recipe, and I did not realize my mistake until the cobbler was done. I tasted it and, honestly, it was absolutely delicious WITHOUT ANY OF THE BUTTER! I'll try it with the butter next time (because butter makes everything better!), but if you want a lower fat, lower cholesterol version, the taste is still magnificent without all the butter! That should make this cobbler earn its fifth star back :)
I made a double batch. Double of the fruit and only one batch of the cake part. It was so easy and fast to make and the whole house smelled good while it cooked. At the end, none was left. I think that equals excellence. Thanks.
More like bread pudding than the cobbler my mother used to make, but my family loved it and have asked me to make it again. I was out of milk so I used evaporated milk diluted with water and it worked fine. I also added 1/4 tsp of mace and used fresh peaches. Vanilla ice cream is the perfect topper.
This is an old taste of home. This is the same recipe that my grandma and grandpa taught me how to make when I was a little girl. It is a wonderful dessert when you have a large crowd to feed and only a little money. We usually have all of the ingredients on hand, thanks for sharing the recipe.
Great recipe! I only gave it a four star because I had to add a strussel topping to give it a bit of a crispy crust. (1 cup brown sugar, 2/3 cup flour, 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup butter) My husband and kids loved it. My hausband said we should try it with blueberries next time also. We topped it off with some ice cream and it was wonderful.
Delicious. I used 4 fresh peaches instead of canned; And sprinkled on some fresh blueberris also. I sprinkled the top with cinnamon and brown sugar as suggested, not too much. Everything else the same. Next time i will use half blueberries, & 1/2 peaches. because the blueberries really make this. Everyone loved it. very easy to make. i will make this again.
Very good recipe. I used fresh peaches (7) instead of canned, and added some fresh nutmeg in addition to the cinnamon. Additionally, since I was using the fresh peaches, I stirred some of the white sugar, along with the cinnamon and nutmeg, into the peaches before placing them over the batter. I also used less white sugar than was called for, and it was still plenty sweet. Yum. I'll make again.
01/06/2005
This is a very good peach cobbler. It turned out perfectly.
I needed something sweet to give our new neighbors and this will definitely work! I cut down the sugar to 1/3 cup each, used butter and drizzled a little of the peach juice over the top. I did not decide to use a smaller pan till I had made the batter and realized like others that it would be a bit thin in a 9x13 so I used a stainless 8x8. Baked for same amount of time.
This is a great recipe to warm up the house with! I had all the ingredients on hand and it was a breeze to put together. I'm looking forward to serving it for saturday breakfast tomorrow too. A great version of peach cobbler. I did follow the advice of others and baked it in a smaller pan. It turned out great!
Delicious peach cobbler. I followed the advice of many of the reviewers, and used 2 cans of peaches, and placed them in a lightly buttered 9x13 glass baking dish. I doubled the crust, and made sure to liberally sprinkle the peaches in the dish with pumpkin pie spice. For the liquid in the recipe, I followed another reviewer's suggestion to use 3/4 cup milk and 3/4 cup peach syrup from the can. I could not have been happier with the results. My cobbler was done at the 45 minute mark, and I served it warm with vanilla ice cream. I will make this recipe again.
Sorry, really didn't like the texture of this one. I'm from the South and prefer the more cake like/even a bit crunchier texture - more like a cross between cobbler and crisp. This was very "puddingy" - The peaches self-destructed and it was just kind of gooey. I added a couple Tbsp. of sugar on top for a hopeful crunch but it didn't happen. Sorry.
I followed the recipe exact. The only difference was I used CANNED PEARS. WOW!!! This recipe is going in my "GOLD BOOK" this is where I only put SPECICAL recipes. SOOOOO GOOOOOD..EASY to make with any fruit...Thanks
I always wondered if using canned fruit in cobbler would be okay in a pinch and now I have my answer. Didn't care for this recipe at all. Without the fresh fruit it seems like a waste of ingredients and time. Very tasteless with odd texture, like a pile of soft goo. I will make the trip to the store for some fresh fruit next time. The recipe would probably be okay minus canned fruit, ick.
Delicious! It wasn't what I expected, but I was pleasently surprised with the crisp outside and the chewy inside of the crust. The vanilla really added a lot of flavor! I was short on peached, so I used half peaches, half apples, and it was great! A good thing to make with all this summer prouce!
Followed the recipe exactly and my husband loved it. I on the other hand didn't care for it. It was too gooshie. Also, it needed extra sugar & cinnamon sprinkled on the top because I felt it was too bland. Maybe vanilla ice cream also would have helped.
Very quick and easy. I reserved half the peach juice and poured it over the top before adding the cinnamon. The only problem I had was that I think this dessert would be better if made in an 8x8 pan instead of a 9x13 because as it is, there was not enough peaches - even when using a 29 oz can, and the crust/cobbler part was really thin. I might make this again if I baked it in an 8x8 pan.
I made this with fresh peaches from the farmer's market. I added 1/4 c. sugar to the peaches and added the cinnamon to the peach mixtue instead of on top. I also put the peaches on the bottom and jostled the whole mixture around a bit to have some peaches on top some on bottom. This was so delicious and not too sweet.
jlo
06/15/2012
I baked this peach cobbler last night, took a photo after set it down to cool, went to the store & when I returned home it was all gone aside from someone's fork & crumbs. So i'll rate it a 5, and i'm making another today so I can actually try it. **UPDATE 6/18/12 - I just made this again so I could actually eat some. I added fresh blueberries with the peaches, so good!!!
I cooked two of these and followed recipe exactly.......One I baked in a 13x9 pan was very dry and just ok...but the other I baked in an oval shaped bowl type dish and it was good. My husband loves peach cobbler and he liked it, so if you make this go with a deeper smaller dish and it will be better.
A great, easy cobbler! I actually like the softer texture of the cobbler but my topping was a bit crispy on top, which was perfect! I tweaked this recipe by using real butter. I also substituted the canned peach juice for the milk. Why waste it? I took the advice of P4C and added an additional 1/4 c. flour to the original recipe, for more batter. I also increased the peach juice by 1/4 cup, and in this way, used nearly all the juice contents in the can. Yum!
This cobbler was too dry for my liking. Next time I will melt some butter in the bottom of the pan before pouring in the batter. I will also drizzle a small amount of melted butter and syrup from the peaches on top before sprinkling cinnamon, sugar, and nutmeg on top. Has a good flavor, it just needs to be doctored up a bit!
Very good! Used fresh nectarines and strawberries from my garden. Melted the butter in the 9x13 baking dish..in the oven, then added it to the flour mixture...when it was ready to put in the oven..I sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on top....baked twice the amount of time this called for. Oh and I didn't have any milk - so I used 1/2 and 1/2
This is an outstanding example of perfection through simplicity! EASY!!!!! It comes out perfect every time. I add 1 (tbs) of Black Strap Molasses…and my family just goes crazy over it. It also helps the sugars to caramelize on top when it is done...and makes for a beautiful presentation. It also helps to balance all the flavors. I lay out all the large peach slices evenly in the pan….then I cut up the rest of my peaches into small chunks and evenly sprinkle them over the entire pan. When the mixture rises it blends very well…and it is even throughout. If you are a Foodie…you will love it!
There are two kinds of cobbler: biscuit and crust. If you prefer crust, this recipe isn't for you. But if you prefer biscuit-style, you'll never need another cobbler recipe. This one is simple and delicious! I used firmer, "just on the edge of becoming fully ripe" peaches so that they wouldn't get too soft and mushy during cooking. But that means I had to add 1 tsp sugar with the tsp of cinnamon when I coated them. Also, I put the peaches in the pan and poured the mix around them (rather than pouring the mix into the pan an putting the peaches on top). It worked out great. My girl never used to like peach cobbler, but this is now one of her favorite desserts. Thanks for sharing.
This was so delicious! The only modifications I made were healthy substitutions - I used Splenda's version for the brown sugar, white sugar, and peaches, and then used Smart Balance butter rather than margarine. It came out fantastic! Even my husband and children gobbled it up. So nice to have found this to satisfy my sweet tooth, but still stay on track with my diet!
