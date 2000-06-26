Peach Cobbler VI

Okay, I read most of the reviews and this cobbler is divided depending on your own tastes. I made this twice over the weekend. The first time I made this I followed it exact and baked it in a 9x13 pan and my family devored it before I had a chance to get a little bite! I found it to be a bit mushy like and I did bake it longer than what the recipe called for. BUT I found it very yummy!! The next day we were invited over for dinner with the parents and I was to make dessert. My husband said I had to make this for dessert so off to the store I went to buy more canned peaches. This time I decided to double the entire recipe becuase we had a bunch to feed and I added a 1/2 cup more flour and a little nutmeg with the cinnamon. I had to bake it in a 9x13 which was perfect to use and baked it for about 50-55 minutes since the recipe was doubled. It turned out better than the first try just following the recipe as was. I really liked the recipe as is and I don't rate unless I find it to be five stars and before I made it a second time my rating was five stars!! I WILL make this again!! If you want the cake part to be more cakier than add a little more flour. I thought it was fabulous doubled so there you are!! I am usually a bisquit-y cobbler person but this was wonderful!! Thank you!!