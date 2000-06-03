This was my first attempt at Gnocchi, so I read most of the other reviews before making these. 1st, I would have to agree that you want to add the flour a little at a time because you probably won't need the whole amount. I think I only ended up using about a cup and a quarter? 2nd using a pastry bag or plastic baggy with the corner snipped really works wonders for cutting these fast. Just squeeze and cut them right into the boiling water. 3rd when cutting, stick to the thin, 1/2" size suggested; the gnocchi will increase in size once cooked. I thought the 1/2" seemed way too small and thin, so I make a bigger cut, only to end up with meatball sized gnocchi. 4th DON'T overcook. I learned to scoop them out as they floated to the top instead of waiting til ALL of them floated. Some were overdone and watery. Others were perfect. Guessing the ones that floated to the top last were the perfect ones. They may float well before the time indicated in the recipe, so don't worry if they are, just scoop 'em out! Also, not sure why others had issues with too much moisture, but I cooked my potatoes whole for 15 minutes and they turned out fine each time. I used just enough water to cover them, so maybe that helped. I want to experiment with adding flavor to the dough portion, but didn't want to mess with the recipe too much until I had a couple attempts. So, round 3 I will probably try adding some basil and garlic powder or something to the dough to add a little punch to