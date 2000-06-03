Gnocchi I

This simple potato, flour, and egg recipe is one my family has used for generations.

Recipe by Anna

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Peel potatoes and add to pot. Cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and mash with a fork or potato masher.

  • Combine 1 cup mashed potato, flour and egg in a large bowl. Knead until dough forms a ball. Shape small portions of the dough into long "snakes". On a floured surface, cut snakes into half-inch pieces.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Drop in gnocchi and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until gnocchi have risen to the top; drain and serve.

Editor's Note:

Serve with marinara sauce or pesto sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 67g; fat 2g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 21.5mg. Full Nutrition
