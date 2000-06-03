Gnocchi I
This simple potato, flour, and egg recipe is one my family has used for generations.
Serve with marinara sauce or pesto sauce.
Great recipe - a few gnocchi tips: Work with pounds of potatoes since the sizes can vary so much. I boil the potatoes whole in salted water and them peel after cooling slightly to limit water intake. Press the potatoes thru a ricer for finer texture. When working with the flour start with 1/2 cup per 2 lbs of potatoes, gradually adding more until you reach the "right" consistency too much flour will they are stiff and chewy, too little soft and mushy. After cutting roll the individual pieces down a fork to create ridges and a dented center to pick up sauce. They should curl slightly as they are pressed gently down the fork. My Grandma added parmesan or romano to the mix for more flavor depending on the sauce used. They take practice but are worth it! Reivsed **NOTE..gnocchi is inherently 'bland'. The idea is to serve with a fabulous sauce (tomato based or garlic tomato basil oil, endless possibilities). I can't see stuffing a gnocchi..lol...wow no stuffing them. Vary flavor with salt and/or cheese but dont go crazy cuz then its not gnocchi. Good tip: let the gnocchi sit in the sauce for a bit before serving to infuse the flavors. Tip 2 - the dough will absorb moisture while sitting so you need to work quickly and reesstablish consistency with each 'rope' before rolling and cutting by kneading in a bit more flour til it is resilient to a light touch. LAST - Ignore any ratings below 5 :)Read More
help! what did i do wrong? i followed the directions exactly and the dough was very mealy and dry and i finally threw it out. has anyone had this problem?Read More
I have a tip for anyone who thinks the recipe takes too long - after I knead the dough, I put it in an icing bag, squeeze it straight into the boiling water, cutting it into 1-inch pieces as I squeeze. Great recipe!
Okay, I've never eaten a gnocchi before in my life, but from what I understand, the potatoes should be really finely mashed (by using a ricer or whatnot), and I have a suggestion to anyone wishing to get finely mashed spuds: Use a mixer! I'm using a stand mixer but I've used hand mixers in the past to make whipped potatoes (I never had mashed potatoes growing up, they were always whipped with a mixer). I cooked 6 medium-large unpeeled potatoes in the microwave in batches of 3 for 7 minutes per batch (turning halfway through), and then I let them cool slightly and peeled them (accomplished more easily with some napkins and towels, the skins just sloughed off). Put them in my mixer bowl, added 3 TBS butter, some salt, pepper, garlic powder, and nutmeg. Let them fully cool, then I added 2 eggs and mixed them in slightly with the beaters. By hand, I mixed and kneaded in the flour. I only used 3/4 cup, and it seemed good, so I cooked a dozen little gnocchi up. They were way too squishy, so I kneaded about another ½ cup or so of flour into the remaining dough. I snaked them out, cut them, and put them on a wax paper-lined baking sheet. I then put the sheet in the freezer. Once frozen, into a freezer bag! I cooked some frozen ones up to make sure they're great, and they were pretty good with a mushroom pasta sauce! Thanks for a fun recipe!
12 years ago, I turned frozen gnocchi into a pot of gooey mush. So I was a little skeered to try this recipe. Turns out that was unnecessary - this was crazy easy! Based on the reviews, I steamed 3 medium potatos in the microwave, so they absorbed no water. Once cooled I peeled and mashed them finely with a fork, then added the egg and just 1/2 cup of flour. Then I added 1/2 more. Then I dumped it on a floured counter and probably worked in another 1/4 cup total, rolling them. (I tried rolling them down the tines of a fork for the grooves... but that was not as successful. I ruined the shape without getting many grooves. A skill that requires practice, perhaps?) They were done in under three minutes, were light and just barely chewy. I made a pan sauce with 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp flour, 1/4 very thinly sliced onion, 1 mushroom buillion with 1 cup water, and some rubbed sage & salt to taste. Honestly, I'm already craving them again.
Excellent fresh recipe - it may be noted that it's best not to knead the ingredients like you would bread. If you pull the ingredients together quickly and then roll in a "snake" it will give you a lighter gnocchi . . . this recipe is great!
The recipe says to boil the potatoes until they are tender but still firm and I think that may be a little misleading for us first-timers. I thought my potatoes were like that, but they didn't blend very well into the flour mixture. Because of this, I couldn't form the dough "snakes" very well. But it still tasted good in the end. I think that I'll just boil the potatoes much longer next time.
Great Recipe! Simple and complete! The trick I found helped me was to work in enough flour so that the dough hardly "moves" when you stop kneading for a second. Once that was accomplished I rolled it into 1/2 to 3/4 inch ropes, chopped in one inch chunks, rolled it down the tines of a floured fork and boiled them in salted water 'til they floated for a minute or two! Great with Alfredo Sauce & grilled chicken or your favorite Spaghetti sauce! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This was my first attempt at Gnocchi, so I read most of the other reviews before making these. 1st, I would have to agree that you want to add the flour a little at a time because you probably won't need the whole amount. I think I only ended up using about a cup and a quarter? 2nd using a pastry bag or plastic baggy with the corner snipped really works wonders for cutting these fast. Just squeeze and cut them right into the boiling water. 3rd when cutting, stick to the thin, 1/2" size suggested; the gnocchi will increase in size once cooked. I thought the 1/2" seemed way too small and thin, so I make a bigger cut, only to end up with meatball sized gnocchi. 4th DON'T overcook. I learned to scoop them out as they floated to the top instead of waiting til ALL of them floated. Some were overdone and watery. Others were perfect. Guessing the ones that floated to the top last were the perfect ones. They may float well before the time indicated in the recipe, so don't worry if they are, just scoop 'em out! Also, not sure why others had issues with too much moisture, but I cooked my potatoes whole for 15 minutes and they turned out fine each time. I used just enough water to cover them, so maybe that helped. I want to experiment with adding flavor to the dough portion, but didn't want to mess with the recipe too much until I had a couple attempts. So, round 3 I will probably try adding some basil and garlic powder or something to the dough to add a little punch to
I grew up going over to my grandmother's house every sunday for sunday dinner with all my relatives and she used to make this. We now make this every sunday for sunday dinner, only i learned to make these a little differently than this recipe says...we boil the potatoes with their skins on and peel them when they come out of the boiling water. we then use a knife and a cloth to keep your hand from burning to peel them, and then 'mash' them with a ricer. a tip=mash in your eggs first before you add any flour, then add flour by the spoonfulls, dont just add all 2 cups at once.
This recipe was great! I have a few tips to share after making this recipe 3 times: 1) Use a food processor after you boil the potatoes to ensure there are no lumps left before you mix in the egg or flour 2) I usually mix in about a teaspoon of salt, and a minced teaspoon or so of whatever fresh Italian herbs I have on hand - rosemary, sage, or oregano work well - to the dough for more flavor 3) I've found that the gnocchi will often stick together, even after they're rolled in flour, and that makes them hard to separate once they're in the boiling pot of water. To prevent this, lay out the gnocchi (shaped, rolled in flour and pressed with a fork) onto a plate where they can stay separate, and stick them in the freezer for 10 minutes so they have a bit of firmness. 4) I boil fresh gnocchi in several consecutive small batches using the same water, removing the gnocchi with a slotted spoon when it's done so that it doesn't all mush together. (This isn't necessary if you've frozen the gnocchi for an hour or more.) Enjoy!
I thought these were great. Who knew that gnocchi was so easy to make? I am glad I gave it a try. I doubled the recipe so we would hae leftovers and I am not sure how much flour I ended up using. They were great. Thank you!
I feel absolutely brilliant! Who knew making gnocchi could be so easy and quick?!! I really appreciate all the reviews by those expert gnocchi makers; I found them most helpful in trying to figure out what the dough was supposed to be like. I did use the 1 cup potato (red potatoes) but only used a little under 1 cup of flour. I just worked in the flour 1/4 cup at a time until I got a consistency that could be rolled and hold its shape. I added a little chopped roasted garlic to the gnocchi dough. What I love about these is that no matter what the size of the cut, you know when they are done by them rising to the top. Mine held together beautifully, not one fell apart in the water. The dough was extremely easy to handle and the process was much quicker than I thought(under 1/2 hour from start to finish) I put my water on to boil at the beginning and by the time they were cut, the water was ready. I did the fork rolling thing but next time will just make a dimple with my thumb to help pick up some sauce. I salted the water really well and found they were not bland at all, not gummy, and they weren't the classic 'sinkers' as my Italian friend used to refer to them as. They were very light and tasted just like pasta. Used homemade marinara sauce over top and made a wonderful meal.
Great recipe! My husband and I though these were really bland, but they were still really good with a tomato sauce over them. However, next time I make these, I will stuff them with sausage or cheese. Great refrigerated and boiled later.
To add some tips from master Italian chef's take on gnocchi: only use one (1) cup of flour and add flour as needed until the dough doesn't stick AND use a ricer or at least don't mash the potatoes too much or the consistency will be too heavy and chewy. Great recipe!! Thanks so much.
This is one of my boyfriend's favorites. I make the gnocchi, boil them, and then sautee them with olive oil and pesto. I serve it in a single communal dish with plenty of crusty bread for soaking up the extra herbed oil. Yum!
These were amazing!!! I took the advise of others on this site and boiled the potatoes whole, let cool, and peeled. I used my food mill to rice the potatoes. To a pound of potatoes I needed 1 and 1/2 cups of flour. I got up and ate the leftovers in the middle of the night. Thanks for the simple recipe can't wait to mix and match sauces for these little bites of heaven.
Well, wasn't this simple! I could not find gnocchi in ANY of our local grocers, I was delighted to find this simple recipe and an especially good way to use my Thanksgiving leftover mashed potatoes! Use the simple rule I taught my boys when learning to cook. Follow the recipe, and then use your instincts! Make the dough like you would want to eat it. Not too dry, not too moist......make the gnocchi pieces themselves small enough to cook quickly & thoroughly. If they turn out poorly, try again! Dough is one of those things that just takes practice. Says the girl who cannot make a decent pie crust to save her life.......
What a great and simple recipe!! It was my first time making gnocchi and it was definitely a success. I used about 1 and 1/4 cups of flour and added it as I thought it was necessary (as one reviewer suggested doing). Next time I might add some seasonings just to experiment. Thanks for a wonderful and quick recipe.
Made these...after cooking and draining, fry on butter until golden brwon sprinkle with breadcrumbs ad serve as a side dish.
This is similar to my families recipe - my Nona came from Italy and her recipe was slightly different. Egg to flour is one to one and one medium potato boiled and mashed. Also, no one has mentioned this, but whatever you do, DON"T let them dry out completely. It will take you days to cook these puppies - if they ever cook thru.
Great basic recipe! The texture was really good, and plenty hearty enough to stand up to a strong lamb bolognese. I would just recommend two things: be flexible with the flour, and add as much as you need to in order to get the right rollable texture. Also, be sure you roll the rope thinnish, and cut small chunks-- they really puff up when you boil them!
This recipe was delicious, easy to make, I did add Parmeasan cheese 1/2 C and Garlic powder to the recipe, and everything came out great. I also added it to Cream of Chicken soup I had made instead of noodles, Tasted like Olive Gardens Chicken & Gnocchi soup.....
add a few tablespoons of parmesan to the dough and a bit of milk for authentic gnocchi.
Good! These are really easy to make and not as time consuming as others have made them sound. It might take a few tries to figure out just exactly how much flour you should use, just make sure to add it slowly and keep stirring! I served these with the Amazing Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce (also on this site) and dinner was so good. Between the sauce and the gnocchi, dinner was on the table in 40 minutes.
Loved this version of Gnocchi. I started making this a while ago, and now my 5 year old asks for it by name (which is really saying something, believe me.) One tip: If you want to save yourself a bunch of time, buy the steam and mash potatoes. While they are in the microwave steaming, throw the rest of the ingredients in a food processor. Once the potatoes are done. Throw them in, and mix the ingredients together. Makes a great dough. Less than 10 minutes.
you should not use russet potatoes. You will get a watery consistency. White potatoes work weel.
It was my first time making gnocchi, and I wish this recipe had included more tips on how to make them fluffy and well cooked. The gnocchi were doughy after they rose to the top of the boiling water. They were heavy, plain, and not as delicious as the gnocchi I've had in restaurants before. I'll try again though- this could just be user error. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was my first attempt at making gnocchi from scratch. I was a tad apprehensive about how well they would turn out. But, this recipe is fabulous! My man, who is actually Italian, said they were excellent! I added more potato (1/2 cup or so), some seasoning for flavor as other reviewers suggested, and cooked them a bit longer. Paired them with the creamy tomato sauce also from this site. My man kept asking what I put in it exactly, and where the recipe was from. Out of the park! Thanks so much for posting!
I really enjoyed this. I took advise and didn´t work the dough too much - the last time I made it, I vowed not to make it again as it was really heavy. Well, tonight it was as light as a feather, I am pleased to say. I made a very simple tomato sauce to and topped it all with cheese, which I grilled and strirred in before serving. Absolutely fantastic, thank you so much!!
Well, I'm not really sure what this was actually supposed to taste like, cuz I've never had Gnocchi before. It wasn't exactly easy, but after reading many of the reviews, I got some great tips. SUGARJO really seems to know what's goin on with Gnocchi! :D She's right, it's really bland! Also the tip to put the mixture in a pastry bag (I used an icing bag with a large tip ;) really saved time and sticky hands! I think I must've made it too sticky and not used enough flour. I wish that the recipe had said how many lbs of potatoes, though it did specify 1 cup in the directions. I will probably try it again though, it's different than noodles. :)
Maybe this is because of the flour I used... I'm not sure, but the didn't turn out so nice. Very chewy and a bit too dense.
This is a great and simple recipe. One suggestion I have is to bake the potatos until fork tender. They obviously wont hold any water and much fluffier. Also, let them cool completely in the fridge before adding flour mixture.
I've never been a fan of gnocchi before but since my boyfriend loves it, I decided to give it a shot. This was better than any restaurant gnocchi dish I've ever sampled! I went with a few of the suggestions to add a little flavor to the dough before cooking (I added fresh garlic, oregano, and a little Italian seasoning) It was perfect! Be careful though, it takes much longer to prepare than stated...
Very good basic gnocchi recipe, I had a little trouble kneading the dough, added some salt and pepper when kneading, the results were AWESOME, served with Cuattro Fromaggi Sauce (Four Cheese sauce) and it was a hit at my dinner party!!!
this worked great- i doubled the recipe and froze half. Advice for those planing to freeze- Lay the gnocchi on a cookie sheet in a flat layer. Put the cookie sheet in freezer for about 10 mins. Then you can put them in a bag and they will keep for months!
Perfect! I used this in chicken and dumplings. What I did was throw (ok, gently place lol) some chicken breasts (2 large or 3 small) into a crock pot along with 2 cans cream of chicken soup, 1 can chicken broth, a cup of diced onion, 2 stalks chopped celery, a cup of chopped carrots, and a sprinkle of thyme; cook that on High for 4 hours; take the chicken breast out and shred into bite-sized pieces; place the chicken back in the crock pot with the gnocchi and cook on High for another hour. An easy and healthy meal that is especially nice on a cold winter's day :)
My Italian neighbor used to make gnocchi for my family and I once a month. Since she moved away I've been pining for a recipe similar to hers. This is it! My entire family loves it when I make this. I was surprised at how easy this was to make!
I used this recipe as my guideline for making spinach gnocchi. I wanted to use up a potato and some spinach that I had lying around and it turned out great! I cooked the spinach down and put it in the food processor (probably 1/4 cup) and I added some of the potato to that to help it blend. Then I mixed in most of one small egg, and probably 3/4 of flour since it was a small potato. I paired it with my homemade roasted garlic cream sauce and it's a winner! for the sauce I used milk, a bit of butter, flour to thicken, parmesean cheese, chili flakes, sundried tomatoes and a whole roasted garlic.
Pretty good. It was a little doughy for me and really chewy. But after you got past that, it had good flavor.
When boiling the gnocchi, be careful about them getting stuck on the bottom of the pot - stir them a few times. Mine were a bit heavy - I may have overkneaded the dough. Tip to shape: lay a fork with the end of the prongs of the fork on the table. Take a piece of the gnocchi and flatten it on the prongs. Then roll the dough (like a tiny jellyroll!) downward. That way, you'll have little grooves to catch the sauce.
The recipe was fine, but the gnocchi were slightly rubbery, too heavy, and flavorless. There's an amazing ricotta gnocchi recipe on this sight that gives light, flavorful gnocchi and I will continue to use that recipe because this one isn't nearly as good.
If I would have known making gnocchi was this easy, I would have made it a long time ago. I seasoned the mashed spuds with S&P and some chopped parsley before adding the egg and flour. Also, I didn't measure the flour -- just added enough until the dough came together and was pliable, but no longer sticky. I boiled half (and served with Roasted Garlic Peppercorn Sauce) and froze the rest. Thanks for a super-easy (and delicious) recipe!
These were pretty good. I used some left over boiled potatoes from the night before and mixed in about 1.5 cups of flour (until the dough felt right). They boiled really quickly...they started to float in about 3 min. I served these with a simple marinara sauce, but I think they would be amazing with a cream sauce.
This is a great recipe. We put the cooked potatoes through a potato ricer to mash them so there are no lumps.
Add a little salt and butter for some extra flavour. Great base recipe.
This was very easy. Mine turned out well, and it was the first time I've ever tried making gnocchi. I microwaved the potatoes instead of boiling, and added salt to the mixture. Also, I started adding flour a cup at a time and kneaded until the dough felt firm enough to roll out. I didn't add the full two cups, probably more like a cup and a half.
Loved it! I made this with my four year old daughter. She loved helping out. It was delicious and every one was happy. The plates were cleaned quickly. My son wants to help next time and wants to eat it again soon.
I thought these turned out great! Not quite restaurant quality, but I think that is more to do with the cook than the recipe. I took the advice of others and added flour little by little - and actually used far less than called for. Also, for the record, I would say this recipe would never feed a family of 4 as a main course. Thanks for the recipe - I will use this often!
I doubled the recipe right off. Boiled half for dinner and served with exra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese.Turned out perfect!! I used an old fashioned dough blender to mash everything together. I put the extra on a cookie sheet in the freezer and then bagged them when frozen. We had those last night with creme sauce. Just as good the second time around and so much easier! Just dummped them frozen into the boiling water and cooked until they floated to the top. Thanks for an uncomplicated recipe!
This was like making dumplings without the chicken stock. The gnocchi tasted good, but it took a long time to make. I pre-peeled the potatoes and cut them into smaller pieces before boiling so they sucked up water like a sponge and took a ton of flour so the "snakes" wouldn't stick. I'll probably make this again, but won't use so many potatoes (5-6 small russets) as this goes such a long way. I made serving for six and barely used 15% of the dough.
Tedious, but worth the effort.
It doesn't get much easier than this! I am a beginner and I didn't mess this one up. I didn't measure out two cups of flour; I just added it as I needed it. Served this with spaghetti sauce, and it turned out perfectly.
Awesome recipe and very easy!!! As far as recipes go, simple ingredients. Made in no time at all. added to a thin white sauce with lots of parmesian cheese to make it a cream soup. Excellent!
Great Simple gnocchi recipe :). If you have the time, cook the potatoes in the oven (wrap in foil so they don't dry out). For adventurous people, jazz it up with some dried herbs like parsley or oregano. To make em fluffier, a add a teaspoon of baking powder.
Because of boiling, had to add flour to handle dough, but this made gnocchi rubbery! Researched and found that traditionally potatoes are baked for gnocchi resulting in less watery potatoes.
Great recipe!! I have made this twice. The first time I made it by hand as per the instructions the second time I used my kitchen aid mixer with the dough hook and WOW what a difference it made in making the dough. If you have a Kitchen Aid use it!!
This recipe was great! My 18 month old son loved it and it was so easy to make! I have to admit, I did cheat a little by cooking the potatoes in the microwave instead of boiling them. But it turned out just great!
These are nice to make if you are on a tight food budget! If I make them again, I'll definitely put salt and some italian herbs in the dough.
This recipe is very imprecise. I've had to play around with the ratios of the ingredients. Be sure to cook the potatoes with the skins on! Very important!
These came out perfectly! I added a couple tablespoons of rosemary to add a little bit of flavor to the pasta.
Simple, tasty, and awesome. Cant believe I actually made this from scratch! I dont think I boiled the potatoes long enough, or I didnt add enough flour, because the end result was more potato than anything else. I will keep trying this though, as I am not very good with baking or recipes that call for flour. I served this with some marinara sauce and it was great! In the future I will try to add more ingredients, or experiment with a different sauce.
Was it just me or did the mix become quite gooey? And then whan i kneaded it, it was just to messy! I felt like a kid playing with play-doe. The recipe said that the gnocchi would float to the top when done, but it still was a little raw in the centre. BUT it did taste good, with Dijon mustard and garlic added to an Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan cheese on top. YUM YUM!!
I had never made gnocchi before. I was pleasantly surprised to find it's not difficult at all and it is quite delicious.
I followed the recipe and ended-up with dense, hard dough balls. I could also taste the flour. I remember the gnocchi of my youth (made by my Italian mom) being light, pillowy, and only slightly chewy. It looks like others had great success with this recipe, though, so perhaps I did something wrong!
Mom says it might be the best gnocchi she ever had. They do turn out exactly like you want gnocchi to be: chewy and dense. Yum. When I made them, the dough was very stretchy and a little sticky, but I thought a test piece seemed dense enough and I didn't want to add any more flour... rolling out the 'worms' was almost impossible but it was easy enough just to cut a lump of it into strips, and then into little pieces.
This is a good, standard recipe for gnocchi. I found it to be very easy, the taste and texture were good- the key is to not overmix the dough, and I used 1.5 cups of flour in the dough, and the remaining 1/2 cup on the board to work into the gnocchi while I was rolling it. Remember- gnocchi is a pasta, so it doesn't taste like anything until you toss it in sauce!
My whole family raved about this. It's definitely a keeper. However I used 1 and a half cups of flour like others recommended. I also doubled the recipe. One think I might add next time is some seasoning, or maybe cheese to the dough, since it was pretty plain without it. But overall, excellent dish. I served it with meat sauce.
tried it with marinara. amazing
this tastes great but takes forever to prepare
This tasted very good. The problem was it would become a dough that could be shaped. All we had was a sticky mass, which we pulled globs from and cooked that way. The taste was great though. We used over two cups of flour, but still no dough formed. Oh well.
To those that ''threw it away because it was too dry''. The recipe is by volume , not weight , and even then flours vary in their level of absorbency. It you find it crumbly add a little more liquid, that's all. What a world we live in that someone would throw away perfectly good food because they failed to figure out basic cooking logic. And for those that find making a recipe time consuming, well yes, cooking requires time and effort. That's why so many nowadays do not cook, it requires effort. So if you are wanting to make ANY recipe from scratch , you may be well advised to consider that it will be a little more work than buying pre-made, but the taste and nutrition will be so much better. Perfect proportions for the basic gnocchi. Add herbs and even dried veggies to spice it up.
Very good recipe. I would recomend to cook the potatoes with the peel and peel them after cooked (and cooled). That way they don't absorb as much water and come out much better tasting.
Great base recipe. I cut out 1/2 cup of the flour & added 1/2 cup of grated parmesean cheese, also a dash of nutmeg, salt & pepper added some flavor.
Fantastic! Being a university student, having a simple yet delicious recipe like this is wonderful. I used a thick and spicy tomato sauce with mine, and just a squirt of ranch. Definately will do again! :D
Tastes like you want it to. To make a creamier, tastier gnocchi, I suggest a little less flour, ricotta, and salt. Now, you have a mouth watering gnocchi.
I love, love, LOVE this easy simple recipe. I got ready thinking it was going to take forever and it didn't seem to take any time at all! My hubs was super impressed. AND I paired it with the tomato vodka cream sauce from this site...My hubs said this was the best thing I ever made him!
I'm going to give this two stars because it has potential and is a good starting point. I've never made gnocchi before so I just followed this recipe using the reviewer's tip to add flour 1/4c at a time until the dough is the right consistency. It was quick and easy and the blandest thing I have ever put in my mouth. Even my sauce couldn't save it. I made again the next night and added salt, pepper and garlic powder which helped.
So easy, I abided by the other reviewers pound per cup of flour. I had a little less than two pounds of potato and used 1 1/2 cup flour. Great in the Safron Shrimp and Gnocchi recipe!
Never made it before and it could not have been easier. Not sure why other's had such a hard time?! I did add and ex ta 1/2 cup of mashed potato.
Great Recipe! I used these in a Gnocchi soup recipe and they were wonderful!!
This is the first time I ever made gnocci and the recipe was very good and easy to make.
Great recipe and very easy to make. I did use a ricer and they turned out great. I do think the key is to slowly add the flour so that they don't come out too doughey and are a bit fluffier. I was able to make them from beginning to end in about an hour and the kids loved helping.
This was a good basic recipe. The people that complained about the taste or texture probably just don't like gnocchi.
These came out great, very heavy to eat, but still great
I managed to work really fast with this recipe and not use up all the flour required. The end product was really light and fluffy. I think it was good, but my partner had some doubts. I think next time, I won't worry about working the dough too much and try and get all the flour in, I think that'll make it taste more like the kind they sell in restaurants and a little easier to shape and work with.
Pretty good, though I felt bad indulging in all the carbs! I used this recipe X 4. This was pretty easy, took me around 1 1/2 hour to have the full dinner prepared with sauce. Some tips, I peeled and cut the potatoes before boiling them. After they were done boiling, I lightly used potato masher than used a whisk. This made the potatoes smooth and fluffy. I then added 3 pinches of salt and 2 pinches of black pepper to the potatoes. I added in 3 eggs to the eight potatoes, make sure you stir right away when you put the egg in. After stirring in the eggs, I stirred in the a few handfuls of flour, basically when it just started to have the doughy look. After that I sprinkled some flour on the counter and took the remainder of the flour and kneaded it lightly. After making the snakes and cutting the pieces, I added it to boiling salted water and would fish them out with a sieve once 4 or 5 would come to the top. I actually had 4 full large dinner plates of the gnocchi, so I cooked one plate at a time. I ended up making a 13x9 tray of gnocchi with these measurements. After all the gnocchi was cooked I drizzled them with olive oil and again seasoned with salt and pepper. I served this dish with a Spicy Garlic Mushroom Sauce then topped it off with mozzarella and parmesean. The gnocchi's textue was perfect it just melted in your mouth!
What a great recipe for making this my first time! I made in a food processor and started with one cup flour and added what I needed from there. I also added fresh oregano, rosemary, and sage from my garden. I did a brown butter and sage sauce for 1/2 and the other 1/2 in with home-made marinara. So good!!!!
I did not care for all the work this carried, and if you have never made, the directions are somewhat ambiguous....I would suggest sifting through all the comments. Also have a plan B if it turns out mushy. I will not make again - I love cooking and working for a good meal - this was more work and dicey results.
quick and extremely easy (gotta love that!) better than any other I have tried, AND it is just like the recipe that my nona used to make for me!!! v v good :o)
Good recipe, easy to work with but they came out a little tough for my taste. My grandmother used to make them and they were much more tender. We are eastern European and we serve then with bread crumbs browned in butter and sour cream on the side. Will try it again maybe using a little less flour.
If you whip the potatoes with a mixer you will change the the texture of the potatoes, they will become starchy. Use a ricer if you have one or a fine grater.
We just got done eating this for dinner, and all I can say is that it was delicious! This was the first time that I made Gnocci, so I was a little weary when making it, but it was well worth it! My husband even got in on making it! Thanks for this fun and delicious recipe! :)
Question? Would this work if I used whole wheat flour?
This is some pretty good stuff! It took a loooong time to roll it out and cut it into pieces. Some advice I'd say is.. the mashed potatoes, let them cook as much as you would for regular mashed potatoes! It said they should still be firm but they are easier to mash and knead with the flour if they are not so firm. I made a butter sauce to go along with them by melting some butter and adding salt to it and then you can pour it over. Also, for lack of anything better, to add flavor you can dip them in spaghetti sauce as well!
Great recipe, a little time consuming. Best if done with a group to help roll and cut.
Why buy frozen from a store when you can have the fresh and so easy to make. Wonderful
I microwaved the potatoes took 7 minutes, rinsed them with cold water, then mashed. it took max 25 to assemble and cook. I'd use this again and maybe look at the other reviews for suggestions.
These had zero flavor and were very dense. I only added 1 cup of flour, I don't think it would even be possible to had 2 cups with only 1 cup of potatoes. I wanted to love them but it just tasted like balls of dough.
