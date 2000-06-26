Mulberry Pie

It was a big hit! My husbad, mother and father loved it! When I was out picking all the mulberries, my husband asked what in the world I was doing (he hates mulberries). I told him I was going to make a pie and he started teasing me. He said they are bird food. He mostly does not like them because he farms and they are always tearing these trees out of the hedge rows cause they are so messy. My mom agreed that they are bird food, but their opinions changed when they took a taste and ended up eating an entire slice. They all loved it and my mother was impressed how was it sat up. If I were to change anything I would add more fruit. I actually used 3 1/2 cups instead of 3 (as the recipe calls) and it still could have been fuller. I would also cut back on the sugar, just a little. My husband had it with ice cream and even said he was going to have another slice when he gets home tonight! Big hit!