Mulberry Pie
I experimented with this and found it was well liked in my house. I have mulberries by the ton. Serve with ice cream.
This is the BEST pie that my husband has ever had. I altered the receipe a bit based on everyone's comments. I used 2/3 cup sugar and 1/3 cup flour, it made an incredible pie. I let it cool for about 2 hours and it was only a little runny/juice, but my husband thought it was perfect. Thank you Anna I now have a recipe for all those mulberries on our tree.
I LOOOOOve Mulberry pie! And yes, you can leave the stems on, they soften when baked & if you didn't know otherwise you problably wouldn't notice them. Here's some things I changed that I think enhanced the recipe: I added a little extra flour (between 1/4 - 1/2 cup total), less sugar (used only one cup and will next time probably use 2/3 - 3/4 cup only), and added a dash of cinamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, altogether totalling about a heaping half teaspoon. The result was pretty good, and I will use this recipe again, only with less sugar :) Thank you for the base recipe!
This is the BEST pie that my husband has ever had. I altered the receipe a bit based on everyone's comments. I used 2/3 cup sugar and 1/3 cup flour, it made an incredible pie. I let it cool for about 2 hours and it was only a little runny/juice, but my husband thought it was perfect. Thank you Anna I now have a recipe for all those mulberries on our tree.
I LOOOOOve Mulberry pie! And yes, you can leave the stems on, they soften when baked & if you didn't know otherwise you problably wouldn't notice them. Here's some things I changed that I think enhanced the recipe: I added a little extra flour (between 1/4 - 1/2 cup total), less sugar (used only one cup and will next time probably use 2/3 - 3/4 cup only), and added a dash of cinamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, altogether totalling about a heaping half teaspoon. The result was pretty good, and I will use this recipe again, only with less sugar :) Thank you for the base recipe!
I just made this pie and served it to my husband and parents-in-law, and they loved it (and my mother-in-law is not one to dish out the praises when it comes to other people's cooking)! So, it was a big hit! I did use some of the comments made by other users. My mulberries were very juicy, so I added extra flour, and I also added a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and allspice as suggested by Pixilix. I also reduced the amount of sugar to 2/3 cup, however I think I would prefer it just a little bit sweeter, so will up the amount to 3/4 cup of sugar next time. I also used a tart pastry crust using flour, butter and egg yolk, which came out just wonderfully -- tasty and flaky, and beautifully golden brown -- and brushed the top of the crust with milk and sprinkled it with raw cane sugar. Tasty and pretty! I will definitely be making this pie again! :o)
I just made this today, and it was great. I too cut back the suager to 1 cup and used 2/3 cup of flour. I did not put the pie in the fridge or use milk (cuz I forgot about that part) and this is delicious!! I used my own crust too. Oh, and I did not remove the stems!!! Thanks.
Sorry Anna, but I didn't have such good luck as you with the Mulberry Pie recipe. It tasted amazing! But, was very runny. I used a 1/4 cup less sugar and it was still plenty sweet. Perhaps more flour would've solved the runniness problem??? Still on the search for the perfect Mulberry pie recipe...
My husband and I both enjoyed the pie. It has a sweet-tart flavor. I used 1/4 c. Tapioca instead of flour and baked it for an additional 45 minutes instead of 30, giving the juices a chance to bubble and thicken.
WOW!!! For all these years these have gone to waste and then.... GREAT pie! Unbelieveable, those stems just disappear. One would not believe that they were left on! As far as harvesting the fruit, I simply spread a couple of sheets on the ground and shook the branches. That may account for the stems "disappearing", in that ONLY the ripe seeds fall from the tree! Great PIE! Served with ice cream, WOW!
I made this recipe using tapioca instead of the flour - it came out very good :-) --the hardest part of making this pie is removing all the stems off the mulberries! Is it possible to make this pie and leave the stems on??
This is a great recipe. We have a farm lane that is lined with mulberry trees. The kids wanted to pick them, so I pulled up this recipe. Very yummy! I did not change the ingredients, but next time I might add some cinnamon. Mulberry's are kinda bland.
My sweet little 5 year old informed me that he was going to pick mulberries so I could make a pie. Well, we only had 2 cups worth, so I added 1 cup chopped strawberries. I used 1/2 cup flour, 3/4 cup sugar, and maybe 1/4 tsp chinese five spice. I also cooked at 350 for 45 minutes. Also used Pilsbury crusts, just unroll and use. My only complaint is that I would have liked more filling, so will probably use 5 cups of fruit next time. Good recipe for my first Mulberry Pie!
Mulberry Pie is avery nostalgic treat since mulberries are becoming harder to find in our area. (Isn't it interesting when a recipe earns 5-stars "But, I changed everything!")
I loved this recipe, and my husband thought it was the best pie he's ever had! I made this for a family reunion and the elder generation especially raved about it, said they couldn't remember when they'd last had mulberry pie. That led to lots of stories about their childhood mulberry picking days, and made the pie even more awesome! I'm so glad I finally used the berries that grow on our trees instead of just letting the birds eat them all; I was really missing out on a good thing! I recommend this recipe, but I did snip off the stems with a scissors, and I added about 1 extra cup of berries and just a tad more flour.
I've read the reviews - we moved into a new house and are now the proud owners of a mulberry tree. But I'm not sure what you're referring to by "remove the stems" - do you mean the stems that come out or is there a way to remove the entire stem? Everytime I try, it disintegrates...
Best fruit pie I've ever had, it's not just the mulberries that make it good, the flour-sugar mixture gives the pie a great texture, this is not your typical cloying, gelatinous pie filling.
It was a big hit! My husbad, mother and father loved it! When I was out picking all the mulberries, my husband asked what in the world I was doing (he hates mulberries). I told him I was going to make a pie and he started teasing me. He said they are bird food. He mostly does not like them because he farms and they are always tearing these trees out of the hedge rows cause they are so messy. My mom agreed that they are bird food, but their opinions changed when they took a taste and ended up eating an entire slice. They all loved it and my mother was impressed how was it sat up. If I were to change anything I would add more fruit. I actually used 3 1/2 cups instead of 3 (as the recipe calls) and it still could have been fuller. I would also cut back on the sugar, just a little. My husband had it with ice cream and even said he was going to have another slice when he gets home tonight! Big hit!
I used 2/3 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup flour in the mix as suggested by other reviewers, and the consistency and flavor were perfect by my standards. I also added, with hesitancy, a dash of all spice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, and regretted it not for a second; the spices tied it together well. Instead of making one big pie, I made 12 little pies in a muffin tin, with the only adjustment being to bake for 10 or 15 minutes less. This is great for portion control, and for freezer storage, to enjoy well after mulberry season. And don't forget to serve with vanilla ice cream.
Very good recipe! I had lots of mulberries my son wanted me to make something with. I made 11 tarts in muffins cups. I halved the flour & sugar, added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and left out the butter & milk since I used a strusel topping.
Very good pie. althought i did double the amount of filling for the pie...3cups just woulda been way to thin for me and my fam......I was amazed that i could leave the stems and not even know they were there.....
Just moved to our new home and so happy to find we have a Mulberry Tree! My grandaughters and I made this pie from the recipe given...sub tapioca for flour... and sprinkling a bit of sugar over the crust aftr brushing it w the milk... This is the first pie any of us have EVER baked! We got rave reviews! Baked 2 pies last night with a tad less sugar... It's a hit! No one complained about the stems... It is great with Cherry ice cream! PS>>> LOL... I'm actually getting requests from people at work for this pie! Keep the Mulberries comin!
This was great. I about doubled the filling though, I like a lot of fruit. I also added a sprinkle of cinnamon, too. This is so amazing still warm with some vanilla ice cream.
This is a fantastic recipe. I tried it not expecting much, but it turned out amazing. My husband(who doesn't like berries) even loved it. I altered it a bit based off of other reviews and used less sugar and more flour and it was perfect. The consistency was just right, not runny at all. I never knew you could cook them with the stems attached!
Thanks for this recipe. We have two mulberry trees and used the fresh mulberries to make a pie. It was the best one my kids ever tasted.
This was absolutely PERFECT!! My kids have been eating the mulberries off of our mulberry tree for years and I just thought this year we'd try to make a pie out of them. I found this recipe and we made it pretty much exactly the way it said and everyone LOVED it!! We ate it warm with Breyer's Homemade Vanilla icecream. It was spectacular!! We did not take the stems off, but I think when I make this for our 4th of July get together I'm going to spend the extra time removing them. The other reviewer was right the stems do soften when cooked, but it's mind over matter when you see them in the pie. There were a few that I picked out and everybody said they would rather not have eaten them. Other wise, thanks for helping me make this amazing pie for the first time!!
Truly a phenomenal berry pie - I added a dash of lemon juice, but otherwise followed the recipe. I'm not a huge berry pie fan, but we had a load of mulberries from a front-yard tree. De-stemming the berries took a long time, but was worth it for a great pie! It held together well, tasted sweet and tart (not overly sweet), and was complemented perfectly by vanilla ice cream.
I rated this 5 stars based on the reaction of my family. They all really liked it and I thought it was really good, but it is way too sweet for me. Next time I will reduce the sugar. I also increased the flour to 1/2 cup which was a mistake, I should have only increased it to 1/3 cup. Thanks for the recipe, I love having a use for all those pesky mulberries!
Very yummy! Ice cream totally completed it!
Delicious! My wife used 3C mulberries the first time; this time we're using 6C mulberries. Also followed the advice on 1C sugar and 2/3C flour, no milk, and straight into the oven. Definitely a keeper!
love love love the recipe. this is the first fruit pie that i make that turn out not runny and it's nice since it used up all my frozen mulberry. i reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup and perfect for me but my husband would like it to be a little sweeter. for the pie crust i also use the one from this recipe.
This is a great recipe -- thanks! We have several mulberry trees and I'm trying different recipes -- this is the best so far.
This pie turned out perfect. I used 4 cups of mulberries (stems removed), 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1/3 cup flour. I mixed all that together and put in a homemade pie shell. Put about 1/2 tbsp butter on top. Put top crust on. I made a glaze of powdered sugar and water and drizzled that on top. I always put aluminum foil around the edges to keep them from getting over baked. I remove it after 20 mins. Bake at 425 for 20 mins. and then 350 for 30 mins. I leave my berry pies in the oven after I turn it off. This helps for the filling to thicken but the pie does not get any browner nor bake anymore. Works everytime
5 out of 5 when the following modifications were done... (I have not tried the exact recipe...) I modified this recipe into a mulberry rubarb pie (what I had growing in my yard)! The rubarb adds a nice tang and reduces the sweetness a bit. I reduced the sugar to 3/4-1cup, flour increased to 1/3-1/2cup... Approx 2 3/4- 3 cup mulberry and about 1/2cup rubarb (one good sized stalk)... DELICIOUS! Not runny... Amazing!!!... First ever pie-making attempt gone VERY VERY right! :-)
This recipe turned out pretty good, my husband really liked it too! I made my own pie crust. I used just slightly less than a cup of sugar and just slightly more than 1/4 cup flour for the filling. I let it cool about 2 hours. It wasn't runny at all and turned out great!
The pie is runny because the berries are not thickened prior to being put into the pie shell. Here's a simple twist on this recipe. With these revisions, it's not runny or too sweet. First, combine 4 cups of berries (with or without stems) with 1/2 cup of water and bring to boil and heat about 10 minutes or so. In meantime, sift 1.5 tbs. flour, 1.5 tbs. cornstarch, and 3/4 cups sugar. Add to the berry mixture, stirring all the while, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Cool and then place in pie shell. See the picture of our mulberry pie, not runny at all. Our family loved it with these revisions.
Same recipe as I use, except I add a tsp. of lemon juice and a touch of cinnamon. Umnnnn! Neighbors and friends say it is the best pie they have ever tasted. Can't wait each year for the first ripened berries, so we can enjoy and share. Also, I use a canola oil pie crust recipe that is very easy and it makes this superb!
This pie turns out way too sweet. If you want syrup tasting pie then this is the recipe for you. The sugar could be cut in half at least. I won't be trying it again soon because I don't have any more mulberries right now. All I could think about when I was eating this is that it tastes like one of those little hand-held pies you buy in the store that are individually wrapped. It reminded me of something you would put on top of pancakes! Leave out the crust and you have a wonderful topping for pancakes or french toast.
we have 3 trees full of mulberries .... my family loved the pie!
The best pie ever!!!! Believe it or not...the mulberries are a wonderful fruit for a pie, not too sweet or tart, excellent flavor and concistancy. I am a pie connoisseur and this is on the top of the list. Made it for both sides of the family for Thanksgiving and it was gone in minutes. I put about 3/4 c. sugar and was perfect. The second time I made it, I only had frozen white mulberries and put about 1/4 c. frozen blackberries (mainly to add color) on top of them and followed the recipe. MOST AMAZING PIE!!!!!! Will definatly make this pie again and again.
I was not actually expecting anything to come up when I decided to search for mulberry recipes, especially a recipe like this! I made it to suprise my parents, and it was a great sucess! Mom called it awesome, Dad called it excellent, and said it is one of his favorite pies. Great comments for just about the most affordable berry pie you could possibly make! I one-and-a-halved the filling to make a deep dish pie.
Absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe, went light on the sugar, and used a layer of almond paste on the bottom. Great with ice cream! I followed my own advice, but still had liquid to drain off; minor inconvenience. Someone asked about stems - I throw mine in the freezer until I want to bake, then clip them with cuticle sissors as I measure them out. Thank you!
This recipe is absolutely great. I loved this pie and got raved reviews from anyone who tasted it. Can you say delish! I added a half of teaspoon of vanilla cause I'm a vanilla nut that adds it to everything and made my own crust. But i'm sure that this recipe would still be golden without it. Thumbs up!
I wish I had read the reviews first! We lost our internet shortly after I printed out the recipe and so the pie came out very sweet and runny. It was still tasty but we only managed to eat a few slivers. Once I get around to harvesting some of the mulberry trees around our apartment building, I'll try again taking into account the comments of others. By the way, why aren't mulberries a more popular berry? I think they are even tastier than blackberries.
This was an easy recipe. I am not a very good baker. But this was easy and my family loved it. Next time I made it I added a half cup chopped cranberries to it. I had some left from another dish I was making. I love this recipe!!!!
Great recipe. I decided to make this on the spur of the moment. We only had 1 frozen crust and no flour. So I used the Streusel topping from the Bisquick coffee cake recipe, and used Bisquick in place of the flour. It was not the least bit runny, and the flavor was fantastic. The topping did get a little dark, but will adjust the baking time next try.
After reading a bunch of the reviews, I tried this recipe. It's pretty good...didn't care for the stems, tho'...I made it with only 3/4 cups of sugar, and since I didn't have any other spices, I used a commercially-made "apple pie spice"...think next time I will cut off the stems, use a full level cup of sugar, and the juice from 1/2 of a lemon !
Great taste. Great way to use mulberries, but this was way too sweet and didn't stay together well. I haven't made this with any arrowroot starch or less sugar, but I'd love to know if anyone has and had it work well.
This was delicious! Everyone said it was a bit sweet but I thought it was perfect! :)
Fantastic recipe! I didnt add the butter until I put a crust on it, brushing it over top (never fail pie crust II). Then sprinkled lightly cinnamon sugar. It was wonderful!!! I had no problems with runniness! At all!!!
Very simple and nice. I cut way down on the sugar and skipped the milk and butter. I used a Trader Joe's crust because those don't contain animal fat. Next time I will try using more mulberries, maybe 4 cups.
This is my first pie! I realized a few weeks ago that we had a mulberry tree in the backyard. This was the best recipe I found on any site for a mulberry pie. My husband disagrees, but I think the sugar could have been cut back. I wish I had listened to the reviews. The berry is tart, so I thought it needed all the sugar. Also, I took the stems off, mostly by snipping them off with my fingernail. It's time consuming but worth it I think.
Very Good! It is runny. I took a glass jar and I tipped the pie up a bit and let the juice pour into the jar. I used the extra juice to put into my Ice Cream! I am going to use less sugar next time as well! This is so good! I love Mulberries!
Would be very good if sugar can be reduced a little.
This is an amazing recipe, and especially considering that this was my first pie! I didn't use sweet mulberries and was a little concerned about the outcome but the sour sweet taste is what made it so good!
I actually only had two cups of mulberries, so I added a cup of raspberries. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup, used 2 Tbsp of tapioca and 1 Tbsp of flour for thickening. I added 1/2 tsp of salt, 1/4 tsp of cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp of freshly grated nutmeg to the berries, and I baked it for an hour at 350° after the first 15 min at 400°. It was wonderful!
I made this for my parents:) I'm 12 and this was really easy and fun to make. I made it in the morning and it was torture watching it sitting on the bench top thinking I was going to have to wait until dessert. It was so worth the wait though!!! This was the second pie I've made (first one tasted terrible) and I'm really happy with the result! I'm gonna make pie more often:) Best pie I've ever had. My iPad won't let me upload a photo but I would If I could!!!
i am going to try this pie the way BethyPooh made it, our mulberries are really sweet and juicy. but insteat of a pastry top i am going for a crumb topping, less the butter in the pie, i think. my husband hacks at any pie, pastry, crumb, or no topping, so it will get eaten no matter how it looks. looks like a keeper to me
I have plenty of mullberries in my yard so i decided to do something with them. I made two pies. I made one like the recipe calls and i altered the other for my father in law. I prefer the altered one. The original is OMG sweet. My kids love it anyway so it's a four star recipe for my family.
Delicious and easy! Follow BETHYPOOH's advice: 1/3 cup flour and 2/3 cup sugar.
This recipe is fantastic !! I made it for a pot luck and received compliments. 4 cups mulberries to 1 cup sugar was good for us. For the top crust, I coated with egg yolk and turbinado sugar. Will definately make again !!
Just wow! Now have a way to use some of the thousands of mulberries that fall from our neighbors' tree each year. I will be taking them a slice to show them what mulberries can really do. Made this recipe exactly as written except upped the flour a bit and decreased the sugar to 1 cup as someone had suggested below. It came out perfectly - set and didn't fall and get all watery as I worried it might. Great recipe!!
This is simple easy and delicious!
Easy recipe that is easy to customize. I added a 1/4 cup of ground flax seed instead of adding the extra flour that some recommended. Used more mulberries than what the recipe called for. Also used frozen mulberries. Took a little longer to cook than the recipe said, maybe because the mulberries were still mostly frozen when I put the pie in the oven. Used the amount of sugar as listed in recipe, good amount, but could use a little less sugar if pairing with ice cream. Milk on top made the crust too soggy.
This recipe was very enjoyable, and when my cousins came it was a hit. This was the first pie I have ever made. You can keep the stems on (I can imagine it would be annoying to take all of then off). They seem to melt away, and the pie is fine. I would recommend Ruth's Grandma's pie crust with this recipe.
Came out perfect! Delicious!
Wanted to love this, but it must have another berry mixed with it for flavor, such as raspberries, or even rhubarb, something with a strong flavor
I used about 7 cups of fruit not 3. 1/2 cup flour and 1 and 1/4 cups of sugar. Deep dish pie dish. Fantastic I could not wait until my mulberries were ripe.
My mom says it tastes like her mom's back on the farm.
We used mulberries and blackberries, and it tasted almost too good. Not too sweet, not too sour, and all delicious! :)
I just used some mulberry jam instead of fresh berries. I made this jam last year and now needed something unique for a family reunion. I just made one and it is great. Used my used my low sugar receipt (4 vs 6 cups of sugar)jam. Use 3 cups of jam and stir in a few tablespoons of flour but don't add in additional sugar. Cooked it via the recipe above. Bought the best pie I have ever made.
This pie was not good. WAY too much sugar, I couldn't even taste the mulberries because the only flavor was sugar. We spent the time picking mulberries (which were excellent on their own).
Mulberry season is always my 6 year old daughters favorite season, especially since we have several bushes in our yard. So we are always looking for good mulberry recipes and this one just moved to the top of the list. Thank you for sharing, I wouldn't change a thing!
Original recipe was way too sweet. I modified this as other reviewers did. 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 3 tbsp melted butter and added 4 tbsp milk to berry mix. It was really good.
This was one of the first things my boyfriend & I ever baked together and since then is requested EVERY year. This pie is so delicious. I follow the recipe exactly besides adding a few extra tablespoons of flour.
I added small strawberries from my garden to make the 3 cups mulberries...I didn't have enough mulberries (they are so small) to make t he 3 cups. People seemed to like the pies...with vanilla ice cream. I also cut the sugar and flour down...2/3 cups sugar, 1/3 cup flour---taking Bethypooh's suggestion. Next year, I'll collect more mulberries instead of sweeping them off my deck!
1/2 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar Works a lot better the way they have it is way to sweet !
I loved this recipe! I did cut down the sugar & flour both to 1/2 Cup & added a dash of cinnamon. I made this twice. The first time I forgot to add the milk & it was still good, just a little dry. The second time I did add the milk to the berries, flour, sugar & cinnamon & it was a lot better!
Loved it! With an overabundance of beautiful mulberries this year, I just had to make them into pies. I use store-bought crust & didn't put the milk on the top, and I use Splenda for about half of the sugar and add a bit of cinnamon. I have frozen some mulberries this year and am anxious to try using the frozen ones for pie during the winter.
My mulberry pie was extremely liquid
Love this recipe and I use half the sugar
Pretty darn good! Mulberries are really sweet naturally, so I cut back the sugar and add flour. (Otherwise this would be 5 stars!) Thanks for posting this, its very hard to find mulberry recipes!
Hi i made this today, the pastry did not look like your's i just used a biscut base in a box, but the stuffing o gosh was so yummy, i used raw sugar. it was great with ice cream oh yea we ate it straight from the oven hot , i cooked mine in a Homewell that thing you use on top of the kitchen bench, some one gave it to me, it great put the timer on and walk away, no more for getting you put something in the oven, i thought the running juice was nice, to me it was like a mulberry crumble
Used 5 cups Mulberries, half the sugar, a little more flour, turned out fantastic! I was surprised, not expecting it to be that good as I'm not a superfan of mulberries. This is now probably my favorite fruit pie. 4 stars because if I made it as is would have been too sweet and definitely not enough berries.
this was easy. I used 3/4 cup of sugar instead and added some cinnamon. it was good.
Absolutely the BEST recipe ever for all the mulberries in our back yard! I have to make ones for the neighbors too as they are now addicted as well!!
Still haven't eaten, but seems (and smells) really good. It is past midnight and I am gonna have the pie for breakfast. I changed sugar for 3/4 and flour for 1/3 per 3 cups of mulberry, following other comments, but I doubled the recipe. My dough was a basic pie dough very popular in Brazil, known as spoiled dough (massa podre).
I skipped refrigeration and milk. Other than that, I followed the recipe as stated and It came out tasting spectacular!
It was the BEST pie I have ever eaten!
So excited to have a recipe for all the mulberries around my house! This was a great recipe to start with, but definitely will be altering the next time like others have suggested. Less sugar, more flour and perhaps a little rhubarb or lemon juice to add some tart. Mulberries are so very sweet to start with.
Giving this a 4 as written. It's a 5 with the changes. I used more berries (4+ cups) and less sugar (1 cup) and it was still very sweet. I am sure it would be way too sweet with the proportions listed. I did add a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, just a touch, and it was really good. I did accidentally use 1/2 cup of flour (the numbers are worn off) but I'm glad I did. I did not take off the stems and you can see them which annoys me. I'll take them off for company. All in all, it's really good. I think I'll cook it a bit longer next time...maybe 10 more minutes.
I'm not sure why this recipe has such high ratings. It's like eating solid sugar candy. I shouldn't have to go to the comments to find out the proportions are wrong. It looks beautiful, but it's inedible without ice cream or something to cut the sugar back. I agree with the review that said this is more like a topping for pancakes...a syrup. But eat a whole piece of this pie straight? No way.
Great recipe , I added a tsp vanilla, a bit more sugar , and more butter . My husband swears this is the best pie ever .
Added lemon juice to even out the sweetness
I have used this recipe for years! I lived in a townhouse 4 years ago that had a magnificent mulberry tree in the courtyard. This year my boyfriend and his son picked mulberries for me so that I could bake a pie. I used a pre-made Pillsbury pie crust and I cut the sugar to 1 cup. I forgot to buy milk so I brushed water on the crust and sprinkled it with a thick grained natural sugar. Since my Dad complains about "stems" or "strings" misplaced in several types of berries/green beans (and makes quite a show of extracting them from said dish) I stood at the sink and snipped the stem off of each mulberry with a pair of scissors. I will say that this is an insanely good pie - and is truly seasonal since mulberries become mush if frozen. We tasted the pie this morning and it is divine... thanks!
Finally a recipe for my over-producing mulberry tree! I followed the other reviews and reduced sugar to 2/3 c and flour to 1/3 c. Had more than 3 c mulberries on hand, maybe an extra 1/2 c so threw that in too! Was very nice and half demolished by the family before I could take a picture!!
I suggest abiding by everyone's suggestion on the sugar! I used 4 cups mulberries 1 cup sugar 1/3 cup flour and it was still way too sugary. Also, make sure you have at least 4 cups of mulberries, unless you have mega huge mulberries, 3 cups will not be enough to fill a 9" pie pan. I would have used 5 if I had more berries. Overall the pie was okay. 1 son didn't like at all and the other son did.
To get rid of the runny juices, make up the pie filling ahead of time in a medium sauce pan and do not add flour yet. Add 1/4 cup tapioca with the 3 cups mulberries and heat over medium-low heat while folding the sugar and tapioca in. Place in the refrigerator to cool. When ready to make the pie, drain off any syrup (great for pancakes or french toast), add the 1/4 cup flour, mix it in , then add it to the pie. Bake as directed without putting it back in the refrigerator.
I've made this pie a couple of times now with a few changes. I will continue to use it because we have a lot of mulberries. Per previous reviews I used 3/4 sugar, 1/3 flour, and added cinnamon. It's so delicious!!
My very first home made pie. After reading all of the other reviews I used a half cup of sugar with four cups of berries and 1/3 cup of flour. I preheated the berries to ensure the stems softened (and they did). I also added a teaspoon of lemon juice. I used Betty Crocker pie shell mix (add water, make a dough ball and roll it out on floured counter). No milk brushed on the top. Despite the filling being hot off the stove, I had to cook it an additional ten minutes to get the slight browning. We make mulberry wine every year so I thought I would bring it to wine night. Everybody raved about it. They loved that it wasn't overly sweet but personally next time I'm going to use five cups of berries and 2/3 cup of sugar like Miss Betty suggested. I should have brought vanilla ice cream...it would have been perfect a la mode.
This was my first attempt baking a mulberry pie so I didn't alter the recipe. It was very sweet but oh so delicious! I will use this recipe again but might try it with a little less sugar.
This pie had a very delicious flavor, it was a hit! However I was disappointed with the way the top crust cooked, not sure why it appeared still uncooked I don’t know what I did wrong if anything. I looked at all the pictures of people who have made this pie some looked like mine while others were nice and brown. Open to suggestions. I will definitely make it again.
