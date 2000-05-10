Mock Sour Cream I
If you find you are out of sour cream for a recipe try this alternative.
I really love sour cream and like to smother my baked potato with it. Although my family had the real stuff, I decided to make mine low cal. I thought this was good, although I did omit the sweetener as I don't do "artificial". I didn't add any sugar at all, but did throw in some fresh chives and a little Mrs. Dash. Good alternative Brenda!Read More
The verdict in my house was that it was alright. I did feel it required much more lemon juice and I didn't add any sweetener. The taste was fine, but real sour cream is better.Read More
“He who never gets his way” aka DH came home from his over the hill check up with bad numbers for his cholesterol and really bad triglycerides numbers, soooo off to allrecipes I go for about an hour finding this and some others to try and make things livable in more ways than one for him, and found a keeper. I killed two birds with one stone here entry for a no picture recipe and something hubby can enjoy and stay on his diet with I used fat free no low fat , added an extra ¼ tsp. of lemon juice and will cut back on the Splenda some the next time. I use my stick blender in a tall glass to blend this; it made it so easy. It tasted better then the store bought fat free sour cream and I can eat the cottage cheese with peaches or pineapple. So it saves me money. Thank you very much Brenda.
this worked okay in baked goods. only a slight difference in flavor when I added it to some chili.
