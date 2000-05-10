Mock Sour Cream I

If you find you are out of sour cream for a recipe try this alternative.

Recipe by Brenda Ward

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a blender or food processor, blend cottage cheese, yogurt, lemon juice and artificial sweetener until smooth. Can be kept in refrigerator for up to one week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 358.3mg. Full Nutrition
