Microwave Chocolate Pie
A blend of chocolate and meringue. This is an easy and delicious microwave pie!
I have been making chocolate pies like this for years. It also works for coconut (leave off the chocolate and add coconut, sprinkling coconut on the meringue). The only difference in this recipe and mine is that I use 1 cup of sugar and 6 T of cocoa along with 3T flour and 1 1/2 T cornstarch. This makes a little more filling and I like the texture better than using just cornstarch for thickening. I also use a wire whisk to stir.Read More
This never did set for me, despite following the recipe. I'm not sure what went wrong. I'll keep looking for a good recipe for chocolate pie.Read More
Very dark chocolate. Great flavor and easy to make, though I think I'd personally prefer the meringue to be a bit higher. My husband, who normally doesn't like chocolate pie, scraped his plate clean and wanted assurance there was going to be some left for later!
I made this pie for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. It was fast and so easy.
This was really good and very easy. I didn't have cream of tartar, but my meringue turned out just fine. Next time I may actually double the meringue because I like more, but all and all it was fantastic!
This makes a wonderful base for banana or coconut cream pie also, just omit the cocoa. I do find that when I make it without the cocoa that I do have to cook it about a minute longer in the first step than I usually do to get it to thicken. I usually make a chocolate and a banana cream for when we have family nights and everyone is here. Slice 2 bananas in the bottom of your cooled crust and then add the pudding mixture after it is slightly cooled. I usually top with whipped topping and toasted sliced almonds. (If using coconut stir in 1/2 cup or amount desired into the mixture after stirring in butter and vanilla, then pour into crust.) All are huge hits at our house!
YUMMY!!! Not only is this very good, it's soooooo easy. No standing over a hot stove and stirring until your arm hurts.
Outstanding!!! I used the Hershey's Dark Cocoa instead of regular. The pie tasted like a Hershey Bar! No more standing over the stove constantly stirring!! The best chocolate pie ever!!!!!
Although instead of cornstarch I used 1/3 cup flour. I also added chopped/ground peppermints. Oh my... Instead of the meringue topping I will use heavy whipping cream to make a whipped topping.
Loved the rich chocolate flavor!! So easy and so yummy! My husband raved about it. It's definitely a keeper! Thanks for the wonderful recipe ;)
Quick, easy, and absolutely delicious! I found this recipe when I needed a quick dessert that didn't require many ingredients. EVERYONE raved about this pie. My father-in-law also commented about how it has a great taste without a whole lot of sugar (he's a diabetic). I just finished making another one to take to Thanksgiving dinner today!
I have to say that I've now made this pie 4 or 5 times, each time with great success. Today, here in NC, we are as snowed in as we ever get, so I'm cooking. Mix up my pie filling, look back at the recipe only to realize I've added an extra half cup of milk! I added a spoonful of extra cornstarch and whisked like crazy, and it still thickened and tastes great. As always, I top mine with whipped cream, since we don't like meringue! If you are like me, and "puddings" never seem to do right when you do them stovetop, this is the way to go!
