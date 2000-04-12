Microwave Chocolate Pie

A blend of chocolate and meringue. This is an easy and delicious microwave pie!

By Fae Adams

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In 1 1/2 quart casserole dish, mix together sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, salt and 1/2 cup of milk until smooth. Once it is mixed well, stir in remaining milk. Microwave on high for 5 to 8 minutes or until thick; stir halfway through cooking.

  • In a small bowl, place a small amount of the hot mixture and beat together with egg yolks. Stir back into original mixture in casserole dish. Microwave on high for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until thickened; stir frequently. Blend in butter and the 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • To Make Meringue: In a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually stir in 2 tablespoons of sugar at a time until stiff peaks form; stir in vanilla. Spread meringue over top of pie filling.

  • Seal rim of pie with aluminum foil, then bake in preheated oven for about 8 minutes or just until meringue gets browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 89.3mg; sodium 245mg. Full Nutrition
