Irish Soda Bread with Caraway Seeds

Fantastic bread! My kids LOVED it toasted for breakfast and I love how well this recipe lends itself to versatility. I omitted the raisins and caraway (one of the kiddos doesn't like them) and added 1/2 tbsp each of cinnamon and vanilla extract. I also substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream as I didn't have any. Halved the recipe and baked in a metal 9x5 loaf pan for about 50 min. The center was a little gummy so next time I might bake it a little longer. I followed another reviewer's advice and let the dough sit for about 15 min to let the baking soda/powder "work" but then later read why that was a bad idea. I think this may be why the center of my loaf was gummy. I also threw some ice cubes onto the oven floor while it was baking for a nice, crispy crust. I think I will try making a savory loaf next...bye-bye store bought bread! P.S.- Another great tip is to buy powdered buttermilk (very inexpensive), add it to the dry ingredients and then add the appropriate amount of water to the liquid. You will always have buttermilk on hand!