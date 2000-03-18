Irish Soda Bread with Caraway Seeds

A delicious and easy recipe.

Recipe by Penguin Lady

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch round cast iron skillet or a 9 inch round baking or cake pan.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine flour (reserving 1 tablespoon), sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, raisins and caraway seeds. In a small bowl, blend eggs, buttermilk and sour cream. Stir the liquid mixture into flour mixture just until flour is moistened. Knead dough in bowl about 10 to 12 strokes. Dough will be sticky. Place the dough in the prepared skillet or pan and pat down. Cut a 4x3/4 inch deep slit in the top of the bread. Dust with reserved flour

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 65 to 75 minutes. Let cool and turn bread onto a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 99.5g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 542.5mg. Full Nutrition
