Easter Deja Vu

This is beautiful when cut to serve with the veggie stalks, onions and brilliant yellow yolks of the Easter boiled eggs in the middle. Some Easter egg yolks take on some food coloring. My mother would make a contest of having us kids guess whose eggs were who's. I know now it was her way for us to finish our plates! Also with good old ground beef.

By judy olson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the ground ham with the 1/3 cup evaporated milk; place these ingredients in a plastic bag and mix until just blended (don't over mix this).

  • Lay plastic wrap or wax paper on a flat surface. Place meat on top of the plastic wrap and pat it out to a very thin oblong shape, approximately 12x14 inches. Fix any holes or openings in the meat. It should be about as thin as a taco shell. Salt and pepper lightly. Lay the spinach leaves on the flat crust leaving a 1/4 inch border clear on the edges.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange eggs, touching end to end, on one end of the crust. Arrange the onion stalks and asparagus to the side of eggs. Keep all of the food just inside of the spinach leaves (not into the border). Salt and pepper lightly.

  • Slowly roll the meat and contents jelly roll fashion. Seal or press the meat onto itself at the end. Use the plastic wrap to lift into a bread size loaf pan, seam-side down. Down the center of the ham roll, spread the contents of the asparagus soup, undiluted. Heaping dollops on top.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 25g; cholesterol 246.5mg; sodium 600.8mg. Full Nutrition
