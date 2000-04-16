Cabbage and Kielbasa

This Octoberfest treat is simple to make and so tasty!

Recipe by CARAMIA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Saute margarine and onions in a large skillet until the onions are soft.

  • Stir cabbage and potatoes into the skillet and saute until the cabbage becomes wilted. Place the kielbasa, wine vinegar, salt and pepper into the skillet. Cook kielbasa covered over a low heat, stirring occasionally until cooked through. Pour the water into the pan, cover and cook another 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 46.2g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 1408.2mg. Full Nutrition
