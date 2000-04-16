Cabbage and Kielbasa
This Octoberfest treat is simple to make and so tasty!
My Polish mother-in-law makes the very best kielbasa & cabbage and there is one ingredient you MUST add to this recipe. Red wine. Substitute the water with red wine after the cabbage has cooked down, and simmer with the rest of it. Delish!!Read More
I bought a value pak of kielbasa from Costco, so I was looking for ways to cook with this. This recipe caught my eyes with simple ingredients and very little prep time. Great for working class gal like me. I took some of the reviewers' advice and added minced garlic and red pepper flakes to the pot. Instead of using margarine, I just used olive oil, healthier. I couldn't find savoy cabbage so I used green cabbage. Cook time is a little longer than per recipe, probably because I used green cabbage instead. BF loved the dish. To me, it was just A-OK. The red wine vinegar threw me off a bit, but still tasty. I probably won't make this dish again. I will probably go for recipe that doesn't call for vinegar next time.Read More
Had some good Nathan’s Kielbasa frozen and then cabbage went on sale. I used the regular kind of cabbage. Had this very dish a few months ago when a neighbor shared with us. Hubby gobbled it up, but probably wasn’t aware it was Kielbasa. He’ll devour any kind of sausage but wrinkles his nose at ones with foreign names like bratwurst and kielbasa. It’s a head thing, not a taste thing. Made this about as written except used only 1lb. sausage to 2lbs. cabbage. I like a lot of cabbage. Didn’t sauté the onions or brown a thing. (The kielbasa was fully cooked anyway.) Threw it all in the crockpot. I mixed up melted butter, the red wine vinegar the salt, pepper. The red pepper flakes as some others mentioned were a nice addition for a kick too. Poured the seasonings over everything in the crock. I added quite a bit more water for the crock to cook all day. Also I’ve got nothing against potatoes, but I left them out, cause try as I might, with corned beef and cabbage and the likes, I am always disappointed with the dratted starchy flavor, texture and taste they impart to my beloved, melt in your mouth, cabbage. Guess I’m a purist. It was easy and delicious. Hubby loved it too. Good comfort meal. Good with cornbread to sop up the juices.
Good recipe. I used real potatoes though and cooked them up with the onions. then cooked up the kielbasa to crisp it just a bit. then added everything together. great flavor.
My family loved this dish!! I changed a few things. I sauteed fresh red potatoes with the onion and butter. In a second pan, I added another 1/4c. of butter, the red wine vinegar and 1/2 a cup of cooking sherry (instead of the water)and the cabbage. I also fried my keilbasa till crispy. I tossed everything in with the cabbage and let it cook all together for about 20 minutes. My picky 17yr old and my 1 yr old gobbled it up!! Thank you for a great base recipe!!
Great recipe! I cooked bacon down and used it and the bacon grease instead of the butter. I also used red wine instead of the water. It was super!!
I used regular green cabbage. It was a very large head, so I increased the vinegar to 1/4 cup. I also used turkey kielbasa. It was delicious! I'll definitely make this again, even if it's not St. Patrick's Day.
I was looking for a way to cook hot dogs and cabbage--that's what I had on hand. I adapted this recipe using olive oil instead of margarine and green cabbage instead of savoy, boiled potatoes instead of canned. It was delicious and I intend to keep this recipe in my favorites box.
This was a pretty good recipe, but like others I made a few changes. I used half a head of green cabbage instead of a whole head of savoy. Rather than use canned potatoes I cubed up five red potatoes and sauteed them with the onion. I sliced and added the Kielbasa to the pan before adding the cabbage to get a little browning action. I also substituted red wine for the water.
This was very good; I browned up the kielbasa sausage beforehand but would have liked more potatoes! Next time I will double the potato portion since they break down during cooking. Thanks for the recipe.
I do this similar in a dutch oven with chicken broth to sub for water. Try tossing cabbage and onion in a little flour first; layer in dutch oven with pats of butter. Soak with broth or stock. Add quartered potatoes, perhaps some sliced apple and carrots and you have a great one pot meal. I also add pepper, crushed fennel seed and maybe some dill.
Very tasty & great for a rainy night. First, I sliced & browned the sausage then removed it from the pan. Next, I cooked 5 slices of bacon until crispy and used the drippings to cook the onion and potatoes (4 sliced red new potatoes). I included the crumbled bacon with the sausage and exchanged the water for red wine. We had this with dark rye bread and Warsteiner. Prosit!
I really love this dish! I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and used some new red potatoes and used red wine instead of the water. Next time I will use more potatoes. I also added some minced garlic and a dash of thyme and basil. My boyfriend showed up and devoured it. It's a great meal and I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for the recipe
Retro-dinner that took me back to being a kid and having my mom's home-cooked dinner! Delicious! Accidentally added the water with the red wine vinegar and it was just fine--loved this as a kid, and still do as an adult!
This was really good, but took longer than what it said. I don't know if i just cut the cabbage to thick...maybe. Anywho it still tasted really good.
Can't believe how easy and delicious this recipe is! Definitely will be a staple at our house.
Very tasty, quick and easy. I used fresh potato sliced very thinly. Also near the end of cooking I add a little ground chilli flakes! This will be a regular from now on, as husband loves cabbage!
Fixed this for supper tonight. Instead of cooking potatoes with it I cut up a few carrots, put them in with the onion then cooked as directed. Served with some mashed potatoes and a skillet of cornbread. Definitely a keeper recipe. Easy and quick for weeknights
This is a quick and delicious meal. I would have given it a 5 if we were rating only quick meals
This recipe was a little bland but still pretty good. I followed the advice of one reviewer and added red wine in place of water.
I'm not a big cabbage fan, but I found myself with a big ol' head of cabbage. This is a simple and TASTY dish. I sliced the cabbage as for slaw to expedite cooking time & added a couple of splashes more of the red wine vinegar than the recipe called for. Great comfort food dish that was sooo yummy!
I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 olive oil instead of the margarine. Also did add a splash of red wine (per a reviewer's suggestion) and think it did add some flavor. I also don't used canned potatoes, instead I used a handful of frozen of country hash browns. Good winter dish.
Very Very GOOD! I did not have canned potatoes, but did I miss them?? No...I will be making this again for sure in the future. It tasted SO good! YUM!
Real good. I added a little caraway seeds.
I made this as my version of pork and cabbage to bring in the new year. I followed other reviewers posts and added 1/2cup wine instead of water. I cant imagine it any other way! I also added about 1-2 tsp of red pepper flakes after adding the wine. Delish!! Its great for leftovers too!
I have made this several times and it is always a big hit. My husband just loves it.
Great & easy to make! Good with just a side of corn muffins
This was sure good! Just like the recipe called for except had to use real potato's browned with the onions and regular cabbage. Great comfort food!
I cut this recipe in half and used regular cabbage and potatoes and it was excellent. I didn't change anything else and it was an easy, delicious dinner. Thanks Marilyn.
Excellent! My husband is from Germany, so he likes anything with cabbage. He loves this recipe. It took me a few times to get my taste buds to like the flavor but now I like it too.
I just went ahead and used Boar's Head sauerkraut instead of cabbage and wine/vinegar and of course served it with spicy mustard! My husband was skeptical but he tried it and discovered that he really likes it.
I've made this recipe many times, using different types of sausage--it's always delicious!
Excellent! Followed exactly... turned out great!
Delicious!
This was pretty good...the second day. I used regular cabbage and fresh potatos. The sausage really could have stood being browned first for better flavor. the vinegar flavor was just too strong for me the first day, but after setting 24 hours, it mellowed and was much more tasty. Visually, this dish is very bland. Maybe some brightly colored dishes would make it more appealing.
This is the BEST soup. I've served it many times and I'm always asked for the recipe!
I grew up eating something similar to this, my mother's family is polish/czech. My mom did not make hers with vinegar so I thought I would try this recipe. I did not care for the sour taste. Next time I will omit the vinegar. I think it will be more kid friendly without the vinegar, too.
Wonderful flavor! Left out the butter and just sauted onions with a bit of canola oil. cooked potatoes seperately for my little ones. Can't wait to try it again with red wine instead of water. Delicious.
this was a hit! browned sausage first used chicken stock instead of water. this was perfect
too much butter, greasy
This was excellent. I used a fairly large head of cabbage and needed a bit extra red wine vinegar just as a previous reviewer did. I also took the advice of others and used a couple of fresh potatoes sliced up instead of the canned. With a few dashes of S&P and garlic, this was a really flavorful dish. I was shocked that even my 3 and 4 year olds devoured it! I'll be making this again very soon.
This was fairly good - but definitely needs a few changes to suit my taste. I used red wine in place of the water. And, I think that I would have preferred regular green cabbage instead of the Savoy - which really cooked down too much. I did use the canned potatoes, but I think I would have preferred cooked egg noodles instead as I've used in similar recipes. Also, a dollop of sour cream on top of each serving really can't be beat! Overall, a good recipe to build from.
Had kielbasa in frig needed a recipe. This is a keeper ! Will make again. Thank you for the recipe.
I just had half a head of cabbage to use up so I cut the butter in half. (No nasty margarine in my house) Glad I did. And I used up some boiled potatoes from the fridge instead of canned. Instead of water, I used some chicken broth. This turned out great. This will go towards the top of my go to cabbage recipes.
Delish!! First time making anything like this.. We loved it!!
O.K. I feel a bit guilty because I substituted a few things but really they were minor changes. I used regular cabbage & I only had a 1-lb of kielbasa. I think it took longer to get the cabbage cooked as a result. I ended up adding more salt than I thought I would use and ended up putting pepper flakes in in as well. It turned out pretty darn good!
This was very good. I added quite a bit of seasoning salt and pepper. I used less sausage though. I made it with coleslaw and whole wheat rolls. Thanks Marilyn!
Very good. Used 2 Tbsp olive oil instead of 1/2 cup margarine. 1/2 cup water seemed like too much.
Just cooked Kielbasa (beef) and added cabbage with 4 oz water on low......salt & pepper. Cooked slowly....it was delicious.
Wonderful recipe! Followed the advice to add red wine rather than water- always happy to use red wine in a recipe. Instead of using canned potatoes I peeled potatoes, sliced them thin and sautéed it with the onion.
i used a small amount of Baslamic Vinegar in stead of red wine. Came out fine and husband was happy.
Tasty!
I made this exactly as written and loved it!! I wouldn't change a thing. It's a perfect dish for a cold night.
It was just okay, lacking in flavor a bit. Five out of six in the family ate it all and the sixth one is my least picky eater!
This was okay as written. It was just a little flat-tasting, and once I added the red wine vinegar that was all I tasted. But I added about a Tablespoon of spicy mustard, a shake of celery seed and some caraway seed. That really rounded out the flavors so there was a little spice with the tart of the vinegar. I've been craving it since we made it.
This is the fourth make. The whole family loves it, even a picky 8 year old. I substituted real red wine for the water (hate to waste a good Merlot, but it's only a half cup) and I think it makes this dish. I also added 3 cloves of minced garlic this go round. Simply delicious.
Delicious. Took the above mentioned advice and added red wine instead of water. Delicious!!! Easy too!!!
We have this almost weekly and the leftovers are great the next day. One of my favorite winter meals.
Excellent flavor! Brings out the German Girl in me! Didn't really need the water. Used regular cabbage cause that is what I had and used Turkey kielbasa. This will be added to the "FAVORITE'S" list at our house.
I used coconut oil instead of margarine, used fresh potatoes, caraway seeds and red wine instead of water. This was good, my husband LOVED it. He said it tasted just like kapusta and reminded him of his childhood so I'll take that as a win. I will make this again. (I put a dollop of sour cream on mine.)
This is a very good recipe. I used regular cabbage and a dash of garlic powder, and it turned out quite tasty.
Very good. I served over rice because I had no canned potatoes. Also used butter (5 tbsp.) instead of margarine. Also used red wine with a tbsp. of apple cider vinegar since I did not have red wine vinegar. The dish was spicy with the sausage and had nice flavor due to onions and wine sauce. Would make this again!
This is one of my husband's very favorites. I'm not a fan of canned potatoes, so I slice up a big baker and microwave it for 4 minutes so it won't still be crunchy when everything else is done.
Family loves this, will be making often.
I also sauteed red potatoes with the onion. I used only a half stick of butter, plus about a Tbls. Of olive oil, and that was fine.
This recipe is great! My family LOVED it! It's a keeper! Thanks!
I have made this several times now. I always use fresh potatoes, not canned. I've used different sorts of cabbage, sometimes plain green cabbage, sometimes Napa. I have cooked it with plain water as directed, and have added wine, both are good. This is a nice basic recipe that you can take in many directions. I especially like to add white pepper to it. It is always a hit around here. Good, down home food. I almost always use a local butcher's kielbasa, but have also used other sausages, including fresh, and that was a nice change. Thanks for a great basic recipe!
This was awesome!
I did use fresh potatoes, and chicken broth it place of water. I thought it was simple and DEElicious. Next time I will try the red wine
You definitely need to replace the water with the red wine. I used white vinegar b/c I was out of Red wine vinegar. This was a great throw together meal for a rainy day.
Really great! I used real butter instead of margarine and fried the potatoes before combining with the cabbage at the end. I think the crisp ones of the fried potatoes is a nice contrast with the soft cabbage.
I received savoy cabbage and red potatoes in my CSA. I came across this recipe and I only needed to pick up kielbasa to complete the meal. I generally don't cook with flavors like this but with a couple modifications I really enjoyed it. I used fresh potatoes and sautéed them with the onions. I also used the red wine instead of water. I cooked covered for an additional 10 minutes and added horseradish for a kick when I served it (I like it hot). Thanks!
Delicious! I left everything as is, but added some carrots (for color) when I cooked the onions. Even my toddler ate it all! Maybe next time I'll try substituting wine for the water just to compare, but either way I'll be making this again. Thanks for the reciipe!
My friend whom I live with, made the recipe exactly as it was, and it was EXCELLENT. I loved the deep rich color of the red cabbage (he has red cabbage in his garden), and we added turkey sausage, The only negative that I have to say is: HE DIDN'T MAKE ENOUGH :)
This was really good, although I changed quite a few things. I used turkey kielbasa, regular cabbage and fresh potatoes. I browned the kielbasa in the pan before doing anything else. I also added garlic and red wine. I will definitley make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought this was very good, quick and easy. Needed to get rid of some cabbage and this was a good way to do it. Used some chicken sausage that had pineapple and bacon in it. Also fallowed the advise to brown up the sausage along with the onions and regular potatoes, ( rather than canned.)
This was delicious and cheap. I used 2 red potatoes sliced, instead of canned. Next time I will fry the kielbasa for a different texture. Yummy!
Great recipe, easy to follow. Used real potatoes, smoked pork and beef Kielbasa. It was excellent. Definitely a taste of Germany. Thanks for posting.
Delicious and easy recipe. I used real potatoes. I will definitely will make again.
We eat this twince a month during the cold months. It's abosolutely delicious. Maybe it would also work with slightly less fat?
This is absolutely delicious! I have made it twice now. I didn't have red wine vinegar on hand but I did have rice vinegar so I substituted. It worked well so I stuck with that! Will make to this often as it takes no time too!
This was excellent. I used raspberry wine vinegar and some beef broth. I also added fresh basil. Loved this recipe
Altered just a little... Used red potatoes, instead of canned. Cut into 4th and boiled for about 5 minutes, then added to the onions and sautéed. Added cabbage after onions were soft and while cabbage was wilting, I quickly fried the sliced kielbasa. Once the cabbage was wilted I added the kielbasa, 1/2 cup red wine (instead of water), 3 tbsp of red wine vin and S&P. Turned out great. Hubby says 5 stars, I'd give it 4 only cuz it's not my kinda dish. Cheers!
Made this tonight for dinner, using all fresh, local ingredients. Didn't have kielbasa, so I used fresh, sweet Italian sausage and it was delicious! Will definitely make this recipe again.
This was easy and had a unique flavor, but I didn't love the sourness. On the right occasion it would good, but it won't be something I make again anytime soon.
I got a savoy cabbage with my CSA and had no idea what to do with it. I came across this and it was FABULOUS! I followed some suggestions and used fresh potatoes and the red wine instead of the water. I also used apple cider vinegar. Will make this again and again. I loved it and hubby loved it too!
Really easy and delicious
Made this for an Oktoberfest party and it was absolutely delicious. I made it ahead of time and let it simmer in the crock pot on low all evening.
tasteless
Stored 2 half gallons for later consumption with original recipe. The red wine vinegar gave it a bitter taste. I'll have to taste it again later to give a more accurate review. Used 1 large garden cabbage.
Fast and easy meal with good taste.
I love this recipe! The only things I changed was instead of red wine vinegar I used red wine and I used fresh potatoes instead of canned. If you cook the potatoes in the beginning with the onion it turns out great.
Loved this! I browned the kielbasa first and doubled the potatoes. This is some serious comfort food!
Rather than draining the can of potatoes, we used that for the 1/2 cup water. We also added sun dried tomatoes, including the olive oil. Worked out great. Great recipe!
Used red wine instead of water (as others suggested) and white wine vinegar instead of red. Added minced garlic with the onions. Used carrots instead of potatoes and added green bell pepper and leftover steamed green beans.
This was pretty good, although I did substitute red wine for the water as another reviewer suggested. I halved he recipe and I think 1 tsp of salt would work well.
Great easy go to for a busy night. I added a TBSP of caraway seeds for a bit of extra flavor.
Came out great, was easy and quick.
I don't believe in leaving any rating unless you've tried the recipe exactly as written. So I did. And it was a fine dish. Hence the four stars. The second time I made it, tonight, I followed the suggestions of two other reviewers. I added a healthy pinch of red pepper flakes and replaced the 1/2 C. of water at the end, with red wine. For us, this sent it over the top and into the six star category. The wine adds a polished, earthy note that upgrades it beautifully from an ordinarily good peasant dish. I'd suggest trying it both ways since everyone is so different. Regardless, we truly enjoyed it both ways and will be making often. Thank you so much for sharing, CaraMia. :)P.S. Definitely crisp your sausages (whichever variety you elect to use), prior to adding to skillet. Adds another, delightful, layer of flavor not to be missed!
