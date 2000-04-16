Cabbage and Kielbasa

Had some good Nathan’s Kielbasa frozen and then cabbage went on sale. I used the regular kind of cabbage. Had this very dish a few months ago when a neighbor shared with us. Hubby gobbled it up, but probably wasn’t aware it was Kielbasa. He’ll devour any kind of sausage but wrinkles his nose at ones with foreign names like bratwurst and kielbasa. It’s a head thing, not a taste thing. Made this about as written except used only 1lb. sausage to 2lbs. cabbage. I like a lot of cabbage. Didn’t sauté the onions or brown a thing. (The kielbasa was fully cooked anyway.) Threw it all in the crockpot. I mixed up melted butter, the red wine vinegar the salt, pepper. The red pepper flakes as some others mentioned were a nice addition for a kick too. Poured the seasonings over everything in the crock. I added quite a bit more water for the crock to cook all day. Also I’ve got nothing against potatoes, but I left them out, cause try as I might, with corned beef and cabbage and the likes, I am always disappointed with the dratted starchy flavor, texture and taste they impart to my beloved, melt in your mouth, cabbage. Guess I’m a purist. It was easy and delicious. Hubby loved it too. Good comfort meal. Good with cornbread to sop up the juices.