Baked Pineapple

100 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 27
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

We have this at every family gathering and there are NEVER any leftovers! This sugary pineapple concoction is perfect for an Easter meal because it can be used as a dessert or a side dish. Enjoy!

By Lisa

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, mix together the pineapple, sugar, cornstarch, water, eggs and vanilla. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Dot the mixture with butter and sprinkle with cinnamon.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 57.2mg; sodium 55.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022