Baked Pineapple

This is a very good recipe. I was searching for one like this to replace a family recipe I’d lost and no one else in my family can seem to find either. This came out very similar to the one I lost. I know my original one didn’t have vanilla in it, but I really liked that as an addition, so I’m planning on keeping it. I also used the pineapple juice instead of the water since I don’t see the point of draining it and tossing it and then adding water. I actually only used ¼ c. of sugar because I wanted it as a side dish and not too sweet. I think it still turned out very good and fairly sweet, so depending on what I’m making it for will probably use either ¼ c. or ½ c. of sugar in the future. I think with a whole cup of sugar it would have to be a relish/topping or dessert type thing (I like the ice cream idea one of the other reviewers mentioned) and not really a side, it would be very sweet. I took it to a holiday potluck and it was served more or less room temp, by the time people ate it, but everyone liked it.