Baked Pineapple
We have this at every family gathering and there are NEVER any leftovers! This sugary pineapple concoction is perfect for an Easter meal because it can be used as a dessert or a side dish. Enjoy!
Oh my, this is good! I made this as a side for a spiral cut ham. It was wonderful and so easy. From now on I am making this every time I fix ham. Changes I made were: 1/2 cup sugar instead of a whole cup. Instead of adding water, I used the pineapple undrained. Seems to me it will give more flavor than draining and adding plain water. Also, I beat the eggs with a fork before I mixed in anything else. I used 1 tsp. of vanilla instead of 1 TBSP, it sounds like way too much for such a small recipe. My changes worked great. This is a delicious accompaniment to baked ham!! Thanks, Lisa!Read More
This was a little too sweet for my taste - will try again with less sugar. Good with ham.Read More
It was really tasty without being too sweet but I suggest taking it easy on the cornstarch. I cut it to 1 1/2 tablespoonsful and that was plenty. If you add too much it's almost like thick bread pudding.
This is a very good recipe. I was searching for one like this to replace a family recipe I’d lost and no one else in my family can seem to find either. This came out very similar to the one I lost. I know my original one didn’t have vanilla in it, but I really liked that as an addition, so I’m planning on keeping it. I also used the pineapple juice instead of the water since I don’t see the point of draining it and tossing it and then adding water. I actually only used ¼ c. of sugar because I wanted it as a side dish and not too sweet. I think it still turned out very good and fairly sweet, so depending on what I’m making it for will probably use either ¼ c. or ½ c. of sugar in the future. I think with a whole cup of sugar it would have to be a relish/topping or dessert type thing (I like the ice cream idea one of the other reviewers mentioned) and not really a side, it would be very sweet. I took it to a holiday potluck and it was served more or less room temp, by the time people ate it, but everyone liked it.
wow! so easy to make, and super tasty! I used splenda instead of sugar (I ran out of real sugar) and my guests couldn't tell the difference. comments were "a great egg-custard like dessert" will definitely make this again.
Easy and yummy. I'd use this as a quick family dessert or a side dish with ham. Kids loved it. Next time, I'll beat the eggs before I add them.
Very good. I got a little ahead of myself in mixing the ingredients and mixed in the cinnamon with it all. I did use pineapple juice instead of water and sprinkle additional cinnamon on before it went in the oven. The next time I make it I'll beat the eggs before I mix them in. Perfect dish for a holiday meal!
I made this for Easter and everyone really liked it! Some suggestions: 1) Beat the eggs before adding; 2) use the juice from the pineapple, and mix the cornstarch with the juice before adding to the other ingredients to avoid cornstarch clumps. I also mixed the cinnamon right in with everything else and skipped the extra butter on top. I used 3/4 a cup of sugar and it worked out nicely. Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe!
This was pretty good, but what I like most about it is that there are only 3 grams of fat per serving! Very easy to make.
Very good. What my family did was put it over our ham. What a great taste.
I baked this for Easter, it will now become a regular on the Easter menu! And I'm sure alot more times in between!
I was looking for a recipe similar to the baked pineapple casserole I grew up with in Western PA, but had a difficult time due to most having bread in the recipe. This was the closest I found. I do used about 1/2-3/4 c sugar, and keep half or all of the pineapple juice because draining crushed pineapple can be a pain. You could add another egg (more custard-like) or another Tbsp of cornstarch if you're concerned about it being runny, but I usually have no problem. As is, this recipe reminds me of home, thank you :)
Incredible dish! I doubled the recipe for Christmas dinner and used suggestions to make it a side dish and not a dessert. I cut the sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla in half and used the juice instead of water. Everyone wanted the recipe. This is a keeper especially when serving Honey Baked Ham.
Simple to make, most ingredients are "staples" and my family could not get enough of this. Everyone went back for seconds and thirds.
We had this at a campground potluck and couldn’t wait to make it ourselves! Mmmm Good. This recipe will get passed around a lot.
This ia a great side dish for ham. Everyone enjoyed this.
simple - check! tasty - check! something to make out of pantry findings. Add a little freshly grated ginger for some complexity. Use pineapple packed in its own juice and use the juice rather than water. Just pour the whole can in. Prep time actually less than 2 minutes
FABULOUS! I used pineapple chunks as that is what I had on hand. I also took some reviewers' suggestions and used 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1 cup and just the juice from the pineapple instead of water. This is wonderful with Easter ham and would be good as a dessert with whipped cream! Good job, Lisa!
OMG - this was awesome! Even my mother who swears she doesn't like pineapple went back for 2nd's. Instead of water I used the pinapple juice too. I will definately make this again, again & again!
This was not very good. I made it exactly what the recipe stated but cut back on the sugar as suggested. Will not make it again. Much better recipes out there
This was pretty tasty. I felt that it would be just as good if fresh pineapple was tossed with cinnamon, but that's just my opinion.
my boyfriends favorite dessert
So insanely good! I omitted the water, and used the pineapple juice in the can, and it was perfect!
I omitted the water and used the juices in the canned pineapple. I used the recommended corn starch but only 1/2 cup of sugar. The overall result was a very sugary sweet topping that would go better on top of a sundae not ham. I didn't have bread to make the typical baked pineapple side dish but this is not a good subsitute unless you are looking for a sweet, gooey, sundae topping. Update: 11/2019 decreased the cornstarch to 1 1/2 T. and we liked the texture much more. Next time, I will decrease the sugar to 1/4 cup. 1/2020 decreased sugar to 1/4 cup...perfect!
It was good. Used somewhat less sugar than shown...2/3 cup prox. I did make a topping for it of about 1/2 cup of chopped pecans with cinnamon, teaspoon sugar & melted coconut oil and sprinkled it over. Served with whipped cream. Rest of recipe the same.
i made this and used the exact recipe,my family and i just love it, very easy and it went quick everyone really loved this recipe.
Made this tonight, for a potluck supper tomorrow...unless I eat it all before then. It needs vanilla ice cream for dessert, or bacon and two eggs over-easy for breakfast, as a sub for French toast!
This dish was surprisingly good. I was skeptical, but very pleasantly surprised!
Good recipe. Made it because I had had everything on had and was looking for something sweet. Would be good with ice cream or whipped cream.
Excellent. Raves from the family; will make again. I did decrease the sugar as other reviewers suggested, but my sister who makes Baked Pineapple thought this was better than her recipe.
This is a great recipe. Unfortunately, I started making it before I realized I was out of vanilla extract, so I used imitation almond extract instead. It came out lovely.
Excellent recipe! I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and had many compliments on it! Perfect recipe!
This was great! My family enjoyed it. I was a bit dissapointed that it didn't hold it's form, though. I will make this again and again!!
Was hosting my first Easter brunch. Have a great baked pineapple recipe with bread, sugar and ton of butter, but have recently joined Weight Watchers and realized I needed something less fattening. Tried your recipe and everyone loved it. Took other readers' advice and cut sugar in half (still very sweet), used pineapple juice instead of water and was out of cornstarch, so I used about 1 1/4 tbsp of flour. Thanks.
This recipe is amazing, I made it for my family for thanksgiving and followed another reviewers suggestions to decrease the sugar to 1/2 cup but I kept the 1 tbsp vanilla. I used fresh pineapple instead of canned and kept the 1/4 cup water. I put it all into a food processor so it was very smooth and there were no pineapple lumps and it came out like a gorgeous, gravy consistency custard my family used it as a gravy and put it on top of their turkey. It was the perfect balance between sweet and tart, loved everything about it.
I used this recipe with a honey-baked ham and liked it alot. I baked it for 10 extra minutes to firm it up a bit more.
This came out great! Like other reviewers I doubled the recipe and halved the sugar. I actually used splenda. Also, put a topping of 1 cup chopped almonds, cinnamon, ginger, 1 cup coconut and 2 tbsp melted butter. Great with vanilla ice cream.
I was surprised I liked this so much. Went great with a ham dinner. Following others recommendations, I used a little less cornstarch, (1/2 TBSP. less but I think it would have been fine with the full amount) I used less sugar (by half, I think this was a good move, but would like to try brown sugar in the future) and used the pineapple juice instead of water. I think using the can with all the juice might make this "juicier" so I will try that the next time. I think I would prefer to mix the cinnamon in with all the other ingredients also. But thanks for a recipe that opened up my eyes to something new. I will make this again.
This is a "wonderful" recipe! It becomes "fantastic" with the omission of water & cinnamon and the addition of fresh pineapple, 1/4 c. Grand Marnier and orange zest!!
I love this, but I omit the vanilla.
This was very good. I made it on Easter. Everyone enjoyed it. I will make it again but I think I will put less sugar in it.
I have made this for several years. It is a great compliment to baked ham. This is also a great potluck dish.
Sorry, we did not care very much for this. We ate our portions, but I am not in a hurry to make this again.
We enjoyed this as a dessert with vanilla ice cream. Will definitely make this again. Quick, easy and very convenient.
I was looking for something with pineapple that was also Gluten Free. This was amazing. The entire family loved it. I'm glad I doubled the recipe ... well, doubled everything but the sugar. I followed some of the suggestions in the reviews and halved the sugar and used the juice from the crushed pineapple instead of water. This was a great addition to our Easter ham, and I've already gotten requests to make it again!
WOW -- want to watch something dissapear? It was amazing, sooooo very simple and the only dish that was completely devoured. EVERYONE young and old loved it. This is a wonderful treat with a nice baked ham.
Was way better than I expected and was a perfect side to our ham dinner. Yummy!
I tried this tonight for the first time, and it was delicious!!!! I served it up with German pancakes. It was a BIG success!!
This is a really good, sweet side dish for holiday meals. Just make sure it's thoroughly cooked or the middle can be a little "eggy".
Very tasty and easy to make. This was a perfect side dish for our ham dinner last Sunday! I really like grilled pineapple and this was almost as good. I must confess that I used half the sugar, but I do that 99% of the time anyway.
Tastes like the top of pineapple upside down cake, we liked it.
This is a crowed pleaser. I have made this recipe over the last few years to take to pot lucks or graduation parties as it can be eaten as a dessert or a savior dish, and I always bring home an empty dish.
I followed the directions exactly and we enjoyed this change-of-pace side dish with a pork tenderloin. The leftovers reheated nicely.
I just made this on Easter Sunday--DELISH!! I did only add 1/2 cup of sugar, but I used Splenda instead. It was sweet enough and wonderful! I doubled the recipe too, and that was a good thing! It warmed up well! A keeper!
Very easy to pull everything together quickly, and pop in the oven. It turned out perfectly, with exception to very sweet. I would definitely cut the sugar in half. Otherwise, this is as exceptional dish, if you are craving something warm and sweet with your meal.
Everyone loved this!
If I made this again, would probably use less sugar. It was a bit sweet for my taste. Seems like it needs a crust or something.
Delicious! Loved this recipe. Served it with Crown Roast of Pork for Christmas Day. Decided to try this recipe in place of applesauce and the family remarked they liked it even more! This will become a staple at our table. Thank you for sharing this so-o tasty recipe.
This recipe is so yummy.I make it every Christmas with ham.
This was delicious and my husband loved it. We were both surprised how delicious it was, definitely a keeper
Awesome
This was delicious. Just a quick note, I was out of cornstarch, and so I substituted it with about 5 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, and it turned out great!!
I found this recipe while looking for (vegetable) side dishes fpr Easter. I decided to make it just to try it out and it was delicious, the hit of my Easter dinner. Like another reviewer I cut back on the vanilla ( to 1/2 tablespoon) and the sugar (to 1/2 cup) and also realized long after dinner was over that I had forgotten to dot with butter and sprinkle on the cinnamon...whoops! It is the perfect complement to ham, Each time one of my guests took a slice of ham they also took a spoon of this. I will make this any time I serve ham.
When I grease the pan I used sugar and cinnamon around the edges and I stirred in 2 tablespoons of cinnamon it was for a Christmas luncheon for ladies over 60 people attended and they raved about the baked pineapple
My family enjoyed this recipe, thanks!!
I made it for Easter, it was excellent! Was great with our ham, I didn't change a thing. Definitely will make it again.
I read the reviews and I usually like everything including plain canned pineapple but the consistency of this was too eggy and the taste was diminished by the egg/sugar/cornstarch.
This was wonderful with our baked ham. It was a bit too sweet but I can adjust that next time.
I experimented with this recipe for Easter dinner. It was a hit. As another reviewer said, though, 1 cup of sugar was a bit much. Also, why drain the pineapple when it's just in water anyway. So I didn't drain and only used 1/2 c. of sugar and it turned out great. Guests loved it and some even put on a bun with a piece of pineapple. It was just a great new side dish to offer. Will make every holiday now and double the recipe.
Good, but made modifications based on others reviews. Beat eggs in a bowl first, added pineapple UNDRAINED, did not use water, used 1/4 c. each white sugar and brown sugar, used only 1 tsp. of vanilla. Dumped everything else in the bowl, except the butter, and mixed it up. There were so many reviews about this recipe being too sweet. While this turned out good with the above modifications, it was not sweet enough for me. Next time I will try it with 1/3 c. each of white and brown sugar and see how that is to my liking before using a full cup of sugar. I may add a little ginger next time, too, because it seems to me like it would be good fit for this recipe. I liked that this recipe didn't call for any bread.
I took others advice and reserved a quarter cup of juice in place of the water. Scaled back on the sugar by 1/4 C.. It was too sweet and I wound up throwing most of it out.
This made a wonderful side dish it got gubbled up no one was able to go back for seconds they all took so much the first time
Made this recipe for a work holiday potluck. Followed other reviewers and reduced the sugar to 2/3 cup. Was disappointed that this didn't make very much. Was also disappointed with the end product. Tasted okay, but definitely not the wow I was looking for. I've had better baked pineapple dishes.
This dish was served as dessert with a menu of spicy mango baked chicken, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, and honeydew melon. It went together quickly and baked alongside the chicken. When I was mixing everything together, I realized I was out of cornstarch. I used flour instead and it didn't make a big difference. I served this baked pineapple dish with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and spooned it over the top. Everyone RAVED how good it was!! Definetly a recipe I will make again!
This simple dish has become a staple at our family holiday parties. I took it recently to a BBQ and it was a big hit.
Yum!
I don't really like pineapple, made this to go with ham for an Easter dinner... well I loved it, everyone did. only used 1/2 the sugar, as suggested by others, didn't use the butter on top - just didn't see a point to it. Great on ham sandwiches the next day instead of using mustard or something else. I'm going to make it again and put in jar in fridge to keep as a spread for toast or biscuits -
A simple, tasty side dish. I made it to serve with an Easter ham. In reading several reviews my alterations included cutting the sugar in half and using the pineapple juice instead of adding water.
Didn’t turn out great at all
I made this but added 3/4 cup of soy milk to make it a little more cobbler-ish?. I left some of the pineapple juice in with the pineapple.? I used half the sugar.? I left some of the pineapple juice in with the pineapple. It turned out great.! I think it could’ve used a little less butter.?
