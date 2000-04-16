Cream of Chicken and Potato Soup

This was good, but way too rich for me, even though I subbed half and half for one qt of the heavy cream. My potatoes were really small, so I used 9 of them. If I were to make this again (I doubt that I will), I would dice them much smaller or even cook them and puree the entire thing before adding the chicken. I diced the chicken pretty small and that was better than having big chunks. The onion pieces were disconcerting somehow, I think because of the texture of the cream "broth." So I think it would benefit from having the onion pureed and possibly some or all of the potato as well. ETA: I found that the soup was just as good cold as it had been hot, and I had a lot left over, so I tried freezing some and reheating it. It reheated very well, the texture did not suffer at all and the flavor was even better. I might make this again after all.