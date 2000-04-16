Cream of Chicken and Potato Soup

A wonderfully rich and flavorful soup that combines the richness of cream with chicken meat, potatoes, onions, chives and spices.

By Neil

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the flour until absorbed thoroughly by the butter. Add the onion and chives and saute for 5 minutes. Pour in the cream, water, milk, cumin, salt, ground black pepper, garlic powder, thyme, potatoes and chicken. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 1 hour. Remove from heat, let cool slightly, pour into individual bowls and garnish each with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
940 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 82.6g; cholesterol 319.4mg; sodium 680.6mg. Full Nutrition
