Cream of Chicken and Potato Soup
A wonderfully rich and flavorful soup that combines the richness of cream with chicken meat, potatoes, onions, chives and spices.
I want to try this but I'm not sure about those two QUARTS of heavy cream. That can't be right... ???
This soup was excellent, I did make one change, added 1/2 cup shredded cheese at end of cook time...
It smells heavenly while cooking but could use some help on taste. It was good, but it wasn't very thick for a cream soup.
I skipped the chives, parsley and garlic powder and I used margarine and whole wheat flour (instead of the called-for ingredients) because of what I had in the house. I also used the meat from pre-cooked chicken leg quarters, and I believe this gave the soup more flavor. I also brought it to a low boil before simmering, thinking I was supposed to do that. I pack this in my daughter's thermos for lunch at school and she loves it! Cook it on a Sunday night and you have enough for a few days! We love it!
This soup was delicious, especially after being refrigerated overnight! My husband loved it!
Keep it Light!I substitued the milk for 1% milk, and the heavy cream with Non Fat 1/2 & 1/2. Not a fan of cumin so I used the Thyme & a bay leaf. Also shortened the whole process with leftover chopped chicken and new potatoes, threw in some bacon lite bits. sprinkled with cilantro-Yum.
My husband had dental problems and I make this soup for him. We feel this is the best of soups. He lived on it for three days. Now my entire family thinks it is the greatest.
Really liked this recipe! I made it the first cold day of fall and it really hit the spot. My husband loved it! He not only had it for dinner, but 3 bowls of it for lunch the next day. Thanks You!!!
It is a good recipe, but,in my opinion calls for too much ground cumin. I put only 1.5 teaspoons of cumin, i still believe it is too much.
This recipe is definately not for the lactose intolerant, it's just too much effort for mediocre soup!
I really loved the flavor of this soup. I could eat this all day long!
My husband loved this soup and he is hard to please.He also liked it on bagels/egg/cheese and sauce on top.We also decided it would be good on pasta. The soup is very creamy and wonderful flavor, I added more garlic/onion powder.
This is a really good recipe. I did nmake some modifications. I used light cream instead of heavy cream, and used chicken stock instead of water. I also added some celery and shredded carrots.I did not add the cumin. Thanks for the recipe!
Put everything in crockpot without the floured first ingredients. Added cream at end (but only 1 cup). Added 2 cans corn, 3 can green beans.
I made this soup without the cumin or the fresh chives, because I didn't have any. I used dried chives instead. It was phenomenal! I have made it twice now, both times with excellent reviews! I want to try and make it next tim substituting half and half for one of the quarts of heavy cream...oh, and I used fat free half and half the 2nd time I made it - it was JUST as amazing!
Absolutely amazing! I added shredded cheese and ritz crackers, made it thicker and even more amAzing! ??
This soup is so rich that it will be saved for special family dinners. That being said, it is outrageously delicious!
I made this soup for the first time. Probably the tastiest flavorful soup I have ever tasted.
Tasty and inexpensive. A great way to use leftover chicken. I also added some frozen corn.
This was good, but way too rich for me, even though I subbed half and half for one qt of the heavy cream. My potatoes were really small, so I used 9 of them. If I were to make this again (I doubt that I will), I would dice them much smaller or even cook them and puree the entire thing before adding the chicken. I diced the chicken pretty small and that was better than having big chunks. The onion pieces were disconcerting somehow, I think because of the texture of the cream "broth." So I think it would benefit from having the onion pureed and possibly some or all of the potato as well. ETA: I found that the soup was just as good cold as it had been hot, and I had a lot left over, so I tried freezing some and reheating it. It reheated very well, the texture did not suffer at all and the flavor was even better. I might make this again after all.
This had way too much cumin, thyme and black pepper for me. I added a bunch of vegetables, potato flakes and a can of creamed corn to salvage it. After all that, my husband really liked it.
This recipe is fantastic. I read other reviews and they should be quiet. No need to add anything. This is 100% DELICIOUS
I only had half and half so I used that instead of heavy cream. I also had plenty of milk but not enough half and half so I switched their volumes and the soup still turned out great. I went light on the garlic and the cumin (by half) and it was just perfect.
Very good base for a soup, I did make a few changes I used Light cream instead of Heavy, Instead of water I used chicken broth, I added two extra potatoes and a bunch of different frozen veggies, I let it cook a little longer, but it was worth the wait. Both kids loved it and want me to make it again soon!!
Tasty soup. Adding cheddar is a good move. Definitely supposed to be cups, not quarts.
This soup is EXCELLENT with a few modifications. I added a little less than 1/2 tsp of cumin and is that a typo re: the heavy cream?!?!? I put in 1/2 pint of heavy cream and mine turned at excellent. I also add some carrot slivers and cut up about 4 pieces of celery. YUM YUM! Made it with beer bread and the family went crazy!!
I did not use the flour as a thickener as the potatoes thicken it enough. Good use of heavy cream left from thanksgiving dinner - 2 cups only. As recommended from previous viewers, I cut the cumin to 1 tsp and used chicken stock instead of water. Very flavourful - will make again.
This soup was awesome! Perfect balance of rich and creamy. I followed the directions except I substituted a quart of half and half for one of the heavy creams (it was cheaper and saved us some fat grams!). I also added a bag of frozen corn to it. Yummy! My kids asked if we could have it every week:)
Personally, I really enjoyed this soup, however, my family thought it was more than a little bland. So next time I make it, I am going to add a couple of pieces of chopped bacon, sautéed with the butter, and more spices...
Made it with chicken stock instead of water and did not add the cumin. But it is still worth a five rating....company next day loved it as well. I shared the recipe at their request.
This is a very rich soup but yummy! I modified the amount of cream to one quart and changed the milk to three cups. The basic recipe was fabulous. I also added carrots and celery! A very versatile recipe!
This is a great base recipe to prepare as it stands or modify to suit your tastes. I cut the recipe in 1/2, and instead of heavy cream I used cottage cheese blended smooth in a food processor. Like others suggested, I used a couple bay leaves and bacon bits, also a teaspoon of curry powder. To help thicken it further I used a hand potato masher 4-5 times to crush the potatoes slightly and release their starch. The taste was rich and delightful.
Omg!! Added I can cream of mushroom, season salt, Mrs dash, then at end broccoli and cheese on top! Can't get enough! (8ppl adjust)
