Chicken Veggie Soup II
This is a great tasting, simple to make soup. It consists of diced chicken breast with an array of mixed vegetables. It's relatively low in fat and high in taste.
Also great as crock pot soup! I did not cut or saute the chicken first because I like to throw it in and be done! I put in three whole boneless skinless chicken breast on the bottom, sprinkled with my favorite spices, mixed pepper and a little red pepper flakes, basil, then topped with everything except the broccoli, cauliflower and spinach. I let it slow cook for 5 hours, then removed the chicken which fell apart on its own to cut into bite size peices, which could be done with a fork, then threw the chicken back in with the brocc, cauli, and three times more spinach since I love it and let it cook for another hour or so. I'm keeping this one in the archives. Thanks for the great idea. Oh yeah, I also only used one can of chicken broth instead of the 4 cups because that's all I needed to make enough broth to cover my ingredients.Read More
i wanted something healthy and filled with veggies so i used this as a loose base for what i wanted to make.. i took other reviewers' suggestions of adding herbs like parsley, oregano, marjoram, and thyme.. i think without the herbs this would be on the flat side.. i subbed equal parts zucchini and frozen green beans for the broccoli and cauliflower.. i didn't have any canned tomatoes so i just added an extra 2+ cups of homemade chicken stock totaling a little over 6 cups.. i at least doubled the chicken and quadrupeled the spinach.. i didn't precook the chicken.. just cooked it in the broth.. i added some hot sauce to my own bowl and bf added some more pepper to his.. we both felt like the hot sauce wasn't needed.. this is exactly what i was looking for.. but i do admit that i did deviate quite a bit from the original recipe.. either way me and bf totally enjoyed this.. ty for the inspirationRead More
yum!! this soup is sooo wonderful! my only problem was that i sort of measured the amount of chicken, but did not measure the veggies at all, and i'm always far too generous with the veggies--my soup ended up being a vegetable soup with just a few random pieces of chicken floating around, but it was still incredibly good. i used all the veggies listed, plus added a bit of zucchini. i used waaaay more spinach though, because it cooks down so much, and it ended up being my favorite part. instead of fresh tomatoes, i used 1 can that was pre-seasoned with basil and oregano, then i added freshly ground pepper (red & black), oregano, and some italian seasoning to the soup. i wanted to make a baguette or focaccia to serve with this, but didn't have time, so to make this heartier, i cooked about 1/2 cup (dry) of brown rice and added it with the spinach at the end. i can't wait to finish off those leftovers-- and then make this again!
This was a wonderful recipe, though I admit I didn't follow it to the letter. I used a whole chicken cut up(not boneless/skinless), then deboned and deskinned my chicken and used the broth from that to prepare the soup. I used more vegetables, pretty much doubled the amount in the recipe, and did not use hot sauce because my tots would not go for it, and this soup was a HIT! It was very, very hearty and very tasty. Served over rice or noodles it is perfect for small children who in our home generally don't like soup. Defintely a keeper and we'll have this again and again. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
I enjoyed this soup a lot. I did add cream of chicken, because I like my soup thicker. I also used kale instead of spinach.
I made this soup tonight after doing an ingredient search for chicken, cauliflower, and spinach. So glad I did! Everyone gobbled it up, and my hubby wants to take the leftovers to work for lunch tomorrow.
Excellent! I used cabbage and lots of garlic. Delicious!
Great base to my recipe! I never follow recipe exactly, but I was looking for ideas for extra veggies to put in a soup. I used all but the tomatoes, just wasn't in the mood... AND i added Bok Choy. Was delicious!! Skipped the hot pepper sauce, added a bay leaf... and used fresh, free range chicken (whole chicken, leftovers from day before.) All in all a great, hearty soup! I doubled it all at least. I don't really measure, just throw it in till it looks good.
This was great- all 3 of my kids (ranging from a 2 year old to a 15 year old) loved the soup. Even my neighbor's kid complimented me on it. I tweaked the veggies based on what I had on hand (green beans, diced tomatoes, carrots celery), but everyone was pleased and we will definitely use this recipe again- thanks!!
Easy delicious recipe. I left out the cauliflower and added fresh thyme, basil and oregano. I didn´t add salt because the chicken broth had enough. Did include the pepper and hot sauce, which is a wonderful addition - I used Cholula. This recipe was even better the next day. Loved it!
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars, because it is a good, easy, forgiving, versatile, recipe, and I'll make it again. It doesn't get 5 stars (is soup ever really 5 stars? It's soup...), only because I didn't find it knock-yer-socks-off, it's just a good solid recipe. I didn't have cauliflower, so to make up bulk, I added some whole wheat rotini pasta. Used diced tomatoes instead of whole, a little extra broth because I tend to measure veggies with a heavy hand, and frozen spinach because that's all I had. Added some marjoram, oregano, parsley, and a few extra drop of hot sauce. Was going to make whole wheat dinner rolls but my yeast must have been bad or something. Made packaged garlic crescents instead. Next time, GOTTA have the rolls....
I subbed more broccoli for cauliflower and I didn't use carrots. The broccoli turned a little yellow after cooking, so I might add them in a little later next time. I also added a tsp of dried thyme and about 1/2 to 1 tsp of dried parsley and orzo. Yum!
This was very, very good. I did not have cauliflower, but it was just fine without it. I added alot of veggies and a little more chicken broth. I also added a little italian seasoning, plus oregano and basil. I only put in 4 drops of the hot sauce. I used tomatoes from my garden, but did not peel them, I just cut them up. I used two boneless chicken breasts.
This recipe is a perfect starter for those looking for simple AND tasty good health!
The soup was great. I added just a bit more hot sauce and spices for an extra kick. Really fills you up!
great!
This soup is absolutely delicious and when i want vegetable soup no meat this is what I would cook I added 2 more cups of fat free broth because I like broth
I love this recipe! It's real simple & takes under an hour to prep/cook. Very effortless for those moments you don't want to put too much work in for a meal. I did switch out the cauliflower & broccoli for frozen green beans though. I also added a lot more spinach. Like a whole bag. Turned out yummy. Try it if you love veggies & chicken!
Didn't have spinach but added mushrooms. Delicious. Husband wanted linguine added. Super with or without pasta.
Loved this and like most reviews did change things up a bit. Instead of stock, I added Vegeta, a spice which is chicken bullion based and water (2 cups was just enough to cover veggies). Used canned diced tomatoes with basil (what I had on hand) and didn’t add celery (out of) or cauliflower (not a fan). Followed the rest
5 stars! This is so good and super healthy! The variety of veggies provides so much flavor. This makes 4 huge servings! The only thing I might adjust next time is to add a bit more chicken. I also used much more spinach than called for since spinach really shrinks down a lot. Thanks for the great recipe!
This soup left me wishing I had made a double recipe. Nutritious and delicious.
I haven't tried it yet but I plan on making it today for dinner I'm gonna use everything the recipe calls for except the cauliflower I'm gonna replace it with string beans sounds good!
Really tasty soup. I cook it very often and I sometimes substitute spinach with kale. I cook a big batch and freeze it for later.
I use this recipe for my guidance and I then make it my own. Lovely !
Everyone loved this soup. I used 2 whole chicken legs instead of white meat. I shredded the meat back into the soup once it was done cooking. It was a hit!
Awesome soup! Throw anything you want in it. I threw in leftover veggies I had in the fridge. Very versatile. Great recipe!
Very good recipe. I used can diced tomatoes instead of fresh and did not add hot sauce to the entire pot because I have little ones, but I did add hot sauce to the bowl I prepared for my husband and it was a huge hit. Thanks for sharing.
You'll see from the pic I took that I didn't exactly follow the recipe, but I was looking for a good basic chicken and veggie soup recipe and found this. I followed the directions and just threw in what I had which was a couple of potatoes diced instead of broccoli and cauliflower. I had everything else but tried to spice it up a bit a different way with some salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, a bit of cumin and some herbs (cilantro and basil). I think I overdid the spice lol but it's still delicious. :D five stars
great recipe - needed some herbs added.
Super easy, healthy and good. I substituted red kidney beans for the chicken, added them with chopped carrots, celery, broccoli and cauliflower to the onion/garlic sauté. Omitted the tomatoes and added a scoop of chicken bouillon and also a heaping TB of pesto to boost the flavor. Added twice the chopped spinach because it diminishes and I love it! Anyway, this keeps well and will help me stay on track.
