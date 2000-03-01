Chicken Veggie Soup II

40 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great tasting, simple to make soup. It consists of diced chicken breast with an array of mixed vegetables. It's relatively low in fat and high in taste.

By Stephanie

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. add the chicken and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • To the same saucepan add the onion, garlic and carrots and saute for about 3 to 5 minutes. Then add the broccoli, cauliflower, celery, tomatoes, chicken broth and reserved chicken.

  • Stir together well, bring to a slow boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the spinach, hot pepper sauce and salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 1048.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022