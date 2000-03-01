Chicken Veggie Soup II

yum!! this soup is sooo wonderful! my only problem was that i sort of measured the amount of chicken, but did not measure the veggies at all, and i'm always far too generous with the veggies--my soup ended up being a vegetable soup with just a few random pieces of chicken floating around, but it was still incredibly good. i used all the veggies listed, plus added a bit of zucchini. i used waaaay more spinach though, because it cooks down so much, and it ended up being my favorite part. instead of fresh tomatoes, i used 1 can that was pre-seasoned with basil and oregano, then i added freshly ground pepper (red & black), oregano, and some italian seasoning to the soup. i wanted to make a baguette or focaccia to serve with this, but didn't have time, so to make this heartier, i cooked about 1/2 cup (dry) of brown rice and added it with the spinach at the end. i can't wait to finish off those leftovers-- and then make this again!