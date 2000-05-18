Anna's Amazing Goulash
I made this up one day. It takes a lot of work, but makes a lot of stew, and the leftovers just taste better and better each time you try it.
I made this up one day. It takes a lot of work, but makes a lot of stew, and the leftovers just taste better and better each time you try it.
Oh Anna, you did such a good job with this recipe! My family loves soups and stews on a chilly fall or winter N.J. night and you've come up with a winner! Nothing like comfort food to warm the tummies of your loved ones. I couldn't find lamb stewing meat so I had no choice but to eliminate it. I added a little gravy master at the end for flavor, only used beef stock; no water for the liquid and thickened this beautiful stew with some corn starch. Trust me friends, no need to serve over noodles; this dish stands wonderfully alone. My hubby thanks you !!!!Read More
Way too bitter for me and I didn't even add the beer which would have added to the bitterness. Won't be making this again. Gave it a 2 because I liked the idea of the bacon, caraway and paprika. Will try those ingredients again in my normal stew.Read More
Oh Anna, you did such a good job with this recipe! My family loves soups and stews on a chilly fall or winter N.J. night and you've come up with a winner! Nothing like comfort food to warm the tummies of your loved ones. I couldn't find lamb stewing meat so I had no choice but to eliminate it. I added a little gravy master at the end for flavor, only used beef stock; no water for the liquid and thickened this beautiful stew with some corn starch. Trust me friends, no need to serve over noodles; this dish stands wonderfully alone. My hubby thanks you !!!!
An excellent blend of flavors, worth the effort. I highly suggest making it a day ahead. The vinegar and caraway were overpowering the day I made it but, were well balanced the next day. The red pepper was a little much for me but, family members thought it was great. I made this in a pressure cooker and had great success. I will make this again and again, thick, hearty and warming on a night when central NY is in the throws of a noreaster!
This is a wonderful soup/stew. It does take some time, but is worth every minute. I doubled the recipe which allowed for plenty to freeze for future quick meals. Everyone loved this and it will be a regular on the winter menu.
An amazing dish! You won't find a heartier and more flavorful dinner on a cold winter day. We left out the lamb as I'm not a fan by any stretch but you won't miss it. There so many delicious things and flavors going on! If I would make any change at all, I would use half the red wine vinegar. Thanks for sharing Anna. It's a wonderful recipe.
This is a wonderful dish -- flavorful and filling and worth the work to make! I used a slow cooker to cook the stew until the meat was tender, then put on the stove in a larger pot for addition of remaining ingredients. Also found no need of the breadcrumbs to thicken. Excellent!
What a great stew! My husband went ape over it. He ate it for lunch and dinner all week. The third day was the best. The flavors blended so well! I didn't have stewing pork, so I used thick boneless pork chops from Costco, then I slow cooked the meat to make it more tender.
This recipe was OUTSTANDING!!! I made this for friends and they were raving on how good it was. I only made a few slight changes: Instead of adding water, which would have been too much liquid, I added more beef broth. Also, I cut the vinegar to just 1/2 cup. A whole bulb of garlic sounded like too much for me, so I just used a few cloves. I didn't add the bread crumbs, just cornstarch to thicken at the end. I also am not a fan of peas or parsnips, so I used turnip instead. And as far as the meat, I used 2 lbs of beef stew and 1 lb of pork stew meat. I am definately sending this recipe to friends. It's a keeper for sure! Thanks Anna!
Way too bitter for me and I didn't even add the beer which would have added to the bitterness. Won't be making this again. Gave it a 2 because I liked the idea of the bacon, caraway and paprika. Will try those ingredients again in my normal stew.
Anna, This recipe is a great base and allows for many variations! Good Job! To readers, absolutely try as is - but then experiment. I use double the tomat's. I do not use the beef broth bc I end up with ton of juice from cooking raw stew meat. Also, try substituting a flavorful sausage instead of the bacon. Thnakx again!
The meat came out well. I only used beef cubes which came out nice and tender. I did not add quite as much flour as called for because it seemed to get so thick with just half a cup. I did not add the bread crumbs or cabbage, but I don't think that was a big loss. Next time I will add more beef & veggies and cut down on the amount of fluids total (is vinegar, beef stock, beer AND water really necessary?) There was quite a bit of stock that came out of this. Oh! And it could use a dollop of sour cream on each serving. I really consider this a 3.5 star recipe. There is a lot of potential, with personal tweakes.
Even without the lamb and pork (didn't have either in), and used regular paprika, this was one of the best stews I've had! The beer gives it an interesting, but nice, flavor that is very distinct. Will make again.
I made this recipe for the adjusted 8 servings, following the amounts pretty much exactly, adding a little more meat. Couldn't get lamb so subbed veal. I did leave out the bread crumbs because I wanted the consistency to be like thick soup and not too thick. I would also cut the paprika from 2T. to 1T. and adjust later although the way I made it was delicious. I just know this soup will be even better tomorrow!
Good hearty stew. Made enough for 10 people with leftovers. I made it ahead of time to enhance the flavor as suggested.
This was lot of work as others have stated but produced some nice complex flavours. I adapted it a little and didn't add the caraway seeds or beer (didn't have any) and only used stew lamb for the meat. I also added some rosemary and W/sauce and tomatoe paste for more tang as I didn't have enough wine vinegar. When serving it we added some sour cream and WOW was it good! I don't usually like too many left overs but I think this one will be a hit. Next time I may half the recipe since I had to use 2 pots by the end.
I threw in noodles instead of bread crumbs for the last 20 min. to soak up the liquid. Thanks!
Phenomenal! I adjusted the seasonings according to personal preference and omitted the red bell pepper as we aren't big fans. The stew was thick enough so I didn't bother to add the bread crumbs. If I were to make it again, I would leave out the pork (we preferred the lamb and beef by far) and the celery (again, we aren't fans). This was a wonderful meal for a chilly Spring night. It smells amazing while its cooking too. Thanks, Anna - this is now one of my favorite stews!
My husband absolutely LOVED this goulash! The goulash gets better on the second day. The recipe makes A LOT but it's so good. I used what I had on hand. I used all beef stew meat (no lamb or pork). I reduced the vinegar to 1/2 cup, used 1/2 cup of flour, left our the bread crumbs and left out the potatoes. Thanks Anna for sharing! This is a keeper!
Excellent recipe! It was alot of work though. It made enough to feed an army which was great, it freezes beautifully. Will def. make again for those cold winter nights! Thanks
This was good, but not quite as good as I was hoping for all the work. It made a TON, so we have plenty frozen and it did taste better the next day. My wife suggested just beef next time instead of the three different meats.
This makes 12 very large (1 1/2 c) servings of incredibly delicious stew. Used ale rather than beer. It is worth buying a beer that has excellent flavor.
This goulash WAS amazing.. and don't skimp by using cheap beer, I snuck on of my husband's micro IPAs to make this.. it was wonderful!
that was delicious although it took a very long time to cook.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections