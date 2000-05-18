Anna's Amazing Goulash

25 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I made this up one day. It takes a lot of work, but makes a lot of stew, and the leftovers just taste better and better each time you try it.

By Anna

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, fry the bacon for 5 to 10 minutes, or until well browned. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the skillet and set aside. In small batches, saute the meat in the bacon fat until browned. Use a slotted spoon and set the stew meats aside as well.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in the bacon fat in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 5 minutes. Stir in the flour, caraway seeds, paprika and crushed red pepper flakes. Stir for two minutes until all the flour is dissolved. Whisk in the vinegar and tomato. The mixture should be very thick.

  • Next, pour in the beef stock, beer, salt, water, red bell peppers, reserved bacon and reserved meat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 45 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, parsnip, celery and carrots and continue to simmer, covered, for 30 more minutes, or until all vegetables are tender.

  • Stir in the breadcrumbs until stew has thickened. Add the cabbage and peas and simmer for 5 more minutes. (Note: For best results, allow soup to cool slightly, then refrigerate overnight and reheat before serving.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 80.4mg; sodium 686.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022