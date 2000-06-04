Chicken Cashew Salad
This chicken cashew salad recipe is a great summer pasta salad for barbeques and more. It has a slightly sweet, creamy dressing, and is loaded with chicken, cashews, and crunchy veggies.
Love this recipe. Second time I made it, I toasted the cashews in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes so they would stay crunchy in the salad.Read More
Love this recipe. Second time I made it, I toasted the cashews in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes so they would stay crunchy in the salad.
I was striving for a "healthy" recipe but settled on this one. With slight modifications, it was the hit of the office potluck! I don't think celery adds much in taste so I used zuchinni, used real mayo (ugh on Miracle Whip!), added red grapes and left out the green peppers (too many people don't like peppers). My husband and I ate the salad the day I made it and it was only okay. However, after sitting 24 hours, it was truly great. Even though it was sweet, I had no complaints.
One of my new favorite pasta salad recipes! Very tasty! I also added a 1/2 bell red pepper for some color and I cooked the chicken by frying in a pan with 1 TBLS of butter and lightly seasoning it with lemon pepper. Even my PICKY brother-in-law (age 15) was impressed and helped himself to seconds. Plan to make many times, esspecially this summer!
I LOVE This! I seasoned the chicken breasts with salt and lemon pepper and then placed them in a plastic bowl and covered with water and then placed a chicken bouillion cube in. Covered with plastic wrap and microwaved for 13 minutes. After this was done and cooled I cut into cubes for this salad. I was out of Miracle Whip so I used 1/2 cup of low fat Marzetti's and 1/2 cup of low fat mayo. I used 1/2 onion and sliced a green onion for color. This is so so so tasty! It is very sweet and oniony. Thanks so much for this recipe, my oldest son and I can't get enough of this!
I really liked the idea of this recipe and made a few modifications. I wanted to make a salad for sandwiches, so I omitted the pasta. The cashews were substituted for pecans, which I toasted. It was delicious, and I am making it again right now.
this was GREAT!!! just what I was looking for. I added only 1 stalk of celery and 1 cup of halved grapes for variation. D E L I C I O U S !!! have already made it 3 times in 2 weeks. YUM
everybody loves this one...i'm not crazy about onions, so just put a bunch of onion powder in there. i've also made it without the peppers. i've taken it to parties/poker nite, etc. and have learned to take the cashews with me and put them in at the last minute...they get soggy if you don't. definately a winner.
great recipe and easy to make. I took out the celery but added sliced red grapes. The grapes are a great addition to the recipe. Will make again!
THE BEST!!! Looking through the old recipes in my recipe box I see that I started making this in the summer of '03. And I still make it often today. I'm not a huge fan of pasta salad but this is really really good. The only change I've made is that I usually leave the cashews out. Don't want to risk someone at a party having a nut allergy. For the chicken, I usually use the "Cajun Chicken" recipe from this site and grill it on my foreman. I make it the day before and have even made quadruple batches on a Friday night to cover all the BBQ's over a long holiday weekend. It's expected of me to bring it at summer gatherings and people actually seem disappointed if I don't.
Great summer salad, better flavor the second day.
I always get compliments on this salad. Sometimes I substitute halved purple grapes for the celery, or sometimes still keep the celery in the salad. I think you can twist this many ways, but 5 stars for the original recipe.
Really interesting dressing. I'd say measure carefully as the sour/sweet could get out of balance without care. Leftovers disappeared quickly!
Wow, this is a fabulous salad. Both my fiance and I truly enjoyed it! I actually didn't have any cooked chicken, and so I roasted some chicken with rosemary, olive oil, lemon, salt & pepper and then added the chicken into the salad. The taste was phenomenal! Will definitely do this again.
This in a excellent salad. I loved the dressing. The first time I made this I did exactly what the recipe said. The second time, I left out the grapes and cashews just to see the difference. Both types were incredible! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious - Made exactly as the recipe calls, but left out the onion! Great recipe!
Loved it! I used light miracle whip, red bell pepper, omitted the onion, grilled the chicken, added pineapple tidbits, fresh mandarin oranges, and a little seasoned salt. I left the rest the same as original recipe. Next time I will stir in some chow mein noodles!
I used rotisserie chicken and added red grapes and omitted the green pepper. All of my guests raved and asked for the recipe!
Very good and easy to make! Tastes even better after refrigerating for 24 hours.
This was a great salad, especially with a few additions. I added some halved red grapes and feta cheese.
We loved this. I left out the green pepper, added grapes and mandarin oranges. Husband commented each time he ate some, how good it was. Thanks.
Have used this recipe on several occasions. Always a hit. Most times, we omit the chicken and have it as a side dish with almost anything. Haven't tried it with grapes as others have suggested but it sure sounds good!
Delicious!!!1
Everyone loved this salad at our last party. I wanted to make a large batch, so I used a one pound box of the large seashell pasta and doubled all of the "sauce" ingredients. Didn't use all of it initially, but added some just before serving and the next day. Next time I may try some adding some red grapes. Thanks for sharing!
This was a bit sweet. Next time I might opt for grapes and omit the brown sugar. Still pretty decent though.
Very good. I added bacon and used green onions. Think it might be good w/sunfower seeds - might try that next time.
This recipe was very good. I put a sundried tomato garlic rub on the chicken and cooked on the grill - for extra flavor. I also added some dill because the salad seemed to be lacking some flavor. I recommend leaving out the salt in the recipe because of the cashews already having salt on them. Also, just for reference....4 average size stalks of celery equals about 2 cups.
This was quite tasty as the recipe was written except that I used lite mayo instead of Miracle whip. As I read it, that was simply an example anyway.
This was a nice side dish for a buffet. I received a few praises for the salad. I will work with this recipe to tweek it a bit before I make it again.
This is one of the BEST recipes for pasta salad. I always get compliments on it and I get asked to bring it to all family functions! We can't get enough!
took this to a BBQ. It was a HIT!!!!
Great chicken salad! I followed other's suggestions and modified my recipe as follows: 1/2 regular mayo 1/2 light mayo, added 1 tbl of parmesan salad dressing, used two green onions chopped (i thought one whole onion would be too strong for our tastes), substituted bell peppers with broccoli (as that is what we had), halved red grapes, grilled chicken with lemon pepper seasoning, toasted cashew in convection oven for 8 mins, mix all together. It was delicious cold and even better the next day! Will certainly make for upcoming picnic.
Great recipe! If you are looking for added color, I use rainbow rotini pasta, adds texture and color to the salad. Also add red or green halved grapes, let sit overnight and enjoy!
Easy to make and excellent flavor. The kids liked it too!
Awesome salad! This is our new family favorite. This also tastes great with apple cider vinegar instead of distilled.
I am not usually a fan of cold chicken salad, but this changed my mind. Very good served on a bed of shredded lettuce. Thanks, Mary.
Because I don't like chunks of chicken, I always use my food chopper to finely chop the chicken and the chicken is like an accessory to the salad - it's really good and I've received a lot of rave reviews for the salad. Thanks for sharing!
This is Deelicious!! Since I was in a big hurry, I used "Marzetti Slaw Dressing",which is very similar in taste to the mayo/vinegar/sugar recipes and canned white meat chicken. My picky eaters even gobbled this up! Thanks Mary!
This was ok, but nothing to write home about.
This was really good. I made it for lunch today after church. I didn't have brown sugar so I used white and also used mayo instead of miracle whip. I used a red bell pepper instead of green and liked the taste. I also added craisins which just made the salad. I would like to used grapes next time- I think that would taste great. Great recipe!
This was alright...but not wow. Seemed as though the items didn't really mix together well as far as overall flavor.
Yummy. My only alterations were based on personal preferences (e.g. more mayo, more cashews, less onion, more vinegar). Great salad.
Very good, albeit a bit sweet.
this was okay. the sauce was indeed sweet the same day, and improved the next day. It didn't get rave reviews from the family.
This is an excellent recipe. It is easy to make. It was raved about at my husband's family reunion.
My husband and I found this cashew chicken pasta salad to be a little on the bland side. I added lots of freshly chopped basil and chives from my herb garden, some sliced kalamata olives, and a heavy hand with the Salt & pepper. I still needed to add some white worcestershire sauce for some zing.
This was very good and my whole family loved it. A really nice change from the oil and vinegar dressings we have been having lately. I tried it without the chicken and added more cashews and some mandarin orange segments like suggested. I also used a mixture of red and yellow peppers in place of the green because that's what I had on hand. Definitely will make this salad again and again.
Delicious great for dinner and lunch. Wonderful the next day. I am putting this on the menu for the entire summer.
Don't add anything to this recipe!! It's perfect just the way it is. It's a refreshing change of pace from the ordinary. I like to get the precooked, packaged Italian-Style chicken (Short Cuts) when I'm in a hurry.
Great tasting chicken salad. I used halved red seedless grapes and red wine vinegar in place of the green bell pepper and white distilled vinegar (only because I didn't have those ingredients on hand). It tasted great. I will definitely be making this for the next potluck!
I left out the green peppers because we don't care for them. It tasted good but something was missing, haven't put my finger on it yet. Maybe next time I make it i'll try adding some grapes to give it a little more color.
this recipe is very easy to make and taste soooooo good. boyfriend loves it.. and me too! we ate it all, for 4 servings!
This is the BEST! What wonderful flavors. My family loved this and I plan to take this to my next family cookout. Allthough my little ones picked out the celery. But they don't care for celery anyway. I can't wait to fix this again. This will be served often. Thanks for this recipe Mary!
This is a great recipe, I took it to a potluck everyone wanted the recipe it's delicious!
This was absolutly incredable!! Easy to make and delicious!! Perfect, thanks for sharing!!
This recipe is wonderful--I've lost count of how many times I've made it, and it's always a hit! I make it even easier by using Tyson already cooked, diced chicken!!!
A friend was looking for a recipe of this type. I decided to try it for an office potluck to see if she would like it. I brought the recipe for her and ended up making 10 copies to share! I omitted the green peppers and used less onion (for those that are fussy) and added halved red seedless grapes. Yummy! Some were suprised that the dressing was made with Miracle Whip. A dash of pepper would be a good kick to the dressing, and one reviewers idea of red bell pepper would jazz up the color. Will try that another time. Love this recipe!!
We loved this recipe. I didn't have distilled white vinegar to played a chance and used apple cider vinegar. I omited celery & bell pepper, also, and instead added halved grapes. It was great and I'll definitely make it again!
My family and entire office loved this recipe. Easy and tasty!
WOW! This was great, all I changed with this recipe was used green onions and omitted celery and used grated carrots instead. This is a definite keeper in my household. Thanks for sharing
This was SOOOO yummy. I couldn't get enough. I left out the onion, pepper, and celery to make a little more kid friendly. Worked very well!
Yummy! I used 1 cup celery. I also added 1 1/4 cup champagne table grapes! I found these at Whole Food. They are the cutest things! They are purple grapes the size of baby peas. This addition, in my opinion, made this salad. I might use more cashews next time. Thanks for sharing!
dressing was great...bbq chicken on top
This salad is perfection. When store was out of purple grapes, I used green. (I cut them in half to add to salad) I needed color, so I added shredded purple cabbage. I thought it added good crunch and color to the salad so now I add every time. This is a good salad to treat girlfriends coming for lunch. Everyone enjoys it.
This salad is absolutely delicious. I have made it for 3 parties and it has been requested several times after that. It is a huge hit, especially in the summer with grilled items!
It was an ok salad. Wouldn't recommend it...
Really good and easy, and it makes a lot.
I made this recipe exactly as stated and it was excellent! I was a little unsure of how the combination of ingredients might mix but the flavor was very good. It was just slightly sweet and I liked the crunch the bell pepper and cashews gave to it. A definite repeat at our house. A very easy dinner served with mini croissants that I made ahead of time so no rushing around at dinnertime. Thanks for the great recipe!
Oh My Gosh is all I can say about this recipe!!! I just cooked it this afternoon and I tried some of it. Boy I cant wait until its chilled!!! MMMMMM MMMMMMM GOOOOOODDDDDDD
This easily prepared salad has become a usual request when BBQ season is upon us!
Wonderful salad! My husband likes it better without the cashews.
This is a great salad. I substituted ranch dressing for the mayo. Also, I used rainbow rotini (corkscrew) instead of the shell pasta. It adds some color. This was very good. I will definately make it again.
I made this for a summer BBQ and it was perfect. To add some color I used green onions instead of regular and red bell pepper instead of green. Not only was it delicious, but pretty. Next time I'm adding a little freshly cracked pepper.
Yum, this one will be a staple for summer meals. I used grilled chicken breasts and light mayo instead of miracle whip and it still tasted fantastic.
This salad was so easy and so yummy!!!! Everyone in our family loved it. I will make this over and over again. This is a keeper to pass down to the next generation!
i made this recipe and was really pleased with the results. will definitely make it again. i'll probably add some mandarin orange pieces next time for a little extra flavor.
a nice change from the tuna salad we usually have - my husband loves the cashews - thanks for sharing the recipe
Light and tasty. Great for hot summer nights when you don't want to eat a heavy meal.
Yes! I just took this to a community brunch and got compliments galore, and several requests for the recipe. It tastes great. It looks a little bland, because there is no bright color, so maybe the red onion would be a good idea, but other than that I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks, Mary.
Made this last summer for a bbq - big hit! And yummy the next day too!
This was a great recipe. Tangy dressing. Easy to make.
I can't even tell you how much I liked this recipe! It was great and I'm so glad I found it! I LOVE THIS WEBSITE! My boyfriend didn't get any because I served it to some of my girlfriends who came over and we all ate this up. Two girls left with the recipe. I know this is suppossed to be a side dish but it worked well for a main course for us! Will make again, and again, and again....
This was good but not great. I too left out the celery, onions and pepper and added grapes. Maybe I should have followed the recipe and not substituted.
This is such a simple recipe with things you have around the house and is yummy!
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I really thought it was going to be great with all of the 5 stars it got in the reviews. I thought it was very, very bland. It's a good start, but I definitely think it needs some seasoning. The cashews were very good. Thanks for sharing.
This is one of the best recipes I have made from this site. It's a great tasting salad and was a big hit at a family picnic! I added mandarian oranges as another reviewer mentioned and it was the cherry on top!!! Thanks Mary!!
This is a great salad. Got good reviews from many. I used a small amount too much of pasta, but still loved it. (Plus it had refregirated over night so it absorded some of the dressing) I used red bell pepper instead of green. I was a little nervous about the dressing because prior to adding it to the pasta I didn't really like it, found it too sweet and strong tasting, but once on the pasta with the veggies and cashews it was tasty.
Crunchy, tangy sweet--delicious! Quick and easy.
I made this for the 4th of July cookout that I went to. I came back home with an empty bowl...everyone loved it, including me!!
Yum! Yum! This is a great salad for summer and easy to prepare.
This was phenomenal; I left out the celery, just b/c I didn't have any on hand, and used only two chicken breasts....but everyone who has tried it so far has loved it. It is very creamy, so if you like your pasta salad a little on the lighter side, I would suggest adding a little more pasta. Overall - absolutely fantastic - I will make again and again for summer BBQs!
I made this salad and served it at a luncheon. Everyone loved it and it was so easy to make. Even my super picky daughter was poking throught the fridge the next day looking for any that was leftover.
Nice tangy/sweet flavor- I used 1/2 amount of brown sugar called for and only 2 chicken breasts. I found that any more sugar would of been to sweer. Need to eat with the cashews to appreciate the flavor- don't leave them out. I thought it was pretty good- a bit different but I do have other salads we like better. I think it is more of a side dish then a main dish because of the sweet flavor.
I recently made this pasta recipe for a luncheon and it was excellent. I've had several requests for the recipe. People wonder what the "secret" dressing is! I know I'll make this often.
My husband and I both loved this recipe! I did not add the lemon juice, and it turned out great. Will make this one a lot
Excellent recipe! I used 1/2 mayo and 1/2 miracle whip, used a little less brown sugar, used a sprinkle or two of celery seed as my family doesn't like the crunchy celery in salads, and sprinkled the chicken with a half packet of Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing mix (the powder)before baking it. Tastes great already and I just made it 2 hrs ago. Can't wait to see how it is tomorrow as others said it tastes better the next day!
This review is a little late. I made this for a barbecue last summer. A nice change from the usual chicken salad. I left out the green peppers, used green onions, and mixed in some chopped red grapes. It was a hit at the party.
I loved the taste - but my husband and 4 year old thought it was "too oniony." I would make it again and leave out the onions. I would say the prep time is more like 25 mins because of all the chopping. I ground up the cashews instead of leaving them in halves.
