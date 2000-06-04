Chicken Cashew Salad

This chicken cashew salad recipe is a great summer pasta salad for barbeques and more. It has a slightly sweet, creamy dressing, and is loaded with chicken, cashews, and crunchy veggies.

Recipe by Mary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain and rinse with cold water.

  • In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, salad dressing, lemon juice, vinegar, and salt. Toss dressing mixture with cooked pasta, celery, green pepper, onion, and chicken. Chill until ready to serve. Mix in cashews just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 44.7mg; sodium 545.1mg. Full Nutrition
